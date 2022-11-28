A map showing the location of Benchmark Eatery 1201 State StreetView gallery
American
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Benchmark Eatery 1201 State Street

242 Reviews

$$

1201 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Benchmark Burger
Blackened Chicken Wrap

Starters

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.75

Bacon, Parmesan and Honey Drizzle.

Burger Sliders

$13.25

3 Pieces. American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Shredded Lettuce, 1000 Island Dressing, Brioche Bun.

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$13.25

3 Pieces. Coleslaw, Pickle, Sriracha Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Chips & Guac

$10.95

Coconut Shrimp

$11.75

6 Pieces. Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.

Fried Calamari

$11.75

Tartar and Cocktail Sauce.

Artichoke Dip

$12.75

Served with tortilla chips.

Hot Wings

$14.95

House Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery Sticks.

Nachos

$13.95

Black Beans, Poblano Cream Sauce, Cheddar. Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo.

Onion Rings

$10.25

House-Made BBQ Sauce, Ranch.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.75

Served with Sriracha Ketchup.

Housemade Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder Soup

$6.50+

Pozole Verde Soup

$6.50+

Authentic Mexican Stew Topped with Radish, Cabbage and Cilantro.

Cup & Salad

$10.95

Bowl & Salad

$14.75

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.75

Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing, Tortilla Strips, Topped with BBQ Sauce.

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine, House Croutons, Parmesan Cheese.

Benchmark Chop Salad

$14.75

Chicken, Chopped Salami, Tomato, Cucumber, Garbanzo Beans, Parmesan, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Quinoa, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Power Kale Salad

$14.95

Avocado, Roasted tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Garbanzos, Cucumber, Goat Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Sesame Salmon Salad

$17.25

Seared Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Green Cabbage, Carrot, Snow Peas, Crispy Wonton, Sliced Almonds, Sesame Vinaigrette.

State Cobb Salad

$15.95

Chicken, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Blue Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Garlic-Parmesan.

House Green Salad

$5.50

Side Salad Cesar

$5.50

Burgers

Benchmark Burger

$14.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar. Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.

Beyond Meat Burger

$15.95

Savory Meatless Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garbanzo Almond Spread, Wheat Bun . Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.

Classic Double Cheeseburger

$12.25

Two ¼ Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thousand Island Sauce. Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.

Granada Burger

$16.25

Brie Cheese, Crispy Fried Shallots, Arugula, Tomato Jam and Creamy Horseradish. Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.

Ranchero Burger

$15.25

Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar, House-BBQ Sauce and Side of Ranch. Served on Bakery Brioche Buns with French Fries.

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T. Sandwich

$12.25

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo, Grilled Sourdough.

Blackened Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.25

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sriracha Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$14.95

Arugula, Melted Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Baguette.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$17.50

Arugula, Tomato, Onion Basil Aioli, Baguette.

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$15.50

Solid White Albacore, Cheddar, Tomato, Grilled Sourdough.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.75

Cheddar, Mozzarella, Tomato, Avocado & Grilled Onion On Sliced Sourdough.

Entrees

Beer Battered Fish & Chips Entree

$15.75

Coleslaw, Tartar and Cocktail Sauce.

Grilled Salmon Fillet Entree

$19.95

Poblano Cream Sauce, Green Rice, Sauteed Veggies.

Linguini Pesto

$16.95

Basil Pesto, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Picatta

$19.95

Flatbreads

Arugula Pesto Flatbread

$13.50

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Tomato, Fresh Garlic.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.75

Mozzarella Roasted Chicken Breast, Red Onions, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce.

Simple Cheese Flatbread

$9.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Topped with Olive Oil.

Pork Poblano Flatbread

$14.95

Poblano cream sauce, mozzarella, red onion, red bell pepper, pasilla chiles, topped w/ cilantro, chimichurri sauce, queso fresco.

Tacos, Burritos & Bowls

Carnitas

Braised Pork, Pickled Onions, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro.

Chicken

Braised Beef

Guacamole, Tomatillo Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Queso, Fresco, Cilantro.

Baja Fish

Avocado, Shredded Cabbage, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onions, Salsa Blanca.

Baja Shrimp

Avocado, Shredded Cabbage, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onions, Salsa Blanca.

The Veggie

Mixed Veggies, Black Beans, Guacamole, Diced Sweet Potato, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Tomatillo Salsa.

Sides

French Fries

$5.50

Vegetarian

House Veggies

$5.50

Gluten-Free

Green Rice

$5.50

Gluten-Free

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.95

Kids 12 and under. Served with Fries and a Drink

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.95

Kids 12 and under. Served with Fries and a Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids 12 and under. Served with Fries and a Drink

Kids Buttered Pasta with Parmesan

$8.95

Kids 12 and under. Served with Fries and a Drink

Kids Corn Dog

$8.95

Dessert

Churros

$8.95

House-Made Churros, Dark Chocolate Dipping Sauce.

Cookie Dough Sundae

$11.95

Half-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel and Chocolate Sauces. Allow 15 Minutes.

Barq's Root Beer Float

$7.25

Double Scoop.

Ice Cream

$5.95

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Hot Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Kopu Sparkling Water

$4.00

Kopu Still Water

$4.00

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda

$3.25

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.25

Specialty Drinks

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Bloody Maria

$10.50

Cutler's Cooler

$8.50

Fresh Seltzers made to order using Local Cutlers. Vodka, fresh juices and pureés Hibiscus | Mango | Lime | Grapefruit | Elderflower

Margarita

$10.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

Mango Margarita

$12.50

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Barrel Old Fashioned

$12.50

Mai Tai

$12.50

Michelada

$9.50

Mimosa

$10.50

Poms Up

$11.50

Recharged

$11.50

Sangria

$9.00

Tap Beer

Blonde

$7.25

Lager

$7.25

Pale Ale

$7.25

House IPA

$7.25

Hazy IPA

$7.25

Indicator IPA

$7.25

Bottled Beer

Boochcraft

$7.50

Bud Light

$5.25

DBA Firestone

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.75

Stella Artois

$5.75

Merlin Stout

$6.50

Maui Coconut

$7.50

Heineken N.A.

$6.00

Cider Balcom (Deep Copy)

$12.00

Glass Wine

G- Ballard Chard

$13.00

G- HS Chard

$8.75

G- HS Pinot Grigio

$8.75

G- HS Rose

$8.75

G- HS Sauv Blanc

$8.75

G- Prosecco Split

$9.50

G- J Roget Brut

$8.00

G- Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$11.00

G- HS Cabernet

$8.75

G- Josh Cab

$15.00

G- Castle Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bottle Wine

B- HS Chard

$31.00

B- HS Pinot Grigio

$31.00

B- HS Rose

$31.00

B- HS Sauv Blanc

$31.00

B- J Roget Brut

$25.00

B- Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$38.00

B- HS Cabernet

$31.00

B- Castle Pinot Noir

$43.00

B- Josh Cab

$52.00

B- Ballard Chard

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markToilets
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Genuine - Local - Casual

Website

Location

1201 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
