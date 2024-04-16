Benji's Bagels & Coffee House 6108 Robertson Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
An independently owned Bagel and Coffee Shop situated in West Nashville, where you can indulge in an array of freshly made bagels, schmears, breakfast sandwiches, and baked goods, all made in house from start to finish. Thank you in advance for supporting our small business!
Location
6108 Robertson Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - The Nations
No Reviews
1105 North 51st Avenue Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
Hattie B's - Nashville - Lower Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant