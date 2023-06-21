- Home
Bennington Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza 519 Main St #2143
519 Main St #2143
Bennington, VT 05201
Appetizers
single knot
Garlic Knots(6)
Fresh pizza dough tied up daily and baked until golden, then smothered in Parmesan cheese with our famous garlic olive oil
Garlic Knots(12)
Fresh pizza dough tied up daily and baked until golden, then smothered in Parmesan cheese with our famous garlic olive oil
Cinna Knot (6)
Cinna Knot (12)
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of cheese mixed with spinach, artichokes, red pepper flakes, and lots of garlic! Topped with fresh mozzarella served with crispy bread
Ramuntos Jumbo Wings (10)
1 1/2 lbs of chicken wings served with a side of blue cheese or ranch
Fried Raviolis (8)
Cheese raviolis sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese and parsley served with our marinara
Chicken Tenders (5)
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with marinara sauce
Hand Cut French Fries
Hand Cut Fries with Cheese
Hand Cut Fries with Cheese and Bacon
Sweet Potato Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Single meatball
Pizza & Calzones
New York 14" Pizza
14" New York Cheese
BBQ Chicken - New York 14"
BBQ sauce, chicken, and bacon
BBQ Pulled Pork -New York 14"
Slow cooked in house with our spice and BBQ sauce
Chicken Ranch - New York 14"
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomato, broccoli, and caramelized onions
Margherita - New York 14"
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil with a light balsamic drizzle on top
Meat Lover's -New York 14"
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage meatball, and ham
Southwest Steak and Cheese - New York 14"
Chipotle base, steak, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions
Spicy Buffalo - New York 14"
Buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, topped with blue cheese
The White - New York 14"
Garlic knot oil, ricotta cheese, and your choice of toppings at regular price
The Works - New York 14"
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Veggie Lover's - New York 14"
Tomatoes, broccoli, mushroom, black olive, onions, and garlic
New York 16" Pizza
16" New York Cheese
BBQ Chicken - New York 16"
BBQ sauce, chicken, and bacon
BBQ Pulled Pork - New York 16"
Slow cooked in house with our spice and BBQ sauce
Chicken Ranch - New York 16"
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomato, broccoli and caramelized onions
Margherita - New York 16"
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil with a light balsamic drizzle on top
Meat Lovers - New York 16"
Southwest Steak and Cheese - New York 16"
Chipotle base, steak, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions
Spicy Buffalo - New York 16"
Buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, topped with blue cheese
The White - New York 16"
Garlic knot oil, ricotta cheese, and your choice of toppings at regular price
The Works - New York 16"
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Veggie Lovers - New York 16"
Sicilian Pizza
The Sicilian
Southwest Steak and Cheese - Sicilian
Chipotle base, steak, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions
Margherita - Sicilian
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil with a light balsamic drizzle on top
BBQ Chicken - Sicilian
BBQ sauce, chicken, and bacon
BBQ Pulled Pork - Sicilian
Slow cooked in house with our spice and BBQ sauce
Spicy Buffalo - Sicilian
Buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, topped with blue cheese
The Works - Sicilian
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers
Meat Lover's - Sicilian
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage meatball, and ham
Veggie Lover's - Sicilian
Tomatoes, broccoli, mushroom, black olive, onions, and garlic
The White - Sicilian
Garlic knot oil, ricotta cheese, and your choice of toppings at regular price
Chicken Ranch - Sicilian
Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomato, broccoli, and caramelized onions
The Stuffed, Garlic Knot & Gluten Free Pizza
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
A classic Italian favorite
Meat Lover's Calzone
Bacon, meatball, ham, pepperoni and sausage
Veggie Lover's Calzone
Tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Buffalo chicken, and spicy buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side
Chicken Ranch Calzone
Bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onions, chicken, and ranch dressing
Steak & Cheese Calzone
Steak, mushrooms, onion, green peppers
Pasta
Build Your Own Pasta
Pasta
Stuffed Shells
Filled with mixed cheeses and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and topped with marinara
Linguine and Meatballs (Nonni's Homemade)
Meatballs topped with Parmigiana cheese
Chicken Parm
Breaded chicken in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese
Eggplant Parm
Breaded eggplant in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers & garlic sautéed in marinara
Beverage
Wine
Cocktails
Bar Specials
Sandwiches & Salads
Pub Burgers
Cheeseburger with Fries
Our double patty topped with cheese
Carnivore Burger with Fries
Single patty burger with pulled pork, topped with bacon and onion rings
Caramelized Onion Burger with Fries
Cheeseburger smothered with ramunto's home cooked caramelized onions
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger with Fries
Topped with bacon and crumbled blue cheese
Spicy Jalapeño Burger with Fries
With Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato with fries
Hoagies & Wraps
Steak Bomb Hoagie
Seasoned steak, American cheese, green peppers, onion and mushroom
Sausage, Pepper and Onion Hoagie
Sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, onion and provolone cheese
Spicy Buffalo Hoagie
Crispy chicken, spicy hot sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Meatballs Parm Hoagie
1 lb of homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella
Chicken Parm Hoagie
Fried chicken breast, homemade marinara and mozzarella
Jonny C's Eggplant Parm Hoagie
Crispy fried eggplant topped with homemade marinara & mozzarella
Pulled Pork sandwich with fries
Our own pulled pork piled high with our special BBQ sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Capicola, ham, salami, and provolone cheese & your choice of veggies
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our chicken caesar wrapped in a flour tortilla, your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Served with homemade potato chips
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken lightly fried with lettuce, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with homemade potato chips
Triple Threat Shrimp Wrap
Breaded shrimp tossed with our award winning triple threat sauce, lettuce & tomato. Served with homemade potato chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, veggies, and cheese
Half Salads
House Salad Half
Fresh mixed greens topped with carrot, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and croutons
Caesar Salad Half
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons (add grilled chicken for 1.50)
Buffalo Chicken Salad Half
Our fresh house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders, or grilled buffalo chicken served with chunky blue cheese
Greek Salad Half
Our fresh house salad topped with green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese. Served with red wine vinegar and olive oil
Cobb Salad Half
Our house salad topped with grilled chicken, smokey bacon, shredded cheddar, and hard-boiled egg
Cranberry, Goat Cheese & Almond Salad Half
Bed of spinach topped with cranberries, goat cheese, tomatoes, and almonds
Large Salads
House Salad Large
Fresh mixed greens topped with carrot, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad Large
Our fresh house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders, or grilled buffalo chicken served with chunky blue cheese
Caesar Salad Large
Fresh mixed greens topped with roast beef, turkey, ham, provolone, carrot, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and croutons
Greek Salad Large
Our fresh house salad topped with green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese. Served with red wine vinegar and olive oil
Cobb Salad Large
Our house salad topped with grilled chicken, smokey bacon, shredded cheddar, and hard-boiled egg
Cranberry, Goat Cheese & Almond Salad Large
Bed of spinach topped with cranberries, goat cheese, tomatoes and almonds
Specials
5.99 Cheese w/ Specialty
10.99 Pizza
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
519 Main St #2143, Bennington, VT 05201