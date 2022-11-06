Belse Plant Cuisine 265 Bowery

Restaurant info

Belse is high end plant cuisine at its finest. It is the creation of the owners and operators of Little Pine in Los Angeles, which is the #1 ranked Los Angeles vegan restaurant out of nearly 500 restaurants on Happy Cow, top ranked on VegOut and ‘Restaurant of the Year’ from VegNews. We have traveled around the world for decades studying the best restaurants and dishes to create a menu that blends plant versions of the world’s best dishes with unique, original menu items found nowhere else.

