Juice 6-Pack

$60.00

Get juice stocked in your fridge for a whole week! Our cold-pressed juices will last up to 6 days in your fridge, making a 6-pack the easiest & most convenient option for your juice needs! Juice 6-Packs can be picked up on Monday or Friday each week and the order must be placed by 12 pm the day before your selected pick-up date.