Pizza
Italian
Benchmark Pizzeria - Kensington
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, and Italian inspired antipasti and salads in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Family-friendly and local-farm sourced!
Location
1568 Oakview Ave, Kensington, CA 94706
