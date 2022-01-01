Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Middle Eastern

BenjYehuda Madison

487 Reviews

$

500 W Madison

Chicago, IL 60661

CATERING

Abundance Buffet Chicken & Falafel

Abundance Buffet Chicken & Falafel

$13.00

Buffet Style Catering that includes: Basmati and Brown rice Chicken Shawarma Falafel Hand-Stretched Pita Hummus and Baba Ganoush Jerusalem Salad, corn salad, pickles, carrot salad, cabbage salad, and romaine lettuce Hot Sauce, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce **Price is per person**

Abundance Buffet Chicken & Falafel + Pick One

$14.00

Buffet Style Catering that includes: Basmati and Brown rice Chicken Shawarma Steak or Gyro (depending on choice) Falafel Hand-Stretched Pita Hummus and Baba Ganoush Jerusalem Salad, corn salad, pickles, carrot salad, cabbage salad, and romaine lettuce Hot Sauce, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce **Price is per person**

Abundance Buffet Chicken, Steak, Gyro and Falafel

$15.00

Buffet Style Catering that includes: Basmati and Brown rice Chicken Shawarma Steak Shawarma Gyro (lamb and beef) Falafel Hand-Stretched Pita Hummus and Baba Ganoush Jerusalem Salad, corn salad, pickles, carrot salad, cabbage salad, and romaine lettuce Hot Sauce, Tahini Sauce, Garlic Sauce, Tzatziki Sauce **Price is per person**

Pan of Fries

$45.00

our legendary fries, as bragged about in the Reader, the Trib, Thrillist, and on Chicago's Best VG - DF - GF

Merkts Cheddar

$1.50

A Wisconsin Tradition since 1950 pair perfectly with our French Fries

Merkts Cheddar (12oz)

$10.00

A Wisconsin Tradition since 1950 pair perfectly with our French Fries

Tray of Pita (20 ct.)

$20.00

hand-stretched flatbread VG - DF

Half Pan of Falafel

$30.00

Made with blended chickpeas, parsley, cilantro, onions, garlic, and seasoning VG - DF - GF

Half Pan Chicken Shawarma

$65.00

hand-sliced, hand-stacked rotisserie chicken (its golden color comes from turmeric) DF - GF serves 20-25

Half Pan of Steak Shawarma

$80.00

hand-sliced, hand-stacked rotisserie sirloin DF - GF

Half Pan of Gyro

$70.00

seasoned lamb and beef, grilled crisp DF serves 20-25

Half Pan of Hummus

$45.00

a blend of chickpea, tahini, extra-virgin olive oil, garlic and lemon juice VG - DF - GF

Half Pan of Baba Ganoush

$45.00

a smoky, citrusy spread of fire-roasted eggplant VG - DF - GF

Half Pan of Rice

$25.00

serves 20-25

Full Pan of Rice

$50.00

serves 40-50

Extra 8oz Sauce

$7.00

Baklava

$2.00

made with filo, nuts, and honey

Set of Warming Racks

$10.00

Individual Order of French Fries

$4.00

our legendary fries, as bragged about in the Reader, the Trip, Thrillist, and on Chicago's Best VG - DF - GF

Plates, Forks and Napkins

please select the number of plates, forks and napkins

DRINKS

Canned Water

$3.00

Liquid Death

Spindrift Can

$3.00

Sparkling Water with just real squeezed fruit

Canned Sparkling

$3.00

Liquid Death

Canned Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BenjYehuda is a fast-casual falafel and shawarma shop that boldly embraces the counter culture. Our food is made with skill, love and respect.

Website

Location

500 W Madison, Chicago, IL 60661

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

