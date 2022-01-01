Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria imageView gallery

Bennett's Bar & Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

19616 W130th

Strongsville, OH 44136

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese
12 Wings
Garden Salad

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.50

Pepperoni Crisps

$5.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.25

Pickle Fries

$6.50

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Pretzel Fries

$6.50

Basket of Fries/Tots

$3.99

Loaded Nachos

$8.25+

Cajun Quesadilla

$6.99

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.75

Entree Salad

$6.75

Chef Salad

$9.50

Pizza

12" Cheese

$10.99

16" Cheese

$14.75

1/2 Sheet

$16.50

Veggie Lovers

$14.50+

Meat Lovers

$14.50+

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50+

Margherita

$14.50+

Pickle Rick

$14.50+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50+

Italiano

$14.50+

Mesquite Chicken

$14.50+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.50+

El Diablo

$14.50+

French Dip

$14.50+

Hawaiian

$14.50+

Supreme

$15.50+

WINERY PIZZA

$3.00

Mediterranean Chicken

$14.50+Out of stock

Pizza of the Month

$13.95+

Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$15.99

24 Wings

$31.99

6 Boneless

$6.99

12 Boneless

$12.99

24 Boneless

$22.99

Handhelds

JR Benny Burger

$6.99

Benny Burger

$8.99

BBQ Burger

$9.99

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

Steak House Burger

$9.99

Black & Bleu Burger

$9.99

Italian Burger

$10.25

Hawaiian Burger

$9.99

Diablo Burger

$10.25

Bennetts Big Boy

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

BLT

$8.25

Hot Dog

$4.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Subs

Bennett’s Dip

$11.25

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$10.99

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.99

Italian Sub

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.25

Steak Sub

$10.25

Wraps

Italian Wrap

$9.25

BLT Wrap

$8.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Piggy Wrap

$8.75

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Specials

Monday French Dip

$10.25

Tuesday Calzone

$7.99

Wednesday Burger

$6.50

Thursday Wings

$4.80+

Friday Special

$11.50

Baked Wings

$15.00

Saturday Steak Dinner

$15.00

Browns/OSU Wing Basket

$10.25

Browns/OSU 16” 2-Topping Pizza

$15.00

Misc.

Ranch

$0.80

Bleu Cheese

$0.80

Celery

$0.80

Extra Sauce

$0.80

Extra Marinara Sauce

$0.80

Extra Sour Cream

$0.80

Add Chicken

$4.25

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Bag of Pork Rinds

$1.69

Hoodie

$40.00

Pager

Pager 1

Pager 2

Pager 3

Pager 4

Pager 5

NA Beverages

Pop

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Labatt Blue

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.25

Blue Moon

$5.75

Coors Light

$3.25

Madtree Pyschopathy

$6.75

Sunset Wheat

$6.00

Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus

$6.75

Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs

$8.50

White Claw

$4.50

High Noon

$4.75

PBR Hard Coffee

$4.50

White Claw Surge

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$4.50

Labatt Seltzer

$4.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Blue Moon Light Sky

$4.00

Truly Tea

$4.50

Twisted Tea

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Bud Light Orange

$3.25

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Miller High Life

$2.50

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Mich Light

$3.25

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$3.00

Red Bridge

$4.00

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Corona Familiar

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken

$3.75

Stella Artois

$4.25

O'Douls NA

$3.00

Finnish Long Drink

$5.25

Finnish Long Drink Cranberry

$5.25

Finnish Long Drink 0

$5.25

Finnish Long Drink Strong

$5.75

Harp

$3.25

Peroni

$4.25

Columbus IPA

$4.50

Columbus Bohdi

$4.75

Fat Heads Bumble Berry

$4.75

Fat Heads Headhunter

$6.25

Fat Heads Goggle Fogger

$4.75

Great Lakes Conways Irish Ale

$4.25

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$4.75

Great Lakes Burning River

$4.75

Great Lakes Commodore Perry

$4.75

Heavy Seas Loose Cannon

$4.75

Heavy Seas Tropi-cannon

$4.75

White Rajah

$4.75

Madtree Tropical Psychopathy

$4.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$4.75

Rhinegeist Truth

$4.75

Platform Speed Merchant

$4.75

Platform New Cleveland

$4.50

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

$4.50

Steve Austin Beer

$3.16

Browns Bucket

$10.00

$4.00 Labatt

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.00

Absolut

$5.00

Grey Goose

$6.75

Ketel One

$6.00

Titos

$5.25

Smirnoff

$4.25

Vox

$4.50

Effen Cucumber

$4.50

Three Olives

$5.00

Three Olives Berry

$5.00

Three Olives Blueberry

$5.00

Three Olives Cherry

$5.00

Three Olives Citrus

$5.00

Three Olives Grape

$5.00

Three Olives Orange

$5.00

Three Olives Mango

$5.00

Three Olives Pineapple

$5.00

Three Olives Pomegrante

$5.00

Three Olives Raspberry

$5.00

Three Olives Strawberry

$5.00

Three Olives Vanilla

$5.00

Three Olives Grapefruit

$5.00

Paramount Grape

$3.75

Paramount Cherry

$3.75

Sky

$5.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.25

360 Double Chocolate

$5.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$4.25

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.50

Well Gin

$3.50

Tangueray

$5.25

Bombay Saphire

$5.75

Hendricks

$5.50

Beefeater

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$4.75

Captain Morgan White

$4.75

Bacardi

$4.75

Malibu

$4.25

Black Velvet

$4.00

Black Velvet Toasted Caramel

$4.25

Blackberry Brandy

$4.25

Bulleit

$6.50

Canadian Club

$4.00

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Crown Royal

$5.25

Dewers

$5.00

Fireball

$4.50

Glenlivet

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$5.25

Jack Fire

$5.50

Jack Honey

$5.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.25

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.50

Knob Creek

$6.50

Makers Mark

$6.50

Ole Smoky Peach

$4.25

Ole Smoky Mango Habenero

$4.25

Ole Smoky Peanut Butter

$4.25

Ole Smoky Salted Caramel

$4.25

Ole Smoky Salted Watermelon

$4.25

Screwball Peanut Butter

$4.75

Tullemore Dew

$5.75

Well Bourbon

$3.50

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Wild Turkey

$5.50

Woodford

$6.50

Yukon

$5.25

Basil Hayden

$6.50

Well Tequila

$3.50

Cuervo

$5.00

Milagro

$6.00

1800

$5.75

Patron

$7.50

Teremana

$6.25

Jagermeister

$5.25

Rumchata

$4.50

99 Bananas

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$4.25

Baileys

$5.50

Rumplminze

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$4.25

Black Haus

$5.00

Godiva

$5.50

Kahlua

$4.25

Liquor 43

$4.75

Goldschlager

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.25

Amaretto

$4.50

Jager Bomb

$6.25

Little Beer

$5.25

Green Tea

$6.25

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.25

Grape Freeze

$4.75+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$4.75

Peanut Buttercup

$4.75

Washington Apple

$5.75

Irish Car Bomb

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Gummy Bear

$5.25

Wine

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$4.95

Woodbridge Cabernet

$4.95

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$4.95

Red Blend

$5.75

Rex Goliath Pinot Noir

$5.75

Linemens Moscato

$6.75

Diseno Malbec

$6.95

Toasted Head Chardonnay

$6.95

Handcraft Bottle

$15.00

Diseno Bottle

$15.00

Lindemens Bottle

$15.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$6.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$8.50

White Russian

$6.75

Moscow Mule

$7.00+

Margarita

$7.25+

Bloody Mary

$4.75+

Sangria

$7.25

Specials

Harp

$3.25

Fundraiser Pickle-Back

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$3.25+

Mimosa

$6.00

Domestic Bucket

$11.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$12.00

White Claw/High Noon Bucket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19616 W130th, Strongsville, OH 44136

Directions

Gallery
Bennett’s Bar & Pizzeria image

