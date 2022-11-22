Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Kennebunk, ME
321 Reviews
$
200 Sea Rd
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
CHEESESTEAKS
Famous Steak And Cheese
100% all-natural sirloin steak is grilled and shaved to perfection and served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Steak And Cheese
**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Left Coast Steak And Cheese
**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
Backyard Steak And Cheese
**NEW** served with pickles, mayo, barbecue and american cheese.
Philly Pizza Steak
**NEW** marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAKS
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Chicken Cheesesteak
**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Left Coast Chicken Cheesesteak
**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
**NEW** mixed with hot sauce and drizzled with ranch.
GRILLED CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDER SUBS
VEGETARIAN
Cold Subs
Italian
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Wicked Italian
spiced-up italian with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Turkey
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Wicked Turkey
spiced-up turkey with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
TBLT
all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
TBLAT
all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, american cheese and mayo.
BLT
grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
BLAT
grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and mayo.
Going HAM
thinly sliced ham served with lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Ham + Turkey
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Ham + Salami
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Salami
genoa salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Tuna
white albacore tuna mixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.
Chicken Salad
white diced chicken mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.
Cold Veggie
american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper..
Mediterranean Falafel
**NEW** deep fried falafel served with hummus, shredded lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, tzatziki, oil+vinegar and topped with our hot pepper spread.
Roast Beef
thinly sliced rare roast beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo and salt + pepper
Seafood Salad
shredded seafood salad mixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and salt + pepper
Salads
Garden Salad
little leaf mixed greens, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.
Italian Salad
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, italian meats and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
Mediterranean Salad
**NEW** falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.
Chef Salad
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
Maine Lobster
Lobster Roll
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Sub
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
Melts
Grilled Cheese
classic with melted white american cheese.
Tuna Melt
**NEW** white albacore tuna with melted american cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Steak Melt
**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin served with melted american cheese.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
Bennett's Signature Drinks
Water
Soda
Bennett's Private Label
Sports
Smoothies
Jack'd Up
George Howell Nitro Cold Brew, peanut butter, cocoa and bananas blended with vanilla oat milk. Perfect for a morning-boost or afternoon pick-me-up. Try making it a Double Jack'd Up! *cocoa contains dairy*
Strawberry Banana
Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and oat milk. Can't go wrong!
Bora Bora
Bora Bora! So nice they named it twice! Pineapple, mango and bananas blended with coconut water.
Peanut Butter Madness
Calling all Peanut Butter lovers! Peanut butter, cocoa and bananas blended with vanilla oat milk! *cocoa contains dairy*
Coffee Bar
Small Coffee
Lg Coffee
French Vanilla Growler
Hot Nitro Brew
Iced French Vanilla
Nobl Cold Brew Almond Milk Latte
Nobl Cold Brew Oat Milk Latte
Original Growler
Dunks Coffee
Nobl Cold Brew Whole Milk Latte
Midnight Mocha Latte
CHIPS
Andy Capp's Cheddar Fries
Cape Cod Single Size
Cape Cod Share Size
Cape Cod Party Size
Humpty Dumpty Small
Humpty Dumpty Medium
Humpty Dumpty Share Size
Pirates Booty
Utz Kettle Cooked
Utz Large Size
Skinny Pop
Snyders Family Sizevpretzels
Snyders Old Tyme
Snyders Pretzel Rods
Utz Single Size
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:59 pm
AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Ask us to cater your next event!
200 Sea Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043