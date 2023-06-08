Bencotto Italian Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern & timeless Milanese kitchen, house of 1000 pounds of fresh pasta crafted weekly.
Location
750 W Fir St, suite 103-104, San Diego, CA 92101
