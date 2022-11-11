A map showing the location of Bennett's Fish Shack-WESTPORT, WA WESTPORT, WAView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

Bennett's Fish Shack-WESTPORT, WA WESTPORT, WA

review star

No reviews yet

2581 W Westhaven Dr.

Westport, WA 98595

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Prime Rib Melt
Hand Breaded Halibut

Starters and Sides

Onion Rings

$10.99

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Oyster Shooter

$3.00

fresh local Brady’s oyster served on top of cocktail sauce with a lime wedge.

Oyster Shooters (6)

$15.00

fresh local Brady’s oyster served on top of cocktail sauce with a lime wedge.

Coleslaw

$2.99

3 Roasted Jalapenos

$2.99

Large Doggie Patty

$6.99

Small Doggie Patty

$3.99

Side of Fries

$5.99

Apple Sauce

$0.99

Seafood

Battered Cod

$16.99

2 pieces of tempura beer battered Cod served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauce.

Combo - Cod, Clam Strips & Fries

$19.99

Hand Breaded Halibut

$22.99

2 pieces of Alaskan Halibut with a light panko breading served with a lemon wedge, French fries and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.

Combo - Halibut, Clam Strips & Fries

$25.99

Tender Clam Strips

$16.99

Tender clam strips battered and fried served with French fries, a lemon wedge and our house made cocktail and tartar sauces.

Battered Prawns

$17.99

7 tempura beer battered prawns served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.

Best of the Best

$23.99

½ of our Dungeness crab and cheddar melt sandwich, ½ Cranberry Coast Salad and a cup of our award-winning clam chowder.

Crab Cakes

$24.99

2 crab cakes served on top of a bed of shredded romaine lettuce with Pico de Gallo, avocado, drizzled with our house made lemon/lime aioli served with a lemon wedge and French fries.

Fresh Breaded Oysters

$19.99

7 fresh local Brady’s oysters with a light panko breading deep fried in 100% canola oil served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.

Grilled Prawns

$20.99

Salmon A la Carte

$19.99

Grilled Cod

$19.99

Sandwiches/Burgers

Prime Rib Melt

$18.99

Dungeness Crab & Cheddar Melt

$21.99

Grilled sourdough with melted cheddar jack cheese and a mixture of fresh local Dungeness crab, cream cheese, red onion, and celery served with French fries.

Halibut Fish Sandwich

$18.99

Hand breaded Alaskan halibut in a light panko breading, jack cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato onion and our house made tartar sauce served with French fries and a pickle spear. ** Can not make Gluten Free

Fire Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.99

Fire Grilled Alaskan Salmon toped with avocado, red onion, and our house made lemon lime aioli served on a toasted Kaiser roll.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, 3 slices of Applewood smoked bacon, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack cheese mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with French fries and a pickle spear.

Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with French fries and a pickle spear.

Southwest Burger

$15.99

1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, mild green chili, avocado, Pico de Gallo, jack cheese and our house made ranch sauce.

HAMBURGER

$12.99

Veggie Burger

$15.99

*Veggie Burger is a veggie patty made with natural Whole Grain Brown Rice, Mushrooms and Onions. NOT GLUTEN FREE

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy chicken, jack and cheddar mix cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our house made ranch sauce served with French fries and a pickle spear. **Cannot be made Gluten Free

Salads and Chowder

Small Clam Chowder

$4.99

Large Clam Chowder

$6.99

Sourdough Bowl Clam Chowder

$13.99

Bread & Butter

$1.99

Tub of Chowder TO GO ONLY

$14.99

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Bay shrimp served on top of our house made cocktail sauce and a bed of shredded romaine lettuce with a lemon wedge and avocado slices.

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

$21.99

Fresh local Dungeness crab served on top of our house made cocktail sauce and a bed of shredded romaine lettuce with a lemon wedge and avocado slices.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, red onions, grated and shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing, avocado, pepperoncini, and cherry tomatoes

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Cranberry Coast Salad

$16.99

Romaine lettuce, jack cheese, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, red onions, cashews, cranberries, sesame/soy ginger dressing, seasoned grilled chicken and sesame seeds.

Small Cranberry Coast Salad

$7.99

Tacos/Chicken Tenders

Chicken Soft Taco

$14.99

sliced seasoned grilled chicken, melted jack and cotija cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red cabbage our house made ranch sauce wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla, rolled up, cut in half and served soft taco style.

Fish Soft Taco

$14.99

1 piece of our beer battered cod, melted jack and cotija cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red cabbage and our house made lemon/lime aioli wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla, rolled up, cut in half and served soft taco style.

Veggie Soft Taco

$14.99

melted jack and cotija cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red cabbage and our house made ranch sauce wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla, rolled up, cut in half and served soft taco style.

GF Chicken Taco

$17.99

GF Fish Soft Taco

$17.99

GF Veggie Taco

$17.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

4 crispy chicken tenders served with French fries and a choice of our house made ranch or a BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Burger

$8.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Kids Cod

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Hamburger

$8.99

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Drink

$1.00

Sauce Options

Jar of Tartar

$8.00

Jar of Cocktail

$8.00

Jar or Tartar & Jar of Cocktail

$15.00

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Lemon

$0.50

Malt Vinegar

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Au Jus

$1.00

Aioli

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Horseradish Sauce

$0.50

Extra ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Sesame Ginger

$0.50

Mustard

Hot Sauce

To Go Drinks

Cola

$2.99

Diet Cola

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Vanilla Soda

$2.99

Lemon Berry

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Pineapple

$2.99

Black Cherry Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Coco

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice Box

$1.00

DRINKS SERVED

Fountain

$3.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fish Shack Fresh! 2 Locations! WESTPORT, WA OR OCEAN SHORES, WA

2581 W Westhaven Dr., Westport, WA 98595

