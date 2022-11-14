Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benedict's Eggs and More

8 S River St

Dundee, IL 60118

Order Again

Popular Items

Side of Biscuits and Gravy
Links
Its Your Omelet

Hands On

Scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or ham on ciabatta roll with tomato and mayo.
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, in a multigrain tortilla with jack cheese.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and scrambled eggs.

Breakfast Street Tacos

Breakfast Street Tacos

$11.99

Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, jack cheese, salsa verde and cilantro

Commuter Breakfast Sandwich

Commuter Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or ham on ciabatta roll with tomato and mayo.

Healthy Veggie White Wrap

$12.99

Baby spinach, asparagus, red and yellow peppers, garlic, scallions, low-fat mozzarella, egg whites, multigrain tortilla.

Breakfast Bowls

Banana Nut Oatmeal

$8.99

Oatmeal, fresh bananas, walnuts, caramel.

Bonnies Berries

$8.99

Local honey, Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries.

Mary’s Apple Baked Oatmeal

Mary’s Apple Baked Oatmeal

$9.99

Apples, brown sugar, cranberries, cinnamon, vanilla yogurt and honey-toasted walnuts.

Steve’s Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.99

Served with brown sugar and milk.

large Grits

$5.99

Traditional

Two Fresh Eggs Any Way You Like Them

$7.99

Add choice of bacon, sausage patties or links, turkey sausage, turkey bacon.

Two Fresh Eggs With Corned beef hash

$10.99

House prepared corned beef hash grilled crisp. Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.

Two Fresh Eggs With Pot Roast

$15.99

Two eggs, slices of our fresh juicy pot roast. Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.

Two Fresh Eggs With Steak

$18.99

Two fresh eggs anyway you like them, Two 3oz. filets, to your temperature. served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.

Our own Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99

Homemade savory scones, turkey sausage gravy, two eggs as you like with fresh fruit.

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.50

Fresh Nova Scotia smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, onion, tomato slice and capers. (Not served with potatoes or muffin.)

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on toasted English muffin.

Benedict’s ala Munich

$12.00

Two potato pancakes, grilled Sheboygan bratwurst, caramelized onions, poached eggs, mustard hollandaise sauce.

BLT Benedict

BLT Benedict

$10.99

English muffin, poached eggs, smoked bacon, baby spinach, tomato, basil-pesto hollandaise sauce.

Breakfast Benedict

$10.99

English muffin halves, country sausage, two poached eggs and our sausage gravy.

Caprice Benedicts

$11.50

English muffin, fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, balsamic reduction.

Crab Cakes Benedict

$13.99

Two Maryland crab cakes, poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce

Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny

Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny

$10.99

House made zucchini cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, diced red peppers.

Hearts of Benedict

$11.50

English muffin, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.50

Toasted bagel halves, cream cheese, smoked salmon ( LOX ) poached eggs, caper hollandaise.

Grilled Cheese Benny

Grilled Cheese Benny

$11.99

Grilled French bread stuffed with cheddar cheese and bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Frittatas

Crab, Shrimp & Red Pepper Frittata

$13.99

Maryland blue crab, poached shrimp, red peppers, jack cheese and hollandaise.

Frittata Olé

Frittata Olé

$12.50

Chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jack cheese topped with homemade black bean salsa and a dollop of sour cream.

Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata

$12.99

Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, goat cheese and a touch of fresh herbs.

Homemade Crepes

Fresh Fruit Crepe

Fresh Fruit Crepe

$9.00

With choice of blueberries, bananas, strawberries.

Raspberry Crepes

Raspberry Crepes

$10.99

Fresh raspberries and cream cheese, then finished with raspberry and white chocolate sauce.

Seafood Crepe

Seafood Crepe

$13.99

Lobster, crab, and shrimp blended in a lobster cream sauce. Topped with sliced scallions.

Spinach Florentine Crepe

$11.99

Spinach, bacon, eggs, and jack cheese topped with hollandaise & sliced scallions.

Plain Crepes

$7.99

Homemade Quiche

Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.

Meat Quiche

$9.99

Spinach, Bacon White Cheddar

Veggie Qiuche

$8.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Tomato Cheddar Cheese

Omelets

Apple Bacon & Brie

Apple Bacon & Brie

$11.99

Fresh Granny Smith apples, Brie cheese and diced bacon.

Crab and Avocado Omelet

Crab and Avocado Omelet

$14.50

Maryland blue crab, avocado, jack cheese and a touch of hollandaise.

Healthy Egg White & Turkey Sausage

$11.99

Turkey sausage, egg whites, jack cheese, homemade black bean salsa.

Healthy Veggie White

$11.99

Baby spinach, zucchini, asparagus, red and yellow peppers, garlic, shallots, mozzarella, egg whites.

Its Your Omelet

$10.00

We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion for .75 each

Moroccan Omelet

Moroccan Omelet

$12.99

Medjool dates, bacon, sliced almond and goat cheese with a balsamic reduction.

Tenderloin Steak

$13.99

Tenderloin steak, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Pancakes Waffles Toasts

Avocado Toasts w/Bacon, tomato and egg

$10.99

Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, bacon, tomato and egg.

Avocado Toasts w/Mozzarella

Avocado Toasts w/Mozzarella

$11.99

Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction.

Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon

$13.99

Rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado with smoked salmon and red onion.

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Crisp malted waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit & whipped cream. 1.50

Blueberry Short Stack

$7.50

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.99

Three of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with syrup and whipped butter. Make it a Combo two cakes, eggs, bacon or sausage add 3.00

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$10.99

Our pancakes with cinnamon swirl and buttercream topping.

Classic French Toast

$8.99

Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50

French Pancakes

$10.99

With strawberries, honey and fresh cream.

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Loaded with fresh blueberries.

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.99

A stack of three of our gluten free pancakes. Served with syrup and whipped butter.

Gluten Free Waffle

$9.99

One of our gluten free waffles, served with syrup and whipped butter.

Lemon Zest Pancakes

Lemon Zest Pancakes

$10.99

Two large fluffy pancakes loaded with lemon zest, fresh berries, whipped cream, raspberry sauce

Ms. Cyndis Cherry Stuffed French Toast

$10.99

Thick egg bread stuffed with cream cheese and tart Door County cherries, dipped in batter then grilled until golden. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Potato Pancakes

$9.99

5 Potato Pancakes Served with applesauce and sour cream. Make it a Combo with 3 Potato Pancakes, Eggs and bacon or sausage add 3.00

Short Cinnamon Swirl

$7.50

Short GF Pancake

$7.99

Short Stack

$6.00

Two of our small fluffy pancakes, served with syrup and whipped butter.

Single GF pancake

$4.00

Skillets, Hash, Scrambles

California Scramble

California Scramble

$11.99

Two potato pancakes with scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and hollandaise.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Blue corn tortilla chips sautéed in homemade green salsa with grilled chicken breast and jack cheese, two eggs as you like them, avocado slices, tomatoes, served with fresh salsa and sour cream.

Create Your Own Skillet

$10.00

We start with our breakfast potatoes, two eggs as you like them, choice of cheese. 7.95 Add bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage .95 each. Spinach, onion, tomato, green pepper, homemade black bean salsa or mushrooms .75 each

Desperado Skillet

Desperado Skillet

$11.99

Green peppers, chili tomatoes, onion, chorizo, blue corn chips, cheese and salsa verde. (Not served with muffin.)

Farmers Skillet

$12.99

Crisp bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, two eggs as you like, chorizo and jack cheese then finished with green and red pepper sauce and cilantro.

Jambalaya Scramble

$12.99

Scrambled eggs with shrimp, Andouille sausage, onion, green pepper finished with a touch of cheddar cheese and hollandaise sauce.

Louisianna Skillet

$11.99

Slow smoked pulled pork, cheddar cheese, green pepper, onion and BBQ sauce.

OLearys Skillet

$12.99

Our house potatoes with green peppers, onions, and jack cheese topped with corned beef hash and two eggs your way.

Pot Roast Skillet

$14.99

Our delicious pot roast on house potatoes. With mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and touch of jack cheese.

Red Rooster Hash

Red Rooster Hash

$12.99

Sweet potato, jalapeño pepper, and onion hash topped with chorizo sausage, queso fresco, fresh avocado and eggs your way.

Salmon Wrapped Eggs

Salmon Wrapped Eggs

$12.99

Two poached eggs wrapped with smoked salmon on two potato pancakes, dill hollandaise.

Steak Skillet

$15.99

Slices of tenderloin steak with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes and feta cheese.

Prosciutto and Eggs

$11.99

Stratas and Casseroles

Lemon Blueberry Strata

Lemon Blueberry Strata

$10.50

Fresh blueberries and lemon zest baked into a bread pudding topped with blueberry compote and powdered sugar.

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole

$10.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, cheddar cheese and eggs baked till golden then topped with cheese sauce. Gluten Free

Fabulous Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

1/2 Waffle

$4.25

2 Egg

$4.00

Andouille Sausage

$3.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.99

Berry Bowl

$8.50

Berry Cup

$5.50

Cheesy Grits

$4.99

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.50

Grits

$3.99

Ham Steak-6 oz

$5.99

House Potatoes

$3.99

Links

$3.99

Maple Syurp

$2.00

Pot Roast

$9.00

Sausage Patties

$3.99

Side Avocado

$2.99

Side Crepe

$4.99

Side Gravy

$2.50

Side Hollandaise

$1.50

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$5.95

Side Potato Pancakes

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.50

Small Oatmeal

$4.00

Smoke House Bacon-three slices

$3.99

Thick Sliced Canadian Bacon

$4.50

Toasted English Muffin

$2.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Turkey Sausage Patties

$3.99

Zuchini Cakes Side

$5.00

Grass Fed Burgers

Benedicts Burger

$11.99

Our 8 oz. certified Angus burger with lettuce, tomato & slice of raw onion, served on a fresh pretzel bun. 9.99. Add your choice of cheese.

California Club Burger

California Club Burger

$12.99

Our 8 oz. certified Angus burger capped with avocado, bacon, Brie cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a fresh pretzel roll.

Fiesta Burger

$11.99

Our Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, avocado, tomato, tortilla chips and chipotle dressing. Served on grilled sourdough.

Texas Q Burger

$12.99

Our 8oz. Angus burger, bacon, pulled pork, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

Salads

Benedicts Chopped Salad

$11.99

Waldorf Salad

$11.99

Cob Salad

$12.50

Southwestern Fiesta Salad

$12.99

Mediterranean Salad

$11.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Sandwiches and Paninis

Benedicts Egg Salad -Chicken Salad -Tuna Salad

$9.50

Choice of one of the above served on multigrain bread.

BLT

$9.99

California Club

$12.99

Fresh roasted turkey breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, mixed greens and a touch of mayo grilled on a fresh ciabatta roll.

California Melt

California Melt

$11.50

Choice of our homemade tuna or chicken salad, spinach, tomato, avocado with cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough.

California Salmon Club

$12.99

Grilled wild caught salmon, bacon, tomato, avocado and baby greens on grilled sourdough bread with chive basil aioli.

Chicken Italiano II

$11.99

Chicken breast, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella grilled on fresh Parmesan- crusted inside out tomato focaccia bread

Corned Beef On Rye

$10.99

A generous portion of our warm, lean corned beef served on fresh marble rye bread. Dijon mustard on the side.

Cubano Panini

$11.99

Ham, smoked pulled pork, sliced pickles, Swiss cheese and a touch of Dijon mustard, grilled on a fresh ciabatta roll.

Cucumber Avocado Sandwich

$11.99

Fresh avocado, cucumber, sliced tomato, Gruyere cheese on multi grain bread with chive aoli

Grilled Ahi Club

Grilled Ahi Club

$13.99

Seared Ahi tuna, fresh avocados, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on grilled sourdough with a touch of chipotle ranch.

Grilled Chicken & Artichoke

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast, artichoke, spinach, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella and basil aioli on our ciabatta roll.

Half of A Sandwich with Soup and Salad

$11.99

Choose 1⁄2 of any of the above sandwiches and a cup of soup served with a small house salad.

Pot Roast

$15.99

Our fresh juicy pot roast served on a toasted ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and touch of mayo.

Reuben

$12.99

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled on marbled rye.

Roasted Turkey & Orange Cranberry Relish

$9.99

With baby greens on fresh multigrain bread.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.99

A triple-decker sandwich with sliced turkey breast, tomato, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on toasted multigrain bread.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Cheddar and jack cheese with sliced tomatoes and bacon grilled on sourdough bread.

Sides

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Chop Salad

$4.00

Side Orzo

$2.50

Side Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Chips

$1.25

Side Yogurt

$2.50

Side Dressing

$0.75

Coleslaw

$2.50

Soups and Chili

Cup Black & White Bean Chicken Chili

Cup Black & White Bean Chicken Chili

$4.99

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.99

Cup Soup/ Day

$3.99

Bowl Black & White Bean Chicken Chili

$6.50

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.50

Wraps

Asian Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken breast, romaine, kale, carrots, peanuts, and sesame dressing wrapped into a multigrain tortilla.

Our California Wrap

$12.99

Fresh turkey breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in a multigrain tortilla.

Portabella Wrap

$11.99

Portabella mushrooms, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, mixed greens and a touch of balsamic vinaigrette in a multigrain tortilla.

Southwestern Wrap

Southwestern Wrap

$11.99

Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.

The Waldorf Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.

Seasonal Breakfast

Andy's Chili Omelet

$10.99

Pumpkin Strata

$11.99

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99

Apple Cobbler French Toast

$10.99

Louisiana Benedicts

$14.99

Cheesy Eggs and Salmon

$13.99

Thanksgiving Waffel

$12.99

Apple Crepe

$10.99

Apple Pumpkin Waffle

$10.99

Seasonal Lunch

Prosciutto Pear Panini

$11.99

Crab Cake Salad

$12.99

Harvest Salad

$11.99

Octoberworst Panini

$11.99

Nashville Hot

$11.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$11.99

Octoberworst Panini

$11.99

Benedict’s Coffee by Intelligentsia

Assorted Teas by Mighty Leaf

$2.75

Benedict’s Blend

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$2.95

Caramel Latté

$3.99

Chai Latté

$3.99

Espresso

$2.75

Flavored Coffee

$3.95

Latté

$3.99

Mocha Latté

$3.99

Vanilla Latté

$3.99

White Chocolate Latté

$3.99

Double Shot

$5.00

Our Juices and Natural Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$2.95

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$2.95

Organic Apple, Cranberry, Tomato, V8

$2.99

Pomegranate Orange

$3.95

Strawberry Orange

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

NA Bevs

Barqs Root Beer

$2.45

Coke

$2.45

Diet Coke

$2.45

Pink Lemonade

$2.45

Sprite

$2.45

Iced Tea

$2.45

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate MIlk

$2.45

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Kids Breakfast

Bens Combo

$6.50

Choice of three mini pancakes or 1/2 Belgium waffle, one egg, two pieces of bacon or sausage.

Mini Omelet

$5.99

Two egg omelet with American cheese and bacon served with potatoes and toast.

Just an Egg

$5.99

One Egg, two bacon or sausage, potatoes, and toast.

Homemade French Toast Sticks

$5.99

Homemade French Toast Sticks, dusted with powdered sugar, served with syrup, two pieces of bacon or sausage links.

Kids Pancakes

$4.99

Five silver dollar pancakes.

Gluten Free Pancakes

$5.99

Five Gluten Free Swiller dollar pancakes.

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$5.99

5 chocolate chip silver dollar pancakes.

Bunny Pancake

$5.99

Kid Banana Crepe

$5.99

Kids Lunch

Ben's Favorite PBJ

$4.99

PBJ with chips or fresh fruit.

Cheese Panini

$5.99

Made for Children who love their grilled cheese without the crust! Served with Chips or fruit.

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.99

A junior version of our fresh fruit salad. Served with Yogurt.

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Macaroni and Cheese served with fresh fruit.

Kids Drink

Kids Juice

$2.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Kids Sides

Kids Links

$2.99

Kids Patties

$2.99

Kids Bacon

$2.99

Coffee

Benedicts Blend

Benedicts Blend

$14.99

1 lb. of our Benedicts Blend Intelligentsia coffee

Benedicts Decaf

$14.99

Espresso Blend

$14.99

Mugs

Mugs 14.99

Mugs 14.99

$14.99Out of stock

Love you to the Moon and Back You are my sunshine mug 16 oz.

Mugs 17.99

$17.99Out of stock

Traditional

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage patties, House Potatoes, English Muffins.
For Four

For Four

$32.00

Scrambled Eggs, bacon, or sausage patties, house potatoes, English muffins

Combination

Scrambled eggs, Bacon or sausage patties, pancakes or French Toast, syrup and whipped butter.

For Four

$38.00

Scrambled Eggs, bacon, or sausage patties, pancakes or French toast syrup and whipped butter.

Make a Skillet

House potatoes, scrambled eggs, choice of cheese plus add two more ingredient's served with English muffins and fruit.

Family Skillet

$34.00

House potatoes, scrambled eggs, choice of cheese plus add two more ingredient's served with English Muffins and fruit. Serves a family of four.

Whole Quiche

Whole Meat Quiche

Whole Meat Quiche

$19.99

Spinach, Bacon White Cheddar

Whole Veggie Quiche

$19.99

Artichoke, Roasted Red Pepper and Gruyere cheese

Strata and Casserole

Lemon Blueberry Strata (24 hr notice)

Lemon Blueberry Strata (24 hr notice)

$42.00

Fresh blueberries and lemon zest baked into bread pudding topped with blueberry compute and powdered sugar. 1/2 pan, serves 6-8.

Ultimate Breakfast Casserole (24 hr notice)

$44.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, cheddar cheese, and eggs baked till golden then topped with cheese sauce. 1/2 pan serves 6-8

Gallon Fresh Juice

Gallon Orange Juice

$14.00

Gallon Strawberry OJ

$15.00

Quarts of Soup

Chicken Noodle

$13.99

Soup of the day

$13.99
Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$14.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

OPEN for Curbside Pick up! Call when you arrive we will bring your order out to you! 847-836-2222

Website

Location

8 S River St, Dundee, IL 60118

Directions

Gallery
Benedict's Eggs and More image
Benedict's Eggs and More image
Benedict's Eggs and More image
Benedict's Eggs and More image

