A map showing the location of Belmar Saloon 2 3501 S Manhatten AveView gallery

Belmar Saloon 2 3501 S Manhatten Ave

No reviews yet

3501 S Manhatten Ave

Tampa, FL 33629

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 WINGS
BEL MAR BURGER
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

APPS

CHIPS & QUESO

$8.00

CHIPS & PICO

$8.00

FRIED BANANA PEPPERS

$7.00

GARLIC CHEESE CURDS

$8.00

PICKLE CHIPS

$8.00

PREZTELS

$8.00

SMOKED FISH SPREAD

$14.00

MEATBALLS

$9.00

RAVIOLES

$8.00

CUBAN EGGROLLS

$10.00

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$9.00

HAND CUT FRIES

$6.00

TATER TOTS

$6.00

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$7.00

TACOS & QUESDILLAS

1 CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

1 BEEF TACO

$4.00

1 PORK TACO

$4.00

3 BUFFALO CHICKEN TACOS

$10.00

3 PHILLY CHEESESTEAK TACOS

$10.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

MOJO PORK QUESADILLA

$11.00

STEAK QUESADILLA

$11.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.00

CHICKEN PARM QUESADILLA

$11.00

WINGS

5 WINGS

$9.75

10 WINGS

$17.00

15 WINGS

$25.00

20 WINGS

$34.00

5 SMOKED WINGS

$11.25

10 SMOKED WINGS

$17.50

5 BONELESS WINGS

$9.25

10 BONELSS WINGS

$15.50

15 BONELESS WINGS

$24.00

20 BONELESS WINGS

$33.00

5 ALL FLATS

$10.75

10 ALL FLATS

$18.00

15 ALL FLATS

$26.50

20 ALL FLATS

$36.00

5 ALL DRUMS

$10.75

10 ALL DRUMS

$18.00

15 ALL DRUMS

$26.50

20 ALL DRUMS

$36.00

50 WINGS

$72.00

75 WINGS

$90.00

100 WINGS

$120.00

SANDWICHES

CUBAN SANDWICH

$12.00

MOJO PORK SANDWICH

$12.00

THE ITALIAN

$12.00

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

TAVERN GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN HOAGIE

$12.00

BLT

$11.00

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

WRAPS

TURKEY BACON GOUDA WRAP

$12.00Out of stock

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

BLACKEN CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

BURGERS

BEL MAR BURGER

$13.00

SALADS

3501 SALAD WITH CHICKEN

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

SIDE 3501 SALAD

$5.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

EXTRAS

RANCH

$0.75

BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SPICY RANCH

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

CEASAR

$0.75

ITALIAN

$0.75

BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$0.75

SOUR CREAM

$0.75

MATT'S MIX

$0.75

HOT

$0.75

MEDIUM

$0.75

MILD

$0.75

MANGO HABANERO

$0.75

HONEY BBQ

$0.75

GARLIC PARM

$0.75

CAJUN (DRY RUB)

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa, FL 33629

Directions

