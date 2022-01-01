Bengong's Tea Ellicott City 10045 Baltimore National Pike Ste A10

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Bengong's Tea Ellicott City

review star

No reviews yet

10045 Baltimore National Pike Ste A10

Ellicott City, MD 21042

Popular Items

Mango Pomelo Sago 杨枝甘露
"NEW" Bengong Special Bubble Milk Tea 御制黑丸牛乳茶
Lychee Cream Slush 天生荔质雪芙

Bengong's Special 本宫特饮系列

Lychee Cream Slush 天生荔质雪芙

Lychee Cream Slush 天生荔质雪芙

$6.95
Mango Pomelo Sago 杨枝甘露

Mango Pomelo Sago 杨枝甘露

$6.25
Peach Coconut Milk Slush 椰香桃桃

Peach Coconut Milk Slush 椰香桃桃

$6.75
Taro Boba Milk Slush 厚芋泥波波奶冰

Taro Boba Milk Slush 厚芋泥波波奶冰

$6.50
Amber Super Cup 琥珀奶冰

Amber Super Cup 琥珀奶冰

$8.25
Strawberry Cream Slush 元气莓莓雪芙

Strawberry Cream Slush 元气莓莓雪芙

$6.75
Avocado Mango Cream Slush 牛油果芒芒雪芙

Avocado Mango Cream Slush 牛油果芒芒雪芙

$6.75
"NEW" Brown Sugar Boba Milk 黑丸牛乳

"NEW" Brown Sugar Boba Milk 黑丸牛乳

$6.50
"NEW" Black Sesame Golden Slush 黑金芝麻流沙雪芙

"NEW" Black Sesame Golden Slush 黑金芝麻流沙雪芙

$6.75
"NEW" Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea with Fermented Rice 桂花酒酿

"NEW" Osmanthus Oolong Milk Tea with Fermented Rice 桂花酒酿

$6.50Out of stock

Bengong's Milk Tea 本宫奶茶系列

Tea Cube Black Milk Tea 茶立方 红茶

Tea Cube Black Milk Tea 茶立方 红茶

$5.75
Tea Cube Green Milk Tea 茶立方 绿茶

Tea Cube Green Milk Tea 茶立方 绿茶

$5.75
"NEW" Tea Cube Special Milk Tea 御制牛乳茶立方

"NEW" Tea Cube Special Milk Tea 御制牛乳茶立方

$6.25
"NEW" Bengong Special Bubble Milk Tea 御制黑丸牛乳茶

"NEW" Bengong Special Bubble Milk Tea 御制黑丸牛乳茶

$6.25
"NEW" Tiramisu Special Milk Tea 提拉米苏波波

"NEW" Tiramisu Special Milk Tea 提拉米苏波波

$6.50
Peach Oolong Milk Tea 白桃乌龙奶茶

Peach Oolong Milk Tea 白桃乌龙奶茶

$6.25
Carmel Cheese Tea 炎烧翠翠奶

Carmel Cheese Tea 炎烧翠翠奶

$6.25
Black Rice & Taro Milk Tea 芋见紫米

Black Rice & Taro Milk Tea 芋见紫米

$6.25
Red Bean Milk Tea 白玉红豆

Red Bean Milk Tea 白玉红豆

$6.25
Dahongpao Bubble Milk Tea 大红袍黑丸

Dahongpao Bubble Milk Tea 大红袍黑丸

$6.25
Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea 烤黑糖波波

Brown Sugar Bubble Milk Tea 烤黑糖波波

$6.25
Black Tea Bubble Milk Tea 正山小种黑丸

Black Tea Bubble Milk Tea 正山小种黑丸

$6.25
Match Bubble Milk Tea 宇治抹茶黑丸

Match Bubble Milk Tea 宇治抹茶黑丸

$6.50

Classic Cheese Slush 芝士玄冰系列

Purple Taro Cheese Slush 紫芋玄冰

Purple Taro Cheese Slush 紫芋玄冰

$6.75
Black Grape Cheese Slush 黑提玄冰

Black Grape Cheese Slush 黑提玄冰

$6.50
Passion Fruit Cheese Slush 百香果玄冰

Passion Fruit Cheese Slush 百香果玄冰

$6.50
Strawberry Cheese Slush 草莓玄冰

Strawberry Cheese Slush 草莓玄冰

$6.50
Mango Cheese Slush 芒果玄冰

Mango Cheese Slush 芒果玄冰

$6.50
Peach Cheese Slush 蜜桃玄冰

Peach Cheese Slush 蜜桃玄冰

$6.50
Red Bean Cheese Slush 红豆玄冰

Red Bean Cheese Slush 红豆玄冰

$6.50
Japanese Matcha Cheese Slush 宇治抹茶玄冰

Japanese Matcha Cheese Slush 宇治抹茶玄冰

$7.00

Fruit Tea 鲜果茶系列

Marvelous Fruit Jasmine Green Tea 大果粒 绿茶

Marvelous Fruit Jasmine Green Tea 大果粒 绿茶

$6.75
Marvelous Fruit Osmanthus Tea 大果粒 桂花茶

Marvelous Fruit Osmanthus Tea 大果粒 桂花茶

$6.75
Marvelous Fruit Oolong Tea 大果粒 乌龙茶

Marvelous Fruit Oolong Tea 大果粒 乌龙茶

$6.75
Orange Jasmine Tea 橙香茉莉

Orange Jasmine Tea 橙香茉莉

$6.75
Lemon Jasmine Green Tea 爆柠茉莉绿茶

Lemon Jasmine Green Tea 爆柠茉莉绿茶

$5.95
Lemon Oolong Tea 爆柠金观音

Lemon Oolong Tea 爆柠金观音

$5.95
Lemon Black Tea 爆柠正山红

Lemon Black Tea 爆柠正山红

$5.95

Fruit Yakult Tea 鲜果乳酸菌系列

Passion Fruit Yakult Tea 百香果乳酸菌

Passion Fruit Yakult Tea 百香果乳酸菌

$6.25
Mango Yakult Tea 芒果乳酸菌

Mango Yakult Tea 芒果乳酸菌

$6.25
Strawberry Yakult Tea 草莓乳酸菌

Strawberry Yakult Tea 草莓乳酸菌

$6.25
"NEW" Peach Yakult Tea 蜜桃乳酸菌

"NEW" Peach Yakult Tea 蜜桃乳酸菌

$6.25

Sparkling Lemon Tea 气泡茶系列

Sparkling Passion Fruit Tea 百香果气泡茶

Sparkling Passion Fruit Tea 百香果气泡茶

$5.95
Sparkling Strawberry Peach Tea 莓莓桃气泡茶

Sparkling Strawberry Peach Tea 莓莓桃气泡茶

$5.95
Sparkling Jasmine Green Tea 爆柠茉莉绿茶

Sparkling Jasmine Green Tea 爆柠茉莉绿茶

$5.95

Classic Cheese Tea 芝士纯茶系列

Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉绿

Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉绿

$5.75
Cheese Osmanthus Oolong Tea 芝士桂花乌龙

Cheese Osmanthus Oolong Tea 芝士桂花乌龙

$5.75
Cheese Black Tea 芝士正山红

Cheese Black Tea 芝士正山红

$5.75
Cheese Oolong Tea 芝士金观音

Cheese Oolong Tea 芝士金观音

$5.75

Classic Tea 现泡清茶系列

Original Jasmine Green Tea 茉莉绿茶

Original Jasmine Green Tea 茉莉绿茶

$4.50
Oolong Black Tea 正山小种红茶

Oolong Black Tea 正山小种红茶

$4.50
Original Oolong Tea 金观音乌龙茶

Original Oolong Tea 金观音乌龙茶

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Best Tea Made with Real Fruit

Location

10045 Baltimore National Pike Ste A10, Ellicott City, MD 21042

Directions

