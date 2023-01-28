Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benihana Saginaw

3870 Bay Road

Saginaw, MI 48603

STEAK AND CHICKEN

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$35.20

Tenderloin and mushrooms lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Chateaubriand

Hibachi Chateaubriand

$42.90

8.5 ounces of center cut tenderloin and mushrooms lightly seasoned and grilled with a hint of garlic. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$27.90

Chicken breast and mushrooms with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Steak

Hibachi Steak

$32.60

New York strip steak and mushrooms hibachi grilled to your specification. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Spicy Hibachi Chicken

Spicy Hibachi Chicken

$28.40

Chicken breast grilled with green onions and mushrooms in a special spicy homemade sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$28.40

Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms in a special homemade teriyaki sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Teriyaki Steak

Teriyaki Steak

$32.60

Thinly sliced steak, scallions and mushrooms grilled in a homemade teriyaki sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

SEAFOOD

Hibachi Colossal Shrimp

Hibachi Colossal Shrimp

$35.20

Colossal shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Scallops

Hibachi Scallops

$33.90

Tender sea scallops grilled hibachi style with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Shrimp

Hibachi Shrimp

$32.30

Hibachi shrimp grilled to perfection. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Salmon Avocado Tartar

Hibachi Salmon Avocado Tartar

$32.50

Hibachi grilled salmon served with a savory avocado tartar sauce, with sautéed shiitake mushrooms and asparagus. Served with sautéed udon noodles. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Tuna Steak

Hibachi Tuna Steak

$32.50

Sesame crusted tuna steak* with tomato, avocado and edamame in a white balsamic sauce. Served medium rare. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Ocean Treasure

Ocean Treasure

$50.80

Grilled cold water lobster tail with grilled sea scallops and colossal shrimp. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Spicy Hibachi Shrimp

Spicy Hibachi Shrimp

$32.80

Hibachi shrimp grilled with onions, scallions and yellow peppers in a spicy homemade sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Surf Side

Surf Side

$40.70

Grilled colossal shrimp, calamari and tender sea scallops. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Twin Lobster Tails

Twin Lobster Tails

$51.80

Two cold water lobster tails grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

SPECIALTIES

Benihana Delight

Benihana Delight

$36.90

Chicken breast and colossal shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Benihana Excellence

Benihana Excellence

$37.30

Teriyaki beef* julienne with scallions and colossal shrimp. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Benihana Special

Benihana Special

$47.30

Hibachi steak* paired with a cold water lobster tail. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Benihana Trio

Benihana Trio

$46.40

Filet mignon*, chicken breast and colossal shrimp grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Deluxe Treat

Deluxe Treat

$48.40

Filet mignon* and cold water lobster tail grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Emperor's Feast

Emperor's Feast

$39.40

Filet mignon* and chicken breast grilled to perfection. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Hibachi Supreme

Hibachi Supreme

$54.90

Chateaubriand*, 8.5 ounces of our finest center cut tenderloin, served with a grilled cold water lobster tail with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Land 'N Sea

Land 'N Sea

$43.50

Tender filet mignon* and sea scallops grilled in lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Rocky's Choice

Rocky's Choice

$36.40

Hibachi steak* and chicken breast grilled to your specification. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Samurai Treat

Samurai Treat

$43.20

Filet mignon* and colossal shrimp grilled to perfection with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Splash 'N Meadow

Splash 'N Meadow

$39.00

Hibachi steak* and grilled colossal shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled to your specification. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

HOT APPETIZERS

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Served warm and sprinkled with sea salt.

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$7.80

Sautéed with spicy tsuyu no moto sauce.

Pan Fried Pork Gyoza Dumplings

Pan Fried Pork Gyoza Dumplings

$9.20

Spicy sesame soy dipping sauce.

Spicy Chicken Gyoza

Spicy Chicken Gyoza

$9.20

Spicy sesame soy dipping sauce.

Tokyo Wings

Tokyo Wings

$14.20

Choice of 1 sauce: - Black Pepper Teriyaki sauce - Spicy sauce - Sesame Garlic Sauce

Shrimp Saute

Shrimp Saute

$12.90

Served with our homemade ginger sauce.

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$14.90

Tempura soft shell crabs, momiji, scallion, and ponzu sauce.

Chicken Tempura

$10.60

Crunchy chicken lightly battered.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$12.60

Crunchy tempura shrimp lightly battered.

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$9.60

Bell pepper, onion, asparagus, carrot, zucchini and shiitake mushroom.

SIDE ORDER

Hibachi Chicken Rice (for 1)

Hibachi Chicken Rice (for 1)

$5.90

The original Benihana classic. Grilled chicken, rice, egg, and chopped vegetables.

Hibachi Steak Rice (for 1)

Hibachi Steak Rice (for 1)

$6.90

The original Benihana classic. Grilled beef, rice, egg and chopped vegetables.

Hibachi Shrimp Rice (for 1)

Hibachi Shrimp Rice (for 1)

$6.90

The original Benihana classic. Grilled shrimp, rice, egg, and chopped vegetables.

Hibachi Spicy Chicken Rice (for 1)

Hibachi Spicy Chicken Rice (for 1)

$6.40

The Benihana classic with a spicy finish. Grilled chicken, rice, egg, chopped vegetables and a combination of chili peppers, ginger and Sriracha sauce.

Benihana Salad

Benihana Salad

$5.10

Crisp green, red cabbage, carrots, and grape tomatoes in a homemade tangy ginger dressing.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.70

A delicious blend of miso, green onion and tofu.

Benihana Onion Soup

Benihana Onion Soup

$5.40

This Benihana specialty has been a favorite since 1964.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Soy, sesame, and lemon.

COLD APPETIZERS

Chili Ponzu Yellowtail

Chili Ponzu Yellowtail

$15.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, and chili ponzu sauce.

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$12.80

Crunch sesame sushi rice, jalapeno, cilantro, drizzled with black pepper soy sauce topped with Spicy Salmon.

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$12.80

Crunchy sesame rice balls, jalapeño, cilantro, drizzled with soy chili sauce topped with Spicy Tuna.

Crispy Rice Spicy Yellowtail

Crispy Rice Spicy Yellowtail

$12.80

Crunch sesame sushi rice, jalapeno, cilantro, drizzled with black pepper soy sauce.

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$14.70

Tuna, salmon and snapper.

Seared Tuna Tataki

Seared Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared sashimi grade tuna served with ponzu Sauce.

Sushi Sampler

Sushi Sampler

$15.20

Tuna, salmon, snapper, yellowtail and shrimp nigiri.

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$11.60

Onions, seaweed salad, sweet soy sauce, cucumber, and lemon.

UDON

Seafood Diablo

Seafood Diablo

$31.70

Sea scallops, calamari, shrimp, assorted vegetables and Japanese udon noodles grilled in a homemade spicy sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

YAKISOBA

Chicken Yakisoba

Chicken Yakisoba

$26.90

Japanese sautéed noodles with chicken and mixed vegetables in a special sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Shrimp Yakisoba

Shrimp Yakisoba

$27.20

Japanese sautéed noodles with vegetables in a special sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

Steak Yakisoba

Steak Yakisoba

$27.40

Japanese sautéed noodles with mixed vegetables in a special sauce with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

TOFU

Spicy Tofu Steak

Spicy Tofu Steak

$24.10

Tofu, scallions and cilantro grilled in a special spicy homemade sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA

KIDS SIDES/ROLL

Kids California Roll

Kids California Roll

$14.60

Krab†, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and rice. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Edamame

Kids Edamame

$7.00

Kids Side Noodle

$4.50

KIDS MEAT/SEAFOOD

Kids Hibachi Chicken

Kids Hibachi Chicken

$16.00

Chicken breast and mushrooms with sesame seeds. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Chicken Tempura

Kids Chicken Tempura

$16.40

Crunchy tempura chicken. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$16.40

Panko breaded Chicken tenders. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Filet Mignon

Kids Filet Mignon

$19.90

Tenderloin lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Shrimp

Kids Shrimp

$16.70

Hibachi shrimp grilled with lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Hibachi Steak

Kids Hibachi Steak

$17.40

New York strip steak* and mushrooms teppanyaki grilled to your specification. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

COMBINATIONS

Kids Filet Mignon & Chicken

$22.20

Chicken breast and tenderloin steak with mushrooms teppanyaki grilled to your specification. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$22.60

Tenderloin steak and Hibachi Shrimp teppanyaki grilled to your specification with mushrooms and lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Chicken & Shrimp

Kids Chicken & Shrimp

$19.20

Chicken breast and Hibachi shrimp grilled with mushrooms, sesame seeds and lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Chicken & Steak

Kids Chicken & Steak

$19.70

Chicken breast and New York strip steak* with mushrooms teppanyaki grilled to your specification. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

Kids Steak & Shrimp

Kids Steak & Shrimp

$20.10

New York strip steak* and Hibachi Shrimp teppanyaki grilled to your specification with mushrooms and lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.

NIGIRI

Albacore Tuna Nigiri

Albacore Tuna Nigiri

$7.40

2 pieces

Eel Nigiri

Eel Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces

Egg Tamago Nigiri

Egg Tamago Nigiri

$6.30

2 pieces

Kani Krabstick Nigiri

$6.30

2 pieces

Octopus Nigiri

Octopus Nigiri

$7.40

2 pieces

Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$7.40

2 pieces

Salmon Roe Nigiri

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces

Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.10

2 pieces

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces

Snapper Nigiri

Snapper Nigiri

$7.40

2 pieces

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces

Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.40

2 pieces

SASHIMI

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$7.40

2 pieces - no rice

Eel Sashimi

Eel Sashimi

$8.00

2 pieces - no rice

Egg Tamago Sashimi

Egg Tamago Sashimi

$6.30

2 pieces - no rice

Kani Krabstik Sashimi

$6.30

2 pieces - no rice

Octopus Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$7.40

2 pieces - no rice

Salmon Roe Sashimi

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$8.00

2 pieces - no rice

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$7.40

2 pieces - no rice

Shrimp Sashimi

Shrimp Sashimi

$7.10

2 pieces - no rice

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

2 pieces - no rice

Snapper Sashimi

Snapper Sashimi

$7.40

2 pieces - no rice

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$8.00

2 pieces - no rice

Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$7.40

2 pieces - no rice

DESSERT

Mochi Strawberry

Mochi Strawberry

$7.70

3 pieces

ROLLS

Avocado Roll

$5.20
California Roll

California Roll

$9.20

Krab†, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and rice

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.70

Cucumber and rice rolled in seaweed

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$17.20

Eel, avocado, krab†, cucumber.

Eel Roll

Eel Roll

$10.60

Freshwater eel and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and rice

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$10.60

Salmon*, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.70

Tuna*, shrimp, yellowtail*, snapper*, salmon*, Krab†, avocado, cucumber.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.70

Fresh salmon* and rice rolled in seaweed

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.20

Tempura fried shrimp, krab†, pickled carrot, lettuce, avocado and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and rice.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$11.70

Salmon mixed with spicy mayo combined with cucumber, rolled in seaweed and rice

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.70

Tuna*, cucumber, spicy sauce.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$16.70

Soft shell crab, krab†, green leaf, cucumber, avocado, soybean paper, pickled carrots.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.70

Fresh tuna* and rice rolled in seaweed

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$8.20

Green leaf, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage, pickled carrot.

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$9.70

Fresh yellowtail* and rice rolled in seaweed

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$14.60

Krab†, avocado, salmon*, cucumber.

Chili Shrimp Roll

Chili Shrimp Roll

$15.70

Krab†, cream cheese and seaweed tempura in a spicy chili sauce, topped with spicy krab† and shrimp.

Katana Roll

Katana Roll

$13.60

Yellowtail, mango, cream cheese, wasabi tobiko, and chili pepper.

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$11.10

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, spicy sauce on top.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.90

Lobster tempura, krab†, cucumber, lettuce. Comes with one Lobster Roll and two Lobster Hand Rolls.

Shrimp Crunchy Roll

Shrimp Crunchy Roll

$12.10

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, krab†, tempura crumbs.

Shrimp Lover Roll

Shrimp Lover Roll

$14.60

Krab†, avocado, shrimp tempura, shrimp, cucumber.

Spicy Lotus Tempura Roll

Spicy Lotus Tempura Roll

$15.50

Krab† and cream cheese rolled in rice and seaweed, lightly tempura battered and topped with spicy tuna, krab† mix and sliced lotus root; finished with sweet eel sauce and green tempura bits

Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$15.80

Krab†, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, salmon, special mayo sauce.

Hand Rolls

Avocado Hand Roll

$5.20

California Hand Roll

$9.20

Philladelphia Hand Roll

$10.60

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$11.70

Tuna Hand Roll

$9.70

Vegetable Hand Roll

$8.20

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$9.70

SUSHI ENTREES

Nigiri Assortment

Nigiri Assortment

$28.00

Two pieces of each: tuna, yellowtail, and salmon served with one piece of whitefish, shrimp, octopus, and tamago.

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

Sushi & Sashimi Combination

$30.00

Half California Roll†, two sashimi slices of each: tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, served with one piece of salmon, yellowtail, tuna and shrimp nigiri with steamed rice.

Sashimi Assortment

Sashimi Assortment

$35.00

Four slices of each: tuna, salmon and yellowtail served with three slices of whitefish, two pieces of shrimp, two slices of octopus and steamed rice.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$27.00

Two sashimi slices of each: tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish and octopus, shrimp, flying fish and tamago, krab†, wakame and cucumber served over rice.

SODA

Diet Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

12 oz. can

Mountain Dew Can

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

12 oz. can

Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$1.50

12 oz. can

1/2 GAL BAGS

Benihana Lemon Bag

Benihana Lemon Bag

$13.50
Iced Tea Bag

Iced Tea Bag

$11.00
Lemonade Bag

Lemonade Bag

$11.00

WATER

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$4.50

500ml

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$4.50

Sparkling Mineral 500ml

RAMUNE

Original Ramune

Original Ramune

$5.00

Classic Lemon-Lime Japanese bottled soda with a "pop"!

Grape Ramune

Grape Ramune

$5.00

Classic Grape Japanese bottled soda with a "pop"

Strawberry Ramune

Strawberry Ramune

$5.00Out of stock

Classic Strawberry Japanese bottled soda with a "pop"!

ENERGY DRINK

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.40
Sugar-Free Red Bull

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$4.40
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Benihana Saginaw, Michigan, our food is not only cooked it’s choreographed. You’ll find a dining experience unlike any other! Our guests are seated at a communal hibachi grill tables in groups, where your personal chef will perform the ancient art of Teppanyaki. Our chefs will have you craving for more as they slice and dice your meal before your eyes. Highly skilled and well-trained, your personal chef will entertain you as they cook such favorites as steak, chicken, seafood, and fresh vegetables in traditional Japanese style. You can enjoy sushi and sashimi prepared by a talented sushi chef and indulge in our famous, award-winning signature hot sake or a specialty cocktail.

3870 Bay Road, Saginaw, MI 48603

