Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bema J's Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd

NORTH PORT, FL 34288

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH
BLT
MEATBALL PARM SANDWICH

N/A Beverages

COFFEE

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

WATER

Milk

$3.00

APPETIZER

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.00

5 SHRIMP W SIDE OF COCKTAIL SAUCE

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.00

5 STIX W SIDE OF MARINARA

APPLE AND BRIE QUESADILLA

$11.00

SERVED W RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE

BISTRO CHIPS

$9.00

CHIPS W BLEU CHEESE, BACON, RED ONIONS, BALSAMIC, SCALLIONS

POT STICKERS

$11.00

SERVED W TERIYAKI DIPPING SAUCE

CALAMARI with marinara

$11.00

SERVED W MARINARA

ORIENTAL CALMARI

$14.00

SERVED W TERIYAKI AND SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$8.00

BASKET OF FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

BASKET OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

FRIED SPEARS SERVED W RANCH

SOUP

CUP LOBSTER BISQUE

$7.00

BOWL LOBSTER BISQUE

$8.00

CUP OF SOUP DUJOUR

$4.00

CALL-IN TO ASK WHAT OUR SOUP OF THE DAY IS

BOWL SOUP DUJOUR

$5.00

CALL-IN TO ASK WHAT OUR SOUP OF THE DAY IS

CUP OF CHILI

$6.00

HOMEMADE BEEF CHILI TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GREEN ONIONS

BOWL CHILI

$10.00

HOMEMADE BEEF CHILI TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM AND GREEN ONIONS

CUP OF CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00

BOWL OF CLAM CHOWDER

$9.00

SALAD

HOUSE SALAD Small

$7.00

MIXED GREENS, CHERRY TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS, CROUTONS

CAPRESE SALAD

$12.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA, SLICED TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, MIXED GREENS DRIZZLED W BALSAMIC REDUCITON

CALAMARI SALAD

$16.00

MIXED GREENS, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, AND FRIED CALAMARI

SALMON SALAD

$19.00

GRILLED SALMON, MIXED GREENS, RED ONION AND CUCUMBERS

CAESAR SALAD Small

$7.00

ROMAINE, FRESH PARM, AND CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

SHRIMP CAESAR

$18.00

ROMAINE, FRESH PARM, AND CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

CHICKEN CAESAR

$15.00

ROMAINE, FRESH PARM, AND CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

SALMON CAESAR

$19.00

ROMAINE, FRESH PARM, AND CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

ORIENTAL SALAD

$13.00

MIXED GREENS, CUCUMBERS, MANDARIN ORANGES, ORIENTAL NOODLES WITH OUR HOMEMADE CITRUS DRESSING

CAESAR SALAD Large

$11.00

ROMAINE, FRESH PARM, AND CROUTONS TOSSED IN OUR HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

SANDWICH

BLT

$12.00

CHICKEN BRIAN SANDWICH

$14.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, GOAT CHEESE, AND SUNDRIED TOMATO, ON KAISER ROLL

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

BREADED CHICKEN IN OUR HOMEMADE MARINARA IN A FRESH SUB ROLL

EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH

$12.00

FRESH EGGPLANT WITH MELTED MOZZARELLA ON FRESH SUB ROLL

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

TRIPLE LAYERED WITH YOUR FAVORITE CHEESE SERVED ON YOUR CHOICE OF FRESH BREAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONIONS ON A KAISER ROLL

GROUPER SANDWICH

$14.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, AND GROUPER SAUTEED IN LEMON BUTTER ON FRESH ROLL

GYRO

$11.00

LAMB AND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION ON A PITA WITH TZATAZIKI SAUCE

HAWAIIAN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

A FAVORITE! GRILLED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH PINEAPPLE SLICE AND SPECIAL HOMEMADE SAUCE ON YUMMY BUTTER CROISSANT

MEATBALL PARM SANDWICH

$14.00

HOMEMADE MEATBALLS TOPPED WITH FRESH MOZZ ON SUB ROLL

OPEN FACED TUNA

$11.00

OUR HOMEMADE TUNA WITH A SLICE OF TOMATO AND MELTED PROVOLONE ON FLATBREAD

PHILLY CHEESE

$13.00

THIN SLICED STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, AND MELTED CHEESE

REUBEN SANDWICH

$12.00

FRESH PASTRAMI AND CORNED BEEF TOPPED W SAUERKRAUT AND THOUSAND ISLAND DRESSING

TUNA MELT

$12.00

HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD WITH MELTED PROVOLENE ON RYE

TURKEY CLUB

$12.00

FRESH ROASTED TURKEY, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND OUR HOMEMADE LIGHT DIJON SAUCE

WRAPS

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

FAN FAVE HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD ON CHOICE OF WRAP W ONE SIDE

CRAZY VEGGIE WRAP

$10.00

CARROTS, CUCUMBERS, RED ONION, SPROUTS, BABY SPINACH AND FETA ROLLED IN YOUR CHOICE WRAP

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$12.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE AND HOMEMADE CEASAR DRESSING IN YOUR FAVORITE WRAP

OPEN FACED TUNA

$11.00

OUR HOMEMADE TUNA WITH A SLICE OF TOMATO AND MELTED PROVOLONE ON FLATBREAD

SEAFOOD SALAD WRAP

$12.00

FRESH SEAFOOD SALAD WITH LETTUCE IN YOUR CHOICE OF WRAP

THE "BISTRO"

$12.00

FRESH EGGLPLANT, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, MELTED PROVOLONE WITH BALSAMIC GLAZE IN YOUR FAVORITE WRAP

BURGERS

ALL BURGERS COME WITH A SIDE OF FRIES

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$13.00

CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$13.00

TURKEY BURGER

$12.00

MELTED PROVOLONE, LETTUCE, RED ONION, AND TOMATO

BISTRO BURGER

$14.00

BLEU CHEESE DRESSING WITH CRUMBLES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND ONION

BRAN'S BURGER

$14.00

HOMEMADE BARBECUE SAUCE AND ONION RINGS

GOURMET BURGER

$14.00

FRESH MOZERELLA, FETA CHEESE, RED ONION, AND LETUCE AND TOMATO

PATTY MELT

$14.00

SAUTEED ONIONS AND MELTED CHEESE

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$7.00

KIDS PASTA AND MEATBALLS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE AND APPLES

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE AND FRIES

$7.00

ALA CARTE

2 MEATBALLS

$10.00

2 HOMEMADE MEATBALLS WITH A SIDE OF FRESH RICOTTA

SIDE BAKED BEANS

$2.00

SIDE CORN BREAD

$1.00

SIDE POTATO SALAD

$2.00

SIDE COLESLAW

$2.00

SIDE SAUTEED VEGGIES

$3.50

SIDE SAUTEEDFRESH MUSHROOMS

$2.00

SIDE SAUTEED GREEN PEPPERS

$2.00

SIDE SAUTEED ONIONS

$2.00

SIDE FRIES

$3.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.00

SIDE SWT POT FRIES

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creative culinary stylings in a warm and friendly setting.

Website

Location

3515 Bobcat Village Center Rd, NORTH PORT, FL 34288

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rossini Trattoria Gastronomica
orange starNo Reviews
18101 Murdock Circle Port Chalotte, FL 33948
View restaurantnext
Rossini Trattoria Gastro - 18101 Murdock Cir
orange starNo Reviews
18101 Murdock Cir Port Charlotte, FL 33948
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - North Port FL
orange starNo Reviews
1037 North Sumter Blvd North Port, FL 34287
View restaurantnext
Twisted Fork Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2208 El Jobean Rd Port Charlotte, FL 33948
View restaurantnext
IL Primo Pizza & Wings - North Port
orange star4.6 • 615
16979 Tamiami Trail North Port, FL 34287
View restaurantnext
Curry & Kababs - 3492 North Tamiami Trail
orange starNo Reviews
3492 North Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte, FL 33952
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NORTH PORT

IL Primo Pizza & Wings - North Port
orange star4.6 • 615
16979 Tamiami Trail North Port, FL 34287
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NORTH PORT
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Sarasota
review star
Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Bradenton
review star
Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston