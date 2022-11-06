American
Bars & Lounges
Benchwarmers Sports Grill
1,703 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Bench Warmer's is a locally owned sports grill.We have three locations in the Atlanta area. Great food and great friends! Life Is Better On The Bench!
Location
2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vista Vibes Restaurant - Vista Vibes Restaurant
3.9 • 291
4073 Lavista Road Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant