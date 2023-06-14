Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Benedetti's Deli

review star

No reviews yet

350 Washington Street

Haverhill, MA 01832

Popular Items

French Fries

$4.99

SM Chicken Finger Rocket

$8.99

Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings

SM Italian

$8.75

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

ROCKETS

Small

SM American

$8.50

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Ham & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM BLT

$9.25

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato. Please Select Condiment

SM Bologna & Cheese

$8.50

Mortadella ~ "Italian Bologna" & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Buffalo Bleu Cheese Crispy Chicken

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato

SM Ranch & Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme

$10.50

Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

SM Chicken Finger Rocket

$8.99

Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings

SM Chicken Parm

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Chick Parm w/ Eggplant

$11.25

Crispy Chicken, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Chicken Salad

$9.25

Chunky White-Meat Chicken Salad. Please Select Toppings

SM Cleopatra

$8.99

"Our Veggie" ~ American Cheese, Provolone Cheese & Swiss Cheese. Please Select Condiment and Toppings.

SM Crispy Chicken Club

$10.50

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato

SM Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.25

Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Fried Haddock

$9.75

Fried Haddock ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Genoa Salami & Cheese

$8.99

Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Imported Ham & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Ham & Cheese w/Genoa Salami

$9.25

Imported Ham, Genoa Salami & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Ham & Cheese w/Turkey

$9.50

Imported Ham, Turkey Breast & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Heart Stopper

$11.25

Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese. Please Select Topping & Condiments

SM Hot Rachel

$9.75Out of stock

Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing

SM Italian

$8.75

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Marc Anthony

$9.99

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Nero

$10.50

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Meatball Parm

$8.99

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Meatball & Sausage Parm

$9.25

Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Sausage Parm

$9.25

Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Meatloaf

$8.75

Meatloaf ~ Made with Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Please De-Select if not wanted.

SM Munchie Rocket #1

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

SM Munchie Rocket #2

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

SM Munchie Rocket #3

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Eggplant Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

SM Pastrami

$9.25Out of stock

Pastrami. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Pepperoni & Cheese

$8.75

Pepperoni & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Rachel

$9.25

Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Pickles & Russian Dressing

SM Reuben

$9.75Out of stock

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing

SM Roast Beef & Cheese

$9.50

Roast Beef & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Russian

$9.50

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing

SM Seafood Salad Rocket

$9.25

Seafood Salad mixed with Celery & Mayo. Please select Toppings

SM Stud

$10.25

Imported Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Tuna

$8.99Out of stock

Chunk Light Tuna Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Please Select Toppings.

SM Turkey & Cheese

$8.75

Turkey Breast & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Turkey-Cheese w/ Bacon

$10.25

Turkey Breast, Bacon & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

SM Ultimate Parm

$11.50

Meatball, Crispy Chicken, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Veal Cutlet Parm

$11.25

Veal, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SM Veal Cutlet Parm w/Eggplant

$13.25

Veal, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

Large

LG American

$15.99

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Ham & American Cheese

LG BLT

$16.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato.

LG Bologna & Cheese

$15.99

Mortadella ~ "Italian Bologna" & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Buffalo Bleu Cheese Crispy Chicken

$17.50

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato

LG Ranch & Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$17.50

Crispy Chicken, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

LG Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme

$19.99

Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

LG Chicken Finger Rocket

$16.99

Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings

LG Chicken Parm

$17.50

Crispy Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

LG Chick Parm w/Eggplant

$21.50

Crispy Chicken, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

LG Chicken Salad

$17.50

Chunky White-Meat Chicken Salad. Please Select Toppings

LG Cleopatra

$16.99

American Cheese, Provolone Cheese & Swiss Cheese. Please Select Condiment and Toppings.

LG Crispy Chicken Club

$19.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato

LG Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.50

Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Grated Cheese

LG Fried Haddock

$18.50

Fried Haddock ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Genoa Salami & Cheese

$16.99

LG Ham & Cheese

$15.99

Imported Ham & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Ham & Chz w/Genoa

$17.50

Imported Ham, Genoa Salami & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Ham & Chz w/Turkey

$17.99

Imported Ham, Turkey Breast & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Heart Stopper

$21.50

Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese. Please Select Topping & Condiments

LG Hot Rachel

$18.50Out of stock

Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing

LG Italian

$16.50

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Marc Anthony

$18.99

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Nero

$19.99

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Meatball Parm

$16.99

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

LG Meatball & Sausage Parm

$17.50

Meatballs, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

LG Sausage Parm

$17.50

Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

LG Meatloaf

$16.50

Meatloaf ~ Made with Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Please De-Select if not wanted.

LG Munchie Rocket #1

$23.50

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

LG Munchie Rocket #2

$23.50

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

LG Munchie Rocket #3

$23.50

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Eggplant Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

LG Pastrami

$17.50Out of stock

Pastrami. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Pepperoni & Cheese

$16.50

Pepperoni & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Rachel

$16.50

Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Pickles & Russian Dressing

LG Reuben

$18.50Out of stock

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing

LG Roast Beef & Cheese

$17.99

Roast Beef & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Russian

$17.99

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing

LG Seafood Salad Rocket

$17.50

Seafood Salad mixed with Celery & Mayo. Please select Toppings

LG Stud

$19.50

Imported Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Tuna

$16.99Out of stock

Chunk Light Tuna Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Please Select Toppings.

LG Turkey & Cheese

$16.50

Turkey Breast & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Turkey Cheese w/Bacon

$19.50

Turkey Breast, Bacon & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

LG Ultimate Parm

$21.99

Meatball, Crispy Chicken, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

LG Veal Cutlet Parm

$21.50

Veal, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

LG Veal Cutlet Parm w/Eggplant

$25.50

Veal, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

1 PARTY TRAY

$6.00

Wrap

Choice of: White, Wheat, Spinach or Gluten-Free

American Wrap

$8.50

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Ham & American Cheese

BLT Wrap

$9.25

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato. Select Topping

Bologna & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Mortadella ~ "Italian Bologna" & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Buffalo Bleu Cheese Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato

Ranch & Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Ranch & Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Mixed Greens of Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Caesar Wrap w/Bacon

$11.25

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Greens of Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce, Grated Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Chicken Cordon Bleu Supreme Wrap

$10.50

Ham, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Finger Wrap

$8.99

Crispy Chicken ~ Please Select Condiments & Toppings

Chicken Parm w/ Eggplant Wrap

$11.25

Crispy Chicken, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Wrap

$9.25

Crispy Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.25

Chunky White-Meat Chicken Salad. Please Select Toppings

Cleopatra Wrap

$8.99

American Cheese, Provolone Cheese & Swiss Cheese. Please Select Condiment and Toppings.

Crispy Chicken Club Wrap

$10.50

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomato

Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap

$9.25

Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Grated Cheese

Fried Haddock Wrap

$9.75

Fried Haddock ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Genoa Salami & Cheese Wrap

$8.99

Ham & Cheese w/Genoa Salami Wrap

$9.25

Imported Ham, Genoa Salami & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Ham & Cheese w/Turkey Wrap

$9.50

Imported Ham, Turkey Breast & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Imported Ham & American Cheese ~ Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Heart Stopper Wrap

$11.25

Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey, Bacon and Provolone Cheese. Please Select Topping & Condiments

Hot Rachel Wrap

$9.75Out of stock

Pastrami, Cole Slaw, Pickles, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing

Italian Wrap

$8.75

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Marc Anthony Wrap

$9.99

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Nero Wrap

$10.50

Cooked Salami, Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Ham, Hot Capicola, Pepperoni & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Meatball Parm Wrap

$8.99

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

Meatball & Sausage Parm Wrap

$9.25

Meatballs, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

Sausage Parm Wrap

$9.25

Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese & Grated Cheese

Meatloaf Wrap

$8.75

Meatloaf ~ Made with Mayo, Ketchup, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Please De-Select if not wanted.

Munchie Rocket #1 Wrap

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Onion Rings. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

Munchie Rocket #2 Wrap

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & French Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

Munchie Rocket #3 Wrap

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Mozzarella Sticks & Eggplant Fries. Please Select Condiment. Let us know if you want the condiment on it or on the side.

Pastrami Wrap

$9.25Out of stock

Pastrami. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Pepperoni & Cheese Wrap

$8.75

Pepperoni & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Rachel Wrap

$9.25

Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Pickles & Russian Dressing

Reuben Wrap

$9.75Out of stock

Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.50

Roast Beef & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Russian Wrap

$9.50

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Russian Dressing

Seafood Salad Wrap

$9.25

Seafood Salad mixed with Celery & Mayo. Please select Toppings

Stud Wrap

$10.25

Imported Ham, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Tuna Wrap

$8.99Out of stock

Chunk Light Tuna Mixed with Mayo & Celery. Please Select Toppings.

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$8.75

Turkey Breast & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Turkey Cheese w/Bacon Wrap

$10.25

Turkey Breast, Bacon & American Cheese. Please Select Condiment & Toppings

Ultimate Parm Wrap

$11.50

Meatball, Crispy Chicken, Sweet Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

Veal Cutlet w/Eggplant Parm Wrap

$13.25

Veal, Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

Veal Cutlet Parm Wrap

$11.25

Veal, Tomato Sauce, Provolone & Grated Cheese

SIDES

Side Chicken Fingers

$10.25

10 pieces of chicken fingers

Kids Chicken Finger Plate

$6.99

3 pieces of chicken fingers & french fries

Chicken Finger Plate

$11.25

6 pieces of chicken fingers & french fries

Cajun Fries

$5.50

Eggplant Fries

$5.99

Served with a side of marinara sauce

French Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

10 Pieces w/ Cream Cheese filling ~ Don't forget to select a dipping sauce

Side Meatball

$2.00

1 ~ 2 oz Meatball

7 Mozzarella

$6.50

Served with marinara sauce

10 Mozzarella

$8.50

Served with marinara sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.50

select a dipping sauce

Reg Chick Wings 10 Piece

$10.50

select a dipping sauce

Reg Chick Wing 13 Piece

$12.99

select a dipping sauce

Reg Chick Wing Plate

$10.99

6 chicken wings & french fries

Spicy Chick Wings 10 Piece

$10.50

select a dipping sauce

Spicy Chick Wings 13 Piece

$12.99

select a dipping sauce

Spicy Chick Wing Plate

$10.99

6 Spicy chicken wings & french fries

SM Coleslaw

$2.50

approx. 8 oz.

LG Coleslaw

$4.99

approx. 16 oz.

SM Macaroni Salad

$2.50

approx. 8 oz.

LG Macaroni Salad

$4.99

approx. 16 oz.

SM Potato Salad

$2.50

approx. 8 oz.

LG Potato Salad

$4.99

approx. 16 oz.

BEEF & BEAN CHILLI

$6.50Out of stock

approx. 16 oz.

SEAFOOD PLATES

Fried Haddock Plate

$13.99

Fried Clam Strip Plate

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.99

SALADS

Garden Salad

$8.00

Garden Salad w/Crispy Chicken

$11.00

Garden Salad with Pieces of Crispy Chicken on top

Garden Salad w/Chicken Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad with a scoop of Chicken Salad

Garden Salad w/Tuna Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Garden Salad with a scoop of Tuna Salad

Garden Salad w/Seafood Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad with a scoop of Seafood Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

Rolled & sliced: Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef & Provolone Cheese and placed on Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Rolled & sliced: Genoa Salami, Mortadella, Cooked Salami & Provolone Cheese and placed on Salad

SM Coleslaw

$2.50

approx. 8 oz.

LG Coleslaw

$4.99

approx. 16 oz.

SM Macaroni Salad

$2.50

approx. 8 oz.

LG Macaroni Salad

$4.99

approx. 16 oz.

SM Potato Salad

$2.50

approx. 8 oz.

LG Potato Salad

$4.99

approx. 16 oz.

DRINKS

20 oz Soda

20 oz Water Dasani

$2.39

20 oz MM Blue Raspberry

$2.39

20 oz MM Fruit Punch

$2.39

20 oz MM Watermellon Punch

$2.39

20 oz MM Lemonade

$2.39

20 oz MM Pink Lemonade

$2.39

20 0z. Barqs Root Beer

$2.39

20 oz Coke

$2.39

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.39

20 oz Coke Zero

$2.39

20 oz Coke Cherry

$2.39

20 oz Coke Vanilla

$2.39

20 oz Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream

$2.39

20 oz Dr Pepper

$2.39

20 oz Fanta Grape

$2.39

20 OZ Fanta Orange

$2.39

20 oz Fanta Pineapple

$2.39

20 oz Fresca

$2.39

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.39

20 oz Diet Ginger Ale

$2.39

20 oz Sprite

$2.39

20 oz Sprite Strawberry & Lemonade

$2.39

20 oz Sprite Lymonade

$2.39

20 oz Sprite Zero

$2.39

Powerade & VW

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.39

Powerade Mountain Berry

$2.39

VW~ Zero Coconut Lime

$2.59

VM Watermelon Peach Zero

$2.59

VW Power C

$2.59

VW Refresh ~ Tropical Mango

$2.59

VW Tropical Citrus

$2.59

VW XXX

$2.59

VW Focus ~ Kiwi-Strawberry

$2.59

VW Zero Shine ~ Strawberry Lemonade

$2.59

VW Zero Squeezed

$2.59

Monster

Monster Ultra Peachy Keen

$2.99Out of stock

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$2.99Out of stock

Monster Energy (Green)

$2.99Out of stock

Teas

Peak Georgia Peach Tea

$2.69

Peak Sweet Tea

$2.69

Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.69

Peak Green Tea

$2.69

Peak Raspberry Tea

$2.69

Peak Lemon Tea

$2.69

Peak Tea & Lemonade

$2.69

2 Liter

1 STYRO FOAM CUP

$0.10

2L Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.75

2L Barq Root Beer

$2.75

2L Coke

$2.75

2L Diet Coke

$2.75

2L Coke Zero

$2.75

2L Dr Pepper

$2.75

2L Fanta Grape

$2.75

2L Fanta Orange

$2.75

2L Fanta Pine Apple

$2.75

2L Ginger Ale

$2.75

2L Sprite

$2.75

2L Sprite Zero

$2.75

2 L Fanta Strawberry

$2.75

CHIPS

Sweet Maui Onion 5oz

$4.25

Original Sea Salt 5oz

$4.25

Mesquite BBQ 5oz

$4.25

Sour Cream & Onion 5oz. Deep River

$4.25

Salt & Cracked Pepper 5oz

$4.25

Wachusett BBQ ~ Med

$3.59

Wachusett Plain ~ Med

$3.59

Wachusett Ripple ~ Med

$3.59

Wachusett Sr Cream ~ Med

$3.59

Wachusett Salt & Vinegar ~ Med

$3.59

Wachusett Sour Cream ~ LG

$4.99

Wachusett Ripple ~ LG

$4.99

Wachusett Plain ~ LG

$4.99

DESSERTS

Choco Whoopie

$3.00

Vanilla Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Choc Chip Brownie

$2.75

Blondie Brown

$2.75

Cheese Cake Zebra Brownie

$2.75

Chocolate Brownie

$2.75Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the Rocket. Our sandwiches are so big we call them Rockets! Since 1961 Benedetti's Deli has been a family owned business. Today it is run by brother & sister, Edward & Mary.

Website

Location

350 Washington Street, Haverhill, MA 01832

Directions

Gallery
Benedetti's Deli image
Benedetti's Deli image

Search similar restaurants

Map
