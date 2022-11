Family Burrito Pack

$50.00

2 Uncle Dusty's & 2 Uncle Jesse's or 2 Veggie BB's- 4 Burritos total, Grouped in 2's Dusty- Golden, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Mexi-Blend Chz, & Avocado Jesse- Golden, Pork Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Mexi-Blend Chz, & Avocado Veggie-Sweets, B.Beans, Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Scrambled Eggs, Sharp Cheddar Chz All Rolled in A Flour Tortilla & cut in Half Sauces will be served on the side ( Mild Red Salsa, Hot Green Salsa & Pesto ) Serves 4-8 people