Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Kennebunk, ME

321 Reviews

$

200 Sea Rd

Kennebunk, ME 04043

Order Again

CHEESESTEAKS

Famous Steak And Cheese

Famous Steak And Cheese

$10.99+

100% all-natural sirloin steak is grilled and shaved to perfection and served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Steak And Cheese

Wicked Steak And Cheese

$10.99+

**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Left Coast Steak And Cheese

Left Coast Steak And Cheese

$11.99+

**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.

Backyard Steak And Cheese

$10.99+

**NEW** served with pickles, mayo, barbecue and american cheese.

Philly Pizza Steak

$11.49+

**NEW** marinara sauce and provolone cheese.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAKS

Famous Chicken Cheesesteak

Famous Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99+

shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99+

**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Left Coast Chicken Cheesesteak

Left Coast Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99+

**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.99+

**NEW** mixed with hot sauce and drizzled with ranch.

GRILLED CHICKEN

"F" Bomb

"F" Bomb

$10.99+

seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast served with melted american cheese, and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Grilled Chicken

Wicked Grilled Chicken

$10.99+

"F" bomb spiced up with our delicious hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.

CHICKEN TENDER SUBS

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.99+

**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.

Tender Parm

$10.99+

**NEW** chicken tenders mixed with marinara sauce, provolone cheese and topped with oregano and grated parm.

CHEESEBURGER

Cheeseburger

$6.99+

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo

PASTRAMI

Pastrami

Pastrami

$6.99+

melted provolone cheese and yellow mustard.

MEATBALL

Meatball

$5.99+

provolone cheese, oregano and topped with grated parm.

VEGETARIAN

Grilled Veggie

$8.99+

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms with melted american and provolone cheese & lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and hot pepper spread.

Cold Subs

Italian

Italian

$6.99+

genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.

Wicked Italian

Wicked Italian

$6.99+

spiced-up italian with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Turkey

Turkey

$5.99+

all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.

Wicked Turkey

Wicked Turkey

$5.99+

spiced-up turkey with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

TBLT

TBLT

$6.49+

all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.

TBLAT

$7.49+

all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, american cheese and mayo.

BLT

$5.99+

grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

BLAT

$6.99+

grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and mayo.

Going HAM

Going HAM

$5.99+

thinly sliced ham served with lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Ham + Turkey

$6.49+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Ham + Salami

$5.99+

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Salami

$5.99+

genoa salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Tuna

$5.99+

white albacore tuna mixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.99+

white diced chicken mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.

Cold Veggie

Cold Veggie

$5.50+

american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper..

Mediterranean Falafel

$10.99+

**NEW** deep fried falafel served with hummus, shredded lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, tzatziki, oil+vinegar and topped with our hot pepper spread.

Roast Beef

$6.99+

thinly sliced rare roast beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo and salt + pepper

Seafood Salad

$5.99+

shredded seafood salad mixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and salt + pepper

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

little leaf mixed greens, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.

Italian Salad

$10.99

**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, italian meats and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

**NEW** falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.

Maine Lobster

YESSS TO FRESHHH! All FRESH Maine Knuckle and Claw Lobster (NO CHEWY TAIL MEAT HERE). Try it "The Bennett's Way" over a bed of freshly sliced Iceberg Lettuce, a hint of mayo, and a tad of melted butter.
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.99

our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.

Lobster Sub

$44.99

our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.

Melts

**NEW**
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

classic with melted white american cheese.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$8.49

**NEW** white albacore tuna with melted american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Steak Melt

$8.49

**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin served with melted american cheese.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.

Sides

French Fries

$4.49+

Port Fries

$4.99+

Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+

Buffalo Tenders

$7.99+

Hash Browns

$3.99+

Bennett's Signature Drinks

Iced Black Jasmine Tea

$2.99+

Bennett's Signature Lemonade

$2.99+

Arnold Palmer

$2.99+

Water

Poland Spring

$1.69+

Canada Dry

$2.49Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$1.79

Polar Seltzer

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.49+

AHA Blueberry

$2.39

AHA Apple

$2.39

AHA Watermelon

Aha Mango Black Tea

Soda

Coke

$2.34

Diet Coke

$2.34

Coke Zero Sugar

$2.34

Cherry Coke

$2.34

Sprite

$2.34

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.34

Minute Maid Pink

$2.34Out of stock

Fanta

$2.34

Moxie

$2.34

Soda Fountain Large

$2.69

Bennett's Private Label

Raspberry Lime

$2.54

Grape

$2.54

Orange

$2.54

Root Beer

$2.54

Diet Root Beer

$2.54

Gingerale

$2.54

Cream Soda

$2.54

Tea

Gold Peak Tea

$2.39

Honest Tea

$2.39

Snapple

$2.39

Sports

Powerade

$2.79

Vitamin Water

$2.39

Body Armor Orange

$2.49

Body Armor Blue Raspberry

$2.49Out of stock

Juice

Bai

$2.99

Maine Root Fair Trade Lemonade

$3.09Out of stock

Minute Maid

$2.39

Nantucket

$2.39

Milk

Fairlife Strawberry Milk

$3.49

Fairlife Choccy

$3.49

Fair Life White Milk

$3.49

Kombucha

Blueberry Social

$4.50Out of stock

Orange

$4.50Out of stock

Smoothies

Jack'd Up

$8.99

George Howell Nitro Cold Brew, peanut butter, cocoa and bananas blended with vanilla oat milk. Perfect for a morning-boost or afternoon pick-me-up. Try making it a Double Jack'd Up! *cocoa contains dairy*

Strawberry Banana

$7.99

Strawberries and bananas blended with apple juice and oat milk. Can't go wrong!

Bora Bora

$8.99Out of stock

Bora Bora! So nice they named it twice! Pineapple, mango and bananas blended with coconut water.

Peanut Butter Madness

$7.99

Calling all Peanut Butter lovers! Peanut butter, cocoa and bananas blended with vanilla oat milk! *cocoa contains dairy*

Coffee Bar

Small Coffee

Small Coffee

$3.99

Lg Coffee

$5.49

French Vanilla Growler

$19.00Out of stock
Hot Nitro Brew

Hot Nitro Brew

$3.50
Iced French Vanilla

Iced French Vanilla

$3.50Out of stock
Nobl Cold Brew Almond Milk Latte

Nobl Cold Brew Almond Milk Latte

$3.94Out of stock
Nobl Cold Brew Oat Milk Latte

Nobl Cold Brew Oat Milk Latte

$3.94Out of stock

Original Growler

$19.00

Dunks Coffee

$3.29Out of stock

Nobl Cold Brew Whole Milk Latte

$3.94Out of stock

Midnight Mocha Latte

$3.94Out of stock

CHIPS

Andy Capp's Cheddar Fries

$1.75

Cape Cod Single Size

$1.50

Cape Cod Share Size

$4.79

Cape Cod Party Size

$6.29

Humpty Dumpty Small

$1.49

Humpty Dumpty Medium

$2.00Out of stock

Humpty Dumpty Share Size

$3.00

Pirates Booty

$3.29Out of stock

Utz Kettle Cooked

$4.59

Utz Large Size

$4.59

Skinny Pop

$3.79Out of stock

Snyders Family Sizevpretzels

$3.99Out of stock

Snyders Old Tyme

$3.69Out of stock

Snyders Pretzel Rods

$4.79

Utz Single Size

$1.99Out of stock

TREATS

Rice Krispy

$2.25

Mary's Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.19

Vanilla Whoopie Pie

$3.19

Candy Bar/Gum

Gum

$1.32

M&M's

$1.32

Reese's

$1.32

Snickers

$1.32

Sour Patch Kids

$1.32

Twix

$1.32

Mentoids Gum

$1.32

Hershey

$1.32

Big League

$1.32

Big League

$1.32

Airheads/Pops

York Patty

$0.24

Blow Pop

$0.24

Airheads Extremes

$1.79

Tootsie Pops

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Ask us to cater your next event!

Website

Location

200 Sea Rd, Kennebunk, ME 04043

Directions

Gallery
Bennett's Sandwich Shop image
Bennett's Sandwich Shop image
Bennett's Sandwich Shop image
Main pic

