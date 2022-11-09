Ben Thai Cafe

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup (Chinese Thai)

$19.00

Your choice of either thin rice stick noodles or flat fun noodles in a rich broth with spinach, cilantro, and bean sprouts. The duck is roasted Chinese style and cut into strips with the skin on, a healthy amount of meat and a tasty layer of fat in between. This is one of our favorite rainy-day comfort foods. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)