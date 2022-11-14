- Home
Benedict's La Strata
40 N. Williams Street
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Hands On
Breakfast Burrito
Red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, scrambled eggs, avocado, in a multigrain tortilla with jack cheese.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Multigrain grain tortilla, jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions, salsa verde and scrambled eggs.
Breakfast Street Tacos
Corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, avocado, tomatoes, jack cheese, salsa verde and cilantro
Healthy Veggie White Wrap
Baby spinach, asparagus, red and yellow peppers, garlic, scallions, low-fat mozzarella, egg whites, multigrain tortilla.
Breakfast Bowls
Banana Nut Oatmeal
Oatmeal, fresh bananas, walnuts, caramel.
Bonnies Berries
Local honey, Greek yogurt, granola and fresh berries.
Mary’s Apple Baked Oatmeal
Apples, brown sugar, cranberries, cinnamon, vanilla yogurt and honey-toasted walnuts.
Steve’s Old Fashioned Oatmeal
Served with brown sugar and milk.
large Grits
Traditional
Two Fresh Eggs Any Way You Like Them
Add choice of bacon, sausage patties or links, turkey sausage, turkey bacon.
Two Fresh Eggs With Corned beef hash
Traditional corned beef hash grilled crisp. Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.
Two Fresh Eggs With Pot Roast
Two eggs, slices of our fresh juicy pot roast. Served with fresh fruit or house potatoes.
Our own Biscuits and Gravy
Homemade savory scones, turkey sausage gravy, two eggs as you like with fresh fruit.
Smoked Salmon Plate
Fresh Nova Scotia smoked salmon, toasted bagel, cream cheese, onion, tomato slice and capers. (Not served with potatoes or muffin.)
Eggs/ Ham steak
Benedicts
Classic Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise and paprika on toasted English muffin.
Benedicts Rothschild
Two 3oz. filet mignons, sautéed mushrooms, two poached eggs, béarnaise sauce.
Lobster Benedict
English muffin halves topped with sautéed spinach, real lobster meat, béarnaise sauce.
Benedict’s ala Munich
Two potato pancakes, grilled Sheboygan bratwurst, caramelized onions, poached eggs, mustard hollandaise sauce.
BLT Benedict
English muffin, poached eggs, smoked bacon, baby spinach, tomato, basil-pesto hollandaise sauce.
Breakfast Benedict
English muffin halves, country sausage, two poached eggs and our sausage gravy.
Crab Cakes Benedict
Two Maryland crab cakes, poached eggs with a roasted red pepper chipotle sauce
Fresh Zucchini Cake Benny
House made zucchini cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, diced red peppers.
Hearts of Benedict
English muffin, artichoke hearts, baby spinach, tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
Smoked Salmon Benedict
Toasted bagel halves, cream cheese, smoked salmon ( LOX ) poached eggs, caper hollandaise.
Grilled Cheese Benny
Grilled French bread stuffed with cheddar cheese and bacon, two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce
Frittatas
Homemade Crepes
Fresh Fruit Crepe
With choice of blueberries, bananas, strawberries.
Raspberry Crepes
Fresh raspberries and cream cheese, then finished with raspberry and white chocolate sauce.
Seafood Crepe
Lobster, crab, and shrimp blended in a lobster cream sauce. Topped with sliced scallions.
Spinach Florentine Crepe
Spinach, bacon, eggs, and jack cheese topped with hollandaise & sliced scallions.
Plain Crepes
Homemade Quiche
Omelets
Apple Bacon & Brie
Fresh Granny Smith apples, Brie cheese and diced bacon.
Crab and Avocado Omelet
Maryland blue crab, avocado, jack cheese and a touch of hollandaise.
Healthy Egg White & Turkey Sausage
Turkey sausage, egg whites, jack cheese, homemade black bean salsa.
Healthy Veggie White
Baby spinach, zucchini, asparagus, red and yellow peppers, garlic, shallots, mozzarella, egg whites.
Its Your Omelet
We start with three eggs, add your choice of cheese: cheddar, Swiss, feta, American, jack or low fat mozzarellaAdd bacon, ham, sausage, and turkey sausage for .95 each. Add tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, spinach, and onion for .75 each
Moroccan Omelet
Medjool dates, bacon, sliced almond and goat cheese with a balsamic reduction.
Pancakes Waffles Toasts
Avocado Toasts w/Bacon, tomato and egg
Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, bacon, tomato and egg.
Avocado Toasts w/Mozzarella
Our rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, balsamic reduction.
Avocado Toasts w/Smoked salmon
Rustic multi-grain toast topped with mashed avocado with smoked salmon and red onion.
Belgian Waffle
Crisp malted waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit & whipped cream. 1.50
Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes
Blueberry Quinoa pancakes with granola, honey & lemon, fresh cream.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three of our fluffy buttermilk pancakes, served with syrup and whipped butter. Make it a Combo two cakes, eggs, bacon or sausage add 3.00
Chocolate chip pancakes
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our pancakes with cinnamon swirl and buttercream topping.
Classic French Toast
Add fresh fruit and whipped cream. 1.50
French Pancakes
With strawberries, honey and fresh cream.
Fresh Blueberry Pancakes
Loaded with fresh blueberries.
Gluten Free Pancakes
A stack of three of our gluten free pancakes. Served with syrup and whipped butter.
Gluten Free Waffle
One of our gluten free waffles, served with syrup and whipped butter.
Lemon Zest Pancakes
Two large fluffy pancakes loaded with lemon zest, fresh berries, whipped cream, raspberry sauce
Ms. Cyndis Cherry Stuffed French Toast
Thick egg bread stuffed with cream cheese and tart Door County cherries, dipped in batter then grilled until golden. Finished with a dusting of powdered sugar.
Potato Pancakes
5 Potato Pancakes Served with applesauce and sour cream. Make it a Combo with 3 Potato Pancakes, Eggs and bacon or sausage add 3.00
Short GF Pancake
Short Stack
Two of our small fluffy pancakes, served with syrup and whipped butter.
Skillets, Hash, Scrambles
California Scramble
Two potato pancakes with scrambled eggs, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado and hollandaise.
Chilaquiles
Blue corn tortilla chips sautéed in homemade green salsa with grilled chicken breast and jack cheese, two eggs as you like them, avocado slices, tomatoes, served with fresh salsa and sour cream.
Create Your Own Skillet
We start with our breakfast potatoes, two eggs as you like them, choice of cheese. 7.95 Add bacon, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage .95 each. Spinach, onion, tomato, green pepper, homemade black bean salsa or mushrooms .75 each
Farmers Skillet
Crisp bacon, ham, green peppers, onions, cheddar and jack cheese.
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas layered with refried black beans, two eggs as you like, chorizo and jack cheese then finished with green and red pepper sauce and cilantro.
Jambalaya Scramble
Scrambled eggs with shrimp, Andouille sausage, onion, green pepper finished with a touch of cheddar cheese and hollandaise sauce.
OLearys Skillet
Our house potatoes with green peppers, onions, and jack cheese topped with corned beef hash and two eggs your way.
Pot Roast Skillet
Our delicious pot roast on house potatoes. With mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and touch of jack cheese.
Red Rooster Hash
Sweet potato, jalapeño pepper, and onion hash topped with chorizo sausage, queso fresco, fresh avocado and eggs your way.
Salmon Wrapped Eggs
Two poached eggs wrapped with smoked salmon on two potato pancakes, dill hollandaise.
Veggie Skillet
Roasted red peppers, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes and feta cheese.
Spinach, Artichoke & Goat Cheese Frittata
Baby spinach, artichoke hearts, goat cheese and a touch of fresh herbs.
Frittata Olé
Chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, jack cheese topped with homemade black bean salsa and a dollop of sour cream.
Stratas and Casseroles
Fabulous Sides
1 Egg
1/2 Waffle
2 Egg
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Berry Bowl
Berry Cup
Cheesy Grits
Corned Beef Hash
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh Fruit Cup
Gluten Free Muffin
Grits
Ham Steak-6 oz
House Potatoes
Links
Maple Syurp
Pot Roast
Sausage Patties
Side Avocado
Side Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Side of Biscuits and Gravy
Side Potato Pancakes
Side Salad
Side Salsa Verde
Side Toast
Small Oatmeal
Smoke House Bacon-three slices
Thick Sliced Canadian Bacon
Toasted English Muffin
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage Patties
Zuchini Cakes Side
Grass Fed Burgers
Benedict's Burger
Our 8 oz. certified Angus burger with lettuce, tomato & slice of raw onion, served on a fresh brioche bun. Add your choice of cheese. Substitute pretzel bun for $0.99
California Club Burger
Our 8 oz. certified Angus burger capped with avocado, bacon, Brie cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a fresh brioche bun. Sub pretzel roll $0.99
Fiesta Burger
Our Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, chopped lettuce, avocado, tomato, tortilla chips and chipotle dressing. Served on grilled sourdough.
Breakfast Burger
Our certified Angus burger with bacon, hash browns, fried egg, and cheddar on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel roll for $0.99
Blackbean Burger
House made black been burger loaded with nutrients and bursting with flavor. Served with lettuce, tomato, and raw onion on a brioche bun
Salads and Bowls
Asian Chicken Salad
Mixed greens tossed with sesame dressing, carrots, mandarin oranges, red bell pepper, peanuts and grilled chicken breast. Topped with Asian noodles.
Benedicts Chopped Salad
Chopped greens, crisp noodles, sugared pecans, shredded carrots, crumbled blue cheese, apples, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Cobb Salad
Chopped greens, topped with fresh turkey breast, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs, tomatoes, Bleu cheese with choice of dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
Chopped greens and romaine lettuce, red onion, diced tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, garbanzo beans and feta cheese, olive oil and lemon dressing.
Shredded Kale & Quinoa
Shredded kale, cranberries, sliced almonds, grapes, quinoa with shredded Parmesan and champagne vinaigrette.
Southwestern Fiesta Salad
Chopped mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing.
Waldorf Chicken Salad
Chicken salad blended with walnuts, apples, grapes and dried cranberries on a bed of greens, and fresh fruit served with crackers.
Sandwiches and Paninis
Benedicts Egg Salad -Chicken Salad -Tuna Salad
Choice of one of the above served on multigrain bread.
California Club
Fresh roasted turkey breast, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, mixed greens and a touch of mayo grilled on a fresh ciabatta roll.
California Melt
Choice of our homemade tuna or chicken salad, spinach, tomato, avocado with cheddar cheese. Served on grilled sourdough.
California Salmon Club
Grilled wild caught salmon, bacon, tomato, avocado and baby greens on grilled sourdough bread with chive basil aioli.
Chicken Italiano II
Chicken breast, prosciutto, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella grilled on fresh Parmesan- crusted inside out tomato focaccia bread
Corned Beef On Rye
A generous portion of our warm, lean corned beef served on fresh marble rye bread. Dijon mustard on the side.
Cucumber Avocado Sandwich
Fresh avocado, cucumber, sliced tomato, Gruyere cheese on multi grain bread with chive aoli
Grilled Ahi Club
Seared Ahi tuna, fresh avocados, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on grilled sourdough with a touch of chipotle ranch.
Grilled Chicken Pear And Brie
Chicken breast, sliced pear, Brie cheese, mixed greens, and cranberry walnut aioli, on a grilled ciabatta roll.
Half of A Sandwich with Soup and Salad
Choose 1⁄2 of any of the above sandwiches and a cup of soup served with a small house salad.
Lobster Roll
Real Maine lobster, mayonnaise, celery, a touch of lemon on a grilled New England roll.
Pot Roast
Our fresh juicy pot roast served on a toasted ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomatoes, and touch of mayo.
Reuben
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled on marbled rye.
Turkey Club
A triple-decker sandwich with sliced turkey breast, tomato, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise on toasted multigrain bread.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Cheddar and jack cheese with sliced tomatoes and bacon grilled on sourdough bread.
Soups and Chili
Wraps
Our California Wrap
Fresh turkey breast, bacon, mixed greens, avocado, tomato and a touch of mayonnaise wrapped in a multigrain tortilla.
Portabella Wrap
Portabella mushrooms, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, mixed greens and a touch of balsamic vinaigrette in a multigrain tortilla.
Southwestern Wrap
Mixed greens, fresh corn, black beans, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, and tortilla strips tossed with a chipotle ranch dressing.
The Waldorf Chicken Wrap
Our famous Waldorf chicken salad wrapped in a multigrain tortilla with baby greens and Brie cheese.
Sides
Summer
Benedict El Fuego
English muffin halves smeared with avocado, topped with two poached eggs, spicy chorizo, jalapeno hollandaise and sprinkle of queso fresco
Lemon Blueberry Short Stack
Summer Vegetable Strata
Red Onion, yellow squash, green and yellow pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella and cheddar and bacon.
Lemon Raspberry Crepes
Two Crepes Filled with raspberries and lemon creme. Topped with raspberry sauce, powder sugar and whip cream
Greek Omelet
Three eggs with a savory combination of black olives, spinach, onion, feta cheese, roasted tomatoes and oregano. Served English muffin and your choice of breakfast potatoes or fruit
Ahi Poke Salad
Raw sushi grade Ahi tuna on a bed of greens with diced mango, edamame, sesame seeds, and sesame vinaigrette
Prosciutto Mozzarella Ciabatta
Bruschetta Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, bacon, and homemade bruschetta layered between two grilled pieces of sourdough with your choice of side.
Mixed Berry Salad
Fresh Greens with a sweet mix of strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry, pineapple, mandarin, blue cheese and poppy seed dressing
Tropi-Kale Salad
Tropi-kale Salad Fresh kale tossed with mango, cilantro, red cabbage, red pepper, carrots, almonds, fresh mint, black sesame seeds and a sesame vinaigrette.
Kids Breakfast
Bens Combo
Choice of three mini pancakes or 1/2 Belgium waffle, one egg, two pieces of bacon or sausage.
Mini Omelet
Two egg omelet with American cheese and bacon served with potatoes and toast.
Just an Egg
One Egg, two bacon or sausage, potatoes, and toast.
Homemade French Toast Sticks
Homemade French Toast Sticks, dusted with powdered sugar, served with syrup, two pieces of bacon or sausage links.
Kids Pancakes
Five silver dollar pancakes.
Kids Gluten Free Pancakes
Five Gluten Free Swiller dollar pancakes.
Kids Choc Chip Pancakes
5 chocolate chip silver dollar pancakes.
Kids Lunch
Ben's Favorite PBJ
PBJ with chips or fresh fruit.
Cheese Panini
Made for Children who love their grilled cheese without the crust! Served with Chips or fruit.
Fresh Fruit Salad
A junior version of our fresh fruit salad. Served with Yogurt.
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese served with fresh fruit.