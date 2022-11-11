Restaurant header imageView gallery

Belotti Bottega

2,842 Reviews

$$

4001 - B Piedmont Ave.

Oakland, CA 94611

Order Again

Popular Items

Pappardelle
Agnolotti
Lattuga Salad

Imported Italian cheeses

imported ricotta cheese

imported ricotta cheese

$7.99

Soft, white and delicately sweet, ricotta marries beautifully with dessert pastries or springtime vegetables and it’s the ideal cheese for your favorite recipes. Cow’s milk ricotta is milder and has a more neutral taste than the other varieties. It’s ideal for the celebrated filled-pasta delicacies of northern Italy—such as, ravioli, tortelloni, agnolotti, savory stuffed crepes—as well as cakes and pastries. or just try it on top of some warm crostini with a couple drops of honey! yum

Imported Italian 5 oz Grated Grana Padano D.O.P cheese

Imported Italian 5 oz Grated Grana Padano D.O.P cheese

$6.99

Thins amazing cheese is made from, semi-skimmed cow’s milk and aged for 16 months. At the end of the cheese making process, Grana Padano develops a firm, thick and deeply straw-coloured rind protecting the fragrant, dry, flaking interior. Grana means “grainy” in Italian which is reflected in the fine granular texture with an intensely sweet flavour. As Grana Padano ages, the flavours become pronounced, savory and complex and the texture becomes more crumbly. we already grated for you, ready to be sprinkled on top of your favorite pasta

Imported Italian Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana D.O.P, 4.4 oz

Imported Italian Mozzarella Di Bufala Campana D.O.P, 4.4 oz

$7.99

Buffalo mozzarella is a mozzarella made from the milk of Italian Mediterranean buffalo. It is a dairy product traditionally manufactured in Campania, especially in the provinces of Caserta and Salerno.\ The term mozzarella derives from the procedure called mozzare which means "cutting by hand", separating from the curd, and serving in individual pieces, that is, the process of separation of the curd into small balls. It is appreciated for its versatility and elastic texture and often called "the queen of the Mediterranean cuisine", "white gold" or "the pearl of the table"

Imported Italian Burrata Pugliese cheese 4.4 oz

Imported Italian Burrata Pugliese cheese 4.4 oz

$7.99

When the burrata is sliced open, a spurt of thickened cream flows out. The cheese has a rich, buttery flavor and retains its fresh milkiness. Thanks to its flavor and differing textures inside and outside, it goes well with salad, prosciutto crudo, crusty bread, fresh tomatoes with olive oil, cracked black pepper, or obviously... pasta.

Curated Goods

here you can find some special items that are imported, local, dry, organic, and delicious!
Imported high quality Corbara tomatoes

Imported high quality Corbara tomatoes

$6.99Out of stock

The Small Tomato of Corbara comes from Monti Lattari slopes, near the famous Vesuvio volcano, where Corbara's city hall is situated. It has always been cultivated on these hills without an irrigation system. It is characterized by a low acidity and a high sugar level that make it particularly precious and tasty.

Coarse Mediterranean Sea salt 1 Lb

Coarse Mediterranean Sea salt 1 Lb

$5.99

Imported mediterranean sea salt , coarse. this special salt comes from the ancient saltworks of Trapani and Marsala in Sicily (ITALY), where crystal waters, together with the strength of wind and sun, creates a unique salt extremely rich and soluble. perfect to use for cooking all your pasta, baking or to refill your own grinder.

Balsamic vinegar Giuseppe Giusti " Riccardo Giusti "3 Gold Medals

Balsamic vinegar Giuseppe Giusti " Riccardo Giusti "3 Gold Medals

$24.99

Giuseppe Giusti Gran Deposito Riccardo Giusti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is from an old favorite recipe of Riccardo Giusti. This extraordinarily rich and thick aged balsamic vinegar of Modena starts from a selection of the most precious grapes, cooked over a low flame, and left to age in antique barrels. It offers a pleasantly sweet aftertaste.Riccardo Giusti is recommended as a thick sauce for all foods, but is ideal for barbequed meats, poultry, fish, and game. It also adds an interesting twist to desserts and appetizers. 2008 Sofi Gold Medal for Outstanding Vinegar

Seka Hills Estate Grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ML)

Seka Hills Estate Grown Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500ML)

$19.99

this is our table extra virgin olive oil that we use at the restaurant; Seka Hills' Estate Grown Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a Good Food Awards 2019 Olive Oil winner! The Good Food Foundation judges over 2000 entries in 16 style categories, submitted by craft food producers from all 50 states. Each entry must top the charts in a blind tasting and meet strict environmental and social responsibility standards to be considered as a finalist. Medium intensity Arbequina oil from Séka Hills is well balanced and flavorful, making it versatile as cooking or finishing oil. Whether you are sautéing, grilling, or dressing a salad, you will enjoy this award-winning locally grown oil!

Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil "Mosto Oro"

Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil "Mosto Oro"

$29.96

The extra virgin olive oil "Mosto Oro" is the pride of the Calvi company. It is exclusively produced from the finest quality "Taggiasca" olives, one of the noblest varieties of olives, typical of the hills of western Liguria. Harvested by hand during the coldest part of the year, at maximum ripening, the olives are then immediately cold pressed in our oil mill, to ensure the best quality. "Mosto" means unfiltered, and in fact, the oil is sold just as it comes from the mill, after a period of natural decantation and only bottled immediately prior to shipment. Thanks to its extremely mild, almondy and yet fruity flavour, "Mosto Oro" enhances the most refined dishes and is especially recommended for dressing fish. The elegantly wrapped bottle (in gold foil) ensures complete protection against light for a better preservation of the organoleptic characteristics of the product. 100% Italian Oil - Cold produced

House made Olio Piccante (spicy evoo)

House made Olio Piccante (spicy evoo)

$14.99

House made Italian chili-infused evoo. Mixed chili peppers with our beloved local Seka Hills "Arbequina" extra virgin olive oil. Fragrant and spicy at the same time, good with pretty much everything!

Acquerello Rice

Acquerello Rice

$8.99

it's an aged Italian carnaroli rice stainless steel temperature-controlled silo from Piedmont region in Italy. It's highly-acclaimed by famous chefs worldwide for its superior quality and performance with risotto dishes due to its unique aging process.

Spaghettoni Pastificio Mancini 500g

Spaghettoni Pastificio Mancini 500g

$6.99

thick hearty Spaghetti pasta, perfect for all'Amatriciana at home!

Spaghetti Mancini "I Turanici selection"

Spaghetti Mancini "I Turanici selection"

$6.99Out of stock

Pasta Mancini’s I Turanici spaghetti: earth-coloured and with a pronounced smell of grain during cooking, which is recommended between 10 and 12 minutes. On the palate it characterised by a clean cereal flavour, enhanced by its soft and chewy qualities.

Paccheri Pastificio Mancini 500g

Paccheri Pastificio Mancini 500g

$6.99

Mancini's pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and pasta are the only ingredients. Paccheri have a diameter of 30 mm and a length of 50 mm. Their cooking time is between 12 and 14 minutes.

Rigatoni Pastificio Mancini 500g

Rigatoni Pastificio Mancini 500g

$6.99

Rigatoni are produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and water are the only ingredients. We use circular bronze die plates and we dry pasta at temperatures lower than 44°C, taking about 20 hours for short pasta and about 40 hours for long pasta. Rigatoni have a diameter of 19,2 mm and a length of 45 mm. Their cooking time is between 9 and 11 minutes.

Mezzemaniche Pastificio Mancini 500g

Mezzemaniche Pastificio Mancini 500g

$6.99

Mancini's pasta is produced from durum wheat cultivated directly by the company. Semolina and pasta are the only ingredients. Mezzemaniche have a diameter of 19,2 mm and a length of 20 mm. Their cooking time is between 9 and 11 minutes.

Bucatini Pastificio Mancini 500g

Bucatini Pastificio Mancini 500g

$6.99

for your Amatriciana cravings. Bucatini have a length of 260 mm, a diameter of 2,9 mm and a central hole with a diameter of 0,8 mm. Their cooking time is between 5 and 7 minutes.

Penne Pastificio Mancini 500g

Penne Pastificio Mancini 500g

$6.99

Mancini make pasta only using the durum wheat that they grow and harvest every year in the fields surrounding their pasta factory, following the Good Agricultural Practices. Semolina and water are the only two ingredients. Mancini use circular bronze dies to shape the pasta and then dry it at temperatures below 55°C. It takes about 23-25 hours for short pasta cuts and up to 44-46 hours for our long pasta cuts. Penne have a length of 50 mm and a diameter of 10,2 mm. Their cooking time is between 7 and 9 minutes.

Linguine Pastificio Mancini 500g

Linguine Pastificio Mancini 500g

$6.99

Pasta e vongole time? Linguine have a length of 260 mm, a section of elliptical shape 4,4 mm wide and are 1,36 mm thick. Their cooking time is between 7 and 9 minutes

Whole wheat Fusilli ORGANIC Pastificio Mancini 500g

Whole wheat Fusilli ORGANIC Pastificio Mancini 500g

$7.99Out of stock

this whole wheat pasta is produced with Mancini wheat grown in line with the guidelines of the Good Agricultural Practices. The milling process preserves every element of the wheat: germ, endosperm and bran. This allows to maintain unchanged all the nutritional and vitamin properties with a greater contribution in terms of fibre and mineral salts.

Gluten Free Tagliatelle Pastificio La Rosa 8.8 oz

Gluten Free Tagliatelle Pastificio La Rosa 8.8 oz

$6.99

This pasta is made with corn flour and rice flour, in Maranello ITALY in the Emilia Romagna region. No eggs, no dairy, no soy and no preservatives. Suitable for celiacs. Naturally rich in carotenes, La Rosa’s pastas have a yellow/gold color. Pastificio La Rosa produce this pasta in the traditional way, were the dough is worked slowly and over time.

5 lb Italian 00/AP flour

5 lb Italian 00/AP flour

$8.99

Our imported Italian 00 fine flour is similar to unbleached all purpose flour, which is a mix of hard and soft wheat, it can be used in wide range of cooking and baking applications from homemade pasta, pizza, to sweets.

5 lb Italian whole grain wheat flour

5 lb Italian whole grain wheat flour

$8.99

Our whole wheat Italian flour is ideal for healthy applications of your normal baking and cooking needs.

5 lb Italian semolina flour

$8.99

The flour from the hard wheat is called semolina. Traditionally it was predominantly produced in the regions of southern Italy, but now its production has a national distribution. It is distinct from that of common wheat both for steeper particle size for its characteristic amber color, a color that has repercussions on the products obtained with it. This flour is mainly used for the production of bread and pasta (both homemade that industrial) but also for sweets.

5 lb Italian flour high gluten strength (ideal for sourdough starter)

$9.99

Wheat flour for panettone and leavened - wheat flour strong flour (W370-390) the result of the mixing of soft wheats naturally rich in gluten, studied for the production of leavened. In the long work in yeast she makes the best of its potential. Ideal for complex machining where you make several successive bodies and long rising (panettone, pandoro, dove and large leavened in general) and in which you add high amounts of fat or candied fruit. The protein composition ensures excellent elasticity and high extensibility and ensures a perfect seal and stability of the dough that expands with regularity without sagging, presenting a great development in both leavening phase and for cooking even in the presence of high quantities of heavy ingredients The quality of the protein is such as to avoid the effect of the gluten rigidity, that usually characterizes the strength of flour, making the dough malleable and avoiding the shrinkage of the baked p

1 Kg (2.2 lb) organic Italian polenta flour

1 Kg (2.2 lb) organic Italian polenta flour

$5.99

SELECTED AS ITALY’S BEST MILL AND BEST POLENTA Ask any Piemontese chef where to get the best flour and you will always get the same answer---Mulino Sobrino in La Morra. For Renzo and Margherita Sobrino, it’s not just a business, it’s a way of life. They can tell you where every bag of grain came from, always from a producer who meets their exacting standards for quality. The result is products that you can be sure will meet your highest expectations. All organic.

Tuna Ventresca Callipo in Olive Oil Glass Jar

Tuna Ventresca Callipo in Olive Oil Glass Jar

$14.95

Ventresca Tuna is sometimes referred to as "the foie gras of the tuna fish". It is the richest, smoothest tuna you will ever experience. Because of the high demand for belly tuna in Japan for sushi, where it is called toro, Ventresca is always in short supply. Made in Italy by Callipo, this Ventresca from Yellowfin tuna is hand-cut into fillets then packed by hand. Callipo tuna is unique in that it is processed entirely in Italy from the raw fish, at their plant in Pizzo, undergoing a meticulous, laborious process. Most other tuna products with Italian-sounding names are processed in Vietnam or Ecuador, then perhaps canned or jarred in Italy, allowing the brand to claim "Packed in Italy" on its labels. Demanding Callipo brand tuna means you will get only the best the world has to offer.

Housemade shop (Sauces, broths, dressings)

Small for up to 2 people. Large for up to 4 people. Sauces come refrigerated. Please keep them in the cold until consumption within 2-3 days of purchase.

Bolognese sauce (Ragù alla bolognese)

$8.50+

traditional Granma Caterina six meats Bolognese sauce, not chef behind it only the recipe of my nonna... meats, tomatoes and a lot of love! hope you like it!

Duck Sugo (Ragù d'Anatra)

$8.50+

all parts of the duck, mirepoix of vegetables, cognac, duck jus, aromatic herbs

Marinara sauce (Salsa al Pomodoro)

$8.50+

imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomatoes, mirepoix of vegetables, Genovese basil (v) (GF)

Wild Boar Sugo (Ragù di cinghiale)

$8.50+

grappa/Sangiovese marinated wild boar, garlic, cinnamon, juniper berries, mirepoix of vegetables (GF)

Rabbit sugo (Salsa al Coniglio)

$8.50+

Basil Pesto (Flash Frozen)

$8.50+

Belotti Beef reduction sauce

$8.50+

Vegetables Broth 32oz

$3.50

classic vegetarian clear broth made with celery, carrots, onion, tomato, parsley, spinach, spices and other vegetables depending on the season, light sea salt

Meat/Bones Broth 32oz

$9.50

traditional Italian meat Brodo perfect by himself or with tortellini pasta made with: beef oxtail, short ribs, chicken, beef bones, celery, carrots, onions, spices, light sea salt.

Lemon Dressing

$6.99

our Lattuga dressing made with: lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zests canola oil, Dijon mustard, salt

Balsamic Dressing

$6.99

Aceto Balsamico di Modena D.O.P., extra virgin olive oil, canola oil, Dijon mustard, sea salt, pepper

Honey Mustard Dressing

$6.99

White wine vinegar, clover honey, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil, Dijon mustard, sea salt, pepper

Cinnamon Dressing

$6.99

White wine vinegar, cinnamon tea, clover honey, extra virgin olive oil, canola oil, Dijon mustard, sea salt, pepper

Pasta Home Kits (frozen)

All the ingredients you need in a kit to re-create some of our best dishes!
Casoncelli Home Kit

Casoncelli Home Kit

$13.99

Northern Italian flagship pasta with brown butter, sage, and crispy panchetta. This kit is meant for single personal portion.

Gnocchi Home Kit

Gnocchi Home Kit

$13.99

Fluffy potato gnocchi with 6 meats Bolognese sauce. This kit is meant for single personal portion.

Tagliatelle Home Kit

Tagliatelle Home Kit

$13.99

Hearty tomato-based wild boar sauce with fresh tagliatelle pasta. This kit is meant for single personal portion.

Scarpinocc Home Kit

Scarpinocc Home Kit

$13.99

Bergamo style stuffed vegetarian pasta with sage and brown butter. This kit is meant for single personal portion.

Belotti Raw Pasta

housemade pasta made with 100% italian flour and lots of love!!
Casoncelli Bergamaschi (uncooked)

Casoncelli Bergamaschi (uncooked)

$7.99+
Scarpinócc de Parr (uncooked)

Scarpinócc de Parr (uncooked)

$6.50+

The name refers to their shape, which recalls vaguely the one of the homonymous artisan cloth shoes used till a few years ago in this village. In the dialect of the shepherds, Scarpinòcc are also called “Orecchi” (ears) because of their particular shape. This dish, native of the popular cuisine of Parre (Par) , town in the Bergamo province. The filling is simple, breadcrumbs, garlic parsley, Grana Padano D.O.P and spices. Scarpinocc is vegetarian

Extruded Fusilli (uncooked)

Extruded Fusilli (uncooked)

$5.49+

Fusilli is commonly known as Rotini in the U.S., are a variety of pasta that are formed into corkscrew or helical shapes. The word fusilli presumably comes from fuso, as traditionally it is "spun" by pressing and rolling a small rod over the thin strips of pasta to wind them around it in a corkscrew shape. Great with any sauce (this Pasta doesn't contains eggs)

Extruded Conchiglie (uncooked)

Extruded Conchiglie (uncooked)

$5.49+

House made extruded pasta , made only with 100% imported Italian flour (NO EGGS)

Tagliatelle (uncooked) - one nest / one portion

Tagliatelle (uncooked) - one nest / one portion

$4.49

Pappardelle (uncooked) - one nest / one portion

$4.99
Bigoli Veneti (uncooked) - one nest / one portion

Bigoli Veneti (uncooked) - one nest / one portion

$4.99

Tagliolini (uncooked) - one nest / one portion

$4.99

Agnolotti dal plin

$26.99

Snacks | Apertivo | Spuntini

Belotti Apertivo Platter

Belotti Apertivo Platter

$19.50+

mixed antipasto platter, assorted mix of imported and domestic cheeses, olives, fruits, honey, homemade crostini, nuts

Battuta (Steak Tartare)

Battuta (Steak Tartare)

$17.55

Hand cut certified Piedmontese ribeye dry aged beef tartare, carasau bread, parmigiano reggiano, micro arugula, aged balsamic, truffle caviar, quail egg yolk

Vitello Tonnato

Vitello Tonnato

$16.95

Slow roasted certified Piedmontese beef eye of round, sicilian tuna sauce, capers essence, lemon zests

Salads

Lattuga Salad

Lattuga Salad

$10.95

Living butter lettuce, lemon dressing Grana Padano D.O.P., toasted pine nuts

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$12.75

Organic mixed leaves, organic cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, crostini, 8 year aged balsamic Giuseppe Giusti 

Americana Salad

Americana Salad

$11.95

beets, wild arugula, cranberries, oven baked squash, goat cheese Toasted Hazelnuts, honey mustard cinnamon dressing

Golosa salad

Golosa salad

$12.95

Organic mixed leaves, celery, walnuts, pears, whipped Guffanti gorgonzola cheese , crostini, 8 years aged balsamic Giuseppe Giusti

Cavolo Salad

Cavolo Salad

$11.25

Organic mixed baby kale, candied pecans, dried cherries, goat cheese, honey mustard vinaigrette

Signature Pasta dishes (cooked)

Hot, cooked to order each and every time!
Agnolotti

Agnolotti

$18.25

Traditional Piedmontese style stuffed pasta with beef shank, flat iron, pork loin, sausage, escarole, spinach, parmigiano, beef reduction

Casoncelli Bergamaschi

Casoncelli Bergamaschi

$18.55

My Mom’s lombardian-style stuffed pasta with beef, prosciutto, pork shoulder, imported smoked pancetta ,sage brown butter

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$18.95

Long wide pasta, organic hen of woods mushrooms, beef reduction. parsley, grana padano

Bigoli Al sugo D'anatra

Bigoli Al sugo D'anatra

$19.95

Bigoli pasta, maple leaf duck sugo, orange zest, Grana Padano D.O.P

Gnocchi Alla Bolognese

Gnocchi Alla Bolognese

$18.95

Potato gnocchi, traditional bolognese sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Tortelli Di Polenta

Tortelli Di Polenta

$17.95

Egg pasta stuffed with polenta "taragna" (typical polenta with cheese), rabbit sugo, thyme, grana Padano

Tagliatelle al cinghiale

Tagliatelle al cinghiale

$18.95

Long narrow pasta, grappa/sangiovese marinated wild boar sugo, pecorino toscano, black pepper

Tortellini tradizionali in brodo (Broth)

Tortellini tradizionali in brodo (Broth)

$19.95

Handmade traditional Modenesi tortellini, short rib-chicken-oxtail broth, Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse

Spaghetti pomodoro e burrata (Veg)

Spaghetti pomodoro e burrata (Veg)

$18.95

Spaghettoni mancini, imported San Marzano D.O.P. tomato sauce, Italian burrata, basil, monocultivar Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil

Scarpinòcc De Pàrr (Veg)

Scarpinòcc De Pàrr (Veg)

$16.95

Vegetarian traditional Bergamo style stuffed pasta, Grana Padano D.O.P., spices, parsley, brown butter, sage.

Fagottini Ricotta e Spinaci (Veg)

Fagottini Ricotta e Spinaci (Veg)

$17.95

Ricotta and spinach filled pasta, imported Italian ricotta, organic spinach, Grana Padano D.O.P.

Lasagna alla Bolognese

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$18.95

Handmade lasagna pasta, traditional bolognese sauce, béchamel, mozzarella

Lasagna alla Bolognese 9 portion family tray (please CALL us to order, pick up ONLY)

$90.00

This tray requires 1.5 hours of prep time. (please CALL us to order)

Lasagna alla Bolognese 15-20 portion party tray (please CALL us to order, pick up ONLY)

$185.00

This tray requires 2.5 hours of prep time. (please CALL us to order)

VEGETARIAN LASAGNA Lasagna 9 portion family tray (please CALL us to order, pick up ONLY)

$90.00

This is our vegetarian lasagna options, made with pesto bechamel, organic green beans, potatoes, pecorino Romano and mozzarella cheese of course!

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.50

Homemade Italian savoiardi cookie, mascarpone, espresso, and cocoa.

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$4.50

Cooked Italian sweet cream custard with raspberry coulis.

VINO (Only > 21+ years old)

Btl La Maschera Prosecco Doc

Btl La Maschera Prosecco Doc

$27.00

Prosecco – light in alcohol, bright and lively in flavor, dry with just a hint of sweetness. Perfect for sipping by itself, it is also a great aperitivo with all antipasti. . Long-term contracts with local growers and rigid quality control assure top quality for this Prosecco, offering excellent price-value in this overheated category.

Btl Prosecco Rosé Gran Passione

Btl Prosecco Rosé Gran Passione

$27.00

Gran Passione Prosecco DOC Rose Extra Dry is a crisp and fresh sparkling wine, with floral aromas alongside notes of cut apples, pears, citrus and strawberry. Drink with a wide array of foods, as an aperitif or celebrating for any special occasion. It goes particularly well with soft cheeses, grilled veggies, seafood with cream sauces and mushrooms.

Franciacorta "couvèe prestige",Cà del Bosco

Franciacorta "couvèe prestige",Cà del Bosco

$69.00
KRUG Grande Cuveé 169th edition

KRUG Grande Cuveé 169th edition

$230.00

Btl Ribolla "Collio", Buzzinelli 2019

$41.00Out of stock

Vermentino "ala blanca, Parpinello, 2020

$36.00

Vermentino "Vign'Angena", Capichera, 2018

$69.00

Btl Chardonnay "Balin", Ermanno Costa, 2019

$37.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc, Specogna, 2018

$28.00Out of stock

Btl Pinot Bianco Shulthauser

$29.00

Pinot Bianco "Shulthauser,Michel Eppan, 2018

$43.00

Falanghina "Via del Campo", Quintodecimo, 2019

$89.00
Rosé Pasqua Tre Venezie 2020

Rosé Pasqua Tre Venezie 2020

$25.00

aromas of white peach and yellow, passion fruit, guava and a hint of lychee are perceived. The palate is very refined, a perfect balance of delicate minerality, fine acidity, with integrated honeysuckle, red berries all notes. The finish is long and very elegant

Rose di Lulù, Botromagno, 2019

$19.00Out of stock

Dolcetto d'Alba , Paolo Scavino, 2020

$26.00

Rich ruby red color. The nose plays on notes of fresh fruit and finishes with a pleasant note of blackberry. Smooth, agile, fresh, and balanced in the mouth. staineless still aging only

Langhe Nebbiolo "Maria Grazia", Carlo Giacosa, 2019

$36.00

Gaja Sito Moresco, LaNGHE ROSSO 2017

$89.00

Barbera d'Alba, Cascina Alberta 2020

$37.00

Btl Barolo Classico, Francone, 2017

$49.00Out of stock

Barolo Bussia "Cicala",Poderi Aldo Conterno, 2015

$179.00

Barolo Classico, Fratelli Barale,2017

$58.00

Barbaresco Riserva "Luca", Carlo Giacosa, 2011

$68.00

Barbaresco, Cascina Alberta, 2017

$75.00

Btl Barbera D'Asti Montebruna, Braida 2018

$28.00

Volpolo "toscana Blend", Sapaio, 2019

$34.00
Chianti dei colli Senesi, Tenute del cerro 2019

Chianti dei colli Senesi, Tenute del cerro 2019

$17.00

Red prunes, red apple and fruits of the forest like blackberries and raspberries express themselves in the glass. In the secondary scene hot asphalt and burnt sand accompany warm Mediterranean herbs. On the palate it is medium bodied, not well polymerized tannins and a finale which closes violently and not very intense, it lacks a little gustatory balance."

Franco Pacenti, Brunello di Montalcino, 2015

$69.00Out of stock

Truffle, carob and scorched soil aromas meld with scents of baked plum and mint. Concentrated and full bodied, the chewy palate doles out ripe black cherry, blackberry and baking spice alongside taut, velvety tannins that lead to a firm finish.

Brunello di Montalcino, La Poderina, 2015

$71.00Out of stock

Ornellaia, Tenute dell'Ornellaia, 2017

$259.00

Amarone della valpolicella, Famiglia Pasqua, 2015

$65.00Out of stock

Pinot Nero "Pravis, Madruzzo, 2018

$31.00
Btl Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Scarpone, 2020

Btl Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Scarpone, 2020

$32.00

By far the best selling red wine since Belotti is open For 4 generations, Lorenzo Scarpone’s family have been grape growers in Colline Terramane, recognized as the finest terroir in Abruzzo for growing the native Montepulciano grape. From his own 5 acre vineyard comes this bright and lively young charmer. Fermented in stainless steel and bottle-aged for 1 year in bottle, it has deep plummy flavors and soft tannins for a long smooth finish. Delicious by himself or ..with any item of our menu ;-)

Lambrusco "Grasparossa" ,Tenuta Pederzana, 2018

$29.00

Saia Nero D'Avola Maccarì 2018

$25.00

Btl Moscato d'Asti, Saracco, 375 ml 2020

$17.00

Btl Vin Santo "Occhio di Pernice", Villa Artimino, 2009

$39.00

Italian Beers (Only > 21+ years old)

Peroni Nastro azzurro (Italian Lager)

Peroni Nastro azzurro (Italian Lager)

$5.50

Peroni Nastro Azzurro is an Italian lager beer. Crisp and refreshing with a subtle citrus aroma, this import beer has a 5.1% alcohol by volume. Light and clean like a pilsner beer, this is a crisp and refreshing European lager with a delicate balance of bitterness and citrus and spicy aromatic notes, combined with a fast and clean finish.

Italian Pale Ale, Mastri birrai Umbri

Italian Pale Ale, Mastri birrai Umbri

$5.50

Mastri Birrai Umbri’s IPA is produced in Italy according to the traditional British style. It’s brewed with the best selection of pale and amber malts, top fermenting yeast and aromatic hops.

Italian Blond Ale, Mastri birrai Umbri

Italian Blond Ale, Mastri birrai Umbri

$5.50

Mastri Birrai Umbri’s unfiltered Witbier is crafted in Italy according to the Cotta 21 recipe from a selection of the best Italian spelt and the finest malts. In appearance, it is golden and cloudy with a thick and white head. The rich aroma reveals hints of lemon blossom and summer fruit with spicy undertones. The delicate, smooth flavour of the spelt is accompanied by herbaceous notes from the hops which our master brewers have expertly selected for you. Perfect as an aperitif, it pairs well with cheese, fish and shellfish. A sediment may form at the bottom of the bottle due to the craft production and high fermentation, and because it is non-filtered.

Menabrea, birra bionda

Menabrea, birra bionda

$5.50

Menabrea is matured gently in the perfect temperature of our cave cellars for a taste of superior clarity. This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones giving a consistent and refined flavour. It has a complicated malty, hoppy taste with an exceptional head retention due to the quality of our ingredients and maturation process.

Theresianer, italian Pilsner

Theresianer, italian Pilsner

$5.50

A quality Pilsner produced with selected Pilsner malt, Saaz hops and low fermented yeast following the traditional recipes. These genuine ingredients are chosen and blended rigorously respecting the Pilsner tradition. It has a pleasant scent of hops and a fresh flavour of barley malt.

Beverages

adult only! My spritz Aperitivo (3Pack) 250ml

adult only! My spritz Aperitivo (3Pack) 250ml

$18.99

Each bottle contains Myspritz Traditional, Italian sparkling wine and soda water already mixed in the right quantities according to the original recipe. Just add ice, garnish with a slice of orange and you’re ready to party! 8% vol

750 ml San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (glass)

750 ml San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (glass)

$7.50

S.Pellegrino sparkling water has the ability to enhance the overall dining experience.It’s natural and authentic, embodying the essence of italian taste.S.Pellegrino immediately makes its presence known with its lively bubbles and refreshing taste.Slightly salty and well balanced, it makes for an overall thirst-quenching, unique experience.It’s the perfect drink for any occasion.It can complement a rich meal, balance a full-bodied wine or stand on its own.S.Pellegrino’s effervescence brings out the best in the finest dishes, making it one of the most renowned mineral waters in the world

Chinotto Lurisia (glass)

Chinotto Lurisia (glass)

$4.00

The Chinotto, is a Slow Food Presidia-cultivated fruit that grows in Savona, a province along the Ligurian Riviera. Combined with Lurisia’s mineral water, the sparkling soda is slightly more bitter than an orange with a tartness resembling a lime.

Limonata Lurisia (glass)

Limonata Lurisia (glass)

$4.00

Lurisia Limonata is made from the extracts of the three lemon blooms. Grown among the most evocative landscapes of Italy, good territories, kissed by the sun and the sea, lemons are harvested in three different periods of the year. Wisely combined they give our Lemonade intense aromas with a variegated bouquet and a typically Mediterranean taste.

Gazzosa Lurisia (glass)

Gazzosa Lurisia (glass)

$4.00

The unique taste of our Gazzosa comes from afar, in both time and distance. The recipe we use is the original one from the 50’s and the lemons used are Sfusati, cultivated for more than 300 years on terraces of the Amalfi Coast, famous for their juicy pulp and semi sweet taste. The intensity is emphasized by the presence of carbon dioxide which harmonizes and refines the memory of orange blossoms and lemon zest. Particularly balanced and full bodied, the long after taste is accompanied by a gentle acidity which dissolves into a sweet note. An intense lemon aroma, long lasting and delicate.

LemonCocco

LemonCocco

$4.00

Lemoncocco™ is a new premium, non-carbonated drink made with a delightful blend of lemon and coconut flavors. Naturally light and refreshing.

S Pellegrino Limonata

S Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00
S Pellegrino Aranciata

S Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00
500 ml Acqua Panna still (plastic bottle)

500 ml Acqua Panna still (plastic bottle)

$3.50

Acqua Panna is crafted by nature, flowing through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany to the spring source. It is perfected through time for the smoothest taste like no other. This natural spring water is the result of an epic journey that started in 1564 and continues strong to this day.

500 ml San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (plastic)

500 ml San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water (plastic)

$3.50

S.Pellegrino sparkling water has the ability to enhance the overall dining experience.It’s natural and authentic, embodying the essence of italian taste.S.Pellegrino immediately makes its presence known with its lively bubbles and refreshing taste.Slightly salty and well balanced, it makes for an overall thirst-quenching, unique experience.It’s the perfect drink for any occasion.It can complement a rich meal, balance a full-bodied wine or stand on its own.S.Pellegrino’s effervescence brings out the best in the finest dishes, making it one of the most renowned mineral waters in the world

Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Coca Cola Zero

Coca Cola Zero

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00
Water SMALL

Water SMALL

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional flavor, modern elegance.

Website

Location

4001 - B Piedmont Ave., Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

Gallery
Belotti Bottega image
Belotti Bottega image
Belotti Bottega image
Belotti Bottega image

