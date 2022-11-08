- Home
Bennett's Sandwich Shop
1,601 Reviews
$
1348 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
Popular Items
Cheesesteaks
Famous Steak and Cheese
100% all-natural sirloin steak grilled and shaved to perfection, served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Steak and Cheese
our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak spiced up with hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
Backyard Steak and Cheese
our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with barbeque sauce, mayo, and pickles.
Left Coast Steak and Cheese
a lighter fare of our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Philly Pizza Steak
our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with marinara sauce, provolone cheese, and oregano.
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
shaved chicken breast grilled to perfection, served with melted american cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Chicken Cheeesesteak
our famous shaved chicken spiced up with hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.
Left Coast Chicken Cheesesteak
a lighter fare of our famous 100% all natural sirloin steak served with mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
our famous shaved chicken cooked with hot sauce and drizzled in ranch.
Grilled Chicken
"F" Bomb
seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast served with melted american cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Grilled Chicken
seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast cooked with hots, served with melted american cheese, sriracha aioli, grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Chicken Tender Subs
Cheeseburger
Meatball
Vegetarian
Cold Subs
Famous Italian
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, pepperoni, and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & vinegar, salt, pepper, and oregano.
Wicked Italian
our famous italian spiced up with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Turkey & Cheese
all-natural pan roasted turkey served with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt,pepper, and oregano.
Wicked Turkey
our all natural pan roasted turkey spiced up with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Turkey BLT
our all natural pan roasted turkey served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
Turkey BLT with Avocado
our all natural pan roasted turkey served with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
BLT & Cheese with Avocado
our all natural pan roasted turkey served with avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
BLT & Cheese
grilled bacon served with melted american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Going Ham
thinly sliced ham served with lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.
Ham & Turkey
thinly sliced turkey and ham served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.
Ham & Salami
thinly sliced ham and salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.
Genoa Salami & Cheese
thinly sliced salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.
Tuna
white albacore tuna mixed with mayo served with lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper.
Chicken Salad
diced white chicken breast mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomatoes, salt and pepper.
Vegetarian
Cold Veggie
american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil & vinegar, salt and pepper.
Mediterranean Falafel
deep fried falafel served with hummus, shredded lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, tzatziki, oil & vinegar and topped with our hot pepper spread.
Salads
Garden Salad
little leaf mixed greens, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.
Caesar Salad
Italian Salad
little leaf mixed greens, italian meats and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
Chef Salad
little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
Mediterranean Salad
falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.
Melts
Grilled Cheese
classic with melted white american cheese.
Tuna Melt
**NEW** white albacore tuna with melted american cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Steak Melt
**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin served with melted american cheese and sriracha aioli.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
Maine Lobster
Lobster Roll
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Sub
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
Sides
Cookies and Pastries
Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
Steak, Egg & Cheese
Our signature steak, egg and cheese!
Wicked Steak, Egg & Cheese
Our signature steak, egg and cheese topped off with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread!
Pastrami, Egg & Cheese
**NEW** served with melted provolone cheese and sriracha aioli.
Market Square
**NEW** Our signature veggie breakfast sandwich! Fried eggs with lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese, mayo and ketchup.
Classic Breakfast Sandwiches
English Muffin Sandwiches
Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Bowls
Bennett's Bowl
**NEW** 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and american cheese. add your choice of protein to complete the bowl.
STEGG Bowl
**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin steak, 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions and peppers, american cheese, drizzled with ketchup and sriracha aioli.
Sides
Coffee, Iced Tea & Lemonade
Bottled Drinks
Bennett's Soda
Bennett's Root Beer
Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!
Bennett's Cream Soda
Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!
Bennett's Raspberry Lime Soda
Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!
Bennett's Orange Soda
Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!
Bennett's Ginger Ale
Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!
Bennett's Grape Soda
Bennett's Sodas are old fashioned sodas, served in glass bottles, and made with all natural cane sugar. No corn syrup ever! Caffeine Free!
Bennett's Diet Root Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicous Food and Great Service! Ask us to cater your next event!
1348 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215