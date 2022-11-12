Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benitos Pizza

No reviews yet

8129 N Middlebelt rd

Westland, MI 48185

Popular Items

Large
Benito Bread
Big Benito

Build Your Own

Personal

$3.99

Small

$8.99

Medium

$10.99

Large

$12.99

XL Deep dish

$16.99

Big Benito

$26.99

2 LRG 3 toppings each

$30.99

Speciality Pizzas

Hawaiian

Bacon, ham, pineapple, extra cheese

Meat Special

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, Italian sausage, ground beef

Vegetarian

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, tomatoes

Deluxe

Pepperoni, ham, green peppers, onions, mushrooms

Chicken BBQ

Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese

Chicken Supreme

Seasoned chicken, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar cheese

Big Meal

Pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, ground beef, Italian sausage, green olives, extra cheese

BLT

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo

Seasoned chicken, alfredo sauce, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomatoes

Spinach Supreme

Fresh spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, feta

Mediterrean

Feta, mozzarella, onions, black olives, tomatoes, mild peppers

Salads

Tossed salad

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mozzarella

Anitpasto

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, salami, ham, onions, green peppers, black olives, green olives, mild peppers, mozzarella

Greek

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, feta cheese, beets, kalamata olives, onions, pepperocini, greek dressing

Chicken Caeser

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, Caeser dressing

Breads and Sides

Benito Bread

$4.99+

Mozzarella, parmesan, garlic butter

Breadsticks

$4.99+

Parmesan and Garlic butter

French Fries

$3.74+

Garlic cream cheese dip

$2.99

Ranch

$1.00

Pizza sauce

$1.00

Extra dressing

$1.00

Mild pepper

$1.00

Garlic butter

$1.00

Anchovies

$1.00

Desserts

Chocolate Brownie

$4.99

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.99+

Cinnamon butter, frosting

Chocolate chip cookie

$4.99

Subs

BLT Sub

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, mayo

Club Sub

$7.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, mayo

Ham and Cheese Sub

$7.99

Ham, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, mayo

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$7.99

Turkey, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, Italian dressing

Meatball Sub

Meatballs, marinara sauce, parmesan, mozzarella

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Italian Sub

$7.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, onions, mild peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, Italian dressing

Veggie Sub

$7.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives, tomatoes, lettuce, provolone, Italian dressing

Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.99

Grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, provolone, Italian dressing

Steak and Cheese Sub

$7.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone, Italian dressing

Chicken BBQ Sub

$7.99

Grilled chicken, onions, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese

Pasta

Chicken Fettucini

$10.99+

Fettucini pasta, grilled chicken, creamy alfredo sauce, parmesan and mozzarella

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, ham, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella

Steak and Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar

Ham and Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Ham, onions, green peppers, mozzarella, cheddar

Chicken Supreme Calzone

$11.99

Chicken, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar, mozzarella

Turkey and Bacon Calzone

$11.99

Turkey, onions, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar

Pizza Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella, pizza sauce

Veggie Calzone

$11.99

Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black and green olives, tomatoes, mozzarella

Build your own Calzone

$11.99

Mozzarella and pizza sauce with up to any 5 toppings

Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Boneless Wings

$9.99+

Beverages

2 Liters

$2.85

12 OZ can

$1.25

Starbucks

$3.50

20 oz (water/gatorade)

$1.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Handcrafted Pizza!

