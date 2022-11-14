  • Home
Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902

1,426 Reviews

$$$

137 Court Ave. SW

Canton, OH 44702

Order Again

Popular Items

Benders Burger
Salmon, Half Order
Large Benders Tomato

Appetizers

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

4 Jumbo Domestic Gulf Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon.

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$13.00

Our house made hummus with marinated feta, cucumber-fennel relish and toasted pita

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

$16.00

Foley's premium Smoked Salmon with red onions, capers & hard-boiled egg

Crabmeat Cocktail

Crabmeat Cocktail

$18.00

Fresh Jonah Crabmeat served with Cocktail Sauce

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Our house roasted and pickled beets served with Skorthalia (Creamy Greek Garlic Sauce)

Smoked Trout

Smoked Trout

$12.00

Ducktrap Smoked Trout served with cucumber-yogurt salad.

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly fried Calamari served with a sweet Thai chili glaze

Lunch Entrees

Protein Plate

$13.00

Bender’s gourmet burger or Bell & Evans chicken breast with hummus or cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg

Strip Steak

Strip Steak

$45.00

12 oz. Certified Angus Beef®

Filet

Filet

$54.00

Certified Angus Beef® 8 oz. Center Cut

Sirloin

$26.00

8 oz Certified Angus Beef® Texas Sirloin

Flat Iron Steak

$14.00

Sliced w/mushroom-cabernet sauce with Bender fries, vegetable du jour

Ohio Proud Pork Chop

Ohio Proud Pork Chop

$29.00

12 oz. Ohio Proud Premium Bone-In Pork Chop with mashed potatoes & demi-glace

Chicken Marsala Lunch

$15.00

Chicken breasts with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.

Linguini Alfredo Lunch

$12.00

Add Chicken 6 or Jumbo Shrimp 9

Halibut

Halibut

$42.00

Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)

Camp Kagel Walleye

Camp Kagel Walleye

$31.00

Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon

Boston Scrod Dinner

Boston Scrod Dinner

$27.00

Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)

Boston Scrod, Half Order

$15.00

Ala Foley or broiled with Bender fries & coleslaw

Fried Oysters Dinner

Fried Oysters Dinner

$30.00

Select Oysters lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce or tarter sauce

Fried Oysters, Half Order

$15.00

Lightly Fried Select Oysters Served with Bender fries, coleslaw

Fried Haddock Dinner

Fried Haddock Dinner

$23.00

Our Famous Fried haddock served with Tarter Sauce and Lemon

Lightly Fried Haddock

$13.95

Lightly fried with Bender fries & coleslaw

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$27.00

Foley's Atlantic Salmon

Salmon, Half Order

$15.00

Maple-balsamic glaze with Bender fries & coleslaw

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$32.00

Our Special blend of Claw Crab meat served with Creole aioli, tomato scallion relish and basmati rice

Crab Cake, Half Order

$16.00

Basmati rice, tomato-scallion relish, creole aioli

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special Pasta

$13.95

Stuffed Cheese Fonduta Tortellacci Pasta w/Pomodoro Balsamico Served with a small lettuce salad

Lunch Special Quiche

$12.95

Ham & Cheddar Quiche Bender fries, artisan greens

Lunch Special Salmon

$15.95

Blackened Salmon Cheddar grits, braised red cabbage

Lunch Special Tacos

$14.95

Bender’s Fish Tacos Pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime rice

Lightly Fried Key West Shrimp

$14.50

Lightly Fried Key West Shrimp Served with Bender Fries and coleslaw

Lightly Fried Haddock

$13.95

Lightly fried with Bender fries & coleslaw

Lunch Special Sandwich

$10.95

Monte Cristo - Turkey, ham & Swiss cheese on cinnamon-egg dipped bread. Served with a cup of soup

Lunch Special Wrap

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Buffalo chicken tenders, crumbled blue cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, celery & ranch dressing on a tomato wrap. Served with chips

Lunch Special Wrap 1/2

$12.95

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Buffalo chicken tenders, crumbled blue cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, celery & ranch dressing on a tomato wrap. Served with a cup of soup

Lunch Salads

Boston Bibb Salad Lunch

$11.00

Boston bibb lettuce with craisins, marcona almonds, warm brie & white balsamic vinaigrette

Benders Wedge

$11.00

Dry blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion & choice of dressing

Caesar Salad Lunch

$11.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Jacob Salad Small

$10.95

Julienne lettuce, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, relish, tomatoes & special creamy dressing

Jacob Salad Large

$14.95

Julienne lettuce, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, relish, tomatoes & special creamy dressing

Small Benders Tomato

$9.00

Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & Italian dressing

Large Benders Tomato

$15.00

Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & homemade Italian dressing

Steak & Onion Salad

Steak & Onion Salad

$16.00

Flat iron steak, tomato, blue cheese, onion rings & balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Chicken, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, egg, red onion & choice of dressing

Mixed Greens Salad

$3.00

Sandwiches

Benders Burger

$13.00

House special blend of Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun w/chips

Big Sis Burger

$14.00

Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/American cheese, shredded lettuce & “Big Sis” sauce (mayo, dijon, dill pickles, onion) on a brioche bun

Mushroom Thyme Burger

$14.00

Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms & thyme mayo on a brioche bun

Classic Reuben

$13.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & thousand island on grilled rye w/ chips

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$11.50

Famous breaded & fried haddock on a brioche bun w/ chips

SoCal Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun w/chips

Lunch Soups

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Turtle Soup Cup

$6.50

Turtle Soup Bowl

$9.50

Sides

Applesauce

$1.50

Bender Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.25

Daily Side Lunch

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Jerry Fries

$5.00

Veggie Side

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.95
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Our Monster Cheesecake is wonderful-Served with or without strawberries-Picture is shown with Strawberries

Large Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae

$7.25

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae

$3.95
Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

$7.95

Our Chocolate Decadence is a Flourless chocolate cake made with some of the finest chocolate available!

Youth

JR Pasta Butter

$5.95

JR Pasta Marinara

$7.95

JR Fried Haddock

$8.95

JR Burger

$6.95

JR Haddock Sandwich

$7.95

JR Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Appetizers

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$11.00

Our house roasted and pickled beets served with Skorthalia (Creamy Greek Garlic Sauce)

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly fried Calamari served with a sweet Thai chili glaze

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$16.00
Crabmeat Cocktail

Crabmeat Cocktail

$18.00

Fresh Jonah Crabmeat served with Cocktail Sauce

Hummus Platter

Hummus Platter

$13.00

Our house made hummus with marinated feta, cucumber-fennel relish and toasted pita

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

4 Jumbo Domestic Gulf Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon.

Smoked Trout

Smoked Trout

$12.00

Ducktrap Smoked Trout served with cucumber-yogurt salad.

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

Smoked Salmon Appetizer

$16.00

Foley's premium Smoked Salmon with red onions, capers & hard-boiled egg

Smoked Duck Appetizer

$11.95

Hickory & Applewood Smoked Duck - Honey-basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, Parmesan

Salads

Large Benders Tomato

$15.00

Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & homemade Italian dressing

Small Benders Tomato

$9.00

Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & Italian dressing

Benders Wedge

$11.00

Dry blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion & choice of dressing

Caesar Salad Side

$10.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$11.00

pears, apple, bacon, craisins, feta, poppyseed dressing.

Mixed Greens Salad

$3.00

Dinner Entrees

Filet

Filet

$54.00

Certified Angus Beef® 8 oz. Center Cut

Prime Rib

$45.00+Out of stock

We serve our Prime Rib on Friday and Saturday Night Only. We slow roast our Prime Rib for 24 hrs.

Strip Steak

Strip Steak

$45.00

12 oz. Certified Angus Beef®

Sirloin

$26.00

8 oz Certified Angus Beef® Texas Sirloin

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken breasts with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce with mashed potatoes & sweet peas

Ohio Proud Pork Chop

Ohio Proud Pork Chop

$29.00

12 oz. Ohio Proud Premium Bone-In Pork Chop with mashed potatoes & demi-glace

Linguini Alfredo

Linguini Alfredo

$16.00

Homemade Alfredo Sauce with Linguini- Add Chicken or Shrimp

Crab Cake Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$32.00

Our Special blend of Claw Crab meat served with Creole aioli, tomato scallion relish and basmati rice

Fried Haddock Dinner

Fried Haddock Dinner

$23.00

Our Famous Fried haddock served with Tarter Sauce and Lemon

Fried Oysters Dinner

Fried Oysters Dinner

$30.00

Select Oysters lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce or tarter sauce

Grey Sole

Grey Sole

$32.00

The best of the flounder family. Grey Sole is pan sauteed and served with lemon and butter.

Halibut

Halibut

$42.00

Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)

Lobster Tail Dinner - 2

Lobster Tail Dinner - 2

$54.00

Two 4 oz. South African Lobster (known for their sweetness) tails broiled and served lemon and butter

Lobster Whole

Lobster Whole

$42.95

Whole Maine 1 1/4 lb Lobster served Steamed or Broiled (cut in half) served with lemon and butter

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$27.00

Foley's Atlantic Salmon

Boston Scrod Dinner

Boston Scrod Dinner

$27.00

Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)

Chilean Sea Bass

$46.00

Sauteed or Lightly Cajun

Malibar Shrimp Entree

$34.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$29.00

Our homemade crab stuffing wrapped with grey sole and baked. Served over spinach and Dijon mustard sauce

Crab Stuffed Portabella Entree

Crab Stuffed Portabella Entree

$29.00

Roasted Portobello Mushroom stuffed with our homemade crab stuffing

Camp Kagel Walleye

Camp Kagel Walleye

$31.00

Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon

Fonduta Tortellacci

$24.00

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$11.50

Famous breaded & fried haddock on a brioche bun w/ chips

Benders Burger

$13.00

House special blend of Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun w/chips

Big Sis Burger

$14.00

Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/American cheese, shredded lettuce & “Big Sis” sauce (mayo, dijon, dill pickles, onion) on a brioche bun

Mushroom Thyme Burger

$14.00

Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms & thyme mayo on a brioche bun

Dinner Specials

Yellow Fin Tuna Entree

$42.00Out of stock

Sushi grade #1 Yellow Fin Tuna

Ora King Salmon

Ora King Salmon

$38.00

From the Marlborough Sound off the coast of New Zealand, this farm-raised King Salmon is off the charts in Omega-3 fish oils, with beautiful umami flavors and a buttery texture. Sustainable farming practices have earned the farm a “Best Choice” designation from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, so this Salmon is as green as it gets!

18oz Bone-in Ribeye

$74.95

Soups

Soup Cup

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Turtle Soup Cup

$6.50

Turtle Soup Bowl

$9.50

Sides

Applesauce

$1.50

Baked Potato

$2.50

Bender Fries

$3.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.25

French Fries

$4.00

Jerry Fries

$5.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.50

Sauteed Onions

$3.50

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Veggie Side

$2.00

Add-On Sauces

Desserts

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.95
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Our Monster Cheesecake is wonderful-Served with or without strawberries-Picture is shown with Strawberries

Large Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae

$7.25

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae

$3.95
Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

$7.95

Our Chocolate Decadence is a Flourless chocolate cake made with some of the finest chocolate available!

Youth

JR Pasta Butter

$5.95

JR Pasta Marinara

$7.95

JR Scrod

$9.95

JR Fried Haddock

$8.95

JR Burger

$6.95

JR Haddock Sandwich

$7.95

JR Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

JR Chicken Fingers

$10.95

Champagne/Sparkling

Roederer Estate

$26.99

Roederer Estate Brut is crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice and hazelnut flavors. It is fresh and lightly fruity with great finesse and depth of flavor.

Veuve Clicquot

$64.99

Complex aromas of bright and beautiful ripe fruit, poached pear, grated ginger, and light cream. Excellent depth and persistence. Medium bodied, active and layered on the palate; dry, medium acidity, and well balanced

Chardonnay

Starmont

$19.99

Vibrant aromas of citrus blossom, vanilla, and stone fruit rise from the glass. The light oak treatment adds flavors of toast and spice to the apple and citrus fruit. A crisp, palate cleansing finish balances out the flavors perfectly.

Ferrari-Carano

$19.99

A delicious wine with floral and fruit aromas of orange blossom, citrus, pear, figs, green apple, and a hint of toasted marshmallow and caramel. Generous on the palate, creamy vanilla undertones balance layers of toast and spice.

Rombauer Chardonnay

$39.99

A rich wine with layers of tropical fruit, peaches and pears. The fruit opens up into creamy textures of apples and pears that glide across the palate. Hints of citrus and rich oak tones highlight the wine's lingering finish.

Cakebread

$49.99

Medium-bodied, the palate has great poise and finesse, delivering a racy backbone and loads of tight-knit stone fruit flavors, finishing long and toasty.

Pinot Gris

Elk Cove Pinot Gris

$19.99

Fragrant and nicely detailed, this sends up clover and apple blossom scents. Apple-infused flavors follow, with touches of peach and spice. This wine is truly delightful.

Riesling

Hogue

$13.99

A medium-bodied, sweet, mouthwatering white wine with notes of tangerine, honey, honeysuckle and a hint of minerality. Zesty aromas of orange, lemon-lime, and peach are followed by flavors of tangerine, apricot, and a trace of mineral. Pairs well with cheesecake or pears.

Sauvignon Blanc

Jules Taylor

$19.99

Grassy, summery, bright honesty with a hint of spill the beans.

Merry Edwards

$44.99

A pretty thread of orange water adds an aromatic lift to the core of nectarine, apricot and lemon zest flavors, set on a succulent, fleshy frame. Dried ginger, honeysuckle and melon notes linger on the long, expressive finish.

St Supéry

$19.99

This fine winery has made Sauvignon Blanc a specialty. A classic rendition, this stunning wine is elegant, intricate, and delicious with a long finish.

Other White

Vietti Moscato d'Asti

$17.99

Pale sunshine yellow color and slight frizzante, this Moscato d’Asti has intense aromas of peaches, rose petals and ginger. On the palate, it is delicately sweet and sparkling with balanced acidity, good complexity and a finish of fresh apricots.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Austin Hope

$39.99

Dark garnet in color, expressing aromas of blueberries, ripe black cherries, with subtle notes of roasted coffee, cocoa and dried spices. Full-bodied and rich, balanced by fresh acidity and firm, polished tannins.

Caymus

$90.00

Featuring decadent ripe blackberry flavors with undertones of vanilla and toasted oak. A rich and delicious wine, ready to enjoy now!

Jax

$49.99

Opening with aromas of blackberries, cassis and forest floor, this indulgent and concentrated Cabernet Sauvignon showcases great length and focus on the palate. Already elegant and well-structured at its release, this wine will continue to evolve in complexity and refinement for many years to come

Palermo

$54.99

Aromas if cassis, black cherry and a touch of butterscotch. On the palate, the wine is expressive with raspberry, caramel and currant. Carrying its own weight through the finish.

Smith & Hook

$19.99

Soft and rich, this wine displays rich black currant and chocolate flavors. The finish is full with added complexity.

Merlot

Duckhorn

$52.99

Notes of berries, plums and hints of dark chocolate on the nose and palate. Medium body, creamy tannins and a savory finish. Pretty fruit at the end.

Pinot Noir

Domaine Drouhin

$49.99

The presence of star fruit on the nose and elegant, sleek cherry on the palate is well-integrated throughout. It's smooth, balanced, and also very Burgundian in style.

FEL

$36.99

Aromas of Earl Grey tea, cassis, black licorice, and ganache. Hints of Spanish Cedar and cloves add further spice, while black cherry provides the backbone. Layers of spice and fruit continue with flavors of blood orange, pomegranate, and persimmon. Bright acid and silky tannins give the wine a fresh vibrancy.

Meiomi

$19.99

Aromas of tobacco, dark red fruits and fresh berries. The rich cherry flavor is complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry.

Ponzi

$28.99

Forward notes of sweet cherry, blueberry, smoked paprika and cedar lead to a full mouth of generous dark fruit including raspberry compote, black currant, cracked black pepper and salted caramel finishing with lingering plush tannins.

Red Blend

Abstract

$39.99

A blend of Grenache, Petite Sirah, and Syrah. The aromas are all berry and black fruits, with neatly integrated caramelized oak. A huge entry coats the mouth.

Juliette Avril Châteauneuf-du-Pape

$36.99

A blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Penetrating mulberry and plum flavors are peppered by anise and savory spice in this structured red. Offering power and fruit-forward richness alongside elegance and earthen complexities. It’s a big, bold wine.

Chappellet Cuvée

$39.99

Featuring vivid fruit and rich, soft tannins this red blend beautifully expresses the distinctive qualities of the traditional Bordeaux varietals. The aromas and flavors entice with dark berries, ripe plum, vanilla and spicy oak. Smooth, lingering finish.

Daou Bodyguard

$39.99

A juicy palate offers bright, generous flavors of cherry, cranberry, strawberry and blueberry accented with black raspberry, cigar box and crushed herbs. An elegantly styled and beautifully structured finish reverberates with focused energy, vibrant berry fruit and ripe, polished tannins.

Other Red

Red Schooner Voyage 10

$36.99

Made from Mendoza Malbec grapes yet produced into wine and barrel aged at Caymus Vineyards. Dense, dark red, with powerful, concentrated, supple and persistent, ripe plums, cherries, and French oak notes.

Susana Balbo Malbec

$26.99

Beautiful deep violet color with aromas of blackberry, black cherry, and violets. Ripe plum fruit and a hint of toasty vanilla, bittersweet chocolate, and a hint of mint on the finish.

Zinfandel

Seghesio

$19.99

Generous, with fresh fruit, accented by cherry jam, dried sage and white pepper flavors, lingering on a sleek finish.

The Prisoner

$49.99

This Zinfandel based blend shows aromas or ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak. Ripe fig and black currant dominate the finish with soft well integrated tannins.

Cocktails Online

Double Bloody Mary

16oz of Bender's house Bloody Mary packed to go without ice. Enough for two cocktails, simply add ice and enjoy! Note: Mix does contain Vodka.

Double Margarita

$18.00

16oz of Bender’s classic Margarita packed to go without ice. Enough for two cocktails, simply add ice and enjoy!

Double Spring Tonic

$18.00

16oz of Bender’s classic Spring Tonic packed to go without ice. Enough for two cocktails, simply add ice and enjoy!

Tom & Jerry

$8.50Out of stock

A Bender's holiday classic! A traditional egg whipped cocktail served hot with blended whisky, dark rum & grated nutmeg.

Single Margarita

$9.00

Golden tequila, fresh, hand-muddled lime juice & triple sec

Single Spring Tonic

$9.00

A Bender’s original. Hand-muddled whisky sour with a brandy float.

Bucket Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Gosling’s Ginger Beer, fresh lime.

Bottled Beer Online

Budweiser

$1.19

Bud Light

$1.19

Coors Light

$1.19

Miller Lite

$1.19

Michelob Ultra

$1.49

Amstel Light

$1.59

Corona

$1.59

Heineken

$1.59

Heineken Light

$1.59

Guinness Can

$1.99

Anchor Porter

$1.99

Krombacher NA

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass. If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.

Website

Location

137 Court Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44702

Directions

Gallery
Bender's Tavern image
Bender's Tavern image

