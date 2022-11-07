Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH

1,126 Reviews

$

41 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Famous Steak And Cheese
Turkey
Italian

Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

real eggs cooked on a flat top grill not in the microwave
Steak, Egg & Cheese

$8.49+

Our signature steak, egg and cheese!

Wicked Steak, Egg & Cheese

$8.49+

Our signature steak, egg and cheese topped off with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread!

Pastrami, Egg & Cheese

$8.99+

**NEW** served with melted provolone cheese and sriracha aioli.

Market Square

$7.99+

**NEW** Our signature veggie breakfast sandwich! Fried eggs with lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese, mayo and ketchup.

Classic Breakfast Sandwiches

real eggs cooked on a flat top grill not in the microwave

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.49+
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$7.49+
Ham, Egg & Cheese

$7.49+
Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$7.49+
Egg & Cheese

$7.49+

*NEW* Bagels

Bagel with Spread

$3.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.49
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.49
Ham, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.49
Turkey, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.49
Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.49

English Muffins

grilled english muffins served with your choice of protein
Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$5.49
Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$5.49
Ham, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$5.49
Turkey, Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$5.49
Egg & Cheese English Muffin

$5.49

Avo Toast

The Bennett's Avo

$9.49Out of stock

Tomato, Avocado & Everything Seasoning served on French Bread

The Wicked Avo Toast

$10.49Out of stock

Fried Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, topped with a Chili Onion Crunch & drizzled with our House Made Sriracha Aioli served on French Bread

Breakfast Bowls

**NEW**
Bennett's Bowl

$7.49

**NEW** 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and american cheese. add your choice of protein to complete the bowl.

STEGG Bowl

$9.49

**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin steak, 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions and peppers, american cheese, drizzled with ketchup and sriracha aioli.

CHEESESTEAKS

Famous Steak And Cheese

$10.49+

100% all-natural sirloin steak is grilled and shaved to perfection and served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Steak And Cheese

$10.49+

**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Left Coast Steak And Cheese

$11.99+

*less meat, more veggies* lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.

Backyard Steak And Cheese

$10.49+

**NEW** served with pickles, mayo, barbecue and american cheese.

Philly Pizza Steak

$10.99+

**NEW** marinara sauce and provolone cheese.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAKS

Famous Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49+

shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49+

**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Left Coast Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49+

*less meat, more veggies* lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49+

**NEW** mixed with hot sauce and drizzled with ranch.

GRILLED CHICKEN

"F" Bomb

$10.49+

seasoned grilled strips of chicken breast served with melted american cheese, and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.

Wicked Grilled Chicken

$10.49+

"F" bomb spiced up with our delicious hot pepper spread and sriracha aioli.

CHICKEN TENDER SUBS

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.49+

**NEW** lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.

Tender Parm

$10.49+

**NEW** chicken tenders mixed with marina sauce, provolone cheese and topped with oregano and grated parm.

CHEESEBURGER

Cheeseburger

$7.49+

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo

PASTRAMI

Pastrami

$7.49+

melted provolone cheese and yellow mustard.

MEATBALL

Meatball

$6.49+

provolone cheese, oregano and topped with grated parm.

VEGETARIAN

Grilled Veggie

$8.99+

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms with melted american and provolone cheese & lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and hot pepper spread.

Cold Subs

Italian

$7.49+

genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.

Wicked Italian

$7.49+

spiced-up italian with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

Turkey

$6.49+

all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.

Wicked Turkey

$6.49+

spiced-up turkey with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.

TBLT

$6.99+

all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.

**new** TBLAT

$13.49+

all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, american cheese and mayo.

BLT

$6.49+

grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

**new** BLAT

$11.99+

grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and mayo.

Going HAM

$6.49+

thinly sliced ham served with lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Ham + Turkey

$6.99+

served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Ham + Salami

$6.49+

lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Salami

$6.49+

genoa salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.

Tuna

$6.49+

white albacore tuna mixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.

Chicken Salad

$6.49+

white diced chicken mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.

Cold Veggie

$5.99+

american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper..

Mediterranean Falafel

$10.49+

**NEW** crispy falafel served with hummus, shredded lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, tzatziki, oil+vinegar and topped with our hot pepper spread.

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

freshly sliced iceburg lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.

Italian Salad

$9.99

**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, italian meats and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.

Mediterranean Salad

$9.49

**NEW** falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.

Chef Salad

$9.99

**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.

Melts***

**NEW**
Grilled Cheese

$4.59

classic with melted white american cheese.

Tuna Melt

$7.99

**NEW** white albacore tuna with melted american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$26.99

**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.

Steak Melt

$8.49

**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin served with melted american cheese.

Maine Lobster

YESSS TO FRESHHH! All FRESH Maine Knuckle and Claw Lobster (NO CHEWY TAIL MEAT HERE). Try it "The Bennett's Way" over a bed of freshly sliced Iceberg Lettuce, a hint of mayo, and a tad of melted butter.
Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.99

our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.

Lobster Sub

Lobster Sub

$44.99

our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.

Sides***

French Fries

$3.99+
Port Fries

$4.99+

Crinkle cut fries mixed with old bay seasoning & served with a side of sriracha aioli

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+Out of stock
Buffalo Tenders

$7.99+Out of stock
Hash Browns

$3.99+

Soda

Coke

$1.99
Diet Coke

$1.99
Coke Zero

$1.99
Dr. Pepper

$1.99
Sprite

$1.99

Fresca

$1.99

Bennett's Private Label Soda

Root Beer

$2.29
Cream Soda

$2.29
Raspberry Lime

$2.29
Grape Soda

$2.29
Orange Soda

$2.29
Ginger Ale

$2.29
Diet Root Beer

$2.29

Water

Dasani

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.49

AHA Blueberry

$2.39

AHA Mango

$2.39

Tea

Honest Tea Half & Half

$2.39

Honest Tea Green Tea

$2.39

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.39

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.39

Powerade/Vitamin Water

Blue Powerade

$2.39
Red Powerade

$2.39
Vitamin Water-Power C

$2.39

Vitamin Water-XXX

$2.39

Juice***

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.39
Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.39

Coffee

George Howell Hot Nitro Brew

$3.50
George Howell Cold Brew

$3.50+

George Howell Growler

$19.00

Iced Tea & Lemonade

Jasmine Black Iced Tea

$2.99+

Bennett's Signature Lemonade

$2.99+

Arnold Palmer

$2.99+

CHIPS***

Cape Cod Original

$1.50+

Cape Cod BBQ

$1.50+

Cape Cod Salt + Vinegar

$1.50+

Cape Cod Sea Salt + Cracked Pepper

$4.29

Cape Cod Sweet + Spicy Jalapeno

$3.79

Sour Cream And Onion Large Cape Cod

$4.29

TREATS***

Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Rice Krispy

$2.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Curbside Pick-Up

Car Details- Color, Make & Model

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Let us cater your next event!

Website

Location

41 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

