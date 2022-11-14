Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benedict's La Strata

review star

No reviews yet

40 N. Williams Street

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoke House Bacon-three slices
Southwestern Fiesta Salad
Classic Eggs Benedict

Hands On

Scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or ham on ciabatta roll with tomato and mayo.
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, in a multigrain tortilla with jack cheese.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.99

Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and scrambled eggs.

Breakfast Street Tacos

Breakfast Street Tacos

$10.99

Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, jack cheese, salsa verde and cilantro

Healthy Veggie White Wrap

$11.99

Baby spinach, asparagus, red and yellow peppers, garlic, scallions, low-fat mozzarella, egg whites, multigrain tortilla.

Breakfast Bowls

Banana Nut Oatmeal

$7.99

Oatmeal, fresh bananas, walnuts, caramel.

Bonnies Berries

$8.99

Local honey, Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries.

Mary’s Apple Baked Oatmeal

Mary’s Apple Baked Oatmeal

$8.99

Apples, brown sugar, cranberries, cinnamon, vanilla yogurt and honey-toasted walnuts.

Steve’s Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$4.99

Served with brown sugar and milk.

large Grits

$6.49

Traditional

Two Fresh Eggs Any Way You Like Them

$7.99

Add choice of bacon, sausage patties or links, turkey sausage, turkey bacon.

Two Fresh Eggs With Corned beef hash

Two Fresh Eggs With Corned beef hash

$10.00

Traditional corned beef hash grilled crisp. Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.

Two Fresh Eggs With Pot Roast

$14.00

Two eggs, slices of our fresh juicy pot roast. Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.

Our own Biscuits and Gravy

$8.99

Homemade savory scones, turkey sausage gravy, two eggs as you like with fresh fruit.

Smoked Salmon Plate

$14.00

Fresh Nova Scotia smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, onion, tomato slice and capers. (Not served with potatoes or muffin.)

Eggs/ Ham steak

$10.50

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on toasted English muffin.

Benedicts Rothschild

Benedicts Rothschild

$16.49

Two 3oz. filet mignons, sautéed mushrooms, two poached eggs, béarnaise sauce.

Lobster Benedict

Lobster Benedict

$26.99

English muffin halves topped with sautéed spinach, real lobster meat, béarnaise sauce.

Benedict’s ala Munich

Benedict’s ala Munich

$12.99

Two potato pancakes, grilled Sheboygan bratwurst, caramelized onions, poached eggs, mustard hollandaise sauce.

BLT Benedict

BLT Benedict

$12.49

English muffin, poached eggs, smoked bacon, baby spinach, tomato, basil-pesto hollandaise sauce.

Breakfast Benedict

Breakfast Benedict

$10.99

English muffin halves, country sausage, two poached eggs and our sausage gravy.

Crab Cakes Benedict

Crab Cakes Benedict

$13.99

Two Maryland crab cakes, poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce

Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny

Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny

$10.99

House made zucchini cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, diced red peppers.

Hearts of Benedict

Hearts of Benedict

$11.49

English muffin, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.

Smoked Salmon Benedict

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$12.99

Toasted bagel halves, cream cheese, smoked salmon ( LOX ) poached eggs, caper hollandaise.

Grilled Cheese Benny

Grilled Cheese Benny

$11.99

Grilled French bread stuffed with cheddar cheese and bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce

Frittatas

Frittata Olé

Frittata Olé

$12.49

Chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jack cheese topped with homemade black bean salsa and a dollop of sour cream.

Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata

Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata

$13.99

Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, goat cheese and a touch of fresh herbs.

Homemade Crepes

Fresh Fruit Crepe

Fresh Fruit Crepe

$9.99

With choice of blueberries, bananas, strawberries.

Raspberry Crepes

Raspberry Crepes

$9.99

Fresh raspberries and cream cheese, then finished with raspberry and white chocolate sauce.

Seafood Crepe

Seafood Crepe

$12.99

Lobster, crab, and shrimp blended in a lobster cream sauce. Topped with sliced scallions.

Spinach Florentine Crepe

Spinach Florentine Crepe

$10.99

Spinach, bacon, eggs, and jack cheese topped with hollandaise & sliced scallions.

Plain Crepes

$6.99

Homemade Quiche

Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.
Meat Quiche

Meat Quiche

$9.99

Spinach, Bacon White Cheddar

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$8.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Tomato Cheddar Cheese

Quiche of the week

$11.49

Smoked salmon, fresh asparagus, gruyere cheese, topped green onions

Omelets

Apple Bacon & Brie

Apple Bacon & Brie

$12.49

Fresh Granny Smith apples, Brie cheese and diced bacon.

Crab and Avocado Omelet

Crab and Avocado Omelet

$15.49

Maryland blue crab, avocado, jack cheese and a touch of hollandaise.

Healthy Egg White & Turkey Sausage

Healthy Egg White & Turkey Sausage

$11.99

Turkey sausage, egg whites, jack cheese, homemade black bean salsa.

Healthy Veggie White

Healthy Veggie White

$11.99

Baby spinach, zucchini, asparagus, red and yellow peppers, garlic, shallots, mozzarella, egg whites.

Its Your Omelet

Its Your Omelet

$9.00

We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion for .75 each

Moroccan Omelet

Moroccan Omelet

$12.99

Medjool dates, bacon, sliced almond and goat cheese with a balsamic reduction.

Pancakes Waffles Toasts

Avocado Toasts w/Bacon, tomato and egg

Avocado Toasts w/Bacon, tomato and egg

$11.29

Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, bacon, tomato and egg.

Avocado Toasts w/Mozzarella

Avocado Toasts w/Mozzarella

$10.79

Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction.

Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon

Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon

$14.29

Rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado with smoked salmon and red onion.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Crisp malted waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit & whipped cream. 1.50

Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes

Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes

$10.99

Blueberry Quinoa pancakes with granola, honey & lemon, fresh cream.

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Three of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with syrup and whipped butter. Make it a Combo two cakes, eggs, bacon or sausage add 3.00

Chocolate chip pancakes

$8.99
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$10.99

Our pancakes with cinnamon swirl and buttercream topping.

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$7.99

Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50

French Pancakes

$8.99

With strawberries, honey and fresh cream.

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

Fresh Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Loaded with fresh blueberries.

Gluten Free Pancakes

$8.99

A stack of three of our gluten free pancakes. Served with syrup and whipped butter.

Gluten Free Waffle

$8.99

One of our gluten free waffles, served with syrup and whipped butter.

Lemon Zest Pancakes

Lemon Zest Pancakes

$10.99

Two large fluffy pancakes loaded with lemon zest, fresh berries, whipped cream, raspberry sauce

Ms. Cyndis Cherry Stuffed French Toast

Ms. Cyndis Cherry Stuffed French Toast

$10.99

Thick egg bread stuffed with cream cheese and tart Door County cherries, dipped in batter then grilled until golden. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$8.99

5 Potato Pancakes Served with applesauce and sour cream. Make it a Combo with 3 Potato Pancakes, Eggs and bacon or sausage add 3.00

Short GF Pancake

$7.99

Short Stack

$5.99

Two of our small fluffy pancakes, served with syrup and whipped butter.

Skillets, Hash, Scrambles

California Scramble

California Scramble

$12.99

Two potato pancakes with scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and hollandaise.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Blue corn tortilla chips sautéed in homemade green salsa with grilled chicken breast and jack cheese, two eggs as you like them, avocado slices, tomatoes, served with fresh salsa and sour cream.

Create Your Own Skillet

Create Your Own Skillet

$9.00

We start with our breakfast potatoes, two eggs as you like them, choice of cheese. 7.95 Add bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage .95 each. Spinach, onion, tomato, green pepper, homemade black bean salsa or mushrooms .75 each

Farmers Skillet

Farmers Skillet

$12.49

Crisp bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, two eggs as you like, chorizo and jack cheese then finished with green and red pepper sauce and cilantro.

Jambalaya Scramble

$12.99

Scrambled eggs with shrimp, Andouille sausage, onion, green pepper finished with a touch of cheddar cheese and hollandaise sauce.

OLearys Skillet

$12.99

Our house potatoes with green peppers, onions, and jack cheese topped with corned beef hash and two eggs your way.

Pot Roast Skillet

$12.99

Our delicious pot roast on house potatoes. With mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and touch of jack cheese.

Red Rooster Hash

Red Rooster Hash

$12.99

Sweet potato, jalapeño pepper, and onion hash topped with chorizo sausage, queso fresco, fresh avocado and eggs your way.

Salmon Wrapped Eggs

Salmon Wrapped Eggs

$12.99

Two poached eggs wrapped with smoked salmon on two potato pancakes, dill hollandaise.

Veggie Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Roasted red peppers, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes and feta cheese.

Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata

Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata

$13.99

Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, goat cheese and a touch of fresh herbs.

Frittata Olé

Frittata Olé

$12.49

Chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jack cheese topped with homemade black bean salsa and a dollop of sour cream.

Stratas and Casseroles

Lemon Blueberry Strata

Lemon Blueberry Strata

$10.50

Fresh blueberries and lemon zest baked into a bread pudding topped with blueberry compote and powdered sugar.

Savory Strata

$10.99

Goat cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and parmesan

Fabulous Sides

1 Egg

$1.79

1/2 Waffle

$4.29

2 Egg

$3.59

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.99

Berry Bowl

$8.49

Berry Cup

$5.49

Cheesy Grits

$5.99

Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Gluten Free Muffin

$2.99

Grits

$3.99

Ham Steak-6 oz

$5.99

House Potatoes

$4.99

Links

$4.99

Maple Syurp

$1.99

Pot Roast

$8.99

Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Gravy

$1.99

Side Hollandaise

$1.29

Side of Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

Side Potato Pancakes

$5.29

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Salsa Verde

$0.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Small Oatmeal

$3.99

Smoke House Bacon-three slices

$4.99

Thick Sliced Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Toasted English Muffin

$2.49

Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.99

Zuchini Cakes Side

$4.99

Grass Fed Burgers

Benedict's Burger

Benedict's Burger

$11.99

Our 8 oz. certified Angus burger with lettuce, tomato & slice of raw onion, served on a fresh brioche bun. Add your choice of cheese. Substitute pretzel bun for $0.99

California Club Burger

California Club Burger

$13.99

Our 8 oz. certified Angus burger capped with avocado, bacon, Brie cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a fresh brioche bun. Sub pretzel roll $0.99

Fiesta Burger

Fiesta Burger

$13.99

Our Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, avocado, tomato, tortilla chips and chipotle dressing. Served on grilled sourdough.

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Our certified Angus burger with bacon, hash browns, fried egg, and cheddar on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel roll for $0.99

Blackbean Burger

Blackbean Burger

$12.99

House made black been burger loaded with nutrients and bursting with flavor. Served with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion on a brioche bun

Salads and Bowls

Shaved brussels sprouts, apples, pomegranate arils, pecans, bacon and feta cheese. Champagne vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken 13.99
Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens tossed with sesame dressing, carrots, mandarin oranges, red bell pepper, peanuts and grilled chicken breast. Topped with Asian noodles.

Benedicts Chopped Salad

Benedicts Chopped Salad

$11.99

Chopped greens, crisp noodles, sugared pecans, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, apples, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.49

Chopped greens, topped with fresh turkey breast, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomatoes, Bleu cheese with choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Chopped greens and romaine lettuce, red onion, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, garbanzo beans and feta cheese, olive oil and lemon dressing.

Shredded Kale & Quinoa

$12.99

Shredded kale, cranberries, sliced almonds, grapes, quinoa with shredded Parmesan and champagne vinaigrette.

Southwestern Fiesta Salad

Southwestern Fiesta Salad

$13.99

Chopped mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.

Waldorf Chicken Salad

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$11.99

Chicken salad blended with walnuts, apples, grapes and dried cranberries on a bed of greens, and fresh fruit served with crackers.

Sandwiches and Paninis

Benedicts Egg Salad -Chicken Salad -Tuna Salad

Benedicts Egg Salad -Chicken Salad -Tuna Salad

$9.99

Choice of one of the above served on multigrain bread.

California Club

California Club

$12.99

Fresh roasted turkey breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, mixed greens and a touch of mayo grilled on a fresh ciabatta roll.

California Melt

California Melt

$11.99

Choice of our homemade tuna or chicken salad, spinach, tomato, avocado with cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough.

California Salmon Club

$13.99

Grilled wild caught salmon, bacon, tomato, avocado and baby greens on grilled sourdough bread with chive basil aioli.

Chicken Italiano II

$12.99

Chicken breast, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella grilled on fresh Parmesan- crusted inside out tomato focaccia bread

Corned Beef On Rye

$10.99

A generous portion of our warm, lean corned beef served on fresh marble rye bread. Dijon mustard on the side.

Cucumber Avocado Sandwich

Cucumber Avocado Sandwich

$11.99

Fresh avocado, cucumber, sliced tomato, Gruyere cheese on multi grain bread with chive aoli

Grilled Ahi Club

Grilled Ahi Club

$14.49

Seared Ahi tuna, fresh avocados, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on grilled sourdough with a touch of chipotle ranch.

Grilled Chicken Pear And Brie

Grilled Chicken Pear And Brie

$12.99

Chicken breast, sliced pear, Brie cheese, mixed greens, and cranberry walnut aioli, on a grilled ciabatta roll.

Half of A Sandwich with Soup and Salad

$10.99

Choose 1⁄2 of any of the above sandwiches and a cup of soup served with a small house salad.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.99

Real Maine lobster, mayonnaise, celery, a touch of lemon on a grilled New England roll.

Pot Roast

$14.99

Our fresh juicy pot roast served on a toasted ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and touch of mayo.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.99

Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled on marbled rye.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.99

A triple-decker sandwich with sliced turkey breast, tomato, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on toasted multigrain bread.

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Cheddar and jack cheese with sliced tomatoes and bacon grilled on sourdough bread.

Soups and Chili

Cup Black & White Bean Chicken Chili

Cup Black & White Bean Chicken Chili

$5.99

Cup Chicken Noodle

$4.99
Cup Soup/ Day

Cup Soup/ Day

$4.99
Bowl Black & White Bean Chicken Chili

Bowl Black & White Bean Chicken Chili

$6.99
Bowl Chicken Noodle

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.49
Bowl Soup of the Day

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.49

Cup Gazpacho

$5.99

Bowl Gazbacho

$7.49

Quart Gazbacho

$17.99

Wraps

Our California Wrap

Our California Wrap

$12.99

Fresh turkey breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in a multigrain tortilla.

Portabella Wrap

$12.99

Portabella mushrooms, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, mixed greens and a touch of balsamic vinaigrette in a multigrain tortilla.

Southwestern Wrap

Southwestern Wrap

$12.99

Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.

The Waldorf Chicken Wrap

The Waldorf Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.

Sides

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Chop Salad

$5.59

Side Orzo

$2.79

Side Potato Salad

$2.79

Side Chips

$1.49

Side Yogurt

$2.49

Side Dressing

$0.79

Side Slaw

$2.79

Summer

Benedict El Fuego

Benedict El Fuego

$11.99Out of stock

English muffin halves smeared with avocado, topped with two poached eggs, spicy chorizo, jalapeno hollandaise and sprinkle of queso fresco

Lemon Blueberry Short Stack

$8.49Out of stock
Summer Vegetable Strata

Summer Vegetable Strata

$11.99

Red Onion, yellow squash, green and yellow pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar and bacon.

Lemon Raspberry Crepes

$11.99Out of stock

Two Crepes Filled with raspberries and lemon creme. Topped with raspberry sauce, powder sugar and whip cream

Greek Omelet

$13.49Out of stock

Three eggs with a savory combination of black olives, spinach, onion, feta cheese, roasted tomatoes and oregano. Served English muffin and your choice of breakfast potatoes or fruit

Ahi Poke Salad

$14.99

Raw sushi grade Ahi tuna on a bed of greens with diced mango, edamame, sesame seeds, and sesame vinaigrette

Prosciutto Mozzarella Ciabatta

$12.49Out of stock

Bruschetta Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, bacon, and homemade bruschetta layered between two grilled pieces of sourdough with your choice of side.

Mixed Berry Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Fresh Greens with a sweet mix of strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry, pineapple, mandarin, blue cheese and poppy seed dressing

Tropi-Kale Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Tropi-kale Salad Fresh kale tossed with mango, cilantro, red cabbage, red pepper, carrots, almonds, fresh mint, black sesame seeds and a sesame vinaigrette.

Kids Breakfast

Bens Combo

$5.99

Choice of three mini pancakes or 1/2 Belgium waffle, one egg, two pieces of bacon or sausage.

Mini Omelet

$5.99

Two egg omelet with American cheese and bacon served with potatoes and toast.

Just an Egg

$5.99

One Egg, two bacon or sausage, potatoes, and toast.

Homemade French Toast Sticks

$4.99

Homemade French Toast Sticks, dusted with powdered sugar, served with syrup, two pieces of bacon or sausage links.

Kids Pancakes

$4.99

Five silver dollar pancakes.

Kids Gluten Free Pancakes

$5.99

Five Gluten Free Swiller dollar pancakes.

Kids Choc Chip Pancakes

$5.99

5 chocolate chip silver dollar pancakes.

Kids Lunch

Ben's Favorite PBJ

$4.99

PBJ with chips or fresh fruit.

Cheese Panini

$5.99

Made for Children who love their grilled cheese without the crust! Served with Chips or fruit.

Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.99

A junior version of our fresh fruit salad. Served with Yogurt.

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Macaroni and Cheese served with fresh fruit.

Kids Drink

Kids Juice

$2.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Kids Sides

Kids Links

$2.99

Kids Patties

$2.99

Kids Bacon

$2.99

Benedict’s Coffee by Intelligentsia

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cappuccino

$2.95

Chai Latté

$3.99

Espresso

$2.75

Flavored Coffee

$3.95

Latté

$3.99

To Go Coffee

$2.09+

Pumpkin Coffee

$3.95

Hot Water Setup

$1.00

Americano

$2.99

Apple Cider

$2.99

Taffy Apple Cider

$3.75

Liquor/Bevs