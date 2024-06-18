This restaurant does not have any images
Bendito Chilakil
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
Our food trailer specializes in mouthwatering Mexican chilaquiles and tacos, served in innovative leak-proof containers
Location
8030 San Mirienda, Boerne, TX 78015