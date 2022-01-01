Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
19616 W130th, Strongsville, OH 44136
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Royal Cafe & Boutique - 13505 W 130th St
No Reviews
13505 W 130th St North Royalton, OH 44133
View restaurant
Mama Juliannes - 12782 Royalton Rd
No Reviews
12782 Royalton Rd North Royalton, OH 44133
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Strongsville
Mama Julianne's - Strongsville - 10913 PROSPECT RD
4.6 • 398
10913 PROSPECT RD STRONGSVILLE, OH 44149
View restaurant