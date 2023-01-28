Benihana Saginaw
No reviews yet
3870 Bay Road
Saginaw, MI 48603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STEAK AND CHICKEN
Filet Mignon
Tenderloin and mushrooms lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Chateaubriand
8.5 ounces of center cut tenderloin and mushrooms lightly seasoned and grilled with a hint of garlic. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Chicken
Chicken breast and mushrooms with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Steak
New York strip steak and mushrooms hibachi grilled to your specification. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Spicy Hibachi Chicken
Chicken breast grilled with green onions and mushrooms in a special spicy homemade sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms in a special homemade teriyaki sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Teriyaki Steak
Thinly sliced steak, scallions and mushrooms grilled in a homemade teriyaki sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
SEAFOOD
Hibachi Colossal Shrimp
Colossal shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Scallops
Tender sea scallops grilled hibachi style with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Shrimp
Hibachi shrimp grilled to perfection. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Salmon Avocado Tartar
Hibachi grilled salmon served with a savory avocado tartar sauce, with sautéed shiitake mushrooms and asparagus. Served with sautéed udon noodles. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Tuna Steak
Sesame crusted tuna steak* with tomato, avocado and edamame in a white balsamic sauce. Served medium rare. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Ocean Treasure
Grilled cold water lobster tail with grilled sea scallops and colossal shrimp. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Spicy Hibachi Shrimp
Hibachi shrimp grilled with onions, scallions and yellow peppers in a spicy homemade sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Surf Side
Grilled colossal shrimp, calamari and tender sea scallops. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Twin Lobster Tails
Two cold water lobster tails grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
SPECIALTIES
Benihana Delight
Chicken breast and colossal shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Benihana Excellence
Teriyaki beef* julienne with scallions and colossal shrimp. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Benihana Special
Hibachi steak* paired with a cold water lobster tail. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Benihana Trio
Filet mignon*, chicken breast and colossal shrimp grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Deluxe Treat
Filet mignon* and cold water lobster tail grilled with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Emperor's Feast
Filet mignon* and chicken breast grilled to perfection. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Hibachi Supreme
Chateaubriand*, 8.5 ounces of our finest center cut tenderloin, served with a grilled cold water lobster tail with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Land 'N Sea
Tender filet mignon* and sea scallops grilled in lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Rocky's Choice
Hibachi steak* and chicken breast grilled to your specification. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Samurai Treat
Filet mignon* and colossal shrimp grilled to perfection with lemon. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Splash 'N Meadow
Hibachi steak* and grilled colossal shrimp lightly seasoned and grilled to your specification. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP •BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •MUSHROOMS •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE •JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
HOT APPETIZERS
Edamame
Served warm and sprinkled with sea salt.
Spicy Edamame
Sautéed with spicy tsuyu no moto sauce.
Pan Fried Pork Gyoza Dumplings
Spicy sesame soy dipping sauce.
Spicy Chicken Gyoza
Spicy sesame soy dipping sauce.
Tokyo Wings
Choice of 1 sauce: - Black Pepper Teriyaki sauce - Spicy sauce - Sesame Garlic Sauce
Shrimp Saute
Served with our homemade ginger sauce.
Soft Shell Crab
Tempura soft shell crabs, momiji, scallion, and ponzu sauce.
Chicken Tempura
Crunchy chicken lightly battered.
Shrimp Tempura
Crunchy tempura shrimp lightly battered.
Vegetable Tempura
Bell pepper, onion, asparagus, carrot, zucchini and shiitake mushroom.
SIDE ORDER
Hibachi Chicken Rice (for 1)
The original Benihana classic. Grilled chicken, rice, egg, and chopped vegetables.
Hibachi Steak Rice (for 1)
The original Benihana classic. Grilled beef, rice, egg and chopped vegetables.
Hibachi Shrimp Rice (for 1)
The original Benihana classic. Grilled shrimp, rice, egg, and chopped vegetables.
Hibachi Spicy Chicken Rice (for 1)
The Benihana classic with a spicy finish. Grilled chicken, rice, egg, chopped vegetables and a combination of chili peppers, ginger and Sriracha sauce.
Benihana Salad
Crisp green, red cabbage, carrots, and grape tomatoes in a homemade tangy ginger dressing.
Miso Soup
A delicious blend of miso, green onion and tofu.
Benihana Onion Soup
This Benihana specialty has been a favorite since 1964.
Seaweed Salad
Soy, sesame, and lemon.
COLD APPETIZERS
Chili Ponzu Yellowtail
Yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, and chili ponzu sauce.
Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon
Crunch sesame sushi rice, jalapeno, cilantro, drizzled with black pepper soy sauce topped with Spicy Salmon.
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Crunchy sesame rice balls, jalapeño, cilantro, drizzled with soy chili sauce topped with Spicy Tuna.
Crispy Rice Spicy Yellowtail
Crunch sesame sushi rice, jalapeno, cilantro, drizzled with black pepper soy sauce.
Sashimi Sampler
Tuna, salmon and snapper.
Seared Tuna Tataki
Seared sashimi grade tuna served with ponzu Sauce.
Sushi Sampler
Tuna, salmon, snapper, yellowtail and shrimp nigiri.
Tuna Poke
Onions, seaweed salad, sweet soy sauce, cucumber, and lemon.
UDON
Seafood Diablo
Sea scallops, calamari, shrimp, assorted vegetables and Japanese udon noodles grilled in a homemade spicy sauce. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
YAKISOBA
Chicken Yakisoba
Japanese sautéed noodles with chicken and mixed vegetables in a special sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Shrimp Yakisoba
Japanese sautéed noodles with vegetables in a special sauce and sprinkled with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
Steak Yakisoba
Japanese sautéed noodles with mixed vegetables in a special sauce with sesame seeds. 5 course meals served with •BENIHANA ONION SOUP•BENIHANA SALAD •HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER •HIBACHI VEGETABLES •HOMEMADE DIPPING SAUCES •STEAMED RICE•JAPANESE HOT GREEN TEA
TOFU
KIDS SIDES/ROLL
KIDS MEAT/SEAFOOD
Kids Hibachi Chicken
Chicken breast and mushrooms with sesame seeds. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Chicken Tempura
Crunchy tempura chicken. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Panko breaded Chicken tenders. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Filet Mignon
Tenderloin lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Shrimp
Hibachi shrimp grilled with lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Hibachi Steak
New York strip steak* and mushrooms teppanyaki grilled to your specification. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
COMBINATIONS
Kids Filet Mignon & Chicken
Chicken breast and tenderloin steak with mushrooms teppanyaki grilled to your specification. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Filet Mignon & Shrimp
Tenderloin steak and Hibachi Shrimp teppanyaki grilled to your specification with mushrooms and lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Chicken & Shrimp
Chicken breast and Hibachi shrimp grilled with mushrooms, sesame seeds and lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Chicken & Steak
Chicken breast and New York strip steak* with mushrooms teppanyaki grilled to your specification. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
Kids Steak & Shrimp
New York strip steak* and Hibachi Shrimp teppanyaki grilled to your specification with mushrooms and lemon. Entrées served with Japanese onion soup or Benihana salad, shrimp appetizer, vegetables (corn, zucchini and onion) and steamed rice.
NIGIRI
Albacore Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces
Eel Nigiri
2 pieces
Egg Tamago Nigiri
2 pieces
Kani Krabstick Nigiri
2 pieces
Octopus Nigiri
2 pieces
Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces
Salmon Roe Nigiri
2 pieces
Shrimp Nigiri
2 pieces
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces
Snapper Nigiri
2 pieces
Tuna Nigiri
2 pieces
Yellowtail Nigiri
2 pieces
SASHIMI
Albacore Tuna Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Eel Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Egg Tamago Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Kani Krabstik Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Octopus Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Salmon Roe Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Salmon Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Shrimp Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Snapper Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Tuna Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
Yellowtail Sashimi
2 pieces - no rice
ROLLS
Avocado Roll
California Roll
Krab†, cucumber and avocado rolled in seaweed and rice
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber and rice rolled in seaweed
Dragon Roll
Eel, avocado, krab†, cucumber.
Eel Roll
Freshwater eel and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and rice
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon*, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado.
Rainbow Roll
Tuna*, shrimp, yellowtail*, snapper*, salmon*, Krab†, avocado, cucumber.
Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon* and rice rolled in seaweed
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Tempura fried shrimp, krab†, pickled carrot, lettuce, avocado and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and rice.
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon mixed with spicy mayo combined with cucumber, rolled in seaweed and rice
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna*, cucumber, spicy sauce.
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, krab†, green leaf, cucumber, avocado, soybean paper, pickled carrots.
Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna* and rice rolled in seaweed
Vegetable Roll
Green leaf, avocado, cucumber, tomato, red cabbage, pickled carrot.
Yellowtail Roll
Fresh yellowtail* and rice rolled in seaweed
SPECIALTY ROLLS
Alaskan Roll
Krab†, avocado, salmon*, cucumber.
Chili Shrimp Roll
Krab†, cream cheese and seaweed tempura in a spicy chili sauce, topped with spicy krab† and shrimp.
Katana Roll
Yellowtail, mango, cream cheese, wasabi tobiko, and chili pepper.
Las Vegas Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, jalapeño, spicy sauce on top.
Lobster Roll
Lobster tempura, krab†, cucumber, lettuce. Comes with one Lobster Roll and two Lobster Hand Rolls.
Shrimp Crunchy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, krab†, tempura crumbs.
Shrimp Lover Roll
Krab†, avocado, shrimp tempura, shrimp, cucumber.
Spicy Lotus Tempura Roll
Krab† and cream cheese rolled in rice and seaweed, lightly tempura battered and topped with spicy tuna, krab† mix and sliced lotus root; finished with sweet eel sauce and green tempura bits
Sumo Roll
Krab†, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura, salmon, special mayo sauce.
SUSHI ENTREES
Nigiri Assortment
Two pieces of each: tuna, yellowtail, and salmon served with one piece of whitefish, shrimp, octopus, and tamago.
Sushi & Sashimi Combination
Half California Roll†, two sashimi slices of each: tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, served with one piece of salmon, yellowtail, tuna and shrimp nigiri with steamed rice.
Sashimi Assortment
Four slices of each: tuna, salmon and yellowtail served with three slices of whitefish, two pieces of shrimp, two slices of octopus and steamed rice.
Chirashi
Two sashimi slices of each: tuna, yellowtail, salmon, whitefish and octopus, shrimp, flying fish and tamago, krab†, wakame and cucumber served over rice.
RAMUNE
ENERGY DRINK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At Benihana Saginaw, Michigan, our food is not only cooked it’s choreographed. You’ll find a dining experience unlike any other! Our guests are seated at a communal hibachi grill tables in groups, where your personal chef will perform the ancient art of Teppanyaki. Our chefs will have you craving for more as they slice and dice your meal before your eyes. Highly skilled and well-trained, your personal chef will entertain you as they cook such favorites as steak, chicken, seafood, and fresh vegetables in traditional Japanese style. You can enjoy sushi and sashimi prepared by a talented sushi chef and indulge in our famous, award-winning signature hot sake or a specialty cocktail.
3870 Bay Road, Saginaw, MI 48603