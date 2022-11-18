Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Aroma of Fresh Mountain Coffee

No reviews yet

8120 El Camino Real

Atascadero, CA 93422

1lb Belnano Light Roast
Muffin
Green Tea

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

A drink with strong shots of coffee that are thicker and higher in caffeine that is served with froth on top. Slight bitter and has a smooth finish

Lungo

$3.50+

More voluminous. Twice the size of an espresso shot, but it has more water than the espresso and the same amount of coffee. (same size as 2 shots of espresso)

Double Espresso

$4.00

Coffee with strong shots that are thicker and higher in caffeine that is served with froth on top that. Slight bitter and has a smooth finish.

Triple Espresso

$4.50

Coffee with strong shots that are thicker and higher in caffeine that is served with froth on top that. Slight bitter and has a smooth finish.

Macchiato

$4.50+

An espresso coffee topped off with a dollop of milk. (May add custom flavors)

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Equal parts of espresso, milk foam, and steamed milk layered: 1/3 milk foam 1/3 steamed milk 1/3 espresso

Americano

$3.75+

Coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso shot w/hot water. Its strength varies with the number of shots of espresso and amount of water added. Stronger and richer flavor.

Café Latte

$4.50+

An espresso with milk that is 1/3 espresso 2/3 hot milk and is topped off a layer of foamed milk. May add custom flavors.

Cortado

$4.50+

Hot coffee that contains espresso and warm milk. The balance between the espresso and milk is half and half. The warm milk is steamed, not frothy nor texturized

Flat White

$4.50+

A blend of micro-foamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso with micro foam. Micro foam is steamed milk infused with air, which creates tiny air bubbles, to create a smooth and velvety texture and creamy taste

Caffe Affogato

$5.25

Coffee-based dessert that has scoop of ice cream, topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha powder (made from the finely-ground leaves of certain green tea plants), water and milk blended

Redeye

$5.50+

Brewed coffee topped with a double shot of espresso

Mocha Espresso

$5.00+

A layered drink made with espresso and steamed milk that is flavored with chocolate syrup. It is a chocolatey coffee that gives a deep, sweet and luxurious taste

Iced

Sm- Over the line/2 pumps Med- Under the line/3 pumps Lg- First line/4 pumps Xl-First line/5 pumps Belnano-Above first line/6 pumps

Iced Espresso

$3.75+

Espresso served over ice cubes.

Shakerato

$5.50

A shot of espresso that is shaken with sugar on ice

Iced Capuccino

$5.00+

Espresso, milk, ice, and optional sweetener.

Iced Latte

$5.00+

A rich cold brew combined with milk and is served over ice that has a stronger, darker flavor

Iced Espresso Mocha

$5.20+

Made with espresso, milk and chocolate, served over ice.

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Made by pouring cold water, over ice followed by shots of espresso. The coffee drains directly onto the cold water and ice, so it chills during brewing

Cappuccino Freddo

$5.00+

A base of freshly brewed espresso w/ice that's added with sugar and is in a shaker which allows it to cool off and gives the espresso a creamy texture, light and frothy

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.40+

Coffee served chilled that uses the addition of nitrogen gas to create a smooth texture

Iced Matcha

$4.40+

Matcha flavor is mixed together with cold milk and served over ice

Iced Macchiato

$4.70+

Cold milk is poured over ice and topped with shots of espresso. May add customized flavors

Ice Chai

$5.50+

Made with just chai concentrate and milk served over ice. However, if you would like to add coffee, you can add a shot or two of espresso and make it a dirty chai latte

Ice Cold Brew

$4.40+

Tea

Contains the lovely and aromatic addition of jasmine petals

Green Tea

$4.40+

Made from the Camellia sinensis plant that is rich in antioxidants

Chai Spice

$4.40+

Several spices combined with cinnamon to make a complex and delicious drink

Organic Black Chai

$4.40+

Tea that is a blend of exotic spices and black tea

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices

Green Tea w/Jasmine

$4.40+

Made by infusing green tea leaves with jasmine flowers

Green Tea w/Japanese Matcha

$4.40+

Contains the lovely and aromatic addition of jasmine petals

Earl Grey

$4.40+

Black tea blended with flavors of oil of bergamot

Fiesta Fria

$4.40+

A full-bodied black tea with delicious strawberry notes, topped off with tropical guava nectar and balanced by aromatic herbs

Red Raspberry

$4.40+

An herbal tea made from the leaves of the red raspberry plant

Immunity boost tea (Medium)

$6.00+

Contains honey, Lemonade (hot), orange spice and lemon echinacea

Black Tea

$4.40+

Front End Drinks

Coke Glass Bottle 12oz

$3.00

La Croix (Lemon Flavor)

$2.50

Kombucha

$4.40+

Manguava or Regular

La Croix (Lime Flavor)

$2.50

Waterloo (Grape Flavor)

$2.50

Waterloo (Cranberry Flavor)

$2.50

Waterloo (Spiced Apple Flavor)

$2.50

La Croix (Grapefruit Flavor) Pamplemousse

$2.50

Refreshers

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$3.50+

Made using fresh passion fruit pulp and green tea leaves

Lemonade

$3.50+

Sweetened Drink

Passion Fruit

$3.50+

Tropical flavored drink

Peruvian Drink

$3.50+Out of stock

Strawberry Green Tea

$3.50+

Combined with herbal green tea

Pineapple

$3.50+

Fruity, sweet and mildly acidic drink

Coffee

French Press

$4.50

No paper filter used with a this process, so more of the oils inside the coffee beans make it into the brew; a manual brewing method

Filter Coffee

$3.00+

Hot water is poured over ground coffee

Smoothies

Red Bull Smoothie

$5.75+

Red Bull Energy drink made with fruit flavor of choice

Monster Smoothie

$5.75+

Monster Energy drink made with fruit of choice

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$5.50+

Creamy beverage blended from puréed fruits

Frappes

Mocha Frappe

$5.00+

Rich flavored chocolate drink, blended

Matcha Frappe

$5.00+

Milk, matcha flavor blended

Chai Frappe

$5.00+

A creamy blend of classic chai, milk and ice (blended), topped with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.00+

Made with cold milk and flavor caramel, blended

To Go Coffee (96 fl oz. / 2.8 L)

Filtered coffee to go w/8 cups and lids

Filtered Coffee with 8 cups / lids

$30.00

5 Extra Cups / lids

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Tea

$4.50+

An aromatic drink prepared with pouring hot water or milk with flavor of choice

Mocha

$5.00+

Chocolatey flavor drink with additional flavor of choice (if preferred)

Mexican Mocha

$6.50+

Mocha with an addition of warm and rustic spices

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cocoa powder packets made with milk of choice and chocolate drizzle on top

Peruvian- Quinua Drink

$6.00+

Made with Quinoa, apple, oat and spicy cinnamon

Breakfast Items

Sausage Croissant

Sausage Croissant

$10.00

Toasted croissant served w/ pepper jack cheese, sausage patty & thinly sliced tomatoes

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel with cream cheese and add bacon for additional charge.

Breakfast Avocado Toast

$4.50

A Wheat bread w/avocado spread

BLT Bagel

BLT Bagel

$6.50

Made with in house sauce, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

La Amazona

$6.00

Wheat bread served w/cream cheese & our special guacamole that has black beans & pico de gallo

Turkey Croissant

$8.00

Served with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Peruvian Breakfast w/ avocado toast

$10.00

Breakfast made with Quinoa, apple, oat and spicy cinnamon. Served with avocado toast

Bagel w/ Cream Coffee

$4.50

Lunch Items

El Machu Picchu

El Machu Picchu

$12.00

Big tortilla served w/ pepper jack cheese, diced chicken, sour cream, and special guacamole w/pico de gallo and black beans *additional charges for extra guac or sour cream

Big Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Big tortilla with eggs, potatoes, cheese, sausage bites and a side of salsa

Special of the Day

Special of the Day

$13.00

Any medium size drink with a Chicken Pesto Sandwich. Toasted Sourdough bread served with shredded chicken, pesto sauce, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and arugula.

Avocado Toast (Lunch)

$7.00

Two wheat breads (toasted) w/avocado spread

La Amazona (Lunch)

$8.00

Wheat bread served w/cream cheese & our special guacamole that has black beans & pico de gallo (two slices)

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Toasted Sourdough bread served with shredded chicken, pesto sauce, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and arugula.

Bakery Items

Muffin

$3.75

Different flavors - cold or warmed

Biscotti

$2.00

Almond Biscuits

GF or Vegan Cookie

$3.75

Gluten free or Vegan cookie of choice

Regular Cookie

$2.50

Three cookies to choose from

Milano Cookie

$2.00

Cherry Filled Danish

$4.50

Plain Croissant

$2.00

Homemade Coffee Cake

$3.50

Homemade Peruvian Alfajores

$2.00

Scones (Homemade)

$3.75

Bulk

Coffee bulk

$25.00

Coffee Latte - Gallon

$30.00
1lb Belnano Light Roast

1lb Belnano Light Roast

$15.00
1lb Belnano Medium Roast

1lb Belnano Medium Roast

$15.00
1lb Belnano Dark Roast

1lb Belnano Dark Roast

$15.00

1/2 Belnano Light Roast

$10.00

1/2 Belnano Medium Roast

$10.00

1/2 Belnano Dark Roast

$10.00

Cups

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Ceramic Mug

$10.00Out of stock

Falls Design Mugs

$10.00Out of stock

Retail

Belnano t-shirts

$25.00

Belnano hat

$25.00

Large Percolator Coffee Pot

$50.00

Andean Style Hat

$25.00

Medium Percolator Coffee Pot

$40.00

Black Authentic Mugs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Aroma of Fresh Mountain Coffee

8120 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422

