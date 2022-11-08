BenCotto
361 Hanover St
Boston, MA 02113
Popular Items
Appetizer
Shrimp Grand Marnier
Shrimp in a egg batter,pan-seared in a orange liqeurglaze
Eggplant Rollatini
Eggplant stuffed with ricotta, plum tomatoes and oven baked
Fried Calarmari
Tossed with hot cherry peppers, served with a side of marinara sauce
Lobster Ravioli App
Sauteed in a pink connac cream sauce
Pumpkin Ravioli-app
European butter, sage, crispy pancetta.
Shrimp Scampi App
Sauteed in olive oil,garlic,white wine butter sauce.over toasted bread
Bruschetta
Toasted bread rubbed with garlic, topped with tomatoes, basil and E.V.O.O.
Bruschetta w/ Mozz
Bruschetta w/ Mozz & Balsamic
Asparagus Frittata
Asparagus, egg, Pecorino Romano
Salumi-Personal
Salumi-To Share
Mussels app
Soup & Salad
Cup Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day
Cup Pasta Fagioli
Pasta Fagioli
Cannellini beans,d'italini pasta with prosciutto broth
Caprese Salad
Beef steak tomatoes,fresh mozzarella cheese,basil,olives,E.V.O.O., Balsalmic glaze
Fig Salad
Fresh baby greens in our homemade sherry vinaigrette dressing garnished with prosciutto Di Parma,Grilled figs, goat cheese, topped with crushed walnuts
Ceaser Salad
Romaine hearts,house made ceasers dressing, focaccia croutons,shaved Parmigiana Romarno
Beet Salad
Beets,wild arugula,candied walnuts,goat cheese,extra vigin olive oil with lemons
Insalata Mista
California field greens, tomatoes, Bermuda onions drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic.
Half Fig Salad
Half Beet Salad
Half Ceasar Salad
Half Misto Salad
Pasta
Orechiette Bencotto
Double-smoked bacon, tomato cream, fresh herbs
Amatriciana
Pancetta, onion, Pecorino Romano cheese, red wine and tomato sauce.
Boscaiola
Prosciutto, peas, mushrooms, pink cream sauce.
Bolognese
A traditional meat sauce. Pork, beef, veal, touch of cream.
Carbonara
Pancetta, egg, Pecorino Romano, black pepper, touch of cream.
San Marzano D.O.P
D.O.P. sugo, basil, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil.
Pesto
Fresh basil, pine nuts, roasted garlic, cream sauce.
Primavera
Spring vegetables, white wine or cream sauce
Pink Vodka Sauce
Pink cream vodka sauce
Pasta w/ Butter
Pasta w/ Marinara
Pasta w/ Meatball
Pasta w/ Garlic & oil
Alfredo Pasta
Pumpkin Ravioli Dinner
Chicken/Veal
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms and ham in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Francese
Dipped in an egg batter, sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce
Chicken Picatta
Sautéed with mushrooms in a caper white wine lemon sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded cutlet pan-fried, layered with marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese. served with penne
Chicken Saltimbocca
Layered with prosciutto Di Parma and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and sage in a white wine butter sauce.
Chicken and Eggplant Parmigiana
Veal Marsala
Dipped in an egg batter, sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce
Veal Francese
Sautéed with mushrooms in a caper white wine lemon sauce
Veal Picatta
Breaded cutlet pan-fried, layered with marinara sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese. served with penne
Veal Parmigiana
Layered with prosciutto Di Parma and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and sage in a white wine butter sauce.
Veal Saltimbocca
Layered with prosciutto Di Parma and mozzarella cheese, mushrooms and sage in a white wine butter sauce.
Veal and Eggplant Parmigiana
North End Favorites
Chicken Penne Broccoli
Sautéed in olive oil with Pecorino Romano cheese. choice of white wine garlic or cream sauce
EggPlant Parmigiana
Lightly egg-battered and pan-fried, layered with tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella. Served with penne.
Sausage & Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Homemade Fusilli
Sauteed in garlic white wine
Shrimp & Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Homemade Fusilli
Sautéed in garlic white wine.
Vinegar Peppers ,Sausage, Chicken & Potatoes
Sausage and chicken sautéed with vinegar peppers & potatoes
Lasagna
Cheese lasagna served with a meatball.
Plain Rabe & Fusilli
Chicken Rabe & Fusilli
Veal Rabe & Fusilli
Eggplant Parm w/ Pink Vodka
Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, and white wine. With linguine
Lobster Ravioli
Sautéed with shrimp in a pink cognac cream sauce.
Shrimp Penne Broccoli
Sautéed in olive oil with Pecorino Romano cheese. Choice of white wine garlic or cream sauce
PEI Mussels
Sautéed in olive oil, garlic, with a sweet cherry tomato fish broth. Tossed with linguine.
Misto Di Pesce
Calamari, shrimp, scallops, littlenecks, and mussels sautéed in olive oil with sweet cherry tomatoes. Tossed with linguine.
Salmon
Fresh herb crusted, pan roasted, drizzled with caper white wine lemon sauce. Served with potatoes and vegetables
Littlenecks
Littlenecks sautéed in white wine with garlic; white or red. Tossed with linguine.
Catch of the day
Markt Price
Grilled Rustic Pizza
Rustic Mushroom Pizza
Roasted wild mushrooms, ricotta, garlic, arugula, balsamic glaze.
Rustic Prosciutto Pizza
Fig jam, prosciutto di Parma, potatoes, gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella cheese.
Rustic Clam Pizza
Littleneck clams, prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, roasted garlic.
Rustic Shrimp Pizza
Sautéed shrimp with roasted garlic, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil.
Rustic Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, Pecorino Romano cheese, San Marzano D.O.P. sugo, fresh basil.
Rustic Rabe Pizza
Abruzzese sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella cheese.
Rustic Chef Fabio
Baby spinach, mascarpone, roasted garlic, ricotta cheese.
Brick Oven Pizza
Bencotto Pizza
Tomato sauce, oregano, Pecorino Romano cheese, garlic, extra virgin olive oil. Cooked to crispy perfection!
Benevento Pizza
Eggplant pan-fried, caramelized onions, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese.
Bianco Pizza
Extra virgin olive oil, garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano, basil, mozzarella cheese.
Saint Agrippina Pizza
Sweet Italian sausage, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil.
Paul Revere Pizza
Breaded chicken cutlet, garlic, olive oil, Pecorino Romano cheese, oregano, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
Freedom Trail Pizza
Sautéed shrimp scampi, diced tomatoes, garlic, white wine, basil, light mozzarella cheese.
Faneuil Hall Pizza
Grilled chicken, homemade pesto sauce, caramelized onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.
North Ender Pizza
Prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil, basil, mozzarella cheese.
Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo sauce, chicken, broccoli, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.
Porchetta Pizza
Pulled pork, red onion, barbeque sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese.
Margherita Pizza
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, basil
Classic Circle Pizza
Kids Dinner Menu
Sides
Breads
Soft Drinks - NA
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Cran Juice
Pineapple Juice
Orange Juice
Choc Milk
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Soda Water
Tonic Water
Bottled Water - Pelligrino
Bottled Water - Acqua Panna
Lemonade
Ice Tea
Apple Juice
Mocktail
Milk
Come in and enjoy!
361 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113