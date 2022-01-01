Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Benchmark Pizzeria - Kensington

review star

No reviews yet

1568 Oakview Ave

Kensington, CA 94706

Benchmark Pizza
Sage Pizza
Chopped Salad

Antipasti

Salads, Soup, Appetizers
Bread

$6.00

Housemade Whole Wheat Sourdough, 3-4 slices, salted butter

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Castelveltrano Olives Marinated in Herbs, Lemon & Garlic (note: photo shows mixed olives, currently only have Castelveltrano)

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Butternut Squash, Carrots, Cream, Brown Butter, Sage, Lemon

Farro & Delicata Squash

$10.00

Umbrian Farro, Wood Oven Roasted Delicata Squash, Pomegranate, Mint, Za'atar, Ricotta

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Mixed Star Route Farm Greens, Apples, Pomegranate, Ceci Beans, Blue Cheese, Roasted Almonds, Egg, Grana Note: Dressing is on the side

Spicy Carrots

$9.00

Carrots, Roasted Almonds, Mint, Chili, Lemon, Sultana Raisins

Small Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, Benchmark Caesar Dressing, Grana. Note: this salad cannot be ordered without cheese.

Large Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Benchmark Caesar Dressing, Grana. Please note: this salad cannot be ordered without cheese.

Pizza

Wood-Fired Pizza, 11-inches, 6 slices (Serves 1-2)
Benchmark Pizza

$17.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sage Pizza

$18.00

Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Brown Butter, Grana

Chanterelle Pizza

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Burrata, Chanterelle Mushrooms, Lemon, Rosemary, Grana

Delicata Squash Pizza

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Wood Oven Roasted Delicata Squash, Dino Kale, Brown Butter, Lemon, Grana

Vegan Pizza

$20.00

Blended cashew "cream", spinach, mushrooms, lemon, castelvetrano olives.

Meatball Pizza

$20.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Grana, Meatballs, Parsley

Salami Pizza

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Calabrian Chilies, Pickled Red Onions, Grana

Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Grana

K-Ninos Pizza

$13.00

Same size as adult but kid friendly grated mozzarella, providing classic kids cheese pizza!

K-Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

Kids pepperoni pizza. Same size as adult but kid friendly grated mozzarella. Journeyman soppressata.

Pasta

Pastas & Proteins
Strozzapreti Bolognese

$22.00

Bolognese: Traditional Bologna-style Meat Sauce, Grana

Rigatoni with Chanterelles

$25.00

Leek Cream, Chanterelle Mushrooms, Lemon, Garlic, White Wine, Grana

Pasta & Meatballs

$25.00

Tomato, Meatballs, Grana - Pasta shape varies daily

Meatballs

$25.00

Three Housemade Pork Meatballs, Braised Greens, House Milled Polenta Note: Contains bread, milk, cheese, and eggs

Extra Meatball

$5.00

Add an extra!

K- Pasta

$9.00

Kids pasta: Housemade pasta, butter, grana.

Sides

Vegetables & Starch Sides
Side Caesar Dressing

$3.00

2 oz side of Caesar Salad dressing.

Side Chopped Salad Dressing

$2.00

2 oz side of balsamic-red wine-sherry vinaigrette.

Side Cashew Cream

$4.00
Side Polenta

$6.00

Side of house-ground polenta, cooked with butter.

Side Braised Greens

$6.00

Braised Kale, may contain meat. Olive oil, onions, garlic.

Side Marinara

$2.00

Warm tomato sauce side.

Side Butter

$2.00
Side Pickled Onions

$3.00

Red onions pickled in vinegar, salt, and sugar.

House Dough

$8.00

Make our pizza at home!

Pawsitive Bones for Pups!

$1.00

An environment-friendly dog treat that serves the community! Made by apprentices experiencing employment discrimination with rescued, nutritious food.

Dessert

Organic Soft Serve Ice Cream, Homemade Cookies
Benchmark Sundae

$9.00

Default Sundae: Vanilla Soft Serve, Chocolate Sauce, Sunflower Seeds, Whipped Cream, Cherry

Fior di Latte Soft Serve

$7.00

Double 8 Dairy, Petaluma, Buffalo Milk

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Benchmark Chocolate Chip Cookie: Valhrona Chocolate, Black Cyprus Sea Salt

Oat Milk Chocolate Soft Serve

$7.00

Oatly Oat Milk Chocolate Soft Serve **vegan**

Swirl Soft Serve

$7.00

Fior di Latte & Oat Milk Chocolate Swirled into One Flavor

Wine Cellar

NV Brut, Sommariva, Italy
BT Macabeo

$18.00

2020, Dos Copas, La Mancha, Spain Pineapple / Citrus / Peach

BT Prosecco

$30.00

NV, DOC, Pizzolato Fields, Veneto, Italy Green Apple / Acacia / Honey Blossom

BT Navarro Chardonnay

$44.00

2020, Navarro, Mendocino Toast / Honey / Pear

BT Fiano

$40.00

2020, La Capranera, Campania, Italy Kiwi / Ginger / Tangerine

BT Sparkling Rose of Cinsault

$32.00

NV, Lubanzi, Swartland, South Africa Wild Strawberry / Mineral / Aromatic

BT Provence Rose

$40.00

(Grenache, Cinsault, Carignan, Syrah, Mourvèdre) 2021, Maîtres Vignerons, Provence, France Red Currant / Strawberry / Cantaloupe

BT Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$18.00

2019, Cora, Italy Violet / Mulberry / Warm Spice

BT Lambrusco

$36.00

NV, Moro Rinaldini, Reggiano, Italy Rhubarb / Blackcurrant / Hibiscus

BT Chianti

$52.00

2019, Chianti Classico DOCG, Casa Emma, Tuscany, Italy

BT Navarro Pinot Noir

$56.00

2020, Navarro, Mendocino Black Cherry / Rich Plum / Raspberry

BT Aglianico

$35.00

2020, La Capranera, Campania, Itay Blackberry / Chocolate / Warm Spice

BT Casa Santos

$36.00

2017, Confidencial Reserva, Lisbon, Portugal Plum / Vanilla / Oak

Beer & Cider

16-ounce cans
BT Izeta Basque Cider

$24.00

NV, Izeta, Basque Country, Spain (organic, indigenous apples, very dry)

Fort Point Kolsch

$6.00Out of stock

12 oz can, Fort Point Brewing, San Francisco

Faction Pale Ale

$9.00

16 ounce can, Faction Brewing, Alameda

Hoppin' Pils

$10.00

16 oz. can, West Coast Pilsner, Original Pattern Brewing, Oakland.

Non Alcoholic IPA

$6.00

12 oz. can, West Coast IPA, Best Day, Sausalito

Cocktails To-Go

Batched House Cocktails to drink at home. 12 ounces each, Makes 3-4 cocktails.
House Negroni

$39.00

Lewis & Clark Gin, Rinomato Deciso, Red Vermouth. 12 oz. - Makes 3-4 Cocktails

Boulevard

$42.00

Campari, Bourbon, Vermouth 12 oz. - Makes 3-4 Cocktails

The Narsai

$33.00

Rittenhouse Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, Bitters 12 oz. - Makes 3-4 cocktails

Oak View

$36.00

Lewis & Clark Vodka, Pinot Noir Grape Juice. 12 oz. - Makes 3-4 cocktails

Soda

Cheerwine Cherry Soda

$5.00

Cherry soda! Contains caffeine.

Lemmy Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00
Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke in a Can

Ginger Ale

$6.00

Boylan’s Ginger Ale

Sicilian Aranciata

$4.00

11.8 oz. Can, Sicilian Orange Soda

Italian Coke

$6.00

Mole Cola, Italian Coke

Tejava Iced Tea

$6.00

16.9 oz., Unsweetened black java tea.

Nitro Coffee

$7.00

12 oz. Can, Modern Times, San Diego

Apple Juice

$5.00

Martinelli’s 10 ounce apple juice

BT Navarro Juice

$20.00

750ml Bottle, Navarro's grape juice - either Pinot Noir or Gewurztraminer, depending on stock. Non-Alcoholic.

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wood-fired pizzas, housemade pastas, and Italian inspired antipasti and salads in a relaxed, comfortable atmosphere. Family-friendly and local-farm sourced!

1568 Oakview Ave, Kensington, CA 94706

