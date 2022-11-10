Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Mediterranean

Bene Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

937 Hildebrand Lane NortheastSuite 104

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Kale Salad
14'' Pepperoni Pizza

12'' Pizza

12'' Cheese Pizza

$18.00

with mozzarella and marinara

12'' Coppa Pizza

$23.00

with mozzarella, coppa, red onions and garlic oil, finished with goat cheese

12'' Fennel Pizza

$21.00

fennel seed, garlic, mozzarella, house-made sausage, red onion, red pepper olive oil base, and finished with fresh basil

12'' Funghi Pizza

$21.00

garlic, mozzarella, crimini and portabello mushrooms, finshed with goat cheese

12'' Greek Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, pesto base, finished with feta cheese

12'' Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$21.00

with mozzarella, ham, pineapple and marinara

12'' House Pizza

$21.00

with mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, pepperoncini and goat cheese

12'' Kale Pizza

$22.00

garlic, mozzarella, kale, bacon, and an olive oil base

12'' Margherita Pizza

$19.00

garlic, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, parmesan, marinara base, finished with fresh basil

12'' Old Italian Pizza

$21.00

with mozzarella, pesto, garlic chicken, arugula, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes & parmesan

12'' Pear and Gorgonzola Pizza

$21.00

garlic, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, pear, candied walnuts, olive oil base

12'' Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

with mozzarella, pepperoni and marinara

12'' Prosciutto Pizza

$23.00

garlic, mozzarella, crimini mushrooms, red onion, prosciutto, finished with a balsamic drizzle

12'' SMO Pizza

$22.00

mozzarella cheese, house-made sausage, crimini mushrooms, white onion, marinara base, finished with black truffle oil

12'' Spinach Pizza

$21.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, spinach, ricotta, pesto base

12'' Steph's Veg Pizza

$21.00

with or without mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, portobello mushrooms, spinach, cherry tomatoes, olive oil base, finished with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle

12'' Build-Your-Own-Pizza

$18.00

sauce and cheese of your choice, plus add-ons

12'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$2.00

14'' Pizza

14'' Cheese Pizza

$20.00

with mozzarella and marinara

14'' Coppa Pizza

$29.00

with mozzarella, coppa, red onions and marinara, finished with goat cheese

14'' Fennel Pizza

$26.00

fennel seed, garlic, mozzarella, house-made sausage, red onion, red pepper olive oil base, and finished with fresh basil

14'' Funghi Pizza

$25.00

garlic, mozzarella, crimini and portabello mushrooms, garlic oil base, finished with goat cheese

14'' Greek Pizza

$25.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, pesto base, finished with feta cheese

14'' Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$25.00

with mozzarella, ham, pineapple and marinara

14'' House Pizza

$25.00

with mozzarella, marinara, pepperoni, pepperoncini and goat cheese

14'' Kale Pizza

$27.00

garlic, mozzarella, kale, bacon, olive oil base

14'' Margherita Pizza

$23.00

garlic, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, parmesan, marinara base, finished with fresh basil

14'' Old Italian Pizza

$25.00

with mozzarella, pesto, garlic chicken, arugula, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes & parmesan

14'' Pear and Gorgonzola Pizza

$25.00

garlic, mozzarella, gorgonzola, caramelized onion, pear, candied walnuts, olive oil base

14'' Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00

with mozzarella, pepperoni and marinara

14'' Prosciutto Pizza

$28.00

garlic, mozzarella, crimini mushrooms, red onion, prosciutto, finished with a balsamic drizzle

14'' SMO Pizza

$28.00

mozzarella cheese, house-made sausage, crimini mushrooms, white onion, marinara base, finished with black truffle oil

14'' Spinach Pizza

$25.00

mozzarella, roasted garlic, spinach, ricotta, pesto base

14'' Steph's Veg Pizza

$25.00

with or without mozzarella cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, portobello mushrooms, spinach, cherry tomatoes, olive oil base, finished with fresh basil and a balsamic drizzle

14'' Build-Your-Own-Pizza

$21.00

sauce and cheese of your choice, plus add-ons

14'' 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty

$3.00

Small Plates

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$13.00

house-made dough, garlic olive oil, dried basil and oregano, roasted garlic and mozzarella

Fire-Roasted Broccoli

$12.00

fire-roasted broccoli, white onion, lemon, garlic olive oil, red pepper flake

House-Made Meatballs

$15.00

beef, pork, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, marinara, pecorino romano and fresh basil

Prosciutto-Wrapped Asparagus

$14.00

roasted asparagus, prosciutto, garlic, olive oil, maldon salt and a balsamic drizzle

House Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

roasted brussels sprouts, smoked bacon, garlic olive oil and white wine

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

organic greens, red onion, grape tomato, house-made croutons, your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made croutons & dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$15.00

kale, parmesan, lemon, house-made croutons & dressing

Pear Salad

$13.00

organic greens, pear, red onion, roasted almonds, grapefruit supremes, goat cheese and a vanilla vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$14.00

lacinato kale, red onion, granny smith apple, candied walnuts, smoked bacon, pecorino romano & a maple vinaigrette

Bene Cobb Salad

$15.00

romaine, ham, smoked bacon, granny smith apple, grape tomato, red onion, sunflower seeds, house-made croutons and blue cheese dressing

Extra Dressing

$1.00

buttermilk, caesar, basil vinaigrette, maple vinaigrette, vanilla vinaigrette, blue cheese

Pasta

Bolognese & Pappardelle

$24.00

pomodoro tomato, fresh pappardelle, painted hills ground beef, mirepoix, pecorino romano and fresh basil

Cacio y Pepe

$19.00

fresh pappardelle pasta, cream, pecorino romano, parmesan, fresh-cracked black pepper and lemon

Mushroom Alfredo

$20.00

fresh pappardelle, cream, parmesan, garlic & mushrooms, finished with black truffle oil

Pesto Pasta

$18.00

fresh pappardelle pasta, organic pesto, goat cheese & fresh basil

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$19.00

fresh fettuccini, cream, organic pesto, goat cheese & fresh basil

Garden Style Creamy Pesto Pasta

$20.00

fresh pappardelle, cream, organic pesto, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, goat cheese & fresh basil

Pasta and Meatballs

$19.00

house-made meatballs, marinara, fresh pappardelle pasta, pecorino romano and fresh basil

Butter Noodles

$9.00

fresh pappardelle pasta & browned butter

Dessert

House-Made Tiramisu

$12.00

mascarpone, cream, coffee, egg, vanilla, rum, bourbon, ladyfingers & cocoa

Sticky Sticks & Honey-Vanilla Icing

$12.00

house-made dough, brown sugar, cinnamon & a caramel drizzle

Swag

Hats

$20.00

Coolest Hat on Bainbridge Island

Crew Shirt

$20.00

"Not On Winslow Way, 98110"

V Neck Shirt

$20.00

"Not On Winslow Way, 98110"

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Desserts & More!

Website

Location

937 Hildebrand Lane NortheastSuite 104, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Bene Pizza image
Bene Pizza image

