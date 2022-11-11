Belotti Bottega

Tuna Ventresca Callipo in Olive Oil Glass Jar

Ventresca Tuna is sometimes referred to as "the foie gras of the tuna fish". It is the richest, smoothest tuna you will ever experience. Because of the high demand for belly tuna in Japan for sushi, where it is called toro, Ventresca is always in short supply. Made in Italy by Callipo, this Ventresca from Yellowfin tuna is hand-cut into fillets then packed by hand. Callipo tuna is unique in that it is processed entirely in Italy from the raw fish, at their plant in Pizzo, undergoing a meticulous, laborious process. Most other tuna products with Italian-sounding names are processed in Vietnam or Ecuador, then perhaps canned or jarred in Italy, allowing the brand to claim "Packed in Italy" on its labels. Demanding Callipo brand tuna means you will get only the best the world has to offer.