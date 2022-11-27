Benjamin's Roadhouse
1211 Liberty St
Franklin, PA 16323
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
Mozzarella sticks, corn nuggets, pizza bites, and battered mushrooms fried until golden and served with marinara sauce and ranch
Big Deconstructed Meatball
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Fiesta Jalapeno Poppers
Red jalapeno halves stuffed with tangy chili cream in crunchy breadcrumbs sprinkled with red and green pepper flakes. Served with a side of ranch
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Mushrooms
Homemade Potato Chips
Humongous Pretzel
Hot, platter-sized soft pretzel served with nacho cheese sauce, honey mustard, and ranch
Lemongrass Chicken Potstickers
Mini Tacos
Mozzarella Sticks
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Tender artichoke hearts and baby spinach blended with fresh garlic and parmesan cheese creating a delicious dip served warm with hand cut tortilla chips
Burgers
Angus Smashburger
8 ounces of Angus burger expertly seasoned
Angus Smashburger w/ Cheese
9 ounces of Angus burger expertly seasoned
Roadhouse Burger
Angus Reserve burger expertly seasoned and topped with crispy bacon, house made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and crunchy onion straws
Pork Belly Burger
Pizza Burger
Flatbreads
Meats
Beef & Shrimp Broccoli
Bruschetta Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with bruschetta and a balsamic glaze served over angel hair noodles
Dark Forest Prime Stirfry
Full Rack Roadhouse Ribs
Tender, falling off the bone baby back ribs, slow cooked and seasoned to perfection and basted with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice
Half Rack Roadhouse Ribs
Tender, falling off the bone baby back ribs, slow cooked and seasoned to perfection and basted with our homemade BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice
Honey Mustard Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, fresh mushrooms, and honey mustard smothered with mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of your choice
Marinated Steak Tips
8 ounces of tender marinated sirloin tips and served over a bed of white rice
Ribeye
11 ounces of Angus Reserve seasoned boneless ribeye grilled over an open flame and served with your choice of side
Sirloin Steak
6 ounces of tender, expertly seasoned Angus Reserve sirloin grilled over an open flame to enhance its flavors. Served with a side of your choice
Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cajun Shrimp & Crab Mac & Cheese
Cajun seasoned shrimp and crab tossed with our white cheddar mac and cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Hand-breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over angel hair pasta
Eggplant Parmesan
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in our rich, creamy Alfredo sauce and finished with grated parmesan cheese
Italian Pasta
Vodka Tortellini
Cheese filled tortellini tossed in a creamy blush vodka sauce and topped with parmesan cheese
Premium Sides
Regular Sides
Salads
Black and Bleu Steak Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, candied walnuts, and 6 ounces of Cajun-seasoned sirloin steak
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens garnished with diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, diced eggs, avocado, and bleu cheese crumbles
Greek Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, avocado, kalamata olives, and Feta cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sliced chicken breast on a bed of mixed greens with garden vegetables, smothered with shredded cheese and fries
Grilled Steak Salad
6 ounces of tender grilled sirloin on a bed of mixed greens with garden vegetables, shredded cheese, and fries
Parkside
Mixed greens topped with sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, and croutons
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Pecan and cranberry crusted chicken breast atop mixed greens with garden vegetables
Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Marinated chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, and tomato drizzled with ranch dressing rolled in your choice of a garlic and herb, tomato basil, or spinach wrap
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender, shredded pork smothered in our house made BBQ sauce and topped with cheddar
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high and grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on thick cut Rye
Philly Cheesesteak
½ pound of shredded sirloin steak with peppers and onions served on a long bun and covered with melted mozzarella cheese
Roadhouse Brisket
Tender slices of brisket layered with a tangy horseradish cheddar or smoked cheddar, house made BBQ, pickle slaw, and crispy fried onion straws on a hoagie bun
Tuna Melt
Tony's Big Italian
Triple Club Sandwich Kebab
Veggie Wrap
Seafood
Corkscrew Shrimp
Butterflied breaded shrimp fried until golden and served with a side of sweet chili sauce and your choice of side
Honey Cajun Cod
Cod loin broiled with a Cajun-honey sauce served over a bed of angel hair and fresh spinach
Lobster Ravioli
Shrimp & Broccoli
Tender pieces of shrimp and broccoli broiled in an herbal wine sauce served over wild rice
Smoked Salmon
Norwegian cold-water salmon broiled in our house marinade. Served with your choice of side
Stuffed Icelandic Cod
Cod loin filled with a shrimp and crab stuffing and served with your choice of side
Desserts
Creme Brulee
Manhattan Cheesecake
Lemon Italian Cake
Cookies~n~Cream Cold Lava Cake
Reese's Peanut Butter Tart
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Pecan Praline Cake
Oh So Good Chocolate Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Mixed Berry Cheesecake
Key Lime Cheesecake
Chocolate Raspberry Cake
Chocolate Lava Cake
Chocolate Banana Marble Cake
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
