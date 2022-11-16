Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benedict

No reviews yet

237 Lake Avenue

Traverse City, MI 49684

Hours

BRIOCHE EGG SANDWICH
BUTTERMILK BISCUIT SANDWICH
BREAKFAST BURRITO

SPECIALS

Southerner Benedict

$15.50

Polenta Cake, sauteed collard greens, bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, cayenne Served with homefries

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.00
BEETLE JUICE

$6.00

BEETS | LEMON | GINGER | CARROTS | APPLES

Sage Maple Latte

$6.00

Molasses Spice Cookie

$4.00

BENEDICTS

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$15.00

TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN, GRIDDLED HAM, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, CHIVES, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE.

NORTHERNER BENEDICT

$15.00

HOUSE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT, CRISPY BACON, TOMATO CHERRY JAM, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, CHIVES, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

BLACK BEAN BENNY

$16.00

TOASTED ENGLISH MUFFIN, BLACK BEAN PATTY, AVOCADO, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, MICROS, PICKLED RED ONION

Southerner Benedict

$15.50

Polenta Cake, sauteed collard greens, bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, cayenne Served with homefries

BREAKFAST

BRIOCHE EGG SANDWICH

$13.00

BRIOCHE BUN, EGG, BACON, WHITE CHEDDAR, GREENS, CHIPOTLE CREMA, SERVED WITH CHOICE OF SIDE

LOADED HOMEFRIES

$14.00

HOMEFRIES, WHITE CHEDDAR, BACON, POACHED EGGS, HOLLANDAISE, CHIVE, PICKED RED ONION AND JALAPENO

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES (GF)

$14.00

BUCKWHEAT PANCAKES, PEACH COMPOTE, VANILLA WHIP

ROOT VEGETABLE HASH

$15.50

ROASTED ROOT VEGGIES, HOMEFRIES, FETA, POACHED EGGS, CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHIPS, MICROS SERVED WITH TOAST.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.00

HOUSE BLACK BEAN PATTY, EGG, HOMEFRIES, WHITE CHEDDAR, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION AND JALEPENO

BUTTERMILK BISCUIT SANDWICH

$14.00

HERBED EGG, WHITE CHEDDAR, GRIDDLED HAM, PEPPER JELLY, GREENS

QUICHE SLICE

$11.50

SEASONAL ROTATING QUICHE SLICE

FRENCH TOAST

$12.50

BRIOCHE | VANILLA CUSTARD | APPLE COMPOTE | WHIP | STREUSEL CRUMBLE Note: Picture shows seasonal compote which may not match current offering

LUNCH

GRIDDLED HAM AND CHEESE

$14.00

GRILLED HAM, GRUYERE, DIJONNAISE, PICKLES, TOASTED BRIOCHE

ROASTED VEGGIE SANDWICH

$14.00

ROASTED SWEET POTATO, CURRY AIOLI, GREENS, MARINATED RED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, SOURDOUGH

LOCAL GREENS SALAD

$11.00

MIXED GREENS, APPLES, SHAVED RED ONION, CANDIED PEPITAS, FETA, MISO MAPLE VINAIGRETTE Note: Picture may not exactly reflect current offering due to the use of seasonal fruit.

INBETWEEN

TOAST

$2.00

9 BEAN ROWS SOURDOUGH OR MULTIGRAIN AVAILABLE GF OPTION AVAILABLE

BACON

$5.00

(2) SLICES OF SANDERS' BACON

SAUSAGE

$5.00

(2) PATTIES OF HOUSEMADE BREAKFAST SAUSAGE

FRESH FRUIT

$4.00

CUP OF FRUIT INCLUDING GRAPES, ORANGES, AND BERRIES

HOMEFRIES

$3.50

SIDE OF TWICE-FRIED SMASHED HOMEFRIES

EGGS

$3.50

(2) LOCAL EGGS

YOGURT AND GRANOLA

$5.00

GREEK YOGURT, HOUSE JAM, HOUSE GRANOLA, HONEY GRANULES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$6.50

(2) BUTTERMILK (GUERNSEY DAIRY) PANCAKES WITH BUTTER AND LOCAL MAPLE SYRUP

HOUSE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT

$5.00

HOUSE BUTTERMILK BISCUIT SERVED WITH HONEY BUTTER

VEGAN EGG (Just Egg)

$4.00
VEGAN TEMPEH BACON

$3.50

AVOCADO

$3.00

BLACK BEAN PATTY

$3.00

(2) HOUSEMADE BLACK BEAN PATTIES

Soup (Cup)

$5.00

Soup (Bowl)

$7.00
Cheese Plate

$10.00 Out of stock

Cheese Plate: French Brie French Brie | From Normandy, France | Soft Creamy Texture | Robust | Umami Bellavitano Cabernet Aged with cabernet Grapes | Nutty | pairs well with red wine Manchego Sheeps milk | 6 month age | La Mancha, Spain | Zesty & Salty Salted Marcona Almonds Sweet | Salty | Buttery Black Mission Figs Dried | Jammy | Figgy Crunch Pairs well with our rose, sauvignon blanc or champagne/prosecco

PASTRIES

Apple Cider Bundt Cake

$4.00 Out of stock

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$3.00 Out of stock

Rotating Scone

$4.00 Out of stock

Rotating Muffin

$3.00
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

KIDS ITEMS

Short Stack

$7.00

Kids portion of buttermilk pancakes, with a side of fruit

Mini Standard

$6.50

Choice of meat, scrambled eggs, piece of toast, side of fruit

ESPRESSO | COFFEE | TEA

HOT TEA

Loose leaf tea from Light of Day, grown in Traverse City, MI.

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50+

House drip coffee using Onyx Coffee Lab - Southern Weather. Flavor Notes: Milk Chocolate, Plum, Citrus

COLD BREW

$5.00

Onyx Coffee Lab - Cold Brew Blend Flavor Notes: Cocoa, Dates, Brown Sugar

ESPRESSO

$3.50

A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend, served with sparkling water Flavor Notes: Dark Chocolate, Red Wine, Dried Berries

AMERICANO

$3.50

6oz of hot water topped with a double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend

CORTADO

$4.00

A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with equal amounts of espresso and steamed milk (Mooville)

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with 5oz of textured milk (Mooville).

L

$4.50

A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with 8oz steamed milk (Mooville)

MOCHA

$6.00

A double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend with 8oz steamed milk (Mooville), and chocolate syrup (Grocer's Daughter)

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

House chai concentrate with steamed milk (Mooville)

DIRTY CHAI

$6.50

House chai concentrate with steamed milk (Mooville) and a double shot of Onyx Coffee Lab Monarch Blend

Sage Maple Latte

$6.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.50

Mooville steamed milk with Grocer's Daughter chocolate sauce.

MILK STEAMER

$3.50

8oz of steamed Mooville Milk

MILK | JUICE | SODA

DRAFT KOMBUCHA

$4.50

Lavender Hibiscus draft kombucha from Bloom Ferments based in Grand Rapids (10oz)

ORANGE JUICE (10OZ)

$5.00

APPLE JUICE (10OZ)

$4.00

NORTHWOODS SODA (12OZ)

$3.50

LOCALLY PRODUCED FOUNTAIN SODA. FLAVORS AVAILABLE INCLUDE: COLA, DIET COLA, LEMON-LIME, ROOT BEER, LEMONADE, ICE TEA, GINGER SODA

BEETLE JUICE

$6.00

BEETS | LEMON | GINGER | CARROTS | APPLES

BOTTLES | CANS

MINOR FIGURES OAT LATTE

$5.00

Minor Figures Oat Latte featuring Colombian cold brew coffee (250mL)

MINOR FIGURES OAT MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

Minor Figures Oat Matcha Latte featuring ceremonial grade matcha (250mL)

LITTLE SAINTS PALOMA

$7.00

A crafted cocktail produced by Little Saints out of Detroit, MI. Infused with 10mg CBD, this bright and citrusy cocktail is enjoyable any time of day! (Non-alcoholic)

LITTLE SAINTS MIMOSA

$7.00

A crafted cocktail produced by Little Saints out of Detroit, MI. Infused with 10mg CBD, this citrusy cocktail serves as a suitable partner to start your day! (Non-alcoholic)

TEPACHE WATERMELON JALAPENO

$5.00

Ripe watermelons spike with bright, floral heat from jalapeno peppers Tepache is a pineapple probiotic beverage that is naturally fermented with pineapples, aromatics, and spices

TEPACHE MANGO CHILI

$5.00

This flavor features a delicate balance of sweetness from juicy mangos and a hint of spice from the chilis. Tepache is a pineapple probiotic beverage that is naturally fermented with pineapples, aromatics, and spices

TEPACHE ORANGE TURMERIC

$5.00

Made with crushed oranges and a hint of turmeric for a full bodied yet light taste. Tepache is a pineapple probiotic beverage that is naturally fermented with pineapples, aromatics, and spices

GHIA SODA

$5.00

Ghia is a collection of social tonics inspired by the Mediterranean aperitivo culture. This slightly bitter, yet refreshing sparking drink is packed with botanicals designed to soothe and stimulate.

GHIA GINGER

$5.00

Ghia is a collection of social tonics inspired by the Mediterranean aperitivo culture. This slightly bitter, spicy, yet refreshing sparking drink is packed with botanicals designed to soothe and stimulate.

OLIPOP GRAPE

$5.00

Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Concord Grape, Lime, Tart

OLIPOP ORANGE SQUEEZE

$5.00

Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Clementine, Mandarin, Lemon

OLIPOP CHERRY VANILLA

$5.00

Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Tart Cherry, Sweet Cherry, Vanilla Bean

OLIPOP STRAWBERRY VANILLA

$5.00

Olipop is taking a new approach to soda by producing a beverage with low sugar (2-5g) and supplemented with fiber (9g). With no artificial flavors, this is the perfect "no-guilt" beverage. Notes: Strawberry, Lemon, Pink Rock Salt

BLOOM FERMENTS KOMBUCHA (CAN)

$4.50

Kombucha from Bloom Ferments out of Grand Rapids, MI Please make your flavor selection below:

CASAMARA CLUB ISLA

$5.00

Casamara Club "leisure soda" with inspiration from the Caribbean. A ginger soda with notes of dark rum, this beverage is crushable! (non-alcoholic)

CASAMARA CLUB SERRA

$5.00

Casamara Club "leisure soda" with inspiration from a grapefruit spritz. Notes of lavender and anise, this beverage provides a smooth tartness (non-alcoholic)

CASAMARA CLUB ALTA

$5.00

Casamara Club "leisure soda" with inspiration from the Negroni. Notes of pink citrus with a crisp finish (non-alcoholic)

BRIX POMEGRANATE LEMONADE

$2.50

The perfect lemonade with a twist of pomegranate! Free of high fructose corn syrup, based out of Grand Rapids, MI

RETAIL

Onyx Coffee Lab - Southern Weather (10oz)

$17.50

The house coffee at Benedict. Notes of milk chocolate, plum, candied walnuts, and citrus oil. Onyx Coffee Lab seeks to find the finest and most unique coffees in the world.

Onyx Coffee Lab - Monarch Blend (10oz)

$18.00Out of stock

The espresso blend at Benedict. Notes of dark chocolate, sorghum, red wine, and dried berries Onyx Coffee Lab seeks to find the finest and most unique coffees in the world.

GT Sauce - For the Love of Bees (2oz)

$6.00

A chili pepper infused honey from Grand Traverse Sauce company. The honey is sourced from Northern Michigan and is used in our "Hot Honey Cinnamon Latte" when offered.

GT Sauce - Kickstand (2oz)

$6.00

A red Fresno pepper hot sauce from GT Sauce. Benedict is happy to offer this hot sauce when dining in.

5oz Ingredient Jar

$5.00
9oz Ingredient Jar

$8.00
French Rolling Pin

$15.00
Barely Buzzed Espresso Rubbed Lavender Cheese

$7.00

4 oz The espresso and lavender rub imparts notes of butterscotch and caramel, which are prevalent near the rind, but find their way to the center of the cheese. This is a full-bodied cheese with a nutty flavor and smooth texture

Bench Scrape

$6.00
Fish/Egg Spatula

$7.50
Kitchen Whisk (large)

$8.00
Kitchen Whisk (small)

$6.00
Maldon Salt (8.5oz)

$7.00

The perfect finishing salt. The pyramid flakes offer a fantastic flavor and texture to any dish or pastry.

Rhubarb Hops Cocktail Mixer (8oz)

$8.00Out of stock

The perfect spring time cocktail mixer. Tart rhubarb, aromatic hops, and pungent grapefruit come together to make a balanced fruit and bitter cocktail.

San Marzano Tomatoes (28oz)

$5.00

San Marzano tomatoes are both a variety of tomato as well as a region in Italy. This variety of tomato is a Roma tomato known for its vibrant red color and a clean authentic tomato taste with bright acidity, perfect for sauces, jams, etc.

Sleeping Bear Honey - Star Thistle (32oz)

$16.00

Enjoy the taste of the star thistle flower directly from the Northern Michigan landscape.

Valley Goods Candle - Bay Breeze

$16.00Out of stock

Warm breezes are on their way! Enjoy rich notes of ozone and sea salt inspired by Northern Michigan waters and tropical vacations. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!

Valley Goods Candle - Clean Cottage

$16.00Out of stock

Spring cleaning never smelled so good! Enjoy notes of sage, lemongrass, and lavender for a fresh aroma in any room. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!

Valley Goods Candle - Herb Garden

$16.00

Celebrate new growth with herbal notes of mint, grapefruit, and sandalwood for a lighter aroma. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!

Valley Goods Candle - Road Trip

$16.00

Hints of ginger, orange, and bergamot reminiscent of long scenic drives with good company and music in tow. All-natural soy wax, lead and zinc free cotton wick, phthalate free fragrance oils. Good vibes in every jar!

Why We Cook Cookbook

$25.00

Lindsay Gardner's visual storytelling gifts bring nuance and insight into women restauranteurs, activists, food writers, professional chefs, and home cooks words and their work, revealing the power of food to nourish, uplift, inspire curiosity, and effect change.

Working Jar - Large

$7.00

The glass even offers a crystal-clear construction for excellent product visibility, while its 21 oz. capacity is great for serving juice, smoothies, and cocktails on the go! Includes lid.

Working Jar - Small

$5.00

The glass even offers a crystal-clear construction for excellent product visibility, while its 14 oz. capacity is great for serving juice, smoothies, and cocktails on the go! Includes lid.

Glass Pint

$6.00

GLASS PINT | CURVED LIP | BEER | ICED BEVERAGES

Spanish Rocks Glass 7.5 oz

$5.00

Straight side | 7.5 oz | Perfect for wine, cocktails, or juice

Quarter Sheet Tray

$10.00

Perfect for small kitchens, baking with kids, or a quick dinner or batch of biscuits.

Benedict Hot Sauce 5 oz

$8.50

House Made Fresno Hot Sauce

BENEDICT SWAG

KEEP CUP

$12.00

[S] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

[M] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

[L] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

Tote

$15.00Out of stock

[2XL] Gray Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

[S] Black Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

[M] Black Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

[L] Black Crewneck Sweatshirt

$25.00

[XS] White Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00Out of stock

[S] White Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00Out of stock

[M] White Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[L] White Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00Out of stock

[XS] Black Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[S] Black Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[M] Black Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[L] Black Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[XS] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[S] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[M] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[L] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[XL] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[2XL] Gray Short Sleeved Shirt

$16.00

[S] Black Zip Hoodie

$40.00

[M] Black Zip Hoodie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Benedict is a place for breakfast, lunch, and anything inbetween. We offer breakfast staples, made from scratch, using local ingredients. Our menu is classic yet modern and innovating to providing rotating specials highlighting both seasonal ingredients and the talents of our wonderful staff.

237 Lake Avenue, Traverse City, MI 49684

