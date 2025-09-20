- Home
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
DINNER
Starters
Golden Bags
Rice paper stuffed with potato and minced chicken, then fried until crispy and served with cucumber salad.$12.50
Chicken Satay
Chicken skewers marinated in herbs and spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.$13.00
Murder Wings
Our unique spicy fried chicken wings sautéed with fresh peppercorn, krachai, herbs and spices and topped with fried basil. To die for!$13.00
Paradise Wings
Sweet and savory fried chicken wings sautéed with a touch of garlic and topped with fried basil. The saint to our murder wings’ sinner.$13.00
Prawn Rolls
Deep fried marinated prawn wrapped in egg roll skin served with sweet & spicy sauce.$12.00
Pork Of The Heavens
Deep fried pork marinated in Thai herbs and spices. Served with sticky rice.$13.00
Vegetarian Fried Spring Rolls
Daily wrap deep fried spring rolls serve with sweet homemade ketchup.$12.50
Golden Triangle
Golden brown deep fried tofu serve with sweet chili sauce and crush peanuts$9.50
Cristpy Cala
Home style deep fried calamari with sweet chili sauce$14.50
Fresh roll
Prawns or tofu, bean sprouts, lettuce, cilantro wrap in rice paper served with peanut and sweet and sour sauce.$13.50
Ben Thai Platter
A perfect appetizer for family gathering. come with Golden bag(2pcs), Prawn roll(2pcs), Veggie roll(2pcs), Golden Triangle(4pcs) and Chicken Satay(2pcs) serve with peanut sauce, sweet & spicy sauce, pine apple sauce and house sweet ketchup$22.00
Sides, Sauce and Utensil
Jasmine Rice$3.25
Brown Rice$3.75
Sticky Rice$4.00
Fried Egg$4.50
Roti$4.50
Roasted duck Side$11.00
Cucumber Salad$5.50
Peanut Sauce (Small Size)$2.50
Peanut Sauce (Large Size)$5.00
Steamed Vegetables$7.50
Sauteed Vegetables$9.50
Curry Sauce
Coconut milk cooked with choice of Curry paste.$9.00
Plain Pad Thai Noodles - Side Order
A side order of blanched Pad Thai noodles. No sauce, no fixings.$5.50
Plain Fun Noodles - Side Order
A side order of blanched rice noodles. No sauce, no fixings.$5.50
Plain Egg Noodles - Side Order
A side order of blanched egg noodles. No sauce, no fixings.$5.50
Hot sauce$0.50
Plastic Utensil
Chili in Fish sauce$1.50
Salads
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, carrot and ground peanuts tossed in chili-lime dressing.$14.50
Larb Salad
Spicy and sour salad with your of ground chicken or minced roasted skin-on fatty duck tossed with chili, red onion, cilantro, toasted rice, and our spicy citrus vinaigrette.$15.00
Our Family’s Favorites
Khao Soi Deluxe (Northern Thai)
Egg noodles in red and yellow coconut milk curry topped with crispy pork skin, cilantro, green onions and red onions, fried shallots, pickle mustard green and a mound of fried egg noodles, This is the next level of Northern Thai Khao soi.$18.50
Khao Soi (Northern Thai)
Egg noodles swimming in red and yellow coconut milk curry with your choice of chicken, pork, beef, or tofu, topped with crispy pork skin, cilantro, green and red onion, fried shallots, pickled mustard greens, and a mound of fried egg noodles. This is our mother’s version of this delicious dish from the north of Thailand, made special for her son-in-law.$18.50
Emperor Khao Soi
Ultimate Khao Soi noodles fully loaded with Roasted oxtail, Roasted duck and chicken satay topped with crispy pork skin, cilantro, green and red onion, fried shallots, pickled mustard green, and a mound of fried egg noodles.$35.00
Pineapple Fried Rice
A special curry Thai fried rice combined with pineapple, onion, egg, cashews come with chicken and shrimp.$20.00
Salmon Avocado Curry (American Thai)
Red curry paste with Salmon cooked in coconut milk with bell pepper, snap peas and avocado.$26.00
Pik-King Swai (Central Thai)
Deep fried Swai mix with spiced curry paste serve with sautéed green bean and bell pepper$23.50
Roasted Duck Curry (Chinese Thai)
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, snap peas, red bell pepper, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil.$23.00
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)
Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)$21.00
Pumpkin Curry (Northern Thai)
Red curry past with prawns (5pcs) cooked in coconut milk with bell pepper, pumpkin and basil.$20.50
Chan Pad Poo (Eastern Thai)
Pan-fried rice stick noodles, egg and real crab meat with special house sauce serve with scallions and bean sprouts$19.50
Pork Palo (Chinese)
Our mother’s specialty! Pork and egg slow-cooked in a Chinese five spice stew for over three hours; served with a side of pickled cabbage. This dish is often requested at family get-togethers and temple events.$19.00
Oxtail Soup (American Thai)
Oxtail slow stewed with carrot, tomato, and cabbage. This dish is rich and hearty, with a great balance between sweet and salty.$20.00
Sauteed
Gra-Prao
Spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef sautéed with chopped garlic, bell pepper, onion, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil.$15.50
Spicy Eggplant & Basil
Your choice of protein* and eggplant sautéed in chili paste with garlic, bell pepper, onion, and fresh basil.$16.50
Peanut Pra-Ram
Your choice of protein* topped with curry peanut sauce, served on a bed of steamed vegetables.$15.50
Pik-King
Your choice of protein* sautéed with green beans, bell peppers, onions, snap peas, and lightly spiced curry paste. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)$15.50
Bbq Chicken
Juicy chicken thigh marinated in a lemongrass curry sauce and grilled. Served with side salad and sweet & spicy sauce. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)$17.00
Bbq Pork
Thin slices of lightly grilled pork marinated in a blend of Thai herbs and spices. Served with side salad and a savory sauce. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)$17.00
Soups
Curries
Keow-Wan
Green curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, broccoli, and basil. (Gluten-Free)$16.50
Gang-Dang
Red curry paste with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, bell pepper, snap pea, and basil. (Gluten-Free)$16.50
Ka-Ree
Yellow curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and pumpkin. (Gluten-Free)$16.50
Pa-Nang
Panang curry sauce with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with zucchini, bell peppers and kaffir lime leaf. (Gluten-Free)$16.50
Roasted Duck Curry
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)$23.00
Seafood
Pad-Ta-Lay
Sautéed prawns, calamari, and salmon, cooked with mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.$23.50
Garlic Duo
Sautéed prawns and calamari with Garlic sauce and a touch of crispy garlic$22.50
Salmon Delight
Salmon cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pine apple and carrot$25.50
Seafood Delight
Fawns and Calamari cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pineapple and carrot$23.50
Wok-Tossed Noodles & Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Rice stick noodle with choice of protein*, egg, garlic, tofu, chopped pickled turnip, scallions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts.$16.50
Pad See Ew
Rice noodle with choice of protein*, broccoli, egg, and house soy sauce.$16.50
Pad Kee Mao
Rice noodle with choice of protein*, snap peas, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, tomato, and fresh basil in house chili soy sauce.$16.50
House Fried Rice
With your choice of protein*, egg, onion, and scallions.$16.50
Gra-Prao Fried Rice
With spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef, onion, scallions, and fresh basil in our house chili paste. Topped with a sunny side up egg.$17.50
Dessert
Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice$12.00
Sticky Rice With Ice Cream$10.00
F.B.I.$11.00
Thai Crepe + Ice Cream$10.50
Mitchell’s Ice cream$6.00
Thai Tea Float
Thai tea serve with Mitchell’s Vanilla bean ice cream$9.00
Thai Coffee Float
Thai coffee serve with Mitchell’s Vanilla bean ice cream$9.00
Coca Cola Float
Coca Cola serve with Mitchell’s vanilla bean ice cream$9.00
Beer Float- Maui porter+Vanilla$11.00
Sweet Sticky Rice$6.00
Brownie Matcha Lava By U:Dessert Story
The ultimate combination of premium Uji Matcha Chocolate Lava Cake serve with cookie crumble, seasonal fruits and Vanilla Bean Mitchell's Ice Cream.$17.00
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic
Coke // Can$4.00
Diet Coke$4.00
Sprite$4.00
Apple Cider$4.50
Sparkling Water$4.50
Thai Ice Coffee
Sweet Thai coffee with a splash of milk.$5.50
Thai Ice Tea
Sweet Thai tea with a splash of milk.$5.50
Ginger Honey Limeade
Homemade ginger and lime drink sweetened with honey and cane sugar. Has a kick!$5.50
Unsweetened Thai Ice Tea
Traditional Thai black tea with no sugar or milk.$3.50
Whole Young Coconut
A whole young coconut, cut open and served with the coconut water inside.$9.00
Hot water $$0.50
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Opened in 2015 by a brother/sister team of native San Franciscans, Ben Thai Cafe strives to provide great food in an atmosphere that is fun, contemporary, and very San Francisco.
1331 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109