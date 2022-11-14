Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902
1,426 Reviews
$$$
137 Court Ave. SW
Canton, OH 44702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Shrimp Cocktail
4 Jumbo Domestic Gulf Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon.
Hummus Platter
Our house made hummus with marinated feta, cucumber-fennel relish and toasted pita
Smoked Salmon Appetizer
Foley's premium Smoked Salmon with red onions, capers & hard-boiled egg
Crabmeat Cocktail
Fresh Jonah Crabmeat served with Cocktail Sauce
Roasted Beets
Our house roasted and pickled beets served with Skorthalia (Creamy Greek Garlic Sauce)
Smoked Trout
Ducktrap Smoked Trout served with cucumber-yogurt salad.
Calamari
Lightly fried Calamari served with a sweet Thai chili glaze
Lunch Entrees
Protein Plate
Bender’s gourmet burger or Bell & Evans chicken breast with hummus or cottage cheese, hard-boiled egg
Strip Steak
12 oz. Certified Angus Beef®
Filet
Certified Angus Beef® 8 oz. Center Cut
Sirloin
8 oz Certified Angus Beef® Texas Sirloin
Flat Iron Steak
Sliced w/mushroom-cabernet sauce with Bender fries, vegetable du jour
Ohio Proud Pork Chop
12 oz. Ohio Proud Premium Bone-In Pork Chop with mashed potatoes & demi-glace
Chicken Marsala Lunch
Chicken breasts with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce.
Linguini Alfredo Lunch
Add Chicken 6 or Jumbo Shrimp 9
Halibut
Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)
Camp Kagel Walleye
Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon
Boston Scrod Dinner
Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)
Boston Scrod, Half Order
Ala Foley or broiled with Bender fries & coleslaw
Fried Oysters Dinner
Select Oysters lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce or tarter sauce
Fried Oysters, Half Order
Lightly Fried Select Oysters Served with Bender fries, coleslaw
Fried Haddock Dinner
Our Famous Fried haddock served with Tarter Sauce and Lemon
Lightly Fried Haddock
Lightly fried with Bender fries & coleslaw
Salmon Dinner
Foley's Atlantic Salmon
Salmon, Half Order
Maple-balsamic glaze with Bender fries & coleslaw
Crab Cake Dinner
Our Special blend of Claw Crab meat served with Creole aioli, tomato scallion relish and basmati rice
Crab Cake, Half Order
Basmati rice, tomato-scallion relish, creole aioli
Lunch Specials
Lunch Special Pasta
Stuffed Cheese Fonduta Tortellacci Pasta w/Pomodoro Balsamico Served with a small lettuce salad
Lunch Special Quiche
Ham & Cheddar Quiche Bender fries, artisan greens
Lunch Special Salmon
Blackened Salmon Cheddar grits, braised red cabbage
Lunch Special Tacos
Bender’s Fish Tacos Pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime rice
Lightly Fried Key West Shrimp
Lightly Fried Key West Shrimp Served with Bender Fries and coleslaw
Lightly Fried Haddock
Lightly fried with Bender fries & coleslaw
Lunch Special Sandwich
Monte Cristo - Turkey, ham & Swiss cheese on cinnamon-egg dipped bread. Served with a cup of soup
Lunch Special Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Buffalo chicken tenders, crumbled blue cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, celery & ranch dressing on a tomato wrap. Served with chips
Lunch Special Wrap 1/2
1/2 Buffalo Chicken Wrap - Buffalo chicken tenders, crumbled blue cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, celery & ranch dressing on a tomato wrap. Served with a cup of soup
Lunch Salads
Boston Bibb Salad Lunch
Boston bibb lettuce with craisins, marcona almonds, warm brie & white balsamic vinaigrette
Benders Wedge
Dry blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion & choice of dressing
Caesar Salad Lunch
Hearts of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Jacob Salad Small
Julienne lettuce, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, relish, tomatoes & special creamy dressing
Jacob Salad Large
Julienne lettuce, turkey, ham, hard boiled egg, relish, tomatoes & special creamy dressing
Small Benders Tomato
Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & Italian dressing
Large Benders Tomato
Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & homemade Italian dressing
Steak & Onion Salad
Flat iron steak, tomato, blue cheese, onion rings & balsamic vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
Chicken, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, egg, red onion & choice of dressing
Mixed Greens Salad
Sandwiches
Benders Burger
House special blend of Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun w/chips
Big Sis Burger
Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/American cheese, shredded lettuce & “Big Sis” sauce (mayo, dijon, dill pickles, onion) on a brioche bun
Mushroom Thyme Burger
Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms & thyme mayo on a brioche bun
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & thousand island on grilled rye w/ chips
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Famous breaded & fried haddock on a brioche bun w/ chips
SoCal Chicken Sandwich
Bacon, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun w/chips
Sides
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Cheesecake
Our Monster Cheesecake is wonderful-Served with or without strawberries-Picture is shown with Strawberries
Large Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae
Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae
Chocolate Decadence
Our Chocolate Decadence is a Flourless chocolate cake made with some of the finest chocolate available!
Youth
Appetizers
Roasted Beets
Our house roasted and pickled beets served with Skorthalia (Creamy Greek Garlic Sauce)
Calamari
Lightly fried Calamari served with a sweet Thai chili glaze
Crab Cake Appetizer
Crabmeat Cocktail
Fresh Jonah Crabmeat served with Cocktail Sauce
Hummus Platter
Our house made hummus with marinated feta, cucumber-fennel relish and toasted pita
Shrimp Cocktail
4 Jumbo Domestic Gulf Shrimp served with Cocktail Sauce and Lemon.
Smoked Trout
Ducktrap Smoked Trout served with cucumber-yogurt salad.
Smoked Salmon Appetizer
Foley's premium Smoked Salmon with red onions, capers & hard-boiled egg
Smoked Duck Appetizer
Hickory & Applewood Smoked Duck - Honey-basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, Parmesan
Salads
Large Benders Tomato
Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & homemade Italian dressing
Small Benders Tomato
Bender's tomatoes with dry blue cheese, basil, parsley, red onion & Italian dressing
Benders Wedge
Dry blue cheese, bacon, egg, tomato, red onion & choice of dressing
Caesar Salad Side
Hearts of romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
pears, apple, bacon, craisins, feta, poppyseed dressing.
Mixed Greens Salad
Dinner Entrees
Filet
Certified Angus Beef® 8 oz. Center Cut
Prime Rib
We serve our Prime Rib on Friday and Saturday Night Only. We slow roast our Prime Rib for 24 hrs.
Strip Steak
12 oz. Certified Angus Beef®
Sirloin
8 oz Certified Angus Beef® Texas Sirloin
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breasts with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce with mashed potatoes & sweet peas
Ohio Proud Pork Chop
12 oz. Ohio Proud Premium Bone-In Pork Chop with mashed potatoes & demi-glace
Linguini Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo Sauce with Linguini- Add Chicken or Shrimp
Crab Cake Dinner
Our Special blend of Claw Crab meat served with Creole aioli, tomato scallion relish and basmati rice
Fried Haddock Dinner
Our Famous Fried haddock served with Tarter Sauce and Lemon
Fried Oysters Dinner
Select Oysters lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce or tarter sauce
Grey Sole
The best of the flounder family. Grey Sole is pan sauteed and served with lemon and butter.
Halibut
Our #1 most popular item. We suggest Ala Foley Style (rolled in crushed ritz cracker and baked in the oven) served with lemon and butter (Ala Foley Shown in Picture)
Lobster Tail Dinner - 2
Two 4 oz. South African Lobster (known for their sweetness) tails broiled and served lemon and butter
Lobster Whole
Whole Maine 1 1/4 lb Lobster served Steamed or Broiled (cut in half) served with lemon and butter
Salmon Dinner
Foley's Atlantic Salmon
Boston Scrod Dinner
Fresh from Boston! Served broiled or Ala Foley (shown Ala Foley)
Chilean Sea Bass
Sauteed or Lightly Cajun
Malibar Shrimp Entree
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Our homemade crab stuffing wrapped with grey sole and baked. Served over spinach and Dijon mustard sauce
Crab Stuffed Portabella Entree
Roasted Portobello Mushroom stuffed with our homemade crab stuffing
Camp Kagel Walleye
Fresh Lake Erie Walleye served "Camp Kagle Style" (Lightly dusted with flour, salt, pepper, paprika and pan fried and baked in the oven) Served with tarter sauce and lemon
Fonduta Tortellacci
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Famous breaded & fried haddock on a brioche bun w/ chips
Benders Burger
House special blend of Brisket, Chuck & Short Rib served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche bun w/chips
Big Sis Burger
Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/American cheese, shredded lettuce & “Big Sis” sauce (mayo, dijon, dill pickles, onion) on a brioche bun
Mushroom Thyme Burger
Bender’s special 8oz burger blend w/Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms & thyme mayo on a brioche bun
Dinner Specials
Yellow Fin Tuna Entree
Sushi grade #1 Yellow Fin Tuna
Ora King Salmon
From the Marlborough Sound off the coast of New Zealand, this farm-raised King Salmon is off the charts in Omega-3 fish oils, with beautiful umami flavors and a buttery texture. Sustainable farming practices have earned the farm a “Best Choice” designation from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch, so this Salmon is as green as it gets!
18oz Bone-in Ribeye
Sides
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Cheesecake
Our Monster Cheesecake is wonderful-Served with or without strawberries-Picture is shown with Strawberries
Large Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae
Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Sundae
Chocolate Decadence
Our Chocolate Decadence is a Flourless chocolate cake made with some of the finest chocolate available!
Youth
Champagne/Sparkling
Roederer Estate
Roederer Estate Brut is crisp and elegant with complex pear, spice and hazelnut flavors. It is fresh and lightly fruity with great finesse and depth of flavor.
Veuve Clicquot
Complex aromas of bright and beautiful ripe fruit, poached pear, grated ginger, and light cream. Excellent depth and persistence. Medium bodied, active and layered on the palate; dry, medium acidity, and well balanced
Chardonnay
Starmont
Vibrant aromas of citrus blossom, vanilla, and stone fruit rise from the glass. The light oak treatment adds flavors of toast and spice to the apple and citrus fruit. A crisp, palate cleansing finish balances out the flavors perfectly.
Ferrari-Carano
A delicious wine with floral and fruit aromas of orange blossom, citrus, pear, figs, green apple, and a hint of toasted marshmallow and caramel. Generous on the palate, creamy vanilla undertones balance layers of toast and spice.
Rombauer Chardonnay
A rich wine with layers of tropical fruit, peaches and pears. The fruit opens up into creamy textures of apples and pears that glide across the palate. Hints of citrus and rich oak tones highlight the wine's lingering finish.
Cakebread
Medium-bodied, the palate has great poise and finesse, delivering a racy backbone and loads of tight-knit stone fruit flavors, finishing long and toasty.
Pinot Gris
Riesling
Sauvignon Blanc
Jules Taylor
Grassy, summery, bright honesty with a hint of spill the beans.
Merry Edwards
A pretty thread of orange water adds an aromatic lift to the core of nectarine, apricot and lemon zest flavors, set on a succulent, fleshy frame. Dried ginger, honeysuckle and melon notes linger on the long, expressive finish.
St Supéry
This fine winery has made Sauvignon Blanc a specialty. A classic rendition, this stunning wine is elegant, intricate, and delicious with a long finish.
Other White
Cabernet Sauvignon
Austin Hope
Dark garnet in color, expressing aromas of blueberries, ripe black cherries, with subtle notes of roasted coffee, cocoa and dried spices. Full-bodied and rich, balanced by fresh acidity and firm, polished tannins.
Caymus
Featuring decadent ripe blackberry flavors with undertones of vanilla and toasted oak. A rich and delicious wine, ready to enjoy now!
Jax
Opening with aromas of blackberries, cassis and forest floor, this indulgent and concentrated Cabernet Sauvignon showcases great length and focus on the palate. Already elegant and well-structured at its release, this wine will continue to evolve in complexity and refinement for many years to come
Palermo
Aromas if cassis, black cherry and a touch of butterscotch. On the palate, the wine is expressive with raspberry, caramel and currant. Carrying its own weight through the finish.
Smith & Hook
Soft and rich, this wine displays rich black currant and chocolate flavors. The finish is full with added complexity.
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Domaine Drouhin
The presence of star fruit on the nose and elegant, sleek cherry on the palate is well-integrated throughout. It's smooth, balanced, and also very Burgundian in style.
FEL
Aromas of Earl Grey tea, cassis, black licorice, and ganache. Hints of Spanish Cedar and cloves add further spice, while black cherry provides the backbone. Layers of spice and fruit continue with flavors of blood orange, pomegranate, and persimmon. Bright acid and silky tannins give the wine a fresh vibrancy.
Meiomi
Aromas of tobacco, dark red fruits and fresh berries. The rich cherry flavor is complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry.
Ponzi
Forward notes of sweet cherry, blueberry, smoked paprika and cedar lead to a full mouth of generous dark fruit including raspberry compote, black currant, cracked black pepper and salted caramel finishing with lingering plush tannins.
Red Blend
Abstract
A blend of Grenache, Petite Sirah, and Syrah. The aromas are all berry and black fruits, with neatly integrated caramelized oak. A huge entry coats the mouth.
Juliette Avril Châteauneuf-du-Pape
A blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre. Penetrating mulberry and plum flavors are peppered by anise and savory spice in this structured red. Offering power and fruit-forward richness alongside elegance and earthen complexities. It’s a big, bold wine.
Chappellet Cuvée
Featuring vivid fruit and rich, soft tannins this red blend beautifully expresses the distinctive qualities of the traditional Bordeaux varietals. The aromas and flavors entice with dark berries, ripe plum, vanilla and spicy oak. Smooth, lingering finish.
Daou Bodyguard
A juicy palate offers bright, generous flavors of cherry, cranberry, strawberry and blueberry accented with black raspberry, cigar box and crushed herbs. An elegantly styled and beautifully structured finish reverberates with focused energy, vibrant berry fruit and ripe, polished tannins.
Other Red
Red Schooner Voyage 10
Made from Mendoza Malbec grapes yet produced into wine and barrel aged at Caymus Vineyards. Dense, dark red, with powerful, concentrated, supple and persistent, ripe plums, cherries, and French oak notes.
Susana Balbo Malbec
Beautiful deep violet color with aromas of blackberry, black cherry, and violets. Ripe plum fruit and a hint of toasty vanilla, bittersweet chocolate, and a hint of mint on the finish.
Zinfandel
Seghesio
Generous, with fresh fruit, accented by cherry jam, dried sage and white pepper flavors, lingering on a sleek finish.
The Prisoner
This Zinfandel based blend shows aromas or ripe cherry and cedar with hints of rose petal and sweet oak. Ripe fig and black currant dominate the finish with soft well integrated tannins.
Cocktails Online
Double Bloody Mary
16oz of Bender's house Bloody Mary packed to go without ice. Enough for two cocktails, simply add ice and enjoy! Note: Mix does contain Vodka.
Double Margarita
16oz of Bender’s classic Margarita packed to go without ice. Enough for two cocktails, simply add ice and enjoy!
Double Spring Tonic
16oz of Bender’s classic Spring Tonic packed to go without ice. Enough for two cocktails, simply add ice and enjoy!
Tom & Jerry
A Bender's holiday classic! A traditional egg whipped cocktail served hot with blended whisky, dark rum & grated nutmeg.
Single Margarita
Golden tequila, fresh, hand-muddled lime juice & triple sec
Single Spring Tonic
A Bender’s original. Hand-muddled whisky sour with a brandy float.
Bucket Moscow Mule
Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Gosling’s Ginger Beer, fresh lime.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Located in the historic district of downtown Canton, Bender’s Tavern offers its customers an elegant, relaxing atmosphere where one can enjoy fine food, cocktails, wine and craft beer. Bender’s has been satisfying customers with culinary classics, drink and hospitality since 1902. Today, we continue our long tradition by offering only the highest quality seafood fresh from Foley Fish in Boston, Mass. If you are looking for beef, Bender’s Tavern consistently serves Prime Cuts of beef. Known nationally for the extensive and moderately priced wine list, The Jacob family years of experience tasting and selecting wines will certainly impress your palate.
137 Court Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44702