Savvy's Bistro 1120 West Debbie Lane

1120 West Debbie Lane

Mansfield, TX 76063

SOUPS

Creamy Tomato Basil

$3.00Out of stock

Italian Ribollita

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

French Onion

$3.00

Creamy Veggie

$3.00Out of stock

MAIN COURSE SALADS

Super Cobb

$8.00Out of stock

Caesar

$6.00Out of stock

Nicoise

$8.00Out of stock

Greek

$10.00

PIZZA

Pear Gorgonzola

$8.00Out of stock

Margherita

$8.00Out of stock

Meaty Marg

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken

$8.00Out of stock

QUICHE

Maple Bacon & Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Veggie Quiche

$8.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Turkey Club

$12.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Street Burger

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

PASTA

BOLO

$12.00

Risotto

$8.00Out of stock

SINGLE SIDES

Savvy's Chips

$2.00

Broc Bacon Salad

$4.00

Greek Side Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

DESSERT

Key Lime Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)

$3.00

Ice Cream

$3.00+

COLD DRINKS

ICED TEA

$2.00

SWEET ICED TEA

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

DR. PEPPER

$2.00

COKE

$2.00Out of stock

SPRITE

$2.00

TAP WATER

COKE ZERO

$2.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

HOT DRINKS

COFFEE

$2.00

HOT COCOA

$2.00Out of stock

DECAF COFFEE

$2.00Out of stock

PREORDER GROUP MENU

MENU 1

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Food with Educated Taste! French-Italian-American Bistro Fare Prepared and Served by Advanced Culinary Students!

1120 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063

