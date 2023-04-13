Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benjie's Mexican 115 Dawkins St

115 Dawkins Street

Aberdeen, NC 28315

Food Menu

Entradas

Guacamole Small

$5.99

Guacamole Lg

$7.99

Cheese Dip Small

$4.99

Cheese Dip lg

$7.49

Beef Nachos

$11.99
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Shrimp with Fries

$12.49

Antojitos Mexicanos

American Style Tacos

$3.69

Your choice of meat, chicken, beef or pork.

carne a la Tampiquena

Ceviche Tostada

$6.19

A crispy corn tortilla, topped with mayonnai - se, grilled shrimp. Mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, avocado and special cocktail sauce.

Chile Releno

$15.29

Costilla's de Puerco / Baby Back Ribs

$17.29

Gordita

$5.19

Small, thick rounded tortilla. Opened face to face to make a sandwich, stuffed with shre - dded chicken, cilantro, cheese and onions.

Hard Shell Tacos

$2.49

Stuffed with only beef and cheese

Huarche

$11.29

Large, thick grilled tortilla, topped with refried beans, green tomatillo sauce, onions, cheese cilantro, tomatoes and avocado. Choose meat; chicken, steak or pork.

Mexican Style Tacos

$3.69

Your choice of meat, chicken, beef or pork. Topped with cilantro and onions.

NEW Three Beni's Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Shrimp, onion, tomato, jalapeno peppers, cilantro and mozzarella cheese.

NEW Three Birria Tacos

$14.99

NEW Three Cheese Steak Tacos

$12.49

NEW Two Beni's Shrimp Tostadas

$10.29

Parrillada Mixta, Serving 2 People

$33.29

Pechuga Asada

$16.29

Pechuga Empanizada

$17.29

Picadita

$5.19

Small, thick rounded corn tortilla, with raised edges,topped with beef, green tomatillo sauce, cheese, cilantro and onions

Pollo con Mole

$15.29

Pupusa

$4.99

Thick rounded corn tortilla, stuffed with a mix pork skin in green tomatillo sauce, special mix of cheese and black refried beans

Rib Eye Steak With Shrimp

$32.99

Sope

$5.19

Deep fried, thick small rounded tortilla with raised edges. Topped with beef, refried beans lettuce, cheese, sour cream and avocado.

T-Bone Steak And Shrimp

$32.99

Tamal

$3.19

Homemade chicken or pork tamales.

Tex Mex Taco's (Mix)

$4.99

Shrimp, Grilled onions, jalapenos peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers, epazote, cilantro

Tostada Mexicana

$5.19

A crispy fried tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and avocado.

Special Dinner Dishes

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$15.29

Crispy Deep dried corn tortillas chips, simme - red in a green tomatillo sauce. Topped with 6 oz. grilled steak, two sunny side up eggs and sour cream.

Flautas.

$15.29

Three extra large corn tortillas, rolled into a crispy tacos, stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and avocado. Served with rice and s, refried beans.

Tortas Mexicanas.

$12.29

Mexican sandwich stuffed with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pickled jalapeno peppers, mayonnaise, cheese and side of fries. Choose meat; Chicken, beef or pork.

Bisteck Ranchero

$16.29

10 oz. eye round beef cooked on the grill and finished to cook on a sauté pan, with fresh onions, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, fresh gar - lic and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Bisteck Ranchero SERVING FOR 5

$74.99

Carne Asada.

$16.99

Grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak with rice, refried , beans and guacamole salad, topped with jalapeno peppers and onions.

Carne Asada FOR 5

$71.99

Caldos/Soups

Caldo de Pollo/ Chicken Soup.

$13.29

Caldo de Res / Beef Soup.

$18.29

Caldo de Camaron / Shrimp Soup

$15.29

7 Mares / Seven Seafood Soup.

$18.49

Menudo.

$18.29

kids Menu

Kids Drink

$1.79

Chicken Burrito.

$5.49

One Beef Taco

$4.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.49

Cheeseburger and Fries

$6.49

Chicken Nuggets and Fries.

$6.49

ACP

$5.49

Three Tacos Dorados

$5.49

Beef Quesadilla.

$6.49

Corn Dog

$5.49

Jumbo Hot Dog and Fries

$6.49

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.49

Slice Pizza and Fries.

$4.49

Enchilada Ground Beef.

$5.49

Del Mar/Seafood Dishes Cocteles/cocktails

Coctel de Camaron/Shrimp Cocktail

$17.79

Coctel Campechano/Mixed Cocktail

$21.29

Ostiones Frescos/Fresh Oysters.

$18.79

Ceviche de Camaron/Shrimp Ceviche

$17.79

Dishes

Camarones al Chipotle/Chipotle Shrimp

$16.99

Mahi Mahi

$16.49

Camarones Asados/Grilled Shrimp.

$22.99

Camarones Empapelados/Wrapped Shrimp

$17.99

Filete de Pescado a la Mantequilla/Buttered Sauce Fish Fillet

$16.29

Cielo Mar y Tierra.

$19.29

Mariscada Asada/ Seafood Plater

$27.29

Mojarra Frita

$16.29

Salmon Steak

$16.49

Camarones al Mojo de ajo/Garlic Shrimp Sauce

$16.99

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich.

$11.49

Hawaiian Sandwich.

$11.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$5.29

Churros...

$5.29

Deep Fried Plantains..

$6.29

Cheese Cake-Xangos

$5.29

Flan

$3.29

Sides

Extra Tortilla

$1.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Drinks Menu

Flavored Waters

Horchata.

$4.59

Jamaica

$4.59

Nance

$4.49

Mango

$4.69

Guayaba

$4.69

Tamarindo

$4.49

Guanabana

$4.49

Refill

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Mora

$4.49

Nance (Copy)

$4.59

Nance (Copy)

$4.59

Mexican Soft Drinks

Sidral Mundet

$2.99

Jarritos-Mango

$2.99

Jarritos-Tamaridno

$2.99

Jarritos-Fruit Punch.

$2.99

Jarritos-Grapefruit

$2.99

Sangria Senorial-Grape

$2.99

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$2.99

1/2 Liter Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.39

1/2 Liter Mexican Fanta

$4.39

1/2 Liter Fresca

$4.39

Imported Beer

Modelo negra

$4.69

Modelo expecial 12oz

$4.69

Modelo expecial 32oz

$9.99

Corona Extra

$4.69

Corona Familiar 12oz

$4.69

Corona Familia 32oz

$9.99

Pacifico Clara

$4.69

Victoria 12oz

$4.69

Victoria 32oz

$9.99

Dos equis Amber

$4.69

Dos Equis Lager

$4.69

Cubeta/Bucket 6x Corona

$23.99

Domestic Beer

Bud Lite

$3.69

Budweiser

$3.69

Coors light

$3.69

Miller Lite

$3.69

Beer On Draft 14oz

Michelob Lite

$4.39

Modelo Expecial

$4.39

Model Negra

$4.39

Model Negra

$4.39

Pacifico Clara

$4.39

Pacifico Clara

$4.39

Beer On Draft 22oz

Michelob Lite 22oz

$7.29

Modelo Expecial 22oz

$7.29

Model Negra 22oz

$7.29

Model Negra 22oz

$7.29

Pacifico Clara 22oz

$7.29

Pacifico Clara 22oz

$7.29

Beer On Draft 32oz

Michelob Lite 32oz

$8.59

Modelo Expecial 32oz

$8.59

Model Negra 32oz

$8.59

Model Negra 32oz

$8.59

Pacifico Clara 32oz

$8.59

Pacifico Clara 32oz

$8.59

Wine

House Merlot

$5.99

House Pinot Grigio

$5.99

House Chardonnay

$5.99

House Cabernet

$5.99

Margaritas

Traditional

$8.99

Top shelf

$14.99

Top shelf

$18.99

Fancy Top shelf

$23.99

Mango Or Strawberry Traditional

$11.00

Mango Or strawberry Top Shelf

$15.99

48oz traditional margarita

$34.99

48oz top shelf margarita

$54.99

48oz top shelf Margarita

$75.00

48oz Fancy top shelf Margarita

$84.00

Liquor

Barcardi Black

$6.00

Barcardi Pinapple

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Barcardi Pinapple DBL

$10.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Lanazul

$7.00

Jimador

$7.00

Sauza

$7.00

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Cuervo reposado

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Heradura

$8.00

LanazuL DBL

$11.00

Jimador DBL

$11.00

Sauza DBL

$11.00

Cuervo Silver DBL

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$18.00

Hornitos DBL

$14.00

Cuervo reposado DBL

$18.00

1800 Reposado DBL

$16.00

Patron Silver DBL

$14.00

Heradura DBL

$14.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Cointreau DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Jagermeister DBL

$12.00

Titos

$6.00

Titos dbl

$10.00

Absolute

$6.00

Absolute dbl

$10.00

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combos

1. Speedy Gonzalez

$8.49

2. Beef Chile Relleno And Beef Taco

$9.49

3. Beef Burrito, Beef Taco & Beef Enchilada

$11.49

4. Two Beef Enchiladas And Beef Chile Relleno

$11.49

5. Enchiladas (2)

$7.99

6. Enchiladas (3)

$10.29

7. Tamales

$8.29

8. Sopes

$10.99

9. Gorditas

$10.99

10. Picaditas

$10.99

11. Tostadas

$10.99

12. Chimichanga

$10.29

Lunch Burritos

13. Burrito del mar

$12.99

14. Burrito suizo

$12.49

15. Burrito trio

$13.99

16. Burrito california

$12.49

17. Burrito mexicano

$12.49

18. Burrito texano

$11.99

19. Burrito chicago Benji

$11.99

20. Burrito wet

$11.99

21. Burrito san diego

$11.99

22. Burrito oaxaca

$11.99

23. Burrito orlando

$12.49

24. Burrito Poblano

$12.49

Lunch Quesadilla

21. Quesadilla Benji

$13.49

22. Quesadilla Americana

$12.29

23. Quesadilla Texana

$12.29

24. Quesadilla California

$13.29

25. Quesadilla Trio

$14.29

26. Quesadilla Veggie

$11.29

27. Quesadilla Tropical

$13.99

28. Quesadilla Caribe

$14.29

28-A. Quesadilla mexicana

$12.99

28-B. Quesadilla Popeye

$12.99

28-C. Ocean Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.29

Lunch Fajitas

29. Chicken Fajitas

$12.29

30. Steak Fajitas

$13.29

31. Shrimps Fajitas

$13.29

32. shrimps and chicken Fajitas

$13.99

33. Trios Fajitas

$15.49

Lunch Pollo/Chicken

35. ACP

$9.99

28. Pollo fundido

$11.29

40. Choripollo

$11.29

41. Mushroom chicken

$11.29

42. Pollo Borracho

$11.29

44. Beef Taco salad

$8.29

44. Chicken taco salad

$8.29

45. Tacos

$13.99

Dinner Combo

Dinner Combos

1. Speedy Gonzalez

$10.29

2. Beef Chile Relleno And Beef Taco

$11.49

3. Beef Burrito, Beef Taco & Beef Enchilada

$12.49

4. Two Beef Enchiladas And Beef Chile Relleno

$12.49

5. Enchiladas (2)

$8.99

6. Enchiladas (3)

$12.99

7. Tamales

$9.29

8. Sopes

$13.29

9. Gorditas

$13.29

10. Picaditas

$13.29

11. Tostadas

$12.99

12. Chimichanga

$13.29

Dinner Burritos

13. Burrito del mar

$15.99

14. Burrito suizo

$15.99

15. Burrito trio

$16.99

16. Burrito california

$16.99

17. Burrito mexicano

$15.99

18. Burrito texano

$15.29

19. Burrito chicago Benji

$15.29

20. Burrito wet

$15.29

21. Burrito san diego

$15.29

22. Burrito oaxaca

$15.29

23. Burrito orlando

$15.99

24. Burrito Poblano

$15.99

Dinner Quesadilla

21. Quesadilla Benji

$14.99

22. Quesadilla Americana

$15.49

23. Quesadilla Texana

$15.29

24. Quesadilla California

$16.29

25. Quesadilla Trio

$17.29

26. Quesadilla Veggie

$13.49

27. Quesadilla Tropical

$15.99

28. Quesadilla Caribe

$16.29

28-A. Quesadilla mexicana

$14.99

28-B. Quesadilla Popeye

$14.99

28-C. Ocean Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.29

Dinner Fajitas

29. Chicken Fajitas

$15.29

30. Steak Fajitas

$16.99

31. Shrimps Fajitas

$17.29

32. shrimps and chicken Fajitas

$17.99

33. Trios Fajitas

$18.99

Dinner Pollo/Chicken

35. ACP

$11.99

38. Pollo fundido

$15.29

40. Choripollo

$15.29

41. Mushroom chicken

$15.29

42. Pollo Borracho

$15.29

44. Beef Taco salad

$9.29

44. Chicken taco salad

$9.29

45. Tacos

$14.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Dawkins Street, Aberdeen, NC 28315

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

