Benji's Cafe 218 Donnell Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

218 Donnell Blvd

Daleville, AL 36322

Food

Combos

Ribs + 2 sides

$13.00

Pork + 2 sides

$11.00

Asian Chicken + 2 sides

$12.00

Chicken + 2 sides

$11.00

Rice & Beans

$8.49

Chili & Rice

$8.49

Chili & Tortilla Chips

$8.49

Soup & Rice

$8.00

Soup & Tortilla Chips

$8.00

Sides

Seasoned Rice

$2.50

Ham & Bean Stew

$3.00

1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans

$4.50

Potato Salad

$2.35

Mashed Potato

$2.35

Jalapeno Corn

$2.35

Asian Slaw

$2.85

Cinnamon Sweet Plantains

$2.00

Chinese Green Beans

$2.85

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$2.85

Japanese Clear Soup

$3.85

Pan de Bono

$2.00

Southern Cornbread

$2.70

Chinese Rib Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Asian Dressing 2 oz

$0.75

Cilantro Garlic Aioli 2 oz

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Drinks

Malta India

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Fanta Grape

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Lemonade - 16oz cup

$2.00

Sweet Tea - 16oz cup

$2.00

Unsweet Tea - 16oz cup

$2.00

Yoohoo

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Passion Fruit Lemonade

Desserts

Cheesecake - Plain

$4.50

Cheesecake - Toppings

$5.00

Quesito

$2.00

Quesito - Cinnamon Sugar

$2.00

Quesito - Guava

$2.50

Quesito - Nutella

$2.50

Flan Coco

$4.00

Flan Vanilla

$4.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00

It's a Crime Pie

$3.35

Coquito Rum Cheesecake

$5.00

Churro Cheesecake

$5.00

Soups

BOWL Chili No. 5

$8.00

BOWL Chicken Potato

$7.00

CUP Chili No. 5

$5.00

CUP Chicken Potato

$4.00

MEAT ONLY

Ribs (4 Bones)

$10.00

Asian Chicken

$9.00

Chicken

$7.00

Roast Pork

$7.00

Groceries

Dairy

30 Eggs - Regular Price

$10.00

12 Eggs - Special Price

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

218 Donnell Blvd, Daleville, AL 36322

Directions

