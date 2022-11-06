Belse Plant Cuisine 265 Bowery
265 Bowery
New York, NY 10002
Shared Plates
Avocado Frites
Sliced avocado wedges, coated in a seasoned japanese breadcrumb. Served with a chipotle aioli dipping sauce (nf)
Charred Broccolini
Pan seared broccolini on a layer of chipotle aioli. Topped with pickled onion and toasted almond slices (gf) (nf optional)
Pan Seared Brussels
Pan seared brussels sprout, glazed with a sweet sriracha glaze and topped with white sesame seeds (gf) (nf)
Edamame Hummus
House-made edamame hummus infused with chili ferment . Garnished with fresh dill, extra virgin olive oil and whole edamame, served with seasonal crudité currently consisting of tri-colored baby carrots, english cucumber, watermelon radish, celery, and purple radishes. (gf optional) (nf)
Cheese Plate
brooklyn-made bleu cheese wedge served with raisins on the vine, seasonal preserves, crostini, herbed olives, spicy nuts & house pickled vegetables
Seasoned Fries
Crispy fries tossed in a blend of 7 herbs and spices, served with lime caper aioli and a smoked raspberry chipotle ketchup (gf) (nf)
Soups & Salads
Summer Gazpacho
refreshing chilled puree of roma tomato, english cucumber, garlic, and fresh herbs, topped with crostini, cucumber, tomato, and green oil (nf) (sf) (gf optional)
Grilled Caesar
Seared romaine hearts, topped with fried capers, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing, chickpea croutons, and chive oil (gf) (nf)
Beet Carpaccio
A bed of thinly sliced salt-cured red beets and pickled red beets, with wild baby arugula tossed in a light balsamic dressing topped with toasted almond slivers and creamy almond ricotta quenelles. (gf) (sf)
Citrus Kale Salad
Fresh curly kale, juicy grapefruit segments, gala apple slices, dried cranberries and cherries, and seasoned cashews. Tossed in a creamy apple cider vinaigrette, finished with shredded parmesan and watermelon radish. (gf) (nf optional)
Pizzas
Margherita Pizza
12" Hand formed pizza with our house marinara sauce, basil chiffonade, sliced mozzarella, and fresh basil. (nf)
Mushroom Pesto Pizza
12" Hand formed pizza layered with a pumpkin seed pesto, shiitake and portobello mushrooms, garlic confit, and parmesan (nf) (sf)
Butternut Squash & Zucchini Flatbread
Hand formed flatbread topped with roasted butternut squash, diced zucchini, red bell peppers, mozzarella, and tomato sauce. (nf)
Sausage Fennel Flatbread
Hand formed flatbread topped with a red pepper romesco, diced fennel sausage, wilted spinach, baby bell peppers, and caramelized onions. (sf)
Sandwiches
Belse Burger
Seasoned impossible patty with sliced avocado, caramelized onions, carrot cheese, baby arugula, and spicy mayo on a branded brioche bun. Served with a side of seasoned fries. (nf)
Apple Sandwich
Sweet gala apples, prosciutto, carrot cheese, roma tomato, organic peanut butter, sliced avocado, and a lemon caper aioli on toasted sourdough. Served with a side of fennel pasta salad (nf optional)
Mains
Aubergine Filet
Thick sliced eggplant steak, grilled and served over crisp polenta cake and a creamy potato leek puree. Topped with maitake mushrooms and edible flowers. (nf) (gf) (sf)
Maitake Risotto
Creamy risotto with butternut squash, white wine, fresh chives, and sautéed maitake mushrooms. (gf) (nf) (sf)
Verde Cauliflower Steak
Marinated and grilled cauliflower steak on top of a bed of roasted corn succotash and butternut squash puree topped with a verde sauce. (nf) (gf) (sf)
Pumpkin Pesto Penne
Penne pasta in a pumpkin seed pesto sauce, with sliced baby bells, roasted corn, shaved leeks, cherry tomato, and arugula. (sf) (nf)
Homestyle Lasagna
Desserts
Harvest Bark
Dark chocolate bark covered in fresh seasonal fruits, toasted coconut, nuts, and pepita seeds. (gf) (sf)
Olive Oil Cake
Traditional styled Olive oil cake with freshly zested lemon, topped with powdered sugar, blackberries, and whipped topping (NF)
Cookies & Milk
two large chocolate chip cookies served with oat milk or espresso martini [in-house only]. (nf) (sf)
Raw Cheesecake Cup
almond date crust, cheesecake filling, macerated blueberry, and candied lemon zest. (gf)
2 Scoops of Gelato
2 scoops of Gelato
Events
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:59 am
Belse is high end plant cuisine at its finest. It is the creation of the owners and operators of Little Pine in Los Angeles, which is the #1 ranked Los Angeles vegan restaurant out of nearly 500 restaurants on Happy Cow, top ranked on VegOut and ‘Restaurant of the Year’ from VegNews. We have traveled around the world for decades studying the best restaurants and dishes to create a menu that blends plant versions of the world’s best dishes with unique, original menu items found nowhere else.
265 Bowery, New York, NY 10002