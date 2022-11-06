Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Benchwarmers Sports Grill

1,703 Reviews

$$

2775 Clairmont Rd

Atlanta, GA 30329

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Fries
6 Wings

Salads/Soup

Black & Bleu Salad

$13.99

Fresh crisp greens topped with blackened chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh crisp greens topped with buffalo chicken, bacon bits, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons, cucumbers, red onion and green peppers

Chicken Chef Salad

Chicken Chef Salad

$13.99

Fresh crisp greens topped with choice of meat, bacon bits, tomatoes, cheese, croutons, boiled egg, cucumbers, red onions, & green peppers Ham & Turkey or Chicken

Chili

Chili

$4.99+

Homemade Chili topped with diced onion and cheese. Served with a side of Texas toast.

House Salad

House Salad

$3.99

Fresh crisp greens topped with tomatoes, cheese, croutons, cucumbers, red onion and green peppers

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$4.99+

Benchwarmers creamy potato soup topped with melted cheese,bacon and green onions. Served with garlic toast. Cup/$4.99 Bowl/$5.99

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Fresh grilled Atlantic salmon atop a bed of spinach with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, red onion and dried cranberries.

Large House Salad

$6.99

Wings

REGULAR OR BONELESS Have ‘em Mild, Medium, Hot, Carolina Reaper, TMI, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan or BBQ. Served with bleu cheese dressing and celery
6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.99
10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.99
20 Wings

20 Wings

$27.99

30 Wings

$40.99

50 Wings

$65.99

6 Boneless Wings

$9.99

10 Boneless Wings

$14.99

20 Boneless Wings

$27.99

30 Boneless Wings

$40.99

50 Boneless Wings

$65.99

Burgers & Bird

Choice of 8-ounce fresh ground chuck burger, marinated chicken breast, turkey burger or Impossible Burger (1.00 extra), served on a choice of a pretzel roll or a butter brioche bun. All served with choice of side or substitute a side salad or cup of soup for 1.00 extra
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Choice of cheese and Applewood smoked bacon.

Belly Buster

Belly Buster

$17.99

Get ready to be stuffed!!! Two huge burger patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, an onion ring and BBQ Sauce.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

Blackened and topped with bleu cheese and an onion ring

BW burger

BW burger

$11.99
Diablo

Diablo

$12.99

Topped with pepper-jack cheese, fried jalapeños & sriracha ketchup

Flyin Hawaiian

Flyin Hawaiian

$12.99

Topped with teriyaki sauce, Swiss cheese, and grilled pineapple

Hangover

Hangover

$13.99

Fried egg, bacon, & cheddar cheese

Shroom & Swiss

Shroom & Swiss

$12.99

Topped with sautéed garlic mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Smoke House

Smoke House

$12.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, and BBQ sauce

Entrees

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.99

A BW original! Pasta mixed with a creamy cheese sauce and topped with buffalo chicken chunks and green onions

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.99+

Freshly breaded cod cooked golden brown and served with Cajun fries and coleslaw $10.99 one piece $13.00 two piece

Hamburger Steak

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

8-ounce ground sirloin smothered in grilled mushrooms, onions and brown gravy. Served with a choice of side and a house salad

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$13.99

Our version of a cajun classic with andouille sausage, peppers, onions, celery, spices and rice. Topped with blackened chicken 9.99 SubStitute Cajun Shrimp for blaCkened ChiCken add 2.00

Lemon Spinach Lasagna

Lemon Spinach Lasagna

$12.99Out of stock
Salmon

Salmon

$15.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon with a bourbon glaze served on a bed of spinach with choice of side and a house salad

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened gulf shrimp served with a choice of side and a house salad

Sandwiches

All served with your choice of a side or substitute a side salad or cup of soup for $1.00 extra
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

A huge buffalo chicken breast on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing. (Feel free to “wrap it” with bleu cheese crumbles)

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Thinly sliced and chopped ribeye grilled with onions and topped with melted provolone cheese

BLT (No Salmon)

$8.99
Prime Rib Dip

Prime Rib Dip

$16.99
Jerk Chicken Wrap

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Sides

Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.99

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Collards

$3.99

Fries

$3.99
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$3.99
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$3.99

Rice/Beans

$3.99

Side Chicken Tender-1

$2.00

Side Shrimp 6

$6.00

Soup/Chili

$4.99
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99
Tots

Tots

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Bench Warmer's is a locally owned sports grill.We have three locations in the Atlanta area. Great food and great friends! Life Is Better On The Bench!

2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329

