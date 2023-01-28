Restaurant info

At Benihana Saginaw, Michigan, our food is not only cooked it’s choreographed. You’ll find a dining experience unlike any other! Our guests are seated at a communal hibachi grill tables in groups, where your personal chef will perform the ancient art of Teppanyaki. Our chefs will have you craving for more as they slice and dice your meal before your eyes. Highly skilled and well-trained, your personal chef will entertain you as they cook such favorites as steak, chicken, seafood, and fresh vegetables in traditional Japanese style. You can enjoy sushi and sashimi prepared by a talented sushi chef and indulge in our famous, award-winning signature hot sake or a specialty cocktail.

