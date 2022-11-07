- Home
- Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
1,126 Reviews
$
41 Congress Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
Popular Items
Signature Breakfast Sandwiches
Steak, Egg & Cheese
Our signature steak, egg and cheese!
Wicked Steak, Egg & Cheese
Our signature steak, egg and cheese topped off with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread!
Pastrami, Egg & Cheese
**NEW** served with melted provolone cheese and sriracha aioli.
Market Square
**NEW** Our signature veggie breakfast sandwich! Fried eggs with lettuce, tomato, onion, melted American cheese, mayo and ketchup.
Classic Breakfast Sandwiches
*NEW* Bagels
English Muffins
Avo Toast
Breakfast Bowls
Bennett's Bowl
**NEW** 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and american cheese. add your choice of protein to complete the bowl.
STEGG Bowl
**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin steak, 3 scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, grilled onions and peppers, american cheese, drizzled with ketchup and sriracha aioli.
CHEESESTEAKS
Famous Steak And Cheese
100% all-natural sirloin steak is grilled and shaved to perfection and served with melted cheese and grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Steak And Cheese
**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Left Coast Steak And Cheese
*less meat, more veggies* lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
Backyard Steak And Cheese
**NEW** served with pickles, mayo, barbecue and american cheese.
Philly Pizza Steak
**NEW** marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
CHICKEN CHEESESTEAKS
Famous Chicken Cheesesteak
shaved chicken breast with melted american cheese and your choice of grilled onions, peppers, and/or mushrooms.
Wicked Chicken Cheesesteak
**NEW** spiced up with sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Left Coast Chicken Cheesesteak
*less meat, more veggies* lettuce, tomato, mayo and american cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
**NEW** mixed with hot sauce and drizzled with ranch.
GRILLED CHICKEN
CHICKEN TENDER SUBS
VEGETARIAN
Cold Subs
Italian
genoa salami, hot capicola, ham, and pepperoni with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Wicked Italian
spiced-up italian with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
Turkey
all-natural pan roasted turkey with lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper+oregano.
Wicked Turkey
spiced-up turkey with banana peppers, sriracha aioli and hot pepper spread.
TBLT
all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese and mayo.
**new** TBLAT
all-natural pan roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, american cheese and mayo.
BLT
grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
**new** BLAT
grilled bacon, melted american cheese, served with freshly sliced shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and mayo.
Going HAM
thinly sliced ham served with lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Ham + Turkey
served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Ham + Salami
lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Salami
genoa salami served with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese, mayo, oil+vinegar and salt+pepper.
Tuna
white albacore tuna mixed with mayo, lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.
Chicken Salad
white diced chicken mixed with celery salt and mayo served with lettuce, tomato and salt+pepper.
Cold Veggie
american and provolone cheese served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, hot pepper spread, oil+vinegar, salt+pepper..
Mediterranean Falafel
**NEW** crispy falafel served with hummus, shredded lettuce, onion, fresh peppers, tzatziki, oil+vinegar and topped with our hot pepper spread.
Salads
Garden Salad
freshly sliced iceburg lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, banana peppers, fresh peppers, and your choice of protein and dressing.
Italian Salad
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, italian meats and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
Mediterranean Salad
**NEW** falafel, hummus, little leaf mixed greens, tomato, onion, fresh peppers, drizzled with tzatziki and served with a side of oil+vinegar.
Chef Salad
**NEW** little leaf mixed greens, ham, turkey and provolone cheese complete with fresh chopped veggies and a side of oil+vinegar.
Melts***
Grilled Cheese
classic with melted white american cheese.
Tuna Melt
**NEW** white albacore tuna with melted american cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
**NEW** buttery grilled cheese served with maine lobster, melted provolone cheese and topped with sriracha aioli. sub for regular mayo if you can't handle the heat.
Steak Melt
**NEW** 100% all-natural shaved sirloin served with melted american cheese.
Maine Lobster
Lobster Roll
our famous "Lobstah" roll! over a quarter pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on a lightly toasted gourmet roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Lobster Sub
our famous "Lobstah" sub! over half a pound of fresh maine lobster meat served on our lightly toasted small signature sub roll with light mayo, drawn butter and light lettuce.
Bennett's Private Label Soda
Tea
Powerade/Vitamin Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Let us cater your next event!
41 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801