Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902

Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass. If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.

