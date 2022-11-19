A map showing the location of Bennett’s Pit Bar-BBQ PF 2910 Pkwy (BPF)View gallery

Bennett’s Pit Bar-BBQ PF 2910 Pkwy (BPF)

2910 Pkwy

Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Popular Items

Pork Shoulder Sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
BBQ Combo

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Tender, juicy, slow smoked & sliced beef brisket.

Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$10.99

The sandwich that made us famous! Slow smoked, pulled pork.

Ribs/Signature Platters

Half Rack Ribs

$21.99

We slow smoke these babies for up to 6 hours at 200 degrees to ensure that they are tender & delicious.

BBQ Combo

$26.99

Choose any 3 of our smoked meats: pulled pork, quarter chicken, baby back ribs, smoked sausage, or beef brisket. White Meat Chicken $1.00 Burnt Ends $2.00

Platters

BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Two delicious, slow smoked leg quarters.

Kids Meals

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Golden brown and crispy outside, juicy inside. Everything you want in a chicken tender.

Kid Pork Sand

$6.99

The sandwich that made us famous! Slow smoked, pulled pork.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
