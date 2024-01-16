Bennie & Burk's 2936 River Road
2936 River Road
Henrico, NC 27842
Sandwichs & Subs
- Seasonal Chicken Salad$9.99
this is our delicious chicken salad which includes lettuce, tomato and chicken salad
- Classic Club$12.99
This amazing Classic Club sandwich includes Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo and Honey Mustard
- Roast Beef$11.99
This sandwich includes Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo and our home made Pepper Jelly SERVED WITH A SMILE!
Drink
- Calypso original Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Strawberry Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Tropical Mango Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Southern Peach Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Pineapple Peach Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Paridise Punch Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Kiwi Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Ocean Blue Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade$3.19
- Calypso Island Wave Lemonade$3.19
- Coca-Cola 20oz Bottle$2.79
Coca-Cola is a classic carbonated soft drink that's loved for its refreshing taste and unique flavor. It's perfect for enjoying on a hot day or pairing with your favorite meal.
- Coca-Cola Diet 20oz Bottle$2.79
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 20 Oz Bottle$2.79
Enjoy the same classic Coca-Cola taste without the sugar. This 20 oz beverage offers a refreshing, zero-calorie option perfect for quenching your thirst.
- Coca-Cola Cherry 20 Fl Oz Bottle$2.79
Enjoy the classic taste of Coca-Cola with a sweet cherry twist. This 20 fl oz bottle is perfect for refreshing yourself on a hot day or pairing with your favorite meal.
- Sprite Lemon Lime 20oz Bottle$2.79
Lemon Lime Soda is a refreshing beverage perfect for quenching thirst on a hot day. It combines the tangy flavors of lemon and lime for a zesty, fizzy experience.
- Sprite Lemon Lime Zero Sugar 20oz Bottle$2.79
Sprite Zero Sugar is a lemon-lime flavored soda that offers the classic Sprite taste without any sugar. The 20 oz size is perfect for quenching your thirst on the go.
- Sun Drop 20oz Bottle$2.79
Sun Drop is a crisp, citrus-flavored soda that offers a refreshing zest with every sip. It's perfect for quenching your thirst on a sunny day or energizing your afternoon with its unique tangy taste.
- Sun Drop Diet 20oz Bottle$2.79
Diet Sun Drop is a citrus-flavored soda that offers a tangy, refreshing taste without the added calories. It's a great choice if you're looking for a fizzy drink with less sugar.
- Dr Pepper Original 20 Fl Oz Bottle$2.79
Dr Pepper is a classic soda with a unique, spiced cherry flavor, originally created in the 1880s. This 20 fluid ounce bottle is perfect for enjoying a refreshing drink on the go or during a meal.
- Dr Pepper Diet 20 Oz Bottle$2.79
Enjoy the same bold flavor of Dr Pepper with fewer calories with Diet Dr Pepper. This 20 fl oz bottle is perfect for sipping on-the-go or enjoying with your meals.
- Fairlife 2% 14oz Milk$4.29
Fairlife 2% is a reduced-fat milk that offers a creamy taste with less fat than whole milk. It's also lactose-free and packed with extra protein and calcium, making it a nutritious choice for your daily diet.
- Fairlife 2% Chocolate 14oz Milk$4.29
Chocolate 2% Reduced Fat Ultra Filtered Milk offers a deliciously smooth and rich chocolate taste in a healthier, lower fat option. This ultra-filtered milk provides all the creamy texture and essential nutrients with less of the guilt.
- Fairlife Strawberry 2% 14oz Milk$4.29
Enjoy the creamy goodness of Fairlife 2% Reduced Fat Strawberry Milk, now in an ultra-filtered form to enhance both taste and nutrition. This 14 fl oz bottle offers a delightful strawberry flavor that's perfect for a flavorful break in your day.
- Karma Probiotic Water Blueberry Lemonade 18 Fl. Oz. 1 Count Bottle$3.99
Stay hydrated and healthy with Karma Probiotic Water in a refreshing blueberry lemonade flavor. This 18 fl. oz. bottle contains probiotics to support your digestive health.
- KARMA Probiotic Water$3.99
Karma Probiotic Water is designed to support digestive health with its infusion of probiotics. It's a refreshing beverage that helps you maintain a healthy balance on-the-go.
- Karma Probiotic Water Strawberry Lemonade 18 Fl. Oz. 1 Count Bottle$3.99
Karma Probiotic Water in Strawberry Lemonade flavor is a refreshing beverage designed to support digestive health with its probiotic content. This 18 fl. oz. drink combines the sweet taste of strawberries with a hint of lemonade, perfect for a healthy boost on the go.
- Smartwater Vapor Distilled Premium Water 1 Liter Bottle$4.99
Smartwater is a vapor-distilled water with added electrolytes for a crisp, clean taste. It comes in a convenient 1-liter bottle, perfect for staying hydrated on-the-go.
- Waiakea Volcano Water$4.69
- CORE Hydration Nutrient Enhanced Water 23.9 Fl Oz Sport Cap Bottle$3.99
CORE Hydration is a nutrient-enhanced water designed to help keep you balanced and refreshed. Its convenient 23.9 oz sport cap bottle makes it easy to stay hydrated on the go.
- Gold Peak Iced Tea, Green 18.l5fl Oz$3.79
Gold Peak Iced Tea offers a refreshing green tea flavor in convenient 18.5 oz bottles. This pack of 12 bottles is perfect for stocking up at home or hydrating on the go.
- Extra Sweet Tea Gold Peak$3.79
Extra Sweet Tea offers a refreshing taste with a bold sweetness, making it perfect for those who enjoy a stronger flavor in their beverage. It's an ideal choice for sipping on a hot day or as a sweet treat after a meal.
Energy Drinks & Hydration Drinks
- Ghost Hydration Drink Orange Squeeze 16.9 Fl Oz$3.19
- Ghost Energy Sour Pink Lemonade$3.69
- Ghost Swedish Fish Energy$3.69
- Ghost Cherry Limeade Energy$3.69
- Ghost Faze Pop Energy$3.69
- Ghost Orange Cream Energy$3.69
- Ghost Warheads Energy$3.69
- Ghost Citrus Energy$3.69
- Prime Blue Raspberry Energy$3.29
- Prime Tropical Punch Energy$3.29
- Prime Ice Pop Energy$3.29
- Prime Lemon Lime Energy$3.29
- Prime Original Energy$3.29
- Prime Strawberry Water Melon Hydration$3.19
- Prime Blue Raspberry Hydration$3.19
- Prime Cherry Freeze Hydration$3.19
- Prime Glowberry Hydration$3.19
- Prime Lemon Lime Hydration$3.19
- Prime Ice Pop Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Kiwi Strawberry Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Sour Patch Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Lemon Lime Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Tropical Punch Hydration$3.19
- Prime Meta Moon Hydration$3.19
- Prime Lemonade Hydration$3.19
- Ghost Blue Raspberry Energy$3.69
- Ghost Redberry Energy$3.69
- Ghost Strawbango Margarita Energy$3.69
- Ghost War Head Sour Green Energy$3.69
- Celsius Tropical Vipe Energy Drink$3.29
Cookies & Brownies
Chips
- Pop Daddy Popcorn, Ruby Red Popcorn, Original$6.99
Pop Daddy's Ruby Red Popcorn comes in its original flavor, offering a classic taste with a unique twist. It's made using ruby red kernels, providing a fun and colorful addition to your snack lineup.
- KHLV00296656 6 Oz Real White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn$6.99
Enjoy a tasty snack with our 6 oz Real White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn. It's perfect for movie nights or as a savory treat on the go.
- Pop Daddy Pretzels Birthday Cake LIMITED EDITION$6.99
- Pop Daddy Smoked Gouda Pretzel$4.99
- Jalapeno Kettle Chips$2.79
- Salt & Vinegar Kettle Chips$2.79
- Sweet Onion Kettle Chips$2.79
- Doritos Nacho Cheese$2.79
Doritos are a popular brand of flavored tortilla chips, perfect for snacking or sharing at parties. They come in a variety of bold flavors, including Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch.
- Lay's BBQ Chips$2.79
Enjoy a tasty snack with Lay's BBQ Chips, perfectly seasoned for a smoky and savory taste. This convenient 1.5 oz bag is great for on-the-go munching or pairing with your favorite sandwich.
- SmokeHouse Garlic Parmesan Crackers$6.49
- Smoke House Spicy Crackers$6.49
- Smoke House Pizza Crackers$6.49
- Smoke House Bar-B-Que Crackers$6.49
Jams Jelly Sauces
- Apple Butter$8.99
Apple Butter is a rich, spreadable preserve made from fresh apples. It comes in a convenient 19 oz jar, perfect for breakfasts or snacks.
- Pumpkin Butter$8.99
Pumpkin Butter is a smooth, spreadable condiment that brings the cozy flavors of autumn to your table. Perfect for slathering on toast or adding a seasonal twist to your baking, it's made with real pumpkin and a blend of warm spices.
- Blackberry Preserves$12.99
Blackberry Preserves is made with juicy blackberries, adding a sweet and tart taste to your breakfast. It's perfect for spreading on toast or layering in your yogurt.
- Cherry Preserves 20 Oz$10.99
Cherry Preserves come in a generous 20-ounce jar, perfect for breakfast and baking needs. Enjoy the rich, sweet taste of cherries in this delightful spread.
- Spiced Peaches$19.99
This jar of spiced peaches brings a zesty twist to your snack time or dessert recipes. Enjoy the sweet and tangy flavor blend that adds a warming spice kick to each bite.
- Strawberry Pepper Jam$8.99
- Pickled Beet Balls$10.99
Beet Balls are a great meat-free alternative that packs a flavorful punch. Perfect for veggie burgers, pasta dishes, or even as a snack on their own.
- Pineapple Habanero Pepper Jelly$8.99
- Bone Suckin Sauce Bonesuckin-Bone-Sauce-Regular 16 Oz.$12.99
Bone Suckin' Sauce is a versatile barbecue sauce that brings a perfect blend of tangy and sweet flavors to any dish. Its 16 oz jar is great for grilling, marinating, or dipping, making it a kitchen staple for BBQ enthusiasts.
- Apple Butter BBQ$8.99
- Crab Salsa$11.99
- Three Pepper Lemon Hot Sauce$8.99
- Garlic & Herb Hot Sauce$8.99
- Garlic Dill Pickle$9.99
- Jalapeno Dill Pickle$9.99
- Vidalia Onion Mustard$8.99
Vidalia Onion Mustard combines the sweetness of Vidalia onions with the tangy kick of mustard. It's perfect for dressing up sandwiches or as a unique addition to your favorite recipes.
- Bone Suckin Sauce Bonesuckin-Bone-Sauce-Hot 16 Oz.$12.99
Bone Suckin' Sauce is a hot version of the classic barbecue sauce, perfect for adding a spicy kick to your meals. It comes in a 16 oz jar, ideal for smothering on ribs, chicken, or veggies.
- Nixon's Family Restaurant BBQ Sauce 16 Oz$12.99
Enjoy the authentic taste of Nixon's Family Restaurant with their signature BBQ sauce, now available in a convenient three-pack of 16 oz bottles. Perfect for grilling or dipping, this sauce brings a touch of Edenton, NC, to your kitchen.
Dog Treats & Merch
- Dog Biscuits Strawberry & Banana 7oz Bag$9.99
This is a bag of joy for your furry friend!! Dog Biscuits Strawberry & Banana 7oz bag
- Dog Treats Chews Strawberry & Pineapple$10.95
- Pooch Doggie Ice Cream Mix BDAY CAKE$5.99
- Pooch Doggie Ice Cream Mix PEANUT BUTTER$5.99
- Strawberry Shortcake Dog Cookies$9.99
- Dog Blueberry Pie Cookies$9.99
Mr. Feel Good
- Puro 2gram Pre Roll (grape jelly)$19.99
- Puro Prerolls (juicy watermelon) 2grams$19.99
- Puro Preroll Melona 2 Grams$19.99
- Moody Moon Preroll 200mg Sativa (jack herer)$14.99
- Moody Moon Preroll 200mg Gelato HYBRID$14.99
- Moody Moon Jungle Juice 200mg HYBRID Preroll$14.99
- Puro Luna Rocket GREEN CRACK 2 1.5g preroll$20.99
- Puro Luna Rocket OG KUSH 2 1.5g Prerolls$20.99
- Puro Luna Rocket Pineapple Express$20.99
- Puro Exotics ZAZA Preroll Gelato 41 Sativa 2 1.5g$23.99
- Puro Exotics ZAZA Prerolls NERDZ HYBRID 2 1.5g$23.99
- Puro Exotics Black Ice INDICA 2 1.5g PreRolls$23.99
- Alter Ego Sonama Coma Sativa 3.5g$45.99
- Moody Moon THE GANJA BLEND tropical storm hybrid$48.99
- Moody Moon THE GANJA BLEND Dream Cake Indica$48.99
- Alter Ego Indica SLURRICANE3.5g$45.99
- Alter Ego Malibu Mochi Hybrid 3.5g$45.99
- Sweet Dream 25mg Good Time Gummy$2.49
- MMelt Milk Chocolate 10pc MR FEEL GOOD$39.99
- M Melt Milk & Cookies 10pc MR FEEL GOOD$39.99
- Moody Moon Exotic Indoor Flower HYBRID$11.99
- Moody Moon Sativa 1g Exotic Indoor Flower$11.99
- Moody Moon Indica 1g Exotic Indoor Flower$11.99
- Super Boot Exotic indoor flower indica preroll 1 1.5$9.99
Vapes
- Raz Tiffany Dream Edition$23.99
- White Gummy Watermelon RAZ 9000 puffs$23.99
- Grape Ice RAZ 9K Puffs$23.99
- Blue Raz Ice RAZ 9k Puffs$23.99
- Vicky RAZ 9k Puffs$23.99
- Strawberry Shortcake RAZ 9k Puffs$23.99
- Strawberry Kiwi RAZ 9K Puffs$26.99
- Geek Bar Crazy Melon$24.99
- Geek Bar California Cherry$24.99
- Geek Bar Strawberry Mango$24.99
- Geek Bar Blue Mint$24.99
- Geek Bar White Gummy Ice$24.99
- Geek Bar Watermelon Ice$24.99
- Geek Bar Black Cherry$24.99
- Geek Bar Juicy Peach Ice$24.99
- Geek Bar Blow Pop$24.99
- Geek Bar Blue Raz Ice$24.99
- Lost Marry Mt15000 Turbo Strawmelin Peach$25.99
- Last Marry Mt15000 Turbo Watermelon Ice$25.99
- Lost Mary Strawberry Kiwi Mt15000 Turbo$25.99
- Lost Mary Mt15000 Turbo Winter Mint$25.99
- Lost Mary Mt15000 Turbo TERMAL EDITION Cherry Strazz$25.99
Ice Cream & Pop Sickles
- Fat Boy Carmel Cookies N Cream Cookie Sandwich$2.99
- Fat Boy Ice Cream Sandwich$2.99
The Fat Boy Ice Cream Sandwich offers a thick layer of creamy vanilla ice cream packed between two soft chocolate cookies. It's a classic frozen treat that's perfect for cooling off on a hot day.
- Icee Sour Apple$2.49
Icee Sour Apple is a tangy frozen drink with a bold sour apple flavor. It's perfect for cooling down and satisfying your craving for something both sweet and tart.
- Icee Cherry$2.49
Cherry is often enjoyed fresh, though it's also commonly found in jams, pastries, and beverages. This fruit has a sweet yet tart flavor, which makes it versatile in both sweet and savory dishes.
- Icee Blue Raspberry$2.49
- Drumstick Vanilla Caramel$2.99
These frozen dairy dessert cones are a convenient treat, filled with creamy goodness and topped with chocolate. Perfect for a quick dessert or a little afternoon indulgence, they come ready to enjoy right out of the freezer.
- DrumStick Vanilla Fudge$2.99
The Vanilla Fudge Drumstick offers a delightful twist on a classic treat, featuring creamy vanilla ice cream topped with rich fudge and nuts. Perfect for a refreshing snack on a warm day, this ice cream cone combines sweet and crunchy textures for a satisfying dessert.
- Drumstick Vanilla$2.99
- Snickers Ice Cream Bar$2.99
The Snickers Ice Cream Bar combines creamy ice cream with the classic Snickers blend of peanuts, caramel, and chocolate. It's a refreshing and indulgent treat, perfect for a sweet snack on a hot day.
Cheeses & Cheese Spreads
- Smoked Gouda Cheese$8.99
- 15-Year-Aged Cheddar Cheese$16.99
Our 15-Year-Aged Cheddar features a robust flavor with a delightfully sharp and tangy finish. Perfect for cheese lovers, it pairs wonderfully with a glass of your favorite wine or a simple set of crackers.
- Smoked Mozzarella Cheese$8.99
- Beer Cheddar Cheese Spread$9.99
- Swiss Almond Cheese Spread$9.99
- Jalapeño Pepper Cheese Spread$9.99
- Port Wine Cheese Spread$9.99
- CranBerry Walnut Cheese Spread$9.99
- Onion & Chive Cheese Spread$9.99
Fish & Sea Food
- Alligator and Pork Sausage$18.99
Alligator and Pork Sausage is a unique blend of alligator meat mixed with pork, offering a distinctive, rich flavor. Great for grilling, it adds an adventurous twist to your usual barbecue lineup.
- Shrimp Uncooked Peeled & Cleaned$24.50
- Alligator Meet$22.95
- HushPuppies$5.99
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
