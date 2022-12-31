Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Salad

Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Belton Belton Tx 76513

review star

No reviews yet

2170 North Main Street

Belton, TX 76513

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lovers
Stromboli
GODFATHER

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$7.99

Fresh baked with whole milk mozzarella & ricotta.

Stromboli

$8.99

We stuff ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese & sauce inside our fresh baked pizza dough.

Giant Pizza Roll

$7.49

Whole milk mozzarella & one traditional topping of your choice stuffed inside.

Steak & Cheese Boli

$8.99

Stuffed with steak mozzarella, white American cheese, onions & green peppers inside our fresh baked pizza dough.

Bobby Boli

$8.99

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella inside our freshly baked pizza dough.

Family Stromboli

$21.99

We stuff ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese & sauce inside our fresh baked pizza dough.

Desserts

Homemade New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.49

Topped with powdered sugar.

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Finger Foods

Chicken Fingers (4)

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Garlic Knots (3)

$2.49

Garlic Knots (7)

$6.49

Garlic Knots (14)

$11.99

Lupo's Nuggets (5)

$5.99

Lupo's Nuggets (10)

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$5.99

Parmesan Zucchini

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Flatbreads & Gyros

The Lupo Gyro

$7.99

We slice it fresh off our gyro machine, place it on flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Bobby Lupo's ® tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$6.99

Our delicious crispy chicken chopped and smothered in ranch, topped with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes all in a flatbread.

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$6.99

Perfectly seasoned chicken breast grilled, julienned and layered on a bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

LUPO IT

$2.50

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Penne Pasta

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$5.99

Corndog Bites and Fries

$5.99

Pasta

BYO Pasta

$10.49

Chicken Parm

$12.49

Half pan spag meatball

$59.99

half pan spag marinara

$59.99

half pan spag meat sauce

$59.99

half pan penne alfredo

$65.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.49

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, white American cheese, mixture of iceberg lettuce & spinach, onions, bell peppers, feta, kalamata olives, topped with roasted red peppers and your choice of dressing.

Lupo's Chef Salad

$8.49

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, yellow & white American cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, banana peppers topped with shredded mozzarella & your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Choose one of our wing flavors or plain.

Side Salad

$3.89

Chicken Cesar Salad

$8.49

Sides

2oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz Marinara

$1.00

2oz Bleu Cheese

$1.00

2oz Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

2oz Italian Dressing

$1.00

2oz 1,000 Islands

$1.00

2oz French

$1.00

2oz Oil and Vinegar

$1.00

2oz Greek Dressing

$1.00

2oz Tzatziki

$1.25

2oz BBQ

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Mild

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Medium

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Hot

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Fire

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Volcano

$1.00

2oz Garlic Butter

$1.00

2oz Thai Chili

$1.00

2oz Pizza Sauce

$1.00

2oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

2oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2oz Hot Banana Peppers

$1.00

2oz Jalapenos

$1.00

2oz Anchovies

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.50

4oz Marinara

$1.50

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.50

4oz Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

4oz Italian Dressing

$1.50

4oz 1,000 Islands

$1.50

4oz French

$1.50

4oz Oil and Vinegar

$1.50

4oz Greek Dressing

$1.50

4oz Tzatziki

$1.75

4oz BBQ

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Mild

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Medium

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Hot

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Fire

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Volcano

$1.50

4oz Garlic Butter

$1.50

4oz Thai Chili

$1.50

4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.50

4oz Sour Cream

$1.50

4oz Hot Banana Peppers

$1.50

4oz Jalapenos

$1.50

4oz Anchovies

$1.50

Meatballs (2)

$2.00

Sausage Link (1/2)

$5.00

Flatbread

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$2.50

Medium Dough Ball

$2.00

Seasoned Tomatoes

$1.50

Subs

6" Italian

$8.49

Fresh, cold cut genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and Italian dressing.

6" Meatball Parmesan

$8.49

Bobby Lupo's® meatballs & homemade red pasta sauce and melted mozzarella.

6" Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Our juicy breaded chicken with Bobby Lupo's® homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella.

6" Grilled Chicken

$8.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast julienned, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and your choice of cheese and dressing.

6" Pizza Steak Sub

$8.49

Steak and cheese sub plus pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

6" Buffalo Chicken

$8.49

Crispy chicken julienned and smothered in our mild wing sauce with blue cheese or ranch, lettuce and tomatoes.

6" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$8.49

Bobby Lupo's® delicious Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onion.

6" Steak & Cheese

$8.49

Our homemade seasoned Philly steak shredded and sautéed with green peppers onions and melted American cheese.

12" Italian

$10.49

Fresh, cold cut genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and Italian dressing.

12" Meatball Parmesan

$10.49

Bobby Lupo's® meatballs & homemade red pasta sauce and melted mozzarella.

12" Chicken Parmesan

$10.49

Our juicy breaded chicken with Bobby Lupo's® homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella.

12" Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast julienned lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and your choice of cheese and dressing.

12" Pizza Steak Sub

$10.49

Steak and cheese sub plus pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Crispy chicken julienned and smothered in our mild wing sauce with blue cheese or ranch, lettuce and tomatoes.

12" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$10.49

Bobby Lupo's® delicious Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onion.

12" Steak & Cheese

$10.49

Our homemade seasoned Philly steak shredded and sautéed with green peppers, onions and melted American cheese.

Wings

5 Leg & Flapper Mix

$7.99

5 Legs

$8.99

5 Flappers

$8.99

10 Leg & Flapper Mix

$16.00

10 Legs

$18.00

10 Flappers

$18.00

20 Leg & Flapper Mix

$32.00

20 Legs

$34.00

20 Flappers

$34.00

50 Leg & Flapper Mix

$80.00

50 Legs

$85.00

50 Flappers

$85.00

100 Leg & Flapper Mix

$160.00

100 Legs

$165.00

100 Flappers

$165.00

Build Your Own

Individual 9"

$6.99

Keto 9"

$12.99

Medium 14"

$11.99

Large 18"

$15.99

XL 24"

$25.99

Half Sheet 12x16

$11.99

Party Sheet.

$25.99

Take and Bake 14"

$11.99

Kids pizza

$5.99

Gourmet

Margarita

Olive oil & garlic white crust with fresh diced tomatoes, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, kalamata olives, feta crumbles & roasted red peppers on a bed of spinach lightly drizzled with Greek dressing.

Pollo Florentine

Olive oil & garlic white crust with fresh ripe tomatoes, marinated in our secret blend of spices, mozzarella, Italian provolone & ricotta cheese on a bed of fresh spinach.

Taco Pizza

Olive oil & garlic white crust with picante sauce, taco flavored ground beef topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Sour cream served on the side.

Spinach Artichoke

GODFATHER

greek pizza

$21.99

Specialty

BBQ Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Breaded chicken sliced up and smothered in Bobby Lupo's buffalo wing sauce, set on top of our famous pizza.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chopped chicken, delicious crispy bacon, homemade ranch dressing over a generous portion of mozzarella on white pizza.

Thai Chili

Thai chili sauce & mozzarella cheese with our breaded Thai chili chicken.

Meat Lovers

You like it hearty? We pile high pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef.

Veggie Deluxe

A veggie lover's dream. We load on the onions, mushrooms, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, spinach & black olives.

Philly Steak Pizza

Olive oil & garlic white crust with melted mozzarella, Philly steak, onions & green peppers topped with white American cheese.

The Supreme

This is the one you have been looking for! We load on pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers & extra cheese.

Hawaiian Deluxe

Gyro

Half + Half

Medium

Large

Half Sheet

XL

Party Sheet

XL24" 1 topping and 10 wings

XL 24" 1 TOPPING 10 WINGS

$33.00

Weekly Specials

1 Large 1 topping pizza + 10 Wings

$31.00

1 Medium speciality pizza + 10 Wings

$33.00

Party Pack

$63.99

1 medium 1 topping +10 wings

$26.00

party pack speciality71.49

$71.49

1XL 1 TOPPING +10 WINGS

$35.00

2 Liters

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mist Twist

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.95

Big Red

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Brisk Tea

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Fountain Drinks 16oz

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountian Dew

$2.00

Deit Mountian Dew

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

UnsweetTea

$2.00

Bottles

Gatorade

$2.75

Water

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Mountain Dew Kick Start

$2.95

Beer

BEER

$3.75

Bucket

$15.00

Game Day Pitcher

$9.00

Pitcher- Bud, Coors, Miller

$10.00

Pitcher- Dos and Ultra

$12.00

Wine

Glass

$7.50

Bottle

$20.00

white claw

black claw

$3.75

truly

truly

$3.75

MARGARITA

maragrita

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2170 North Main Street, Belton, TX 76513

Directions

Gallery
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple image
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple image
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Temple image

Similar restaurants in your area

Treno Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
112 South 1st Street Temple, TX 76501
View restaurantnext
The Shed
orange starNo Reviews
220 Royal St Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza and Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101 Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Belton

Mosaic Grill - 2608 N. Main St, Ste A
orange star4.1 • 67
2608 N. Main St, Ste A Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Dough Re Mi - Edible Cookie Dough
orange star4.9 • 61
2415 North Main Street Belton, TX 76513
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Belton
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Woodway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (10 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Waco
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston