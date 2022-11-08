Restaurant header imageView gallery

BenCotto

review star

No reviews yet

361 Hanover St

Boston, MA 02113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carbonara
Paul Revere Pizza

Appetizer

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$18.00

Shrimp in a egg batter,pan-seared in a orange liqeurglaze

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, plum tomatoes and oven baked

Fried Calarmari

$17.00

Tossed with hot cherry peppers, served with a side of marinara sauce

Lobster Ravioli App

$18.00

Sauteed in a pink connac cream sauce

Pumpkin Ravioli-app

$17.00

European butter, sage, crispy pancetta.

Shrimp Scampi App

$18.00

Sauteed in olive oil,garlic,white wine butter sauce.over toasted bread

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted bread rubbed with garlic, topped with tomatoes, basil and E.V.O.O.

Bruschetta w/ Mozz

$14.00

Bruschetta w/ Mozz & Balsamic

$17.00

Asparagus Frittata

$13.00

Asparagus, egg, Pecorino Romano

Salumi-Personal

$22.00

Salumi-To Share

$28.00

Mussels app

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Pasta Fagioli

$12.00

Cannellini beans,d'italini pasta with prosciutto broth

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Beef steak tomatoes,fresh mozzarella cheese,basil,olives,E.V.O.O., Balsalmic glaze

Fig Salad

$17.00

Fresh baby greens in our homemade sherry vinaigrette dressing garnished with prosciutto Di Parma,Grilled figs, goat cheese, topped with crushed walnuts

Ceaser Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts,house made ceasers dressing, focaccia croutons,shaved Parmigiana Romarno

Beet Salad

$16.00

Beets,wild arugula,candied walnuts,goat cheese,extra vigin olive oil with lemons

Insalata Mista

$13.00

California field greens, tomatoes, Bermuda onions drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic.

Half Fig Salad

$7.00

Half Beet Salad

$7.00

Half Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Half Misto Salad

$7.00

Pasta

Orechiette Bencotto

$23.00

Double-smoked bacon, tomato cream, fresh herbs

Amatriciana

$23.00

Pancetta, onion, Pecorino Romano cheese, red wine and tomato sauce.

Boscaiola

$24.00

Prosciutto, peas, mushrooms, pink cream sauce.

Bolognese

$25.00

A traditional meat sauce. Pork, beef, veal, touch of cream.

Carbonara

$22.00

Pancetta, egg, Pecorino Romano, black pepper, touch of cream.

San Marzano D.O.P

$21.00

D.O.P. sugo, basil, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil.

Pesto

$22.00

Fresh basil, pine nuts, roasted garlic, cream sauce.

Primavera

$22.00

Spring vegetables, white wine or cream sauce

Pink Vodka Sauce

$23.00

Pink cream vodka sauce

Pasta w/ Butter

$16.00

Pasta w/ Marinara

$17.00

Pasta w/ Meatball

$21.00

Pasta w/ Garlic & oil

$19.00

Alfredo Pasta

$22.00

Pumpkin Ravioli Dinner

$25.00

Chicken/Veal

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Sautéed with mushrooms and ham in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Dipped in an egg batter, sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Sautéed with mushrooms in a caper white wine lemon sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded cutlet pan-fried, layered with marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese. served with penne

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

Layered with prosciutto Di Parma and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and sage in a white wine butter sauce.

Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Dipped in an egg batter, sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce

Veal Francese

$25.00

Sautéed with mushrooms in a caper white wine lemon sauce

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Breaded cutlet pan-fried, layered with marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese. served with penne

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Layered with prosciutto Di Parma and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and sage in a white wine butter sauce.

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.00

Layered with prosciutto Di Parma and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and sage in a white wine butter sauce.

Veal and Eggplant Parmigiana

$29.00

North End Favorites

Chicken Penne Broccoli

$24.00

Sautéed in olive oil with Pecorino Romano cheese. choice of white wine garlic or cream sauce

EggPlant Parmigiana

$22.00

Lightly egg-battered and pan-fried, layered with tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella. Served with penne.

Sausage & Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Homemade Fusilli

$27.00

Sauteed in garlic white wine

Shrimp & Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Homemade Fusilli

$29.00

Sautéed in garlic white wine.

Vinegar Peppers ,Sausage, Chicken & Potatoes

$25.00

Sausage and chicken sautéed with vinegar peppers & potatoes

Lasagna

$22.00

Cheese lasagna served with a meatball.

Plain Rabe & Fusilli

$26.00

Chicken Rabe & Fusilli

$27.00

Veal Rabe & Fusilli

$30.00

Eggplant Parm w/ Pink Vodka

$25.00

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, and white wine. With linguine

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Sautéed with shrimp in a pink cognac cream sauce.

Shrimp Penne Broccoli

$27.00

Sautéed in olive oil with Pecorino Romano cheese. Choice of white wine garlic or cream sauce

PEI Mussels

$23.00

Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, with a sweet cherry tomato fish broth. Tossed with linguine.

Misto Di Pesce

$36.00

Calamari, shrimp, scallops, littlenecks, and mussels sautéed in olive oil with sweet cherry tomatoes. Tossed with linguine.

Salmon

$32.00

Fresh herb crusted, pan roasted, drizzled with caper white wine lemon sauce. Served with potatoes and vegetables

Littlenecks

$26.00

Littlenecks sautéed in white wine with garlic; white or red. Tossed with linguine.

Catch of the day

$32.00

Markt Price

Grilled Rustic Pizza

Rustic Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, ricotta, garlic, arugula, balsamic glaze.

Rustic Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

Fig jam, prosciutto di Parma, potatoes, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Rustic Clam Pizza

$22.00

Littleneck clams, prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, roasted garlic.

Rustic Shrimp Pizza

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp with roasted garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil.

Rustic Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, Pecorino Romano cheese, San Marzano D.O.P. sugo, fresh basil.

Rustic Rabe Pizza

$21.00

Abruzzese sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Rustic Chef Fabio

$20.00

Baby spinach, mascarpone, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese.

Brick Oven Pizza

Bencotto Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, oregano, Pecorino Romano cheese, garlic, extra virgin olive oil. Cooked to crispy perfection!

Benevento Pizza

$19.00

Eggplant pan-fried, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Bianco Pizza

$17.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano, basil, mozzarella cheese.

Saint Agrippina Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil.

Paul Revere Pizza

$20.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Freedom Trail Pizza

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp scampi, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, light mozzarella cheese.

Faneuil Hall Pizza

$20.00

Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.

North Ender Pizza

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, basil, mozzarella cheese.

Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Porchetta Pizza

$20.00

Pulled pork, red onion, barbeque sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$17.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil

Classic Circle Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

cheese pizza

GF Classic Cheese Pizza

$20.00

gluten free cheese pizza

Kids Dinner Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Penne

$14.00

Kids Penne with Meatball

$13.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe Side

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Side Meatball

$10.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

side of bolognese

$18.00

side of carbonara

$18.00

side of Alfredo

$16.00

side of pesto

$16.00

Side Of Anchoives

$4.00

American broccoli steamed

$10.00

American broccoli garlic oil

$10.00

Dessert

tiramisu

$10.00

toasted almond amaretto

$10.00

cannoli

$10.00

mini cannoli

$4.50

Breads

Bread Basket

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$11.00

Gluten Free Bread

$6.00

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$12.00

Gluten Free Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$14.00

Soft Drinks - NA

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Cran Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Choc Milk

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Bottled Water - Pelligrino

$6.00

Bottled Water - Acqua Panna

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Milk

$2.50

Hot beverage

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

espresso w/ Sambuca

$9.00

Appetizer

Shrimp Grand Marnier

$18.00

Shrimp in a egg batter,pan-seared in a orange liqeurglaze

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.00

Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, plum tomatoes and oven baked

Fried Calarmari

$17.00

Tossed with hot cherry peppers, served with a side of marinara sauce

Lobster Ravioli App

$18.00

Sauteed in a pink connac cream sauce

Pumpkin Ravioli-app

$17.00

European butter, sage, crispy pancetta.

Shrimp Scampi App

$18.00

Sauteed in olive oil,garlic,white wine butter sauce.over toasted bread

Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted bread rubbed with garlic, topped with tomatoes, basil and E.V.O.O.

Bruschetta w/ Mozz

$14.00

Bruschetta w/ Mozz & Balsamic

$15.00

Asparagus Frittata

$13.00

Asparagus, egg, Pecorino Romano

Salumi-Personal

$22.00

Salumi-To Share

$28.00

Mussels App

$18.00

Soup & Salad

Cup Soup of the Day

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Cup Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

Pasta Fagioli

$12.00

Cannellini beans,d'italini pasta with prosciutto broth

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Beef steak tomatoes,fresh mozzarella cheese,basil,olives,E.V.O.O., Balsalmic glaze

Fig Salad

$17.00

Fresh baby greens in our homemade sherry vinaigrette dressing garnished with prosciutto Di Parma,Grilled figs, goat cheese, topped with crushed walnuts

Ceaser Salad

$15.00

Romaine hearts,house made ceasers dressing, focaccia croutons,shaved Parmigiana Romarno

Beet Salad

$16.00

Beets,wild arugula,candied walnuts,goat cheese,extra vigin olive oil with lemons

Insalata Mista

$13.00

California field greens, tomatoes, Bermuda onions drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic.

Half Fig Salad

$7.00

Half Beet Salad

$7.00

Half Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Half Misto Salad

$7.00

Pasta

Orechiette Bencotto

$23.00

Double-smoked bacon, tomato cream, fresh herbs

Amatriciana

$23.00

Pancetta, onion, Pecorino Romano cheese, red wine and tomato sauce.

Boscaiola

$24.00

Prosciutto, peas, mushrooms, pink cream sauce.

Bolognese

$25.00

A traditional meat sauce. Pork, beef, veal, touch of cream.

Carbonara

$22.00

Pancetta, egg, Pecorino Romano, black pepper, touch of cream.

San Marzano D.O.P

$21.00

D.O.P. sugo, basil, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil.

Pesto

$22.00

Fresh basil, pine nuts, roasted garlic, cream sauce.

Primavera

$22.00

Spring vegetables, white wine or cream sauce

Pink Vodka Sauce

$23.00

Pink cream vodka sauce

Pasta w/ Butter

$16.00

Pasta w/ Marinara

$17.00

Pasta w/ Meatball

$21.00

Pasta w/ Garlic & oil

$19.00

Alfredo Pasta

$22.00

Pumpkin Ravioli Dinner

$25.00

Chicken/Veal

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Sautéed with mushrooms and ham in a marsala wine sauce

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Dipped in an egg batter, sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

Sautéed with mushrooms in a caper white wine lemon sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded cutlet pan-fried, layered with marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese. served with penne

Chicken Saltimbocca

$27.00

Layered with prosciutto Di Parma and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and sage in a white wine butter sauce.

Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana

$27.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Veal Francese

$25.00

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$29.00

Veal and Eggplant Parmigiana

$29.00

North End Favorites

Chicken Penne Broccoli

$24.00

Sautéed in olive oil with Pecorino Romano cheese. choice of white wine garlic or cream sauce

EggPlant Parmigiana

$22.00

Lightly egg-battered and pan-fried, layered with tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella. Served with penne.

Sausage & Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Homemade Fusilli

$27.00

Sauteed in garlic white wine

Shrimp & Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Homemade Fusilli

$29.00

Sautéed in garlic white wine.

Vinegar Peppers ,Sausage, Chicken & Potatoes

$25.00

Sausage and chicken sautéed with vinegar peppers & potatoes

Lasagna

$22.00

Cheese lasagna served with a meatball.

Plain Rabe & Fusilli

$26.00

Chicken Rabe & Fusilli

$27.00

Veal Rabe & Fusilli

$30.00

Eggplant Parm w/ Pink Vodka

$25.00

Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, and white wine. With linguine

Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Sautéed with shrimp in a pink cognac cream sauce.

Shrimp Penne Broccoli

$27.00

Sautéed in olive oil with Pecorino Romano cheese. Choice of white wine garlic or cream sauce

PEI Mussels

$23.00

Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, with a sweet cherry tomato fish broth. Tossed with linguine.

Misto Di Pesce

$36.00

Calamari, shrimp, scallops, littlenecks, and mussels sautéed in olive oil with sweet cherry tomatoes. Tossed with linguine.

Salmon

$32.00

Fresh herb crusted, pan roasted, drizzled with caper white wine lemon sauce. Served with potatoes and vegetables

Littlenecks

$26.00

Littlenecks sautéed in white wine with garlic; white or red. Tossed with linguine.

Catch of the day

$32.00

Markt Price

Kids Dinner Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Penne

$14.00

Kids Penne with Meatball

$13.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Sides

Broccoli Rabe Side

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Side Meatball

$10.00

Side Pasta

$10.00

side of bolognese

$18.00

side of carbonara

$18.00

side of Alfredo

$16.00

side of pesto

$16.00

Steamed Broccoli

$9.00

Sauteed Broc W/ Garlic Oil

$9.00

Grilled Rustic Pizza

Rustic Mushroom Pizza

$20.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, ricotta, garlic, arugula, balsamic glaze.

Rustic Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

Fig jam, prosciutto di Parma, potatoes, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Rustic Clam Pizza

$22.00

Littleneck clams, prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, roasted garlic.

Rustic Shrimp Pizza

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp with roasted garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil.

Rustic Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, Pecorino Romano cheese, San Marzano D.O.P. sugo, fresh basil.

Rustic Rabe Pizza

$21.00

Abruzzese sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Rustic Chef Fabio

$20.00

Baby spinach, mascarpone, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese.

Brick Oven Pizza

Bencotto Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, oregano, Pecorino Romano cheese, garlic, extra virgin olive oil. Cooked to crispy perfection!

Benevento Pizza

$19.00

Eggplant pan-fried, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese.

Bianco Pizza

$17.00

Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano, basil, mozzarella cheese.

Saint Agrippina Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil.

Paul Revere Pizza

$20.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Freedom Trail Pizza

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp scampi, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, light mozzarella cheese.

Faneuil Hall Pizza

$20.00

Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.

North Ender Pizza

$22.00

Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, basil, mozzarella cheese.

Alfredo Pizza

$21.00

Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Porchetta Pizza

$20.00

Pulled pork, red onion, barbeque sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$17.95

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil

Dinner Specials

Pumkin Tortelloni

$29.00

Classic Circle Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza

$16.00

cheese pizza

GF Classic Cheese Pizza

$20.00

gluten free cheese pizza

Dessert

tiramisu

$10.00

toasted almond amaretto

$10.00

cannoli

$10.00

mini cannoli

$4.50

Bread

Bread Basket

$2.00

GarlicBread

$9.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$11.00

Gluten Free Bread

$6.00

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$12.00

Gluten Free Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

361 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tiki Rock
orange starNo Reviews
2 Broad Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
151 Milk St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Max's Deli Café
orange star4.7 • 1,512
151 Milk St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Poke-City Boston - 63 Broad Street
orange starNo Reviews
63 Broad Street Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Lily's Patio & Garden
orange starNo Reviews
2 Oliver Street Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Kane's Donuts - Boston
orange starNo Reviews
90 Oliver Street Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston