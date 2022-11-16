- Home
Benedict
237 Lake Avenue
Traverse City, MI 49684
SPECIALS
BENEDICTS
CLASSIC BENEDICT
TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN, GRIDDLED HAM, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, CHIVES, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE.
NORTHERNER BENEDICT
HOUSE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, CRISPY BACON, TOMATO CHERRY JAM, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, CHIVES, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
BLACK BEAN BENNY
TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN, BLACK BEAN PATTY, AVOCADO, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, MICROS, PICKLED RED ONION
Southerner Benedict
Polenta Cake, sauteed collard greens, bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, cayenne Served with homefries
BREAKFAST
BRIOCHE EGG SANDWICH
BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, BACON, WHITE CHEDDAR, GREENS, CHIPOTLE CREMA, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE
LOADED HOMEFRIES
HOMEFRIES, WHITE CHEDDAR, BACON, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, CHIVE, PICKED RED ONION AND JALAPENO
BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES (GF)
BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES, PEACH COMPOTE, VANILLA WHIP
ROOT VEGETABLE HASH
ROASTED ROOT VEGGIES, HOMEFRIES, FETA, POACHED EGGS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHIPS, MICROS SERVED WITH TOAST.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
HOUSE BLACK BEAN PATTY, EGG, HOMEFRIES, WHITE CHEDDAR, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION AND JALEPENO
BUTTERMILK BISCUIT SANDWICH
HERBED EGG, WHITE CHEDDAR, GRIDDLED HAM, PEPPER JELLY, GREENS
QUICHE SLICE
SEASONAL ROTATING QUICHE SLICE
FRENCH TOAST
BRIOCHE | VANILLA CUSTARD | APPLE COMPOTE | WHIP | STREUSEL CRUMBLE Note: Picture shows seasonal compote which may not match current offering
LUNCH
GRIDDLED HAM AND CHEESE
GRILLED HAM, GRUYERE, DIJONNAISE, PICKLES, TOASTED BRIOCHE
ROASTED VEGGIE SANDWICH
ROASTED SWEET POTATO, CURRY AIOLI, GREENS, MARINATED RED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, SOURDOUGH
LOCAL GREENS SALAD
MIXED GREENS, APPLES, SHAVED RED ONION, CANDIED PEPITAS, FETA, MISO MAPLE VINAIGRETTE Note: Picture may not exactly reflect current offering due to the use of seasonal fruit.
INBETWEEN
TOAST
9 BEAN ROWS SOURDOUGH OR MULTIGRAIN AVAILABLE GF OPTION AVAILABLE
BACON
(2) SLICES OF SANDERS' BACON
SAUSAGE
(2) PATTIES OF HOUSEMADE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE
FRESH FRUIT
CUP OF FRUIT INCLUDING GRAPES, ORANGES, AND BERRIES
HOMEFRIES
SIDE OF TWICE-FRIED SMASHED HOMEFRIES
EGGS
(2) LOCAL EGGS
YOGURT AND GRANOLA
GREEK YOGURT, HOUSE JAM, HOUSE GRANOLA, HONEY GRANULES
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
(2) BUTTERMILK (GUERNSEY DAIRY) PANCAKES WITH BUTTER AND LOCAL MAPLE SYRUP
HOUSE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
HOUSE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT SERVED WITH HONEY BUTTER
VEGAN EGG (Just Egg)
VEGAN TEMPEH BACON
AVOCADO
BLACK BEAN PATTY
(2) HOUSEMADE BLACK BEAN PATTIES
Soup (Cup)
Soup (Bowl)
Cheese Plate
Cheese Plate: French Brie French Brie | From Normandy, France | Soft Creamy Texture | Robust | Umami Bellavitano Cabernet Aged with cabernet Grapes | Nutty | pairs well with red wine Manchego Sheeps milk | 6 month age | La Mancha, Spain | Zesty & Salty Salted Marcona Almonds Sweet | Salty | Buttery Black Mission Figs Dried | Jammy | Figgy Crunch Pairs well with our rose, sauvignon blanc or champagne/prosecco
PASTRIES
KIDS ITEMS
ESPRESSO | COFFEE | TEA
HOT TEA
Loose leaf tea from Light of Day, grown in Traverse City, MI.
DRIP COFFEE
House drip coffee using Onyx Coffee Lab - Southern Weather. Flavor Notes: Milk Chocolate, Plum, Citrus
COLD BREW
Onyx Coffee Lab - Cold Brew Blend Flavor Notes: Cocoa, Dates, Brown Sugar
ESPRESSO
A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend, served with sparkling water Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Red Wine, Dried Berries
AMERICANO
6oz of hot water topped with a double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend
CORTADO
A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with equal amounts of espresso and steamed milk (Mooville)
CAPPUCCINO
A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with 5oz of textured milk (Mooville).
LATTE
A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with 8oz steamed milk (Mooville)
MOCHA
A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with 8oz steamed milk (Mooville), and chocolate syrup (Grocer's Daughter)
CHAI LATTE
House chai concentrate with steamed milk (Mooville)
DIRTY CHAI
House chai concentrate with steamed milk (Mooville) and a double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend
Sage Maple Latte
HOT CHOCOLATE
Mooville steamed milk with Grocer's Daughter chocolate sauce.
MILK STEAMER
8oz of steamed Mooville Milk
MILK | JUICE | SODA
DRAFT KOMBUCHA
Lavender Hibiscus draft kombucha from Bloom Ferments based in Grand Rapids (10oz)
ORANGE JUICE (10OZ)
APPLE JUICE (10OZ)
NORTHWOODS SODA (12OZ)
LOCALLY PRODUCED FOUNTAIN SODA. FLAVORS AVAILABLE INCLUDE: COLA, DIET COLA, LEMON-LIME, ROOT BEER, LEMONADE, ICE TEA, GINGER SODA
BEETLE JUICE
BEETS | LEMON | GINGER | CARROTS | APPLES
BOTTLES | CANS
MINOR FIGURES OAT LATTE
Minor Figures Oat Latte featuring Colombian cold brew coffee (250mL)
MINOR FIGURES OAT MATCHA LATTE
Minor Figures Oat Matcha Latte featuring ceremonial grade matcha (250mL)
LITTLE SAINTS PALOMA
A crafted cocktail produced by Little Saints out of Detroit, MI. Infused with 10mg CBD, this bright and citrusy cocktail is enjoyable any time of day! (Non-alcoholic)
LITTLE SAINTS MIMOSA
A crafted cocktail produced by Little Saints out of Detroit, MI. Infused with 10mg CBD, this citrusy cocktail serves as a suitable partner to start your day! (Non-alcoholic)
TEPACHE WATERMELON JALAPENO
Ripe watermelons spike with bright, floral heat from jalapeno peppers Tepache is a pineapple probiotic beverage that is naturally fermented with pineapples, aromatics, and spices
TEPACHE MANGO CHILI
This flavor features a delicate balance of sweetness from juicy mangos and a hint of spice from the chilis. Tepache is a pineapple probiotic beverage that is naturally fermented with pineapples, aromatics, and spices
TEPACHE ORANGE TURMERIC
Made with crushed oranges and a hint of turmeric for a full bodied yet light taste. Tepache is a pineapple probiotic beverage that is naturally fermented with pineapples, aromatics, and spices
GHIA SODA
Ghia is a collection of social tonics inspired by the Mediterranean aperitivo culture. This slightly bitter, yet refreshing sparking drink is packed with botanicals designed to soothe and stimulate.
GHIA GINGER
Ghia is a collection of social tonics inspired by the Mediterranean aperitivo culture. This slightly bitter, spicy, yet refreshing sparking drink is packed with botanicals designed to soothe and stimulate.
OLIPOP GRAPE
Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Concord Grape, Lime, Tart
OLIPOP ORANGE SQUEEZE
Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Clementine, Mandarin, Lemon
OLIPOP CHERRY VANILLA
Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Tart Cherry, Sweet Cherry, Vanilla Bean
OLIPOP STRAWBERRY VANILLA
Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Strawberry, Lemon, Pink Rock Salt
BLOOM FERMENTS KOMBUCHA (CAN)
Kombucha from Bloom Ferments out of Grand Rapids, MI Please make your flavor selection below:
CASAMARA CLUB ISLA
Casamara Club "leisure soda" with inspiration from the Caribbean. A ginger soda with notes of dark rum, this beverage is crushable! (non-alcoholic)
CASAMARA CLUB SERRA
Casamara Club "leisure soda" with inspiration from a grapefruit spritz. Notes of lavender and anise, this beverage provides a smooth tartness (non-alcoholic)
CASAMARA CLUB ALTA
Casamara Club "leisure soda" with inspiration from the Negroni. Notes of pink citrus with a crisp finish (non-alcoholic)
BRIX POMEGRANATE LEMONADE
The perfect lemonade with a twist of pomegranate! Free of high fructose corn syrup, based out of Grand Rapids, MI
RETAIL
Onyx Coffee Lab - Southern Weather (10oz)
The house coffee at Benedict. Notes of milk chocolate, plum, candied walnuts, and citrus oil. Onyx Coffee Lab seeks to find the finest and most unique coffees in the world.
Onyx Coffee Lab - Monarch Blend (10oz)
The espresso blend at Benedict. Notes of dark chocolate, sorghum, red wine, and dried berries Onyx Coffee Lab seeks to find the finest and most unique coffees in the world.
GT Sauce - For the Love of Bees (2oz)
A chili pepper infused honey from Grand Traverse Sauce company. The honey is sourced from Northern Michigan and is used in our "Hot Honey Cinnamon Latte" when offered.
GT Sauce - Kickstand (2oz)
A red Fresno pepper hot sauce from GT Sauce. Benedict is happy to offer this hot sauce when dining in.
5oz Ingredient Jar
9oz Ingredient Jar
French Rolling Pin
Barely Buzzed Espresso Rubbed Lavender Cheese
4 oz The espresso and lavender rub imparts notes of butterscotch and caramel, which are prevalent near the rind, but find their way to the center of the cheese. This is a full-bodied cheese with a nutty flavor and smooth texture
Bench Scrape
Fish/Egg Spatula
Kitchen Whisk (large)
Kitchen Whisk (small)
Maldon Salt (8.5oz)
The perfect finishing salt. The pyramid flakes offer a fantastic flavor and texture to any dish or pastry.
Rhubarb Hops Cocktail Mixer (8oz)
The perfect spring time cocktail mixer. Tart rhubarb, aromatic hops, and pungent grapefruit come together to make a balanced fruit and bitter cocktail.
San Marzano Tomatoes (28oz)
San Marzano tomatoes are both a variety of tomato as well as a region in Italy. This variety of tomato is a Roma tomato known for its vibrant red color and a clean authentic tomato taste with bright acidity, perfect for sauces, jams, etc.
Sleeping Bear Honey - Star Thistle (32oz)
Enjoy the taste of the star thistle flower directly from the Northern Michigan landscape.
Valley Goods Candle - Bay Breeze
Warm breezes are on their way! Enjoy rich notes of ozone and sea salt inspired by Northern Michigan waters and tropical vacations. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!
Valley Goods Candle - Clean Cottage
Spring cleaning never smelled so good! Enjoy notes of sage, lemongrass, and lavender for a fresh aroma in any room. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!
Valley Goods Candle - Herb Garden
Celebrate new growth with herbal notes of mint, grapefruit, and sandalwood for a lighter aroma. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!
Valley Goods Candle - Road Trip
Hints of ginger, orange, and bergamot reminiscent of long scenic drives with good company and music in tow. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!
Why We Cook Cookbook
Lindsay Gardner's visual storytelling gifts bring nuance and insight into women restauranteurs, activists, food writers, professional chefs, and home cooks words and their work, revealing the power of food to nourish, uplift, inspire curiosity, and effect change.
Working Jar - Large
The glass even offers a crystal-clear construction for excellent product visibility, while its 21 oz. capacity is great for serving juice, smoothies, and cocktails on the go! Includes lid.
Working Jar - Small
The glass even offers a crystal-clear construction for excellent product visibility, while its 14 oz. capacity is great for serving juice, smoothies, and cocktails on the go! Includes lid.
Glass Pint
GLASS PINT | CURVED LIP | BEER | ICED BEVERAGES
Spanish Rocks Glass 7.5 oz
Straight side | 7.5 oz | Perfect for wine, cocktails, or juice
Quarter Sheet Tray
Perfect for small kitchens, baking with kids, or a quick dinner or batch of biscuits.
Benedict Hot Sauce 5 oz
House Made Fresno Hot Sauce
BENEDICT SWAG
KEEP CUP
[S] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt
[M] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt
[L] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt
Tote
[2XL] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt
[S] Black Crewneck Sweatshirt
[M] Black Crewneck Sweatshirt
[L] Black Crewneck Sweatshirt
[XS] White Short Sleeved Shirt
[S] White Short Sleeved Shirt
[M] White Short Sleeved Shirt
[L] White Short Sleeved Shirt
[XS] Black Short Sleeved Shirt
[S] Black Short Sleeved Shirt
[M] Black Short Sleeved Shirt
[L] Black Short Sleeved Shirt
[XS] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt
[S] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt
[M] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt
[L] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt
[XL] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt
[2XL] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt
[S] Black Zip Hoodie
[M] Black Zip Hoodie
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Benedict is a place for breakfast, lunch, and anything inbetween. We offer breakfast staples, made from scratch, using local ingredients. Our menu is classic yet modern and innovating to providing rotating specials highlighting both seasonal ingredients and the talents of our wonderful staff.
237 Lake Avenue, Traverse City, MI 49684