Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Ben Thai Cafe

1,566 Reviews

$$

1331 Polk St

San Francisco, CA 94109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Pad Thai
Vegetarian Fried Spring Rolls

Starters

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$11.50

Rice paper stuffed with potato and minced chicken, then fried until crispy and served with cucumber salad.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Chicken skewers marinated in herbs and spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Murder Wings

Murder Wings

$12.00

Our unique spicy fried chicken wings sautéed with fresh peppercorn, krachai, herbs and spices and topped with fried basil. To die for!

Paradise Wings

Paradise Wings

$12.00

Sweet and savory fried chicken wings sautéed with a touch of garlic and topped with fried basil. The saint to our murder wings’ sinner.

Prawn Rolls

Prawn Rolls

$11.00

Deep fried marinated prawn wrapped in egg roll skin served with sweet & spicy sauce.

Pork Of The Heavens

Pork Of The Heavens

$11.50

Deep fried pork marinated in Thai herbs and spices. Served with sticky rice.

Vegetarian Fried Spring Rolls

Vegetarian Fried Spring Rolls

$11.50

Daily wrap deep fried spring rolls serve with sweet homemade ketchup.

Golden Triangle

Golden Triangle

$9.50

Golden brown deep fried tofu serve with sweet chili sauce and crush peanuts

Cristpy Cala

Cristpy Cala

$13.50

Home style deep fried calamari with sweet chili sauce

Fresh roll

Fresh roll

$12.50Out of stock

Prawns or tofu, bean sprouts, lettuce, cilantro wrap in rice paper served with peanut and sweet and sour sauce.

Sides, Sauce and Utensil

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.50
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$3.50
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$4.00
Roti

Roti

$4.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00
Peanut Sauce (Small Size)

Peanut Sauce (Small Size)

$2.50
Peanut Sauce (Large Size)

Peanut Sauce (Large Size)

$5.00
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$7.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$9.00

Curry Sauce

$9.00

Coconut milk cooked with choice of Curry paste.

Plain Pad Thai Noodles - Side Order

$4.50

A side order of blanched Pad Thai noodles. No sauce, no fixings.

Plain Fun Noodles - Side Order

$4.50

A side order of blanched rice noodles. No sauce, no fixings.

Plain Egg Noodles - Side Order

$4.50

A side order of blanched egg noodles. No sauce, no fixings.

Hot sauce

$0.50

Plastic Utensil

Chili in Fish sauce

$1.00

Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.50

Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, carrot and ground peanuts tossed in chili-lime dressing.

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$14.00

Spicy and sour salad with your of ground chicken or minced roasted skin-on fatty duck tossed with chili, red onion, cilantro, toasted rice, and our spicy citrus vinaigrette.

Our Family’s Favorites

Khao Soi Deluxe (Northern Thai)

Khao Soi Deluxe (Northern Thai)

$20.00

Egg noodles in red and yellow coconut milk curry topped with crispy pork skin, cilantro, green onions and red onions, fried shallots, pickle mustard green and a mound of fried egg noodles, This is the next level of Northern Thai Khao soi.

Khao Soi (Northern Thai)

Khao Soi (Northern Thai)

$17.50

Egg noodles swimming in red and yellow coconut milk curry with your choice of chicken, pork, beef, or tofu, topped with crispy pork skin, cilantro, green and red onion, fried shallots, pickled mustard greens, and a mound of fried egg noodles. This is our mother’s version of this delicious dish from the north of Thailand, made special for her son-in-law.

Salmon Avocado Curry (American Thai)

Salmon Avocado Curry (American Thai)

$25.00

Red curry paste with Salmon cooked in coconut milk with bell pepper, snap peas and avocado.

Pik-King Swai (Central Thai)

Pik-King Swai (Central Thai)

$23.50

Deep fried Swai mix with spiced curry paste serve with sautéed green bean and bell pepper

Roasted Duck Curry (Chinese Thai)

Roasted Duck Curry (Chinese Thai)

$21.50

Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, snap peas, red bell pepper, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil.

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)

$19.00

Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Pumpkin Curry (Northern Thai)

Pumpkin Curry (Northern Thai)

$19.50

Red curry past with prawns (5pcs) cooked in coconut milk with bell pepper, pumpkin and basil.

Chan Pad Poo (Eastern Thai)

Chan Pad Poo (Eastern Thai)

$18.50

Pan-fried rice stick noodles, egg and real crab meat with special house sauce serve with scallions and bean sprouts

Pork Palo (Chinese)

Pork Palo (Chinese)

$17.00

Our mother’s specialty! Pork and egg slow-cooked in a Chinese five spice stew for over three hours; served with a side of pickled cabbage. This dish is often requested at family get-togethers and temple events.

Oxtail Soup (American Thai)

Oxtail Soup (American Thai)

$18.00

Oxtail slow stewed with carrot, tomato, and cabbage. This dish is rich and hearty, with a great balance between sweet and salty.

Larb White Fish ( Northern-East Thai)

Larb White Fish ( Northern-East Thai)

$17.00

Spicy and sour Larb salad with Swai, chili, red onions, cilantro,toasted rice and our spicy citrus vinaigrette.

Impossible Larb ( Northern-East Thai)

Impossible Larb ( Northern-East Thai)

$14.50

Spicy and sour Larb salad with Fresh tofu, Chili, red onions, cilantro, toasted rice and our spicy vinaigrette. Vegan and Gluten-Free.

Sauteed

Gra-Prao

Gra-Prao

$14.50

Spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef sautéed with chopped garlic, bell pepper, onion, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil.

Spicy Eggplant & Basil

Spicy Eggplant & Basil

$15.50

Your choice of protein* and eggplant sautéed in chili paste with garlic, bell pepper, onion, and fresh basil.

Peanut Pra-Ram

Peanut Pra-Ram

$14.50

Your choice of protein* topped with curry peanut sauce, served on a bed of steamed vegetables.

Pik-King

Pik-King

$14.50

Your choice of protein* sautéed with green beans, bell peppers, onions, snap peas, and lightly spiced curry paste. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Bbq Chicken

Bbq Chicken

$16.00

Juicy chicken thigh marinated in a lemongrass curry sauce and grilled. Served with side salad and sweet & spicy sauce. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Bbq Pork

Bbq Pork

$16.00

Thin slices of lightly grilled pork marinated in a blend of Thai herbs and spices. Served with side salad and a savory sauce. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$14.00

Spicy sour soup with your choice of chicken, tofu, or prawns, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir and galangal. (Gluten-Free)

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$14.00

Spicy sour soup with a creamy coconut milk, your choice of chicken, tofu, or prawns, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir and galangal. (Gluten-Free)

Curries

Keow-Wan

Keow-Wan

$15.50

Green curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, broccoli, and basil. (Gluten-Free)

Gang-Dang

Gang-Dang

$15.50

Red curry paste with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, bell pepper, snap pea, and basil. (Gluten-Free)

Ka-Ree

Ka-Ree

$15.50

Yellow curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and pumpkin. (Gluten-Free)

Pa-Nang

Pa-Nang

$15.50

Panang curry sauce with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with zucchini, bell peppers and kaffir lime leaf. (Gluten-Free)

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$21.50

Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Seafood

Pad-Ta-Lay

Pad-Ta-Lay

$22.00

Sautéed prawns, calamari, and salmon, cooked with mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.

Garlic Duo

Garlic Duo

$21.00

Sautéed prawns and calamari with Garlic sauce and a touch of crispy garlic

Salmon Delight

Salmon Delight

$24.00

Salmon cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pine apple and carrot

Seafood Delight

Seafood Delight

$22.00

Fawns and Calamari cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pineapple and carrot

Wok-Tossed Noodles & Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.50

Rice stick noodle with choice of protein*, egg, garlic, tofu, chopped pickled turnip, scallions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.50

Rice noodle with choice of protein*, broccoli, egg, and house soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$15.50

Rice noodle with choice of protein*, snap peas, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, tomato, and fresh basil in house chili soy sauce.

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$15.50

With your choice of protein*, egg, onion, and scallions.

Gra-Prao Fried Rice

Gra-Prao Fried Rice

$16.50

With spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef, onion, scallions, and fresh basil in our house chili paste. Topped with a sunny side up egg.

Dessert

Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.50
Sticky Rice With Ice Cream

Sticky Rice With Ice Cream

$9.00
F.B.I.

F.B.I.

$8.50
Thai Crepe + Ice Cream

Thai Crepe + Ice Cream

$8.00
Mitchell’s Ice cream

Mitchell’s Ice cream

$4.50
Thai Tea Float

Thai Tea Float

$8.50

Thai tea serve with Mitchell’s Vanilla bean ice cream

Thai Coffee Float

Thai Coffee Float

$8.50

Thai coffee serve with Mitchell’s Vanilla bean ice cream

Coca Cola Float

$8.50

Coca Cola serve with Mitchell’s vanilla bean ice cream

Beer Float- Maui porter+Vanilla

$10.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Coke // Can

Coke // Can

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00
Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$4.50

Sweet Thai coffee with a splash of milk.

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Sweet Thai tea with a splash of milk.

Ginger Honey Limeade

Ginger Honey Limeade

$4.50

Homemade ginger and lime drink sweetened with honey and cane sugar. Has a kick!

Unsweetened Thai Ice Tea

$2.50

Traditional Thai black tea with no sugar or milk.

Whole Young Coconut

Whole Young Coconut

$6.50

A whole young coconut, cut open and served with the coconut water inside.

$$ Ice Water $$

$3.00

Beer

Chang

$6.00Out of stock

Maui Brewing Bikini Blonde

$6.50

Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

$6.50Out of stock

Allagash White

$6.50

Oskar Blues IPA

$6.50

Pizza Port Swami

$6.50

2 Town Cider

$6.50

Singha

$6.00

Starters

Golden Bags

Golden Bags

$12.50

Rice paper stuffed with potato and minced chicken, then fried until crispy and served with cucumber salad.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$13.00

Chicken skewers marinated in herbs and spices, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Fresh roll

Fresh roll

$13.50Out of stock

Prawns or tofu, bean sprouts, lettuce, cilantro wrap in rice paper served with peanut and sweet and sour sauce.

Vegetarian Fried Spring Rolls

Vegetarian Fried Spring Rolls

$12.50

Daily wrap deep fried spring rolls serve with sweet homemade ketchup.

Murder Wings

Murder Wings

$13.00

Our unique spicy fried chicken wings sautéed with fresh peppercorn, krachai, herbs and spices and topped with fried basil. To die for!

Paradise Wings

Paradise Wings

$13.00

Sweet and savory fried chicken wings sautéed with a touch of garlic and topped with fried basil. The saint to our murder wings’ sinner.

Prawn Rolls

Prawn Rolls

$12.00

Deep fried marinated prawn wrapped in egg roll skin served with sweet & spicy sauce.

Pork Of The Heavens

Pork Of The Heavens

$12.50

Deep fried pork marinated in Thai herbs and spices. Served with sticky rice.

Cristpy Cala

Cristpy Cala

$14.50

Home style deep fried calamari with sweet chili sauce

Golden Triangle

Golden Triangle

$11.00

Golden brown deep fried tofu serve with sweet chili sauce and crush peanuts

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.25
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.75
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$4.50
Peanut Sauce (Small Size)

Peanut Sauce (Small Size)

$3.50
Peanut Sauce (Large Size)

Peanut Sauce (Large Size)

$6.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.75
Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$10.00

Curry Sauce

$9.50

Coconut milk cooked with choice of Curry paste.

Plain Pad Thai Noodles - Side Order

$5.00

A side order of blanched Pad Thai noodles. No sauce, no fixings.

Plain Fun Noodles - Side Order

$5.00

A side order of blanched rice noodles. No sauce, no fixings.

Plain Egg Noodles - Side Order

$5.00

A side order of blanched egg noodles. No sauce, no fixings.

Roti

Roti

$4.75

Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$14.50

Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, carrot and ground peanuts tossed in chili-lime dressing.

Larb Salad

Larb Salad

$15.00

Spicy and sour salad with your of ground chicken or minced roasted skin-on fatty duck tossed with chili, red onion, cilantro, toasted rice, and our spicy citrus vinaigrette.

Our Family’s Favorites

Khao Soi Deluxe (Northern Thai)

Khao Soi Deluxe (Northern Thai)

$21.00

Egg noodles in red and yellow coconut milk curry topped with crispy pork skin, cilantro, green onions and red onions, fried shallots, pickle mustard green and a mound of fried egg noodles, This is the next level of Northern Thai Khao soi.

Khao Soi (Northern Thai)

Khao Soi (Northern Thai)

$18.50

Egg noodles swimming in red and yellow coconut milk curry with your choice of chicken, pork, beef, or tofu, topped with crispy pork skin, cilantro, green and red onion, fried shallots, pickled mustard greens, and a mound of fried egg noodles. This is our mother’s version of this delicious dish from the north of Thailand, made special for her son-in-law.

Salmon Avocado Curry (American Thai)

Salmon Avocado Curry (American Thai)

$27.00

Red curry paste with Salmon cooked in coconut milk with bell pepper, snap peas and avocado.

Pik-King Swai (Central Thai)

Pik-King Swai (Central Thai)

$25.00

Deep fried Swai mix with spiced curry paste serve with sautéed green bean and bell pepper

Roasted Duck Curry (Chinese Thai)

Roasted Duck Curry (Chinese Thai)

$23.00

Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, snap peas, red bell pepper, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil.

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)

$20.00

Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Pumpkin Curry (Northern Thai)

Pumpkin Curry (Northern Thai)

$20.50

Red curry past with prawns (5pcs) cooked in coconut milk with bell pepper, pumpkin and basil.

Chan Pad Poo (Eastern Thai)

Chan Pad Poo (Eastern Thai)

$19.50

Pan-fried rice stick noodles, egg and real crab meat with special house sauce serve with scallions and bean sprouts

Oxtail Soup (American Thai)

Oxtail Soup (American Thai)

$19.00

Oxtail slow stewed with carrot, tomato, and cabbage. This dish is rich and hearty, with a great balance between sweet and salty.

Pork Palo (Chinese)

Pork Palo (Chinese)

$18.00

Our mother’s specialty! Pork and egg slow-cooked in a Chinese five spice stew for over three hours; served with a side of pickled cabbage. This dish is often requested at family get-togethers and temple events.

Larb White Fish ( Northern-East Thai)

Larb White Fish ( Northern-East Thai)

$18.00

Spicy and sour Larb salad with Swai, chili, red onions, cilantro,toasted rice and our spicy citrus vinaigrette.

Impossible Larb ( Northern-East Thai)

Impossible Larb ( Northern-East Thai)

$15.50

Spicy and sour Larb salad with Fresh tofu, Chili, red onions, cilantro, toasted rice and our spicy vinaigrette. Vegan and Gluten-Free.

Sauteed

Gra-Prao

Gra-Prao

$15.50

Spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef sautéed with chopped garlic, bell pepper, onion, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil.

Spicy Eggplant & Basil

Spicy Eggplant & Basil

$16.50

Your choice of protein* and eggplant sautéed in chili paste with garlic, bell pepper, onion, and fresh basil.

Peanut Pra-Ram

Peanut Pra-Ram

$15.50

Your choice of protein* topped with curry peanut sauce, served on a bed of steamed vegetables.

Pik-King

Pik-King

$15.50

Your choice of protein* sautéed with green beans, bell peppers, onions, snap peas, and lightly spiced curry paste. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Bbq Chicken

Bbq Chicken

$17.00

Juicy chicken thigh marinated in a lemongrass curry sauce and grilled. Served with side salad and sweet & spicy sauce. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Bbq Pork

Bbq Pork

$17.00

Thin slices of lightly grilled pork marinated in a blend of Thai herbs and spices. Served with side salad and a savory sauce. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$15.00

Spicy sour soup with your choice of chicken, tofu, or prawns, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir and galangal. (Gluten-Free)

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$15.00

Spicy sour soup with a creamy coconut milk, your choice of chicken, tofu, or prawns, mushrooms, lemongrass, kaffir and galangal. (Gluten-Free)

Curries

Keow-Wan

Keow-Wan

$16.50

Green curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with eggplant, string bean, bell pepper, broccoli, and basil. (Gluten-Free)

Gang-Dang

Gang-Dang

$16.50

Red curry paste with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, zucchini, bell pepper, snap pea, and basil. (Gluten-Free)

Ka-Ree

Ka-Ree

$16.50

Yellow curry with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with potato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and pumpkin. (Gluten-Free)

Pa-Nang

Pa-Nang

$16.50

Panang curry sauce with your choice of protein* cooked in coconut milk with zucchini, bell peppers and kaffir lime leaf. (Gluten-Free)

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$23.00

Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)

Seafood

Pad-Ta-Lay

Pad-Ta-Lay

$23.00

Sautéed prawns, calamari, and salmon, cooked with mixed vegetables in spicy sauce.

Spicy Tilapia

$21.00

Lightly fried tilapia fillet sautéed with spicy curry paste, herbs, onions, bell peppers, and string beans.

Garlic Duo

Garlic Duo

$22.00

Sautéed prawns and calamari with Garlic sauce and a touch of crispy garlic

Salmon Delight

Salmon Delight

$25.00

Salmon cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pine apple and carrot

Seafood Delight

Seafood Delight

$23.00

Fawns and Calamari cooked in red curry and coconut milk with onions, pineapple and carrot

Wok-Tossed Noodles & Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.50

Rice stick noodle with choice of protein*, egg, garlic, tofu, chopped pickled turnip, scallions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$16.50

Rice noodle with choice of protein*, broccoli, egg, and house soy sauce.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$16.50

Rice noodle with choice of protein*, snap peas, broccoli, onion, bell pepper, tomato, and fresh basil in house chili soy sauce.

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$16.50

With your choice of protein*, egg, onion, and scallions.

Gra-Prao Fried Rice

Gra-Prao Fried Rice

$17.50

With spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef, onion, scallions, and fresh basil in our house chili paste. Topped with a sunny side up egg.

Crab Fried Rice

$22.50
Roasted Duck Fried Rice

Roasted Duck Fried Rice

$24.50

Cannot be Gluten-Free

Dessert

F.B.I.

F.B.I.

$9.50
Mitchell’s Ice cream

Mitchell’s Ice cream

$5.50

Beer Float- Maui porter+Vanilla

$11.50Out of stock
Thai Tea Float

Thai Tea Float

$9.50

Thai tea serve with Mitchell’s Vanilla bean ice cream

Thai Coffee Float

Thai Coffee Float

$9.50

Thai coffee serve with Mitchell’s Vanilla bean ice cream

Coca Cola Float

$9.50

Coca Cola serve with Mitchell’s vanilla bean ice cream

Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango + Sweet Sticky Rice

$10.50
Thai Crepe + Ice Cream

Thai Crepe + Ice Cream

$9.00
Sticky Rice With Ice Cream

Sticky Rice With Ice Cream

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.50Out of stock
Coke // Can

Coke // Can

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50
Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Sweet Thai tea with a splash of milk.

Thai Ice Coffee

Thai Ice Coffee

$5.00

Sweet Thai coffee with a splash of milk.

Ginger Honey Limeade

Ginger Honey Limeade

$5.00

Homemade ginger and lime drink sweetened with honey and cane sugar. Has a kick!

Unsweetened Thai Ice Tea

$3.00

Traditional Thai black tea with no sugar or milk.

Whole Young Coconut

Whole Young Coconut

$7.50

A whole young coconut, cut open and served with the coconut water inside.

Beer

Chang

$6.00Out of stock

Maui Brewing Bikini Blonde

$7.50

Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

$7.50Out of stock

Allagash White

$7.50

Oskar Blues IPA

$7.50

Pizza Port Swami

$7.50

2 Town Cider

$7.50

Singha

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Opened in 2015 by a brother/sister team of native San Franciscans, Ben Thai Cafe strives to provide great food in an atmosphere that is fun, contemporary, and very San Francisco.

Website

Location

1331 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109

Directions

Gallery
Ben Thai Cafe image
Banner pic
BG pic
Ben Thai Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

iThai Bangkok Street Food
orange star4.4 • 2,787
720 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Nari - 1625 Post st
orange star4.5 • 2,178
1625 Post st san francisco, CA 94121
View restaurantnext
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1175 Folsom Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Lao Table by Osha Thai
orange starNo Reviews
149 2nd Street San Francisco, CA 94105
View restaurantnext
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
orange starNo Reviews
4 Embarcadero Center San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 1,574
6520 Hollis St Emeryville, CA 94608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Del Popolo
orange star4.5 • 7,324
855 Bush Street San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurantnext
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
orange star4.4 • 3,970
704 Sutter Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Grubstake Diner
orange star4.2 • 3,623
1525 Pine St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
iThai Bangkok Street Food
orange star4.4 • 2,787
720 Post Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Kasa Indian Eatery - Polk St
orange star4.3 • 1,483
1356 Polk Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Jane on Larkin
orange star4.2 • 1,115
925 Larkin Street San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marina/Cow Hollow
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Russian Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Bayview-Hunters Point