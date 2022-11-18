- Home
The Aroma of Fresh Mountain Coffee
8120 El Camino Real
Atascadero, CA 93422
Popular Items
Espresso
Espresso
A drink with strong shots of coffee that are thicker and higher in caffeine that is served with froth on top. Slight bitter and has a smooth finish
Lungo
More voluminous. Twice the size of an espresso shot, but it has more water than the espresso and the same amount of coffee. (same size as 2 shots of espresso)
Double Espresso
Coffee with strong shots that are thicker and higher in caffeine that is served with froth on top that. Slight bitter and has a smooth finish.
Triple Espresso
Coffee with strong shots that are thicker and higher in caffeine that is served with froth on top that. Slight bitter and has a smooth finish.
Macchiato
An espresso coffee topped off with a dollop of milk. (May add custom flavors)
Cappuccino
Equal parts of espresso, milk foam, and steamed milk layered: 1/3 milk foam 1/3 steamed milk 1/3 espresso
Americano
Coffee drink prepared by diluting an espresso shot w/hot water. Its strength varies with the number of shots of espresso and amount of water added. Stronger and richer flavor.
Café Latte
An espresso with milk that is 1/3 espresso 2/3 hot milk and is topped off a layer of foamed milk. May add custom flavors.
Cortado
Hot coffee that contains espresso and warm milk. The balance between the espresso and milk is half and half. The warm milk is steamed, not frothy nor texturized
Flat White
A blend of micro-foamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso with micro foam. Micro foam is steamed milk infused with air, which creates tiny air bubbles, to create a smooth and velvety texture and creamy taste
Caffe Affogato
Coffee-based dessert that has scoop of ice cream, topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso
Matcha Latte
Matcha powder (made from the finely-ground leaves of certain green tea plants), water and milk blended
Redeye
Brewed coffee topped with a double shot of espresso
Mocha Espresso
A layered drink made with espresso and steamed milk that is flavored with chocolate syrup. It is a chocolatey coffee that gives a deep, sweet and luxurious taste
Iced
Iced Espresso
Espresso served over ice cubes.
Shakerato
A shot of espresso that is shaken with sugar on ice
Iced Capuccino
Espresso, milk, ice, and optional sweetener.
Iced Latte
A rich cold brew combined with milk and is served over ice that has a stronger, darker flavor
Iced Espresso Mocha
Made with espresso, milk and chocolate, served over ice.
Iced Americano
Made by pouring cold water, over ice followed by shots of espresso. The coffee drains directly onto the cold water and ice, so it chills during brewing
Cappuccino Freddo
A base of freshly brewed espresso w/ice that's added with sugar and is in a shaker which allows it to cool off and gives the espresso a creamy texture, light and frothy
Nitro Cold Brew
Coffee served chilled that uses the addition of nitrogen gas to create a smooth texture
Iced Matcha
Matcha flavor is mixed together with cold milk and served over ice
Iced Macchiato
Cold milk is poured over ice and topped with shots of espresso. May add customized flavors
Ice Chai
Made with just chai concentrate and milk served over ice. However, if you would like to add coffee, you can add a shot or two of espresso and make it a dirty chai latte
Ice Cold Brew
Tea
Green Tea
Made from the Camellia sinensis plant that is rich in antioxidants
Chai Spice
Several spices combined with cinnamon to make a complex and delicious drink
Organic Black Chai
Tea that is a blend of exotic spices and black tea
Chai Latte
Made by mixing steamed milk with black tea that has been infused with spices
Green Tea w/Jasmine
Made by infusing green tea leaves with jasmine flowers
Green Tea w/Japanese Matcha
Contains the lovely and aromatic addition of jasmine petals
Earl Grey
Black tea blended with flavors of oil of bergamot
Fiesta Fria
A full-bodied black tea with delicious strawberry notes, topped off with tropical guava nectar and balanced by aromatic herbs
Red Raspberry
An herbal tea made from the leaves of the red raspberry plant
Immunity boost tea (Medium)
Contains honey, Lemonade (hot), orange spice and lemon echinacea
Black Tea
Front End Drinks
Refreshers
Coffee
Smoothies
Frappes
To Go Coffee (96 fl oz. / 2.8 L)
Hot Drinks
Tea
An aromatic drink prepared with pouring hot water or milk with flavor of choice
Mocha
Chocolatey flavor drink with additional flavor of choice (if preferred)
Mexican Mocha
Mocha with an addition of warm and rustic spices
Hot Chocolate
Cocoa powder packets made with milk of choice and chocolate drizzle on top
Peruvian- Quinua Drink
Made with Quinoa, apple, oat and spicy cinnamon
Breakfast Items
Sausage Croissant
Toasted croissant served w/ pepper jack cheese, sausage patty & thinly sliced tomatoes
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel with cream cheese and add bacon for additional charge.
Breakfast Avocado Toast
A Wheat bread w/avocado spread
BLT Bagel
Made with in house sauce, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
La Amazona
Wheat bread served w/cream cheese & our special guacamole that has black beans & pico de gallo
Turkey Croissant
Served with swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes
Peruvian Breakfast w/ avocado toast
Breakfast made with Quinoa, apple, oat and spicy cinnamon. Served with avocado toast
Bagel w/ Cream Coffee
Lunch Items
El Machu Picchu
Big tortilla served w/ pepper jack cheese, diced chicken, sour cream, and special guacamole w/pico de gallo and black beans *additional charges for extra guac or sour cream
Big Breakfast Burrito
Big tortilla with eggs, potatoes, cheese, sausage bites and a side of salsa
Special of the Day
Any medium size drink with a Chicken Pesto Sandwich. Toasted Sourdough bread served with shredded chicken, pesto sauce, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and arugula.
Avocado Toast (Lunch)
Two wheat breads (toasted) w/avocado spread
La Amazona (Lunch)
Wheat bread served w/cream cheese & our special guacamole that has black beans & pico de gallo (two slices)
Chicken Pesto
Toasted Sourdough bread served with shredded chicken, pesto sauce, mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and arugula.
Bakery Items
Muffin
Different flavors - cold or warmed
Biscotti
Almond Biscuits
GF or Vegan Cookie
Gluten free or Vegan cookie of choice
Regular Cookie
Three cookies to choose from
Milano Cookie
Cherry Filled Danish
Plain Croissant
Homemade Coffee Cake
Homemade Peruvian Alfajores
Scones (Homemade)
Bulk
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
