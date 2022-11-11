- Home
Belotti Bottega
2,842 Reviews
$$
4001 - B Piedmont Ave.
Oakland, CA 94611
Popular Items
Imported Italian cheeses
imported ricotta cheese
Soft, white and delicately sweet, ricotta marries beautifully with dessert pastries or springtime vegetables and it’s the ideal cheese for your favorite recipes. Cow’s milk ricotta is milder and has a more neutral taste than the other varieties. It’s ideal for the celebrated filled-pasta delicacies of northern Italy—such as, ravioli, tortelloni, agnolotti, savory stuffed crepes—as well as cakes and pastries. or just try it on top of some warm crostini with a couple drops of honey! yum
Imported Italian 5 oz Grated Grana Padano D.O.P cheese
Thins amazing cheese is made from, semi-skimmed cow’s milk and aged for 16 months. At the end of the cheese making process, Grana Padano develops a firm, thick and deeply straw-coloured rind protecting the fragrant, dry, flaking interior. Grana means “grainy” in Italian which is reflected in the fine granular texture with an intensely sweet flavour. As Grana Padano ages, the flavours become pronounced, savory and complex and the texture becomes more crumbly. we already grated for you, ready to be sprinkled on top of your favorite pasta
Imported Italian Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana D.O.P, 4.4 oz
Buffalo mozzarella is a mozzarella made from the milk of Italian Mediterranean buffalo. It is a dairy product traditionally manufactured in Campania, especially in the provinces of Caserta and Salerno.\ The term mozzarella derives from the procedure called mozzare which means "cutting by hand", separating from the curd, and serving in individual pieces, that is, the process of separation of the curd into small balls. It is appreciated for its versatility and elastic texture and often called "the queen of the Mediterranean cuisine", "white gold" or "the pearl of the table"
Imported Italian Burrata Pugliese cheese 4.4 oz
When the burrata is sliced open, a spurt of thickened cream flows out. The cheese has a rich, buttery flavor and retains its fresh milkiness. Thanks to its flavor and differing textures inside and outside, it goes well with salad, prosciutto crudo, crusty bread, fresh tomatoes with olive oil, cracked black pepper, or obviously... pasta.
Curated Goods
Imported high quality Corbara tomatoes
The Small Tomato of Corbara comes from Monti Lattari slopes, near the famous Vesuvio volcano, where Corbara's city hall is situated. It has always been cultivated on these hills without an irrigation system. It is characterized by a low acidity and a high sugar level that make it particularly precious and tasty.
Coarse Mediterranean Sea salt 1 Lb
Imported mediterranean sea salt , coarse. this special salt comes from the ancient saltworks of Trapani and Marsala in Sicily (ITALY), where crystal waters, together with the strength of wind and sun, creates a unique salt extremely rich and soluble. perfect to use for cooking all your pasta, baking or to refill your own grinder.
Balsamic vinegar Giuseppe Giusti " Riccardo Giusti "3 Gold Medals
Giuseppe Giusti Gran Deposito Riccardo Giusti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is from an old favorite recipe of Riccardo Giusti. This extraordinarily rich and thick aged balsamic vinegar of Modena starts from a selection of the most precious grapes, cooked over a low flame, and left to age in antique barrels. It offers a pleasantly sweet aftertaste.Riccardo Giusti is recommended as a thick sauce for all foods, but is ideal for barbequed meats, poultry, fish, and game. It also adds an interesting twist to desserts and appetizers. 2008 Sofi Gold Medal for Outstanding Vinegar
Seka Hills Estate Grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ML)
this is our table extra virgin olive oil that we use at the restaurant; Seka Hills' Estate Grown Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a Good Food Awards 2019 Olive Oil winner! The Good Food Foundation judges over 2000 entries in 16 style categories, submitted by craft food producers from all 50 states. Each entry must top the charts in a blind tasting and meet strict environmental and social responsibility standards to be considered as a finalist. Medium intensity Arbequina oil from Séka Hills is well balanced and flavorful, making it versatile as cooking or finishing oil. Whether you are sautéing, grilling, or dressing a salad, you will enjoy this award-winning locally grown oil!
Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil "Mosto Oro"
The extra virgin olive oil "Mosto Oro" is the pride of the Calvi company. It is exclusively produced from the finest quality "Taggiasca" olives, one of the noblest varieties of olives, typical of the hills of western Liguria. Harvested by hand during the coldest part of the year, at maximum ripening, the olives are then immediately cold pressed in our oil mill, to ensure the best quality. "Mosto" means unfiltered, and in fact, the oil is sold just as it comes from the mill, after a period of natural decantation and only bottled immediately prior to shipment. Thanks to its extremely mild, almondy and yet fruity flavour, "Mosto Oro" enhances the most refined dishes and is especially recommended for dressing fish. The elegantly wrapped bottle (in gold foil) ensures complete protection against light for a better preservation of the organoleptic characteristics of the product. 100% Italian Oil - Cold produced
House made Olio Piccante (spicy evoo)
House made Italian chili-infused evoo. Mixed chili peppers with our beloved local Seka Hills "Arbequina" extra virgin olive oil. Fragrant and spicy at the same time, good with pretty much everything!
Acquerello Rice
it's an aged Italian carnaroli rice stainless steel temperature-controlled silo from Piedmont region in Italy. It's highly-acclaimed by famous chefs worldwide for its superior quality and performance with risotto dishes due to its unique aging process.
Spaghettoni Pastificio Mancini 500g
thick hearty Spaghetti pasta, perfect for all'Amatriciana at home!
Spaghetti Mancini "I Turanici selection"
Pasta Mancini’s I Turanici spaghetti: earth-coloured and with a pronounced smell of grain during cooking, which is recommended between 10 and 12 minutes. On the palate it characterised by a clean cereal flavour, enhanced by its soft and chewy qualities.
Paccheri Pastificio Mancini 500g
Mancini's pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and pasta are the only ingredients. Paccheri have a diameter of 30 mm and a length of 50 mm. Their cooking time is between 12 and 14 minutes.
Rigatoni Pastificio Mancini 500g
Rigatoni are produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and water are the only ingredients. We use circular bronze die plates and we dry pasta at temperatures lower than 44°C, taking about 20 hours for short pasta and about 40 hours for long pasta. Rigatoni have a diameter of 19,2 mm and a length of 45 mm. Their cooking time is between 9 and 11 minutes.
Mezzemaniche Pastificio Mancini 500g
Mancini's pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and pasta are the only ingredients. Mezzemaniche have a diameter of 19,2 mm and a length of 20 mm. Their cooking time is between 9 and 11 minutes.
Bucatini Pastificio Mancini 500g
for your Amatriciana cravings. Bucatini have a length of 260 mm, a diameter of 2,9 mm and a central hole with a diameter of 0,8 mm. Their cooking time is between 5 and 7 minutes.
Penne Pastificio Mancini 500g
Mancini make pasta only using the durum wheat that they grow and harvest every year in the fields surrounding their pasta factory, following the Good Agricultural Practices. Semolina and water are the only two ingredients. Mancini use circular bronze dies to shape the pasta and then dry it at temperatures below 55°C. It takes about 23-25 hours for short pasta cuts and up to 44-46 hours for our long pasta cuts. Penne have a length of 50 mm and a diameter of 10,2 mm. Their cooking time is between 7 and 9 minutes.
Linguine Pastificio Mancini 500g
Pasta e vongole time? Linguine have a length of 260 mm, a section of elliptical shape 4,4 mm wide and are 1,36 mm thick. Their cooking time is between 7 and 9 minutes
Whole wheat Fusilli ORGANIC Pastificio Mancini 500g
this whole wheat pasta is produced with Mancini wheat grown in line with the guidelines of the Good Agricultural Practices. The milling process preserves every element of the wheat: germ, endosperm and bran. This allows to maintain unchanged all the nutritional and vitamin properties with a greater contribution in terms of fibre and mineral salts.
Gluten Free Tagliatelle Pastificio La Rosa 8.8 oz
This pasta is made with corn flour and rice flour, in Maranello ITALY in the Emilia Romagna region. No eggs, no dairy, no soy and no preservatives. Suitable for celiacs. Naturally rich in carotenes, La Rosa’s pastas have a yellow/gold color. Pastificio La Rosa produce this pasta in the traditional way, were the dough is worked slowly and over time.
5 lb Italian 00/AP flour
Our imported Italian 00 fine flour is similar to unbleached all purpose flour, which is a mix of hard and soft wheat, it can be used in wide range of cooking and baking applications from homemade pasta, pizza, to sweets.
5 lb Italian whole grain wheat flour
Our whole wheat Italian flour is ideal for healthy applications of your normal baking and cooking needs.
5 lb Italian semolina flour
The flour from the hard wheat is called semolina. Traditionally it was predominantly produced in the regions of southern Italy, but now its production has a national distribution. It is distinct from that of common wheat both for steeper particle size for its characteristic amber color, a color that has repercussions on the products obtained with it. This flour is mainly used for the production of bread and pasta (both homemade that industrial) but also for sweets.
5 lb Italian flour high gluten strength (ideal for sourdough starter)
Wheat flour for panettone and leavened - wheat flour strong flour (W370-390) the result of the mixing of soft wheats naturally rich in gluten, studied for the production of leavened. In the long work in yeast she makes the best of its potential. Ideal for complex machining where you make several successive bodies and long rising (panettone, pandoro, dove and large leavened in general) and in which you add high amounts of fat or candied fruit. The protein composition ensures excellent elasticity and high extensibility and ensures a perfect seal and stability of the dough that expands with regularity without sagging, presenting a great development in both leavening phase and for cooking even in the presence of high quantities of heavy ingredients The quality of the protein is such as to avoid the effect of the gluten rigidity, that usually characterizes the strength of flour, making the dough malleable and avoiding the shrinkage of the baked p
1 Kg (2.2 lb) organic Italian polenta flour
SELECTED AS ITALY’S BEST MILL AND BEST POLENTA Ask any Piemontese chef where to get the best flour and you will always get the same answer---Mulino Sobrino in La Morra. For Renzo and Margherita Sobrino, it’s not just a business, it’s a way of life. They can tell you where every bag of grain came from, always from a producer who meets their exacting standards for quality. The result is products that you can be sure will meet your highest expectations. All organic.
Tuna Ventresca Callipo in Olive Oil Glass Jar
Ventresca Tuna is sometimes referred to as "the foie gras of the tuna fish". It is the richest, smoothest tuna you will ever experience. Because of the high demand for belly tuna in Japan for sushi, where it is called toro, Ventresca is always in short supply. Made in Italy by Callipo, this Ventresca from Yellowfin tuna is hand-cut into fillets then packed by hand. Callipo tuna is unique in that it is processed entirely in Italy from the raw fish, at their plant in Pizzo, undergoing a meticulous, laborious process. Most other tuna products with Italian-sounding names are processed in Vietnam or Ecuador, then perhaps canned or jarred in Italy, allowing the brand to claim "Packed in Italy" on its labels. Demanding Callipo brand tuna means you will get only the best the world has to offer.
Housemade shop (Sauces, broths, dressings)
Bolognese sauce (Ragù alla bolognese)
traditional Granma Caterina six meats Bolognese sauce, not chef behind it only the recipe of my nonna... meats, tomatoes and a lot of love! hope you like it!
Duck Sugo (Ragù d'Anatra)
all parts of the duck, mirepoix of vegetables, cognac, duck jus, aromatic herbs
Marinara sauce (Salsa al Pomodoro)
imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomatoes, mirepoix of vegetables, Genovese basil (v) (GF)
Wild Boar Sugo (Ragù di cinghiale)
grappa/Sangiovese marinated wild boar, garlic, cinnamon, juniper berries, mirepoix of vegetables (GF)
Rabbit sugo (Salsa al Coniglio)
Basil Pesto (Flash Frozen)
Belotti Beef reduction sauce
Vegetables Broth 32oz
classic vegetarian clear broth made with celery, carrots, onion, tomato, parsley, spinach, spices and other vegetables depending on the season, light sea salt
Meat/Bones Broth 32oz
traditional Italian meat Brodo perfect by himself or with tortellini pasta made with: beef oxtail, short ribs, chicken, beef bones, celery, carrots, onions, spices, light sea salt.
Lemon Dressing
our Lattuga dressing made with: lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zests canola oil, Dijon mustard, salt
Balsamic Dressing
Aceto Balsamico di Modena D.O.P., extra virgin olive oil, canola oil, Dijon mustard, sea salt, pepper
Honey Mustard Dressing
White wine vinegar, clover honey, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil, Dijon mustard, sea salt, pepper
Cinnamon Dressing
White wine vinegar, cinnamon tea, clover honey, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil, Dijon mustard, sea salt, pepper
Pasta Home Kits (frozen)
Casoncelli Home Kit
Northern Italian flagship pasta with brown butter, sage, and crispy panchetta. This kit is meant for single personal portion.
Gnocchi Home Kit
Fluffy potato gnocchi with 6 meats Bolognese sauce. This kit is meant for single personal portion.
Tagliatelle Home Kit
Hearty tomato-based wild boar sauce with fresh tagliatelle pasta. This kit is meant for single personal portion.
Scarpinocc Home Kit
Bergamo style stuffed vegetarian pasta with sage and brown butter. This kit is meant for single personal portion.
Belotti Raw Pasta
Casoncelli Bergamaschi (uncooked)
Scarpinócc de Parr (uncooked)
The name refers to their shape, which recalls vaguely the one of the homonymous artisan cloth shoes used till a few years ago in this village. In the dialect of the shepherds, Scarpinòcc are also called “Orecchi” (ears) because of their particular shape. This dish, native of the popular cuisine of Parre (Par) , town in the Bergamo province. The filling is simple, breadcrumbs, garlic parsley, Grana Padano D.O.P and spices. Scarpinocc is vegetarian
Extruded Fusilli (uncooked)
Fusilli is commonly known as Rotini in the U.S., are a variety of pasta that are formed into corkscrew or helical shapes. The word fusilli presumably comes from fuso, as traditionally it is "spun" by pressing and rolling a small rod over the thin strips of pasta to wind them around it in a corkscrew shape. Great with any sauce (this Pasta doesn't contains eggs)
Extruded Conchiglie (uncooked)
House made extruded pasta , made only with 100% imported Italian flour (NO EGGS)
Tagliatelle (uncooked) - one nest / one portion
Pappardelle (uncooked) - one nest / one portion
Bigoli Veneti (uncooked) - one nest / one portion
Tagliolini (uncooked) - one nest / one portion
Agnolotti dal plin
Snacks | Apertivo | Spuntini
Belotti Apertivo Platter
mixed antipasto platter, assorted mix of imported and domestic cheeses, olives, fruits, honey, homemade crostini, nuts
Battuta (Steak Tartare)
Hand cut certified Piedmontese ribeye dry aged beef tartare, carasau bread, parmigiano reggiano, micro arugula, aged balsamic, truffle caviar, quail egg yolk
Vitello Tonnato
Slow roasted certified Piedmontese beef eye of round, sicilian tuna sauce, capers essence, lemon zests
Salads
Lattuga Salad
Living butter lettuce, lemon dressing Grana Padano D.O.P., toasted pine nuts
Burrata Salad
Organic mixed leaves, organic cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, crostini, 8 year aged balsamic Giuseppe Giusti
Americana Salad
beets, wild arugula, cranberries, oven baked squash, goat cheese Toasted Hazelnuts, honey mustard cinnamon dressing
Golosa salad
Organic mixed leaves, celery, walnuts, pears, whipped Guffanti gorgonzola cheese , crostini, 8 years aged balsamic Giuseppe Giusti
Cavolo Salad
Organic mixed baby kale, candied pecans, dried cherries, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette
Signature Pasta dishes (cooked)
Agnolotti
Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction
Casoncelli Bergamaschi
My Mom’s lombardian-style stuffed pasta with beef, prosciutto, pork shoulder, imported smoked pancetta ,sage brown butter
Pappardelle
Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano
Bigoli Al sugo D'anatra
Bigoli pasta, maple leaf duck sugo, orange zest, Grana Padano D.O.P
Gnocchi Alla Bolognese
Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano
Tortelli Di Polenta
Egg pasta stuffed with polenta "taragna" (typical polenta with cheese), rabbit sugo, thyme, grana Padano
Tagliatelle al cinghiale
Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper
Tortellini tradizionali in brodo (Broth)
Handmade traditional Modenesi tortellini, short rib-chicken-oxtail broth, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse
Spaghetti pomodoro e burrata (Veg)
Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil
Scarpinòcc De Pàrr (Veg)
Vegetarian traditional Bergamo style stuffed pasta, Grana Padano D.O.P., spices, parsley, brown butter, sage.
Fagottini Ricotta e Spinaci (Veg)
Ricotta and spinach filled pasta, imported Italian ricotta, organic spinach, Grana Padano D.O.P.
Lasagna alla Bolognese
Handmade lasagna pasta, traditional bolognese sauce, béchamel, mozzarella
Lasagna alla Bolognese 9 portion family tray (please CALL us to order, pick up ONLY)
This tray requires 1.5 hours of prep time. (please CALL us to order)
Lasagna alla Bolognese 15-20 portion party tray (please CALL us to order, pick up ONLY)
This tray requires 2.5 hours of prep time. (please CALL us to order)
VEGETARIAN LASAGNA Lasagna 9 portion family tray (please CALL us to order, pick up ONLY)
This is our vegetarian lasagna options, made with pesto bechamel, organic green beans, potatoes, pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese of course!
Desserts
VINO (Only > 21+ years old)
Btl La Maschera Prosecco Doc
Prosecco – light in alcohol, bright and lively in flavor, dry with just a hint of sweetness. Perfect for sipping by itself, it is also a great aperitivo with all antipasti. . Long-term contracts with local growers and rigid quality control assure top quality for this Prosecco, offering excellent price-value in this overheated category.
Btl Prosecco Rosé Gran Passione
Gran Passione Prosecco DOC Rose Extra Dry is a crisp and fresh sparkling wine, with floral aromas alongside notes of cut apples, pears, citrus and strawberry. Drink with a wide array of foods, as an aperitif or celebrating for any special occasion. It goes particularly well with soft cheeses, grilled veggies, seafood with cream sauces and mushrooms.
Franciacorta "couvèe prestige",Cà del Bosco
KRUG Grande Cuveé 169th edition
Btl Ribolla "Collio", Buzzinelli 2019
Vermentino "ala blanca, Parpinello, 2020
Vermentino "Vign'Angena", Capichera, 2018
Btl Chardonnay "Balin", Ermanno Costa, 2019
Sauvignon Blanc, Specogna, 2018
Btl Pinot Bianco Shulthauser
Pinot Bianco "Shulthauser,Michel Eppan, 2018
Falanghina "Via del Campo", Quintodecimo, 2019
Rosé Pasqua Tre Venezie 2020
aromas of white peach and yellow, passion fruit, guava and a hint of lychee are perceived. The palate is very refined, a perfect balance of delicate minerality, fine acidity, with integrated honeysuckle, red berries all notes. The finish is long and very elegant
Rose di Lulù, Botromagno, 2019
Dolcetto d'Alba , Paolo Scavino, 2020
Rich ruby red color. The nose plays on notes of fresh fruit and finishes with a pleasant note of blackberry. Smooth, agile, fresh, and balanced in the mouth. staineless still aging only
Langhe Nebbiolo "Maria Grazia", Carlo Giacosa, 2019
Gaja Sito Moresco, LaNGHE ROSSO 2017
Barbera d'Alba, Cascina Alberta 2020
Btl Barolo Classico, Francone, 2017
Barolo Bussia "Cicala",Poderi Aldo Conterno, 2015
Barolo Classico, Fratelli Barale,2017
Barbaresco Riserva "Luca", Carlo Giacosa, 2011
Barbaresco, Cascina Alberta, 2017
Btl Barbera D'Asti Montebruna, Braida 2018
Volpolo "toscana Blend", Sapaio, 2019
Chianti dei colli Senesi, Tenute del cerro 2019
Red prunes, red apple and fruits of the forest like blackberries and raspberries express themselves in the glass. In the secondary scene hot asphalt and burnt sand accompany warm Mediterranean herbs. On the palate it is medium bodied, not well polymerized tannins and a finale which closes violently and not very intense, it lacks a little gustatory balance."
Franco Pacenti, Brunello di Montalcino, 2015
Truffle, carob and scorched soil aromas meld with scents of baked plum and mint. Concentrated and full bodied, the chewy palate doles out ripe black cherry, blackberry and baking spice alongside taut, velvety tannins that lead to a firm finish.
Brunello di Montalcino, La Poderina, 2015
Ornellaia, Tenute dell'Ornellaia, 2017
Amarone della valpolicella, Famiglia Pasqua, 2015
Pinot Nero "Pravis, Madruzzo, 2018
Btl Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Scarpone, 2020
By far the best selling red wine since Belotti is open For 4 generations, Lorenzo Scarpone’s family have been grape growers in Colline Terramane, recognized as the finest terroir in Abruzzo for growing the native Montepulciano grape. From his own 5 acre vineyard comes this bright and lively young charmer. Fermented in stainless steel and bottle-aged for 1 year in bottle, it has deep plummy flavors and soft tannins for a long smooth finish. Delicious by himself or ..with any item of our menu ;-)
Lambrusco "Grasparossa" ,Tenuta Pederzana, 2018
Saia Nero D'Avola Maccarì 2018
Btl Moscato d'Asti, Saracco, 375 ml 2020
Btl Vin Santo "Occhio di Pernice", Villa Artimino, 2009
Italian Beers (Only > 21+ years old)
Peroni Nastro azzurro (Italian Lager)
Peroni Nastro Azzurro is an Italian lager beer. Crisp and refreshing with a subtle citrus aroma, this import beer has a 5.1% alcohol by volume. Light and clean like a pilsner beer, this is a crisp and refreshing European lager with a delicate balance of bitterness and citrus and spicy aromatic notes, combined with a fast and clean finish.
Italian Pale Ale, Mastri birrai Umbri
Mastri Birrai Umbri’s IPA is produced in Italy according to the traditional British style. It’s brewed with the best selection of pale and amber malts, top fermenting yeast and aromatic hops.
Italian Blond Ale, Mastri birrai Umbri
Mastri Birrai Umbri’s unfiltered Witbier is crafted in Italy according to the Cotta 21 recipe from a selection of the best Italian spelt and the finest malts. In appearance, it is golden and cloudy with a thick and white head. The rich aroma reveals hints of lemon blossom and summer fruit with spicy undertones. The delicate, smooth flavour of the spelt is accompanied by herbaceous notes from the hops which our master brewers have expertly selected for you. Perfect as an aperitif, it pairs well with cheese, fish and shellfish. A sediment may form at the bottom of the bottle due to the craft production and high fermentation, and because it is non-filtered.
Menabrea, birra bionda
Menabrea is matured gently in the perfect temperature of our cave cellars for a taste of superior clarity. This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones giving a consistent and refined flavour. It has a complicated malty, hoppy taste with an exceptional head retention due to the quality of our ingredients and maturation process.
Theresianer, italian Pilsner
A quality Pilsner produced with selected Pilsner malt, Saaz hops and low fermented yeast following the traditional recipes. These genuine ingredients are chosen and blended rigorously respecting the Pilsner tradition. It has a pleasant scent of hops and a fresh flavour of barley malt.
Beverages
adult only! My spritz Aperitivo (3Pack) 250ml
Each bottle contains Myspritz Traditional, Italian sparkling wine and soda water already mixed in the right quantities according to the original recipe. Just add ice, garnish with a slice of orange and you’re ready to party! 8% vol
750 ml San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (glass)
S.Pellegrino sparkling water has the ability to enhance the overall dining experience.It’s natural and authentic, embodying the essence of italian taste.S.Pellegrino immediately makes its presence known with its lively bubbles and refreshing taste.Slightly salty and well balanced, it makes for an overall thirst-quenching, unique experience.It’s the perfect drink for any occasion.It can complement a rich meal, balance a full-bodied wine or stand on its own.S.Pellegrino’s effervescence brings out the best in the finest dishes, making it one of the most renowned mineral waters in the world
Chinotto Lurisia (glass)
The Chinotto, is a Slow Food Presidia-cultivated fruit that grows in Savona, a province along the Ligurian Riviera. Combined with Lurisia’s mineral water, the sparkling soda is slightly more bitter than an orange with a tartness resembling a lime.
Limonata Lurisia (glass)
Lurisia Limonata is made from the extracts of the three lemon blooms. Grown among the most evocative landscapes of Italy, good territories, kissed by the sun and the sea, lemons are harvested in three different periods of the year. Wisely combined they give our Lemonade intense aromas with a variegated bouquet and a typically Mediterranean taste.
Gazzosa Lurisia (glass)
The unique taste of our Gazzosa comes from afar, in both time and distance. The recipe we use is the original one from the 50’s and the lemons used are Sfusati, cultivated for more than 300 years on terraces of the Amalfi Coast, famous for their juicy pulp and semi sweet taste. The intensity is emphasized by the presence of carbon dioxide which harmonizes and refines the memory of orange blossoms and lemon zest. Particularly balanced and full bodied, the long after taste is accompanied by a gentle acidity which dissolves into a sweet note. An intense lemon aroma, long lasting and delicate.
LemonCocco
Lemoncocco™ is a new premium, non-carbonated drink made with a delightful blend of lemon and coconut flavors. Naturally light and refreshing.
S Pellegrino Limonata
S Pellegrino Aranciata
500 ml Acqua Panna still (plastic bottle)
Acqua Panna is crafted by nature, flowing through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany to the spring source. It is perfected through time for the smoothest taste like no other. This natural spring water is the result of an epic journey that started in 1564 and continues strong to this day.
500 ml San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (plastic)
S.Pellegrino sparkling water has the ability to enhance the overall dining experience.It’s natural and authentic, embodying the essence of italian taste.S.Pellegrino immediately makes its presence known with its lively bubbles and refreshing taste.Slightly salty and well balanced, it makes for an overall thirst-quenching, unique experience.It’s the perfect drink for any occasion.It can complement a rich meal, balance a full-bodied wine or stand on its own.S.Pellegrino’s effervescence brings out the best in the finest dishes, making it one of the most renowned mineral waters in the world
Coke
Diet Coke
Coca Cola Zero
Sprite
Water SMALL
Traditional flavor, modern elegance.
