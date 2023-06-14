- Home
Benedetti's Deli
350 Washington Street
Haverhill, MA 01832
ROCKETS
Small
SM American
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Ham & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato. Please Select Condiment
SM Bologna & Cheese
Mortadella ~ "Italian Bologna" & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Buffalo Bleu Cheese Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato
SM Ranch & Buffalo Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme
Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
SM Chicken Finger Rocket
Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings
SM Chicken Parm
Crispy Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Chick Parm w/ Eggplant
Crispy Chicken, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Chicken Salad
Chunky White-Meat Chicken Salad. Please Select Toppings
SM Cleopatra
"Our Veggie" ~ American Cheese, Provolone Cheese & Swiss Cheese. Please Select Condiment and Toppings.
SM Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato
SM Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Fried Haddock
Fried Haddock ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Genoa Salami & Cheese
Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Ham & Cheese
Imported Ham & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Ham & Cheese w/Genoa Salami
Imported Ham, Genoa Salami & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Ham & Cheese w/Turkey
Imported Ham, Turkey Breast & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Heart Stopper
Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese. Please Select Topping & Condiments
SM Hot Rachel
Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
SM Italian
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Marc Anthony
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Nero
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Meatball Parm
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Meatball & Sausage Parm
Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Sausage Parm
Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Meatloaf
Meatloaf ~ Made with Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Please De-Select if not wanted.
SM Munchie Rocket #1
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
SM Munchie Rocket #2
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
SM Munchie Rocket #3
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Eggplant Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
SM Pastrami
Pastrami. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Rachel
Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Pickles & Russian Dressing
SM Reuben
Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing
SM Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast Beef & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Russian
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing
SM Seafood Salad Rocket
Seafood Salad mixed with Celery & Mayo. Please select Toppings
SM Stud
Imported Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Tuna
Chunk Light Tuna Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Please Select Toppings.
SM Turkey & Cheese
Turkey Breast & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Turkey-Cheese w/ Bacon
Turkey Breast, Bacon & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
SM Ultimate Parm
Meatball, Crispy Chicken, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Veal Cutlet Parm
Veal, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SM Veal Cutlet Parm w/Eggplant
Veal, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
Large
LG American
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Ham & American Cheese
LG BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.
LG Bologna & Cheese
Mortadella ~ "Italian Bologna" & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Buffalo Bleu Cheese Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato
LG Ranch & Buffalo Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
LG Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme
Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
LG Chicken Finger Rocket
Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings
LG Chicken Parm
Crispy Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
LG Chick Parm w/Eggplant
Crispy Chicken, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
LG Chicken Salad
Chunky White-Meat Chicken Salad. Please Select Toppings
LG Cleopatra
American Cheese, Provolone Cheese & Swiss Cheese. Please Select Condiment and Toppings.
LG Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato
LG Eggplant Parmigiana
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Grated Cheese
LG Fried Haddock
Fried Haddock ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Genoa Salami & Cheese
LG Ham & Cheese
Imported Ham & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Ham & Chz w/Genoa
Imported Ham, Genoa Salami & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Ham & Chz w/Turkey
Imported Ham, Turkey Breast & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Heart Stopper
Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese. Please Select Topping & Condiments
LG Hot Rachel
Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
LG Italian
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Marc Anthony
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Nero
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Meatball Parm
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
LG Meatball & Sausage Parm
Meatballs, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
LG Sausage Parm
Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
LG Meatloaf
Meatloaf ~ Made with Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Please De-Select if not wanted.
LG Munchie Rocket #1
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
LG Munchie Rocket #2
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
LG Munchie Rocket #3
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Eggplant Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
LG Pastrami
Pastrami. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Pepperoni & Cheese
Pepperoni & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Rachel
Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Pickles & Russian Dressing
LG Reuben
Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing
LG Roast Beef & Cheese
Roast Beef & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Russian
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing
LG Seafood Salad Rocket
Seafood Salad mixed with Celery & Mayo. Please select Toppings
LG Stud
Imported Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Tuna
Chunk Light Tuna Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Please Select Toppings.
LG Turkey & Cheese
Turkey Breast & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Turkey Cheese w/Bacon
Turkey Breast, Bacon & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
LG Ultimate Parm
Meatball, Crispy Chicken, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
LG Veal Cutlet Parm
Veal, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
LG Veal Cutlet Parm w/Eggplant
Veal, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
1 PARTY TRAY
Wrap
American Wrap
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Ham & American Cheese
BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato. Select Topping
Bologna & Cheese Wrap
Mortadella ~ "Italian Bologna" & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Buffalo Bleu Cheese Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato
Ranch & Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato
Caesar Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens of Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Caesar Wrap w/Bacon
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens of Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme Wrap
Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Chicken Finger Wrap
Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings
Chicken Parm w/ Eggplant Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chunky White-Meat Chicken Salad. Please Select Toppings
Cleopatra Wrap
American Cheese, Provolone Cheese & Swiss Cheese. Please Select Condiment and Toppings.
Crispy Chicken Club Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato
Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap
Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Grated Cheese
Fried Haddock Wrap
Fried Haddock ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Genoa Salami & Cheese Wrap
Ham & Cheese w/Genoa Salami Wrap
Imported Ham, Genoa Salami & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Ham & Cheese w/Turkey Wrap
Imported Ham, Turkey Breast & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Imported Ham & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Heart Stopper Wrap
Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese. Please Select Topping & Condiments
Hot Rachel Wrap
Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
Italian Wrap
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Marc Anthony Wrap
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Nero Wrap
Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Meatball Parm Wrap
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
Meatball & Sausage Parm Wrap
Meatballs, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
Sausage Parm Wrap
Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Grated Cheese
Meatloaf Wrap
Meatloaf ~ Made with Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Please De-Select if not wanted.
Munchie Rocket #1 Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
Munchie Rocket #2 Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
Munchie Rocket #3 Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Eggplant Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.
Pastrami Wrap
Pastrami. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Pepperoni & Cheese Wrap
Pepperoni & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Rachel Wrap
Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Pickles & Russian Dressing
Reuben Wrap
Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing
Roast Beef Wrap
Roast Beef & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Russian Wrap
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing
Seafood Salad Wrap
Seafood Salad mixed with Celery & Mayo. Please select Toppings
Stud Wrap
Imported Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Tuna Wrap
Chunk Light Tuna Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Please Select Toppings.
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Turkey Breast & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Turkey Cheese w/Bacon Wrap
Turkey Breast, Bacon & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings
Ultimate Parm Wrap
Meatball, Crispy Chicken, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
Veal Cutlet w/Eggplant Parm Wrap
Veal, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
Veal Cutlet Parm Wrap
Veal, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese
SIDES
Side Chicken Fingers
10 pieces of chicken fingers
Kids Chicken Finger Plate
3 pieces of chicken fingers & french fries
Chicken Finger Plate
6 pieces of chicken fingers & french fries
Cajun Fries
Eggplant Fries
Served with a side of marinara sauce
French Fries
Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
10 Pieces w/ Cream Cheese filling ~ Don't forget to select a dipping sauce
Side Meatball
1 ~ 2 oz Meatball
7 Mozzarella
Served with marinara sauce
10 Mozzarella
Served with marinara sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
select a dipping sauce
Reg Chick Wings 10 Piece
select a dipping sauce
Reg Chick Wing 13 Piece
select a dipping sauce
Reg Chick Wing Plate
6 chicken wings & french fries
Spicy Chick Wings 10 Piece
select a dipping sauce
Spicy Chick Wings 13 Piece
select a dipping sauce
Spicy Chick Wing Plate
6 Spicy chicken wings & french fries
SM Coleslaw
approx. 8 oz.
LG Coleslaw
approx. 16 oz.
SM Macaroni Salad
approx. 8 oz.
LG Macaroni Salad
approx. 16 oz.
SM Potato Salad
approx. 8 oz.
LG Potato Salad
approx. 16 oz.
BEEF & BEAN CHILLI
approx. 16 oz.
SALADS
Garden Salad
Garden Salad w/Crispy Chicken
Garden Salad with Pieces of Crispy Chicken on top
Garden Salad w/Chicken Salad
Garden Salad with a scoop of Chicken Salad
Garden Salad w/Tuna Salad
Garden Salad with a scoop of Tuna Salad
Garden Salad w/Seafood Salad
Garden Salad with a scoop of Seafood Salad
Chef Salad
Rolled & sliced: Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef & Provolone Cheese and placed on Salad
Antipasto Salad
Rolled & sliced: Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Cooked Salami & Provolone Cheese and placed on Salad
DRINKS
20 oz Soda
20 oz Water Dasani
20 oz MM Blue Raspberry
20 oz MM Fruit Punch
20 oz MM Watermellon Punch
20 oz MM Lemonade
20 oz MM Pink Lemonade
20 0z. Barqs Root Beer
20 oz Coke
20 oz Diet Coke
20 oz Coke Zero
20 oz Coke Cherry
20 oz Coke Vanilla
20 oz Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream
20 oz Dr Pepper
20 oz Fanta Grape
20 OZ Fanta Orange
20 oz Fanta Pineapple
20 oz Fresca
20 oz Ginger Ale
20 oz Diet Ginger Ale
20 oz Sprite
20 oz Sprite Strawberry & Lemonade
20 oz Sprite Lymonade
20 oz Sprite Zero
Powerade & VW
Monster
Teas
2 Liter
CHIPS
Sweet Maui Onion 5oz
Original Sea Salt 5oz
Mesquite BBQ 5oz
Sour Cream & Onion 5oz. Deep River
Salt & Cracked Pepper 5oz
Wachusett BBQ ~ Med
Wachusett Plain ~ Med
Wachusett Ripple ~ Med
Wachusett Sr Cream ~ Med
Wachusett Salt & Vinegar ~ Med
Wachusett Sour Cream ~ LG
Wachusett Ripple ~ LG
Wachusett Plain ~ LG
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Home of the Rocket. Our sandwiches are so big we call them Rockets! Since 1961 Benedetti's Deli has been a family owned business. Today it is run by brother & sister, Edward & Mary.
350 Washington Street, Haverhill, MA 01832