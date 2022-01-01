Savvy's Bistro 1120 West Debbie Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Food with Educated Taste! French-Italian-American Bistro Fare Prepared and Served by Advanced Culinary Students!
Location
1120 West Debbie Lane, Mansfield, TX 76063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Mansfield - Las Palmas - Mansfield
No Reviews
2860 Highway 157 N, Suite 100 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurant
Hearth Cafe Mansfield - 990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124
No Reviews
990 US 287 N frontage rd suite 124 Mansfield, TX 76063
View restaurant