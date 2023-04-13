Benjie's Mexican 115 Dawkins St
115 Dawkins Street
Aberdeen, NC 28315
Food Menu
Entradas
Antojitos Mexicanos
American Style Tacos
Your choice of meat, chicken, beef or pork.
carne a la Tampiquena
Ceviche Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla, topped with mayonnai - se, grilled shrimp. Mixed with diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno peppers, avocado and special cocktail sauce.
Chile Releno
Costilla's de Puerco / Baby Back Ribs
Gordita
Small, thick rounded tortilla. Opened face to face to make a sandwich, stuffed with shre - dded chicken, cilantro, cheese and onions.
Hard Shell Tacos
Stuffed with only beef and cheese
Huarche
Large, thick grilled tortilla, topped with refried beans, green tomatillo sauce, onions, cheese cilantro, tomatoes and avocado. Choose meat; chicken, steak or pork.
Mexican Style Tacos
Your choice of meat, chicken, beef or pork. Topped with cilantro and onions.
NEW Three Beni's Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp, onion, tomato, jalapeno peppers, cilantro and mozzarella cheese.
NEW Three Birria Tacos
NEW Three Cheese Steak Tacos
NEW Two Beni's Shrimp Tostadas
Parrillada Mixta, Serving 2 People
Pechuga Asada
Pechuga Empanizada
Picadita
Small, thick rounded corn tortilla, with raised edges,topped with beef, green tomatillo sauce, cheese, cilantro and onions
Pollo con Mole
Pupusa
Thick rounded corn tortilla, stuffed with a mix pork skin in green tomatillo sauce, special mix of cheese and black refried beans
Rib Eye Steak With Shrimp
Sope
Deep fried, thick small rounded tortilla with raised edges. Topped with beef, refried beans lettuce, cheese, sour cream and avocado.
T-Bone Steak And Shrimp
Tamal
Homemade chicken or pork tamales.
Tex Mex Taco's (Mix)
Shrimp, Grilled onions, jalapenos peppers, mushrooms, bell peppers, epazote, cilantro
Tostada Mexicana
A crispy fried tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and avocado.
Special Dinner Dishes
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Crispy Deep dried corn tortillas chips, simme - red in a green tomatillo sauce. Topped with 6 oz. grilled steak, two sunny side up eggs and sour cream.
Flautas.
Three extra large corn tortillas, rolled into a crispy tacos, stuffed with shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and avocado. Served with rice and s, refried beans.
Tortas Mexicanas.
Mexican sandwich stuffed with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, pickled jalapeno peppers, mayonnaise, cheese and side of fries. Choose meat; Chicken, beef or pork.
Bisteck Ranchero
10 oz. eye round beef cooked on the grill and finished to cook on a sauté pan, with fresh onions, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, fresh gar - lic and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.
Bisteck Ranchero SERVING FOR 5
Carne Asada.
Grilled 10 oz. rib eye steak with rice, refried , beans and guacamole salad, topped with jalapeno peppers and onions.
Carne Asada FOR 5
Caldos/Soups
kids Menu
Kids Drink
Chicken Burrito.
One Beef Taco
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheeseburger and Fries
Chicken Nuggets and Fries.
ACP
Three Tacos Dorados
Beef Quesadilla.
Corn Dog
Jumbo Hot Dog and Fries
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Slice Pizza and Fries.
Enchilada Ground Beef.
Del Mar/Seafood Dishes Cocteles/cocktails
Dishes
Camarones al Chipotle/Chipotle Shrimp
Mahi Mahi
Camarones Asados/Grilled Shrimp.
Camarones Empapelados/Wrapped Shrimp
Filete de Pescado a la Mantequilla/Buttered Sauce Fish Fillet
Cielo Mar y Tierra.
Mariscada Asada/ Seafood Plater
Mojarra Frita
Salmon Steak
Camarones al Mojo de ajo/Garlic Shrimp Sauce
Drinks Menu
Flavored Waters
Mexican Soft Drinks
Imported Beer
Beer On Draft 14oz
Beer On Draft 22oz
Beer On Draft 32oz
Margaritas
Liquor
Barcardi Black
Barcardi Pinapple
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Barcardi Pinapple DBL
Bacardi DBL
Bacardi Limon DBL
Captain Morgan DBL
Well Tequila
Lanazul
Jimador
Sauza
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Hornitos
Cuervo reposado
1800 Reposado
Patron Silver
Heradura
LanazuL DBL
Jimador DBL
Sauza DBL
Cuervo Silver DBL
Don Julio Anejo DBL
Hornitos DBL
Cuervo reposado DBL
1800 Reposado DBL
Patron Silver DBL
Heradura DBL
Cointreau
Jagermeister
Jagermeister
Cointreau DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Titos
Titos dbl
Absolute
Absolute dbl
Dinner Combo
Dinner Combos
1. Speedy Gonzalez
2. Beef Chile Relleno And Beef Taco
3. Beef Burrito, Beef Taco & Beef Enchilada
4. Two Beef Enchiladas And Beef Chile Relleno
5. Enchiladas (2)
6. Enchiladas (3)
7. Tamales
8. Sopes
9. Gorditas
10. Picaditas
11. Tostadas
12. Chimichanga
Dinner Burritos
13. Burrito del mar
14. Burrito suizo
15. Burrito trio
16. Burrito california
17. Burrito mexicano
18. Burrito texano
19. Burrito chicago Benji
20. Burrito wet
21. Burrito san diego
22. Burrito oaxaca
23. Burrito orlando
24. Burrito Poblano
Dinner Quesadilla
21. Quesadilla Benji
22. Quesadilla Americana
23. Quesadilla Texana
24. Quesadilla California
25. Quesadilla Trio
26. Quesadilla Veggie
27. Quesadilla Tropical
28. Quesadilla Caribe
28-A. Quesadilla mexicana
28-B. Quesadilla Popeye
28-C. Ocean Shrimp Quesadilla
Dinner Fajitas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
115 Dawkins Street, Aberdeen, NC 28315