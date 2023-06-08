Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bencotto Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

GNOCCHI

SPAGHETTI

TAGLIATELLE LAMB

$29.00

hand cut fettuccine in Bencotto’s signature lamb meat sauce


FORMAGGI

AGED PARMIGIANO

$18.00

24 months and 40 months with balsamic glaze, caramelized figs

SM CHEESE PLATTER

$20.00

selection of imported cheeses served with candied fruit & figs

LG CHEESE PLATTER

$28.00

selection of imported cheeses served with candied fruit & figs

BURRATA

$20.00

fresh burrata cheese served with yellow beetroot salad, basil dressing

CAPRESE

$18.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil salad

SALUMI

SM PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$18.00

18 months aged parma prosciutto

LG PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$24.00

18 months aged parma prosciutto

SALUMI SMALL

$20.00

SALUMI LARGE

$28.00

SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$38.00

assortment of artisanal meats and imported cheeses served with homemade bread and gnocco fritto

BOCCONI

PANE

$4.00

homemade bread, EVOO & balsamic dip

GNOCCO FRITTO

$6.00

lightly fried puffed bread dough

RISO FRITTO

$18.00

fried parmigiano risotto balls, bolognese meat sauce dip

FIORI DI ZUCCA

$19.00

lightly fried zucchine blossoms stuffed with smoked mozzarella, parmesan sauce dip

CALAMARI FRITTI

$19.00

lightly fried calamari rings and tentacles served with lemon garlic aioli & marinara sauce

POLIPO AL FORNO

$23.00Out of stock

octopus tentacles oven baked until tender, cream of burrata, arugola

MELANZANE

$18.00

eggplant, mozzarella, parmigiano, tomato sauce, basil

POLPETTE

$18.00

baked, lightly breaded beef meatballs served with spicy tomato sauce dip

INSALATE

INSALATA CESARE

$18.00

lettuce, croutons, raspadura flakes, caesar dressing

INSALATA SALMONE

$24.00

spinach, grilled salmon, olives, toasted pinenuts, lemon-garlic dressing:

INSALATA MISTA

$14.00

seasonal greens, tomatoes, pickled red onion, almonds, cranberries, lemon vinaigrette

SIDE VEGGIES

$9.00

sauteed spinach, roasted potatoes, or sauteed mixed vegetables

ZUPPE

VELLUTATA DI VERDURE

$14.00

velvety soup of seasonal vegetables, raspadura cheese flakes, croutons

LOBSTER BISQUE

$19.00

tuscan bean soup, homemade pasta

CARNE E PESCE

BRASATO

$38.00

short prime rib braised in red wine & herbs, served with parmesan polenta

OSSOBUCO

$38.00

veal shank stewed with carrots, celery, onions and green peas, served with saffron risotto cake

STINCO DI AGNELLO

$38.00

lamb shank braised in red wine and herbs, served with roasted potatoes

POLLO ALLA PIZZAIOLA

$30.00

lightly fried breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato sauce, served with mashed potatoes

CIOPPINO

$36.00

seafood soup with cod, salmon, calamari, shrimp in light spicy sauce with bread croutons

SALMONE MEDITERRANEO

$36.00

sauteed salmon, white wine, lemon, olives, cherry tomatoes, roasted potatoes

PASTA YOUR WAY

GF GNOCCHI

GF PENNE

GNOCCHI

GNOCCHI BRASATO

$3.00

PENNE

SPAGHETTI

TAGLIATELLE

TORTELLI

$3.00

KIDS PASTA

$12.00

DAL FORNO

LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE

$26.00

traditional meat and besciamella sauce

SPECIALITA'

TAGLIATELLE NERE

$28.00

hand cut black squid-ink fettuccine in a mildly spicy pink sauce with shrimp

RAVIOLI AL GRANCHIO

$28.00

handmade half moon shaped ravioli filled with crab meat, in lobster bisque sauce

GNOCCHI NERI

$28.00

homemade black squid-ink potato dumplings in shrimp bisque sauce with chopped shrimp

TAGLIATELLE LAMB

$29.00

hand cut fettuccine in Bencotto’s signature lamb meat sauce

RAVIOLI AL TARTUFO

$28.00

handmade squared shaped ravioli filled with ricotta, porcini and black truffle in a white truffle cream sauce

TORTELLI DI ZUCCA

$25.00

handmade tortelli filled with butternut squash, parmigiano and amaretti, served in butter & sage cream sauce, topped with crunchy bacon

IL DOLCE

TIRAMISU

$12.00

mascarpone cheese, ladyfinger parfait

TORTA CAPRESE

$12.00

talian soft flourless chocolate almond cake, creme anglaise

CAKE FEE

$25.00

LINE+FIRE

FIRE

SIDES

SIDE BROCCOLI

$9.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$6.00

SIDE MASHED POT

$9.00

SIDE POTATOES ROASTED

$9.00

SIDE SPINACH

$9.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$9.00

SIDE RISOTTO

$9.00

ADD-ONS

ADD ANCHOVIES

$4.00

ADD BACON

$7.00

ADD CHICKEN

$7.00

ADD MEATBALLS

$8.00

ADD MUSHROOMS

$5.00

ADD SALMON

$12.00

ADD SAUSAGE

$7.00

ADD SHRIMP

$8.00

ADD SPINACH

$5.00

ADD TOMATOES

$4.00

ADD VEGGIES

$6.00

ADD OLIVES

$4.00

SIDE SAUCES

SIDE ARRABBIATA SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE BENCOTTO SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE BOLOGNESE

$3.00

SIDE BUTTER

SIDE FORMAGGI

$3.00

SIDE MARINARA

$3.00

SIDE PESTO SAUCE

$3.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Modern & timeless Milanese kitchen, house of 1000 pounds of fresh pasta crafted weekly.

Website

Location

750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

