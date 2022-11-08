Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

1,601 Reviews

$

1348 Boylston Street

Boston, MA 02215

Famous Steak and Cheese
Small Fries
Turkey & Cheese

Cheesesteaks

100% all-natural sirloin steak grilled and shaved to perfection, served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Famous Steak and Cheese

$13.99+

Famous Steak and Cheese

$13.99+

100% all-natural sirloin steak grilled and shaved to perfection, served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Steak and Cheese

$13.99+

Wicked Steak and Cheese

$13.99+

our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak spiced up with hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.

Backyard Steak and Cheese

$13.99+

Backyard Steak and Cheese

$13.99+

our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with barbeque sauce, mayo, and pickles.

Left Coast Steak and Cheese

$14.99+

Left Coast Steak and Cheese

$14.99+

a lighter fare of our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Philly Pizza Steak

$14.99+

Philly Pizza Steak

$14.99+

our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and oregano.

Chicken Cheesesteaks

shaved chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with melted american cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99+

Famous Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99+

shaved chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with melted american cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Chicken Cheeesesteak

$13.99+

Wicked Chicken Cheeesesteak

$13.99+

our famous shaved chicken spiced up with hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.

Left Coast Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.99+

a lighter fare of our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99+

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.99+

our famous shaved chicken cooked with hot sauce and drizzled in ranch.

Grilled Chicken

seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast served with melted american cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
"F" Bomb

"F" Bomb

$13.99+

seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast served with melted american cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Grilled Chicken

$13.99+

Wicked Grilled Chicken

$13.99+

seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast cooked with hots, served with melted american cheese, sriracha aioli, grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Chicken Tender Subs

made with deep fried crispy chicken tenders
Chicken Tender Sub

$13.99+

Chicken Tender Sub

$13.99+

deep fried crispy chicken tenders served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and american cheese.

Tender Parm Sub

Tender Parm Sub

$14.99+

deep fried crispy chicken tenders tossed with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean, and provolone.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger, Pastrami and Meatball Subs
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.99+

juicy beef patties served with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo.

Pastrami

Pastrami

Pastrami

$14.99+

savory black pastrami served with melted provolone cheese and yellow mustard

Meatball

Meatball

Meatball

$13.49+

italian all beef meatballs served with provolone cheese, oregano and parmesan.

Vegetarian

Grilled Veggie

Grilled Veggie

$11.99+

grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms with melted american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and hot pepper spread.

Cold Subs

Famous Italian

Famous Italian

$13.99+

genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, and oregano.

Wicked Italian

Wicked Italian

$13.99+

our famous italian spiced up with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$13.49+

all-natural pan roasted turkey served with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt,pepper, and oregano.

Wicked Turkey

Wicked Turkey

$13.49+

our all natural pan roasted turkey spiced up with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$14.49+

our all natural pan roasted turkey served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.

Turkey BLT with Avocado

$15.49+

Turkey BLT with Avocado

$15.49+

our all natural pan roasted turkey served with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.

BLT & Cheese with Avocado

$14.49+

BLT & Cheese with Avocado

$14.49+

our all natural pan roasted turkey served with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.

BLT & Cheese

BLT & Cheese

$13.49+

grilled bacon served with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

Going Ham

Going Ham

$13.49+

thinly sliced ham served with lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.

Ham & Turkey

Ham & Turkey

$13.49+

thinly sliced turkey and ham served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.

Ham & Salami

Ham & Salami

$13.49+

thinly sliced ham and salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.

Genoa Salami & Cheese

$13.49+

Genoa Salami & Cheese

$13.49+

thinly sliced salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.

Tuna

Tuna

$13.49+

white albacore tuna mixed with mayo served with lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$13.49+

diced white chicken breast mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper.

Vegetarian

Cold Veggie

Cold Veggie

$11.99+

american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.

Mediterranean Falafel

$13.49+

Mediterranean Falafel

$13.49+

deep fried falafel served with hummus, shredded lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, tzatziki, oil & vinegar and topped with our hot pepper spread.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

little leaf mixed greens, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock
Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$11.49

little leaf mixed greens, italian meats and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.49

little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.

Mediterranean Salad

$11.49

Mediterranean Salad

$11.49

falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.

Melts

**NEW**
Grilled Cheese

$4.59

Grilled Cheese

$4.59

classic with melted white american cheese.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$8.49

**NEW** white albacore tuna with melted american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Steak Melt

Steak Melt

$8.99

**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin served with melted american cheese and sriracha aioli.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.

Maine Lobster

YESSS TO FRESHHH! All FRESH Maine Knuckle and Claw Lobster (NO CHEWY TAIL MEAT HERE). Try it "The Bennett's Way" over a bed of freshly sliced Iceberg Lettuce, a hint of mayo, and a tad of melted butter.
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.99

our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.

Lobster Sub

Lobster Sub

$49.99

our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.

Sides

Small Hash Browns

$3.99

Small Hash Browns

$3.99
Large Hash Browns

$6.49

Large Hash Browns

$6.49
Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.99
Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.99
Small Port Fries

$4.99

Small Port Fries

$4.99
Large Port Fries

$8.99

Large Port Fries

$8.99

Small Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Large Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Small Buffalo Tenders

$7.99

Large Buffalo Tenders

$10.99

Chips

Kettle Cooked Original

$1.50

Kettle Cooked BBQ

$1.50

Kettle Cooked Salt + Vinegar

$1.50

Cookies and Pastries

Bennett's Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Bennett's Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Rice Krispy

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

cage free eggs cracked to order on a flat top grill
Steak, Egg & Cheese

$8.99+

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$8.99+

Our signature steak, egg and cheese!

Wicked Steak, Egg & Cheese

$8.99+

Wicked Steak, Egg & Cheese

$8.99+

Our signature steak, egg and cheese topped off with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread!

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

$9.49+

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

$9.49+

**NEW** served with melted provolone cheese and sriracha aioli.

Market Square

Market Square

$7.99+

**NEW** Our signature veggie breakfast sandwich! Fried eggs with lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese, mayo and ketchup.

Classic Breakfast Sandwiches

real eggs cooked on a flat top grill not in the microwave
Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+
Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+
Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$7.99+
Egg & Cheese

Egg & Cheese

$7.99+

English Muffin Sandwiches

grilled english muffins served with your choice of protein
Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99
Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99
Ham, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99
Turkey, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99

Turkey, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99
Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99

Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$4.99

Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches

toasted bagel served with your choice of protein
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99
Ham, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Ham, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Turkey, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99
Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$5.99

Breakfast Bowls

**NEW**
Bennett's Bowl

$7.49

Bennett's Bowl

$7.49

**NEW** 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and american cheese. add your choice of protein to complete the bowl.

STEGG Bowl

$9.99

**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin steak, 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions and peppers, american cheese, drizzled with ketchup and sriracha aioli.

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Sides

Small Hash Browns

$3.99

Small Hash Browns

$3.99
Large Hash Browns

$6.49

Large Hash Browns

$6.49
Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.99
Large Fries

Large Fries

$7.99
Small Port Fries

$4.99

Small Port Fries

$4.99
Large Port Fries

$8.99

Large Port Fries

$8.99

Small Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Large Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Small Buffalo Tenders

$7.99

Large Buffalo Tenders

$10.99

Coffee, Iced Tea & Lemonade

Hot Nitro Brew - George Howell

$3.99+
George Howell Nitro Cold Brew

$3.99+

George Howell Nitro Cold Brew

$3.99+

Coffee Growler

$19.00

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Bennett's Signature Lemonade

$2.99+

Arnold Palmer

$2.99+

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.75

Powerade Mountain Berry

$2.75

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.75

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.75

Bennett's Soda

Bennett's Root Beer

$3.00

Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!

Bennett's Cream Soda

$3.00

Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!

Bennett's Raspberry Lime Soda

$3.00

Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!

Bennett's Orange Soda

$3.00

Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!

Bennett's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!

Bennett's Grape Soda

$3.00

Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!

Bennett's Diet Root Beer

$3.00

Cookies and Pastries

Bennett's Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Bennett's Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Bennett's Vanilla Whoopie Pie

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Rice Krispy

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicous Food and Great Service! Ask us to cater your next event!

Website

Location

1348 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

