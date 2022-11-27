Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Seafood

Benjamin's Roadhouse

1211 Liberty St

Franklin, PA 16323

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

$14.99

Mozzarella sticks, corn nuggets, pizza bites, and battered mushrooms fried until golden and served with marinara sauce and ranch

Big Deconstructed Meatball

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.99

Fiesta Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Red jalapeno halves stuffed with tangy chili cream in crunchy breadcrumbs sprinkled with red and green pepper flakes. Served with a side of ranch

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Homemade Potato Chips

$9.99

Humongous Pretzel

$15.99

Hot, platter-sized soft pretzel served with nacho cheese sauce, honey mustard, and ranch

Lemongrass Chicken Potstickers

$9.99

Mini Tacos

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Tender artichoke hearts and baby spinach blended with fresh garlic and parmesan cheese creating a delicious dip served warm with hand cut tortilla chips

Burgers

Angus Smashburger

$10.99

8 ounces of Angus burger expertly seasoned

Angus Smashburger w/ Cheese

Angus Smashburger w/ Cheese

$11.99

9 ounces of Angus burger expertly seasoned

Roadhouse Burger

$13.99

Angus Reserve burger expertly seasoned and topped with crispy bacon, house made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and crunchy onion straws

Pork Belly Burger

$14.99

Pizza Burger

$13.99

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Bruschetta Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.99

Fig & Pig

$11.99

Greek Flatbread

$11.99

Margherita Flatbread

$11.99

Meats

Beef & Shrimp Broccoli

$19.99
Bruschetta Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with bruschetta and a balsamic glaze served over angel hair noodles

Dark Forest Prime Stirfry

$19.99

Full Rack Roadhouse Ribs

$26.99

Tender, falling off the bone baby back ribs, slow cooked and seasoned to perfection and basted with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice

Half Rack Roadhouse Ribs

$18.99

Tender, falling off the bone baby back ribs, slow cooked and seasoned to perfection and basted with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice

Honey Mustard Chicken

$18.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, fresh mushrooms, and honey mustard smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of your choice

Marinated Steak Tips

$17.99

8 ounces of tender marinated sirloin tips and served over a bed of white rice

Ribeye

Ribeye

$27.99

11 ounces of Angus Reserve seasoned boneless ribeye grilled over an open flame and served with your choice of side

Sirloin Steak

$21.99

6 ounces of tender, expertly seasoned Angus Reserve sirloin grilled over an open flame to enhance its flavors. Served with a side of your choice

Pasta

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Cajun Shrimp & Crab Mac & Cheese

$20.99

Cajun seasoned shrimp and crab tossed with our white cheddar mac and cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$16.99

Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over angel hair pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine tossed in our rich, creamy Alfredo sauce and finished with grated parmesan cheese

Italian Pasta

$17.99

Vodka Tortellini

$16.99

Cheese filled tortellini tossed in a creamy blush vodka sauce and topped with parmesan cheese

Premium Sides

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

House Salad

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Regular Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Wild Rice

$2.99

Pasta

$2.99

White Rice

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sweet Chili Infused Rice

$2.99

Salads

Black and Bleu Steak Salad

Black and Bleu Steak Salad

$18.99

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, candied walnuts, and 6 ounces of Cajun-seasoned sirloin steak

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens garnished with diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, diced eggs, avocado, and bleu cheese crumbles

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, kalamata olives, and Feta cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Sliced chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with garden vegetables, smothered with shredded cheese and fries

Grilled Steak Salad

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.99

6 ounces of tender grilled sirloin on a bed of mixed greens with garden vegetables, shredded cheese, and fries

Parkside

$9.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and croutons

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$15.99

Pecan and cranberry crusted chicken breast atop mixed greens with garden vegetables

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.99

Marinated chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing rolled in your choice of a garlic and herb, tomato basil, or spinach wrap

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Tender, shredded pork smothered in our house made BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar

Reuben

Reuben

$13.99

Thinly sliced corned beef piled high and grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on thick cut Rye

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

½ pound of shredded sirloin steak with peppers and onions served on a long bun and covered with melted mozzarella cheese

Roadhouse Brisket

$15.99

Tender slices of brisket layered with a tangy horseradish cheddar or smoked cheddar, house made BBQ, pickle slaw, and crispy fried onion straws on a hoagie bun

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Tony's Big Italian

$13.99

Triple Club Sandwich Kebab

$13.99

Veggie Wrap

$13.99

Seafood

Corkscrew Shrimp

Corkscrew Shrimp

$21.99

Butterflied breaded shrimp fried until golden and served with a side of sweet chili sauce and your choice of side

Honey Cajun Cod

$18.99

Cod loin broiled with a Cajun-honey sauce served over a bed of angel hair and fresh spinach

Lobster Ravioli

$19.99
Shrimp & Broccoli

Shrimp & Broccoli

$18.99

Tender pieces of shrimp and broccoli broiled in an herbal wine sauce served over wild rice

Smoked Salmon

$19.99

Norwegian cold-water salmon broiled in our house marinade. Served with your choice of side

Stuffed Icelandic Cod

Stuffed Icelandic Cod

$18.99

Cod loin filled with a shrimp and crab stuffing and served with your choice of side

Wings

Half dozen Bone-in

$9.99

Half dozen Boneless

$6.99

Dozen Bone-in

$15.99

Dozen Boneless

$12.99

Kid's Items

Burger Sliders

$7.95

Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Ravioli

$7.95

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Pizza

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Desserts

Creme Brulee

$4.75

Manhattan Cheesecake

$5.00

Lemon Italian Cake

$5.00

Cookies~n~Cream Cold Lava Cake

$5.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Tart

$5.50

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$5.00

Pecan Praline Cake

$5.50

Oh So Good Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Mixed Berry Cheesecake

$5.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Raspberry Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Banana Marble Cake

$5.50

Items

Waffles

$8.95

Breakfast Platter

$9.95

Country Fried Steak

$10.95

Apple Stuffed Crepes

$7.95

Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

Breakfast Wrap

$10.95

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$8.95

Drafts

HH Twisted Tea

$3.00

HH Summer Shandy

$3.00

HH Bell's 2-Hearted

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1211 Liberty St, Franklin, PA 16323

Directions

Gallery
Benjamin's Roadhouse image
Benjamin's Roadhouse image
Benjamin's Roadhouse image

