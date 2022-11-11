Bennett's Fish Shack-WESTPORT, WA WESTPORT, WA
2581 W Westhaven Dr.
Westport, WA 98595
Popular Items
Starters and Sides
Onion Rings
Cheese Curds
Oyster Shooter
fresh local Brady’s oyster served on top of cocktail sauce with a lime wedge.
Oyster Shooters (6)
Coleslaw
3 Roasted Jalapenos
Large Doggie Patty
Small Doggie Patty
Side of Fries
Apple Sauce
Seafood
Battered Cod
2 pieces of tempura beer battered Cod served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauce.
Combo - Cod, Clam Strips & Fries
Hand Breaded Halibut
2 pieces of Alaskan Halibut with a light panko breading served with a lemon wedge, French fries and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Combo - Halibut, Clam Strips & Fries
Tender Clam Strips
Tender clam strips battered and fried served with French fries, a lemon wedge and our house made cocktail and tartar sauces.
Battered Prawns
7 tempura beer battered prawns served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Best of the Best
½ of our Dungeness crab and cheddar melt sandwich, ½ Cranberry Coast Salad and a cup of our award-winning clam chowder.
Crab Cakes
2 crab cakes served on top of a bed of shredded romaine lettuce with Pico de Gallo, avocado, drizzled with our house made lemon/lime aioli served with a lemon wedge and French fries.
Fresh Breaded Oysters
7 fresh local Brady’s oysters with a light panko breading deep fried in 100% canola oil served with a lemon wedge, French fries, and our house made tartar and cocktail sauces.
Grilled Prawns
Salmon A la Carte
Grilled Cod
Sandwiches/Burgers
Prime Rib Melt
Dungeness Crab & Cheddar Melt
Grilled sourdough with melted cheddar jack cheese and a mixture of fresh local Dungeness crab, cream cheese, red onion, and celery served with French fries.
Halibut Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded Alaskan halibut in a light panko breading, jack cheddar blend, lettuce, tomato onion and our house made tartar sauce served with French fries and a pickle spear. ** Can not make Gluten Free
Fire Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Fire Grilled Alaskan Salmon toped with avocado, red onion, and our house made lemon lime aioli served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, 3 slices of Applewood smoked bacon, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack cheese mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with French fries and a pickle spear.
Cheeseburger
1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, house made burger sauce, cheddar/jack mix, swiss and American cheeses, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a grilled Kaiser roll with French fries and a pickle spear.
Southwest Burger
1/3rd lb. certified angus beef patty, mild green chili, avocado, Pico de Gallo, jack cheese and our house made ranch sauce.
HAMBURGER
Veggie Burger
*Veggie Burger is a veggie patty made with natural Whole Grain Brown Rice, Mushrooms and Onions. NOT GLUTEN FREE
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, jack and cheddar mix cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our house made ranch sauce served with French fries and a pickle spear. **Cannot be made Gluten Free
Salads and Chowder
Small Clam Chowder
Large Clam Chowder
Sourdough Bowl Clam Chowder
Bread & Butter
Tub of Chowder TO GO ONLY
Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Bay shrimp served on top of our house made cocktail sauce and a bed of shredded romaine lettuce with a lemon wedge and avocado slices.
Dungeness Crab Cocktail
Fresh local Dungeness crab served on top of our house made cocktail sauce and a bed of shredded romaine lettuce with a lemon wedge and avocado slices.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onions, grated and shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing, avocado, pepperoncini, and cherry tomatoes
Small Caesar Salad
Cranberry Coast Salad
Romaine lettuce, jack cheese, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, red onions, cashews, cranberries, sesame/soy ginger dressing, seasoned grilled chicken and sesame seeds.
Small Cranberry Coast Salad
Tacos/Chicken Tenders
Chicken Soft Taco
sliced seasoned grilled chicken, melted jack and cotija cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red cabbage our house made ranch sauce wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla, rolled up, cut in half and served soft taco style.
Fish Soft Taco
1 piece of our beer battered cod, melted jack and cotija cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red cabbage and our house made lemon/lime aioli wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla, rolled up, cut in half and served soft taco style.
Veggie Soft Taco
melted jack and cotija cheese, shredded romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red cabbage and our house made ranch sauce wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla, rolled up, cut in half and served soft taco style.
GF Chicken Taco
GF Fish Soft Taco
GF Veggie Taco
Chicken Tenders
4 crispy chicken tenders served with French fries and a choice of our house made ranch or a BBQ sauce.
Kids Menu
Sauce Options
Jar of Tartar
Jar of Cocktail
Jar or Tartar & Jar of Cocktail
Tartar
Cocktail
Lemon
Malt Vinegar
Fry Sauce
Ranch
BBQ
Au Jus
Aioli
Marinara
Caesar Dressing
Horseradish Sauce
Extra ketchup
Mayo
Pico de Gallo
Sesame Ginger
Mustard
Hot Sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fish Shack Fresh! 2 Locations! WESTPORT, WA OR OCEAN SHORES, WA
2581 W Westhaven Dr., Westport, WA 98595
