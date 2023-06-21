  • Home
Bennington Ramuntos Brick Oven Pizza 519 Main St #2143

No reviews yet

519 Main St #2143

Bennington, VT 05201

Popular Items

Ramuntos Jumbo Wings (10)

$14.95

1 1/2 lbs of chicken wings served with a side of blue cheese or ranch

14" New York Cheese

$11.99

16" New York Cheese

$16.99

Appetizers

single knot

$0.75

Garlic Knots(6)

$4.95

Fresh pizza dough tied up daily and baked until golden, then smothered in Parmesan cheese with our famous garlic olive oil

Garlic Knots(12)

$8.95

Fresh pizza dough tied up daily and baked until golden, then smothered in Parmesan cheese with our famous garlic olive oil

Cinna Knot (6)

$4.95

Cinna Knot (12)

$8.95

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$11.95

A creamy blend of cheese mixed with spinach, artichokes, red pepper flakes, and lots of garlic! Topped with fresh mozzarella served with crispy bread

Ramuntos Jumbo Wings (10)

$14.95

1 1/2 lbs of chicken wings served with a side of blue cheese or ranch

Fried Raviolis (8)

$9.25

Cheese raviolis sprinkled with grated Parmesan cheese and parsley served with our marinara

Chicken Tenders (5)

$9.25

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce

Hand Cut French Fries

$7.25

Hand Cut Fries with Cheese

$8.50

Hand Cut Fries with Cheese and Bacon

$10.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.95

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.25

Single meatball

$2.00

Pizza & Calzones

New York 14" Pizza

14" New York Cheese

$11.99

BBQ Chicken - New York 14"

$16.95

BBQ sauce, chicken, and bacon

BBQ Pulled Pork -New York 14"

$16.95

Slow cooked in house with our spice and BBQ sauce

Chicken Ranch - New York 14"

$17.95

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomato, broccoli, and caramelized onions

Margherita - New York 14"

$16.95

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil with a light balsamic drizzle on top

Meat Lover's -New York 14"

$17.95

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage meatball, and ham

Southwest Steak and Cheese - New York 14"

$17.95

Chipotle base, steak, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions

Spicy Buffalo - New York 14"

$17.95

Buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, topped with blue cheese

The White - New York 14"

$16.95

Garlic knot oil, ricotta cheese, and your choice of toppings at regular price

The Works - New York 14"

$17.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Veggie Lover's - New York 14"

$16.95

Tomatoes, broccoli, mushroom, black olive, onions, and garlic

New York 16" Pizza

16" New York Cheese

$16.99

BBQ Chicken - New York 16"

$21.95

BBQ sauce, chicken, and bacon

BBQ Pulled Pork - New York 16"

$21.95

Slow cooked in house with our spice and BBQ sauce

Chicken Ranch - New York 16"

$21.95

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomato, broccoli and caramelized onions

Margherita - New York 16"

$21.95

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil with a light balsamic drizzle on top

Meat Lovers - New York 16"

$21.95

Southwest Steak and Cheese - New York 16"

$23.95

Chipotle base, steak, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions

Spicy Buffalo - New York 16"

$21.95

Buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, topped with blue cheese

The White - New York 16"

$20.95

Garlic knot oil, ricotta cheese, and your choice of toppings at regular price

The Works - New York 16"

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Veggie Lovers - New York 16"

$21.95

Sicilian Pizza

The Sicilian

$19.95

Southwest Steak and Cheese - Sicilian

$24.95

Chipotle base, steak, roasted red peppers, and caramelized onions

Margherita - Sicilian

$23.95

Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil with a light balsamic drizzle on top

BBQ Chicken - Sicilian

$23.95

BBQ sauce, chicken, and bacon

BBQ Pulled Pork - Sicilian

$23.95

Slow cooked in house with our spice and BBQ sauce

Spicy Buffalo - Sicilian

$24.95

Buffalo sauce, spicy chicken, topped with blue cheese

The Works - Sicilian

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers

Meat Lover's - Sicilian

$23.95

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage meatball, and ham

Veggie Lover's - Sicilian

$23.95

Tomatoes, broccoli, mushroom, black olive, onions, and garlic

The White - Sicilian

$23.95

Garlic knot oil, ricotta cheese, and your choice of toppings at regular price

Chicken Ranch - Sicilian

$24.95

Ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, tomato, broccoli, and caramelized onions

The Stuffed, Garlic Knot & Gluten Free Pizza

The Stuffed Pizza

$24.00

A pizza with a top, pick any three toppings to go inside

Garlic Knot Crust (The Original) Pizza

$19.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.25

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.95+

A classic Italian favorite

Meat Lover's Calzone

$15.25+

Bacon, meatball, ham, pepperoni and sausage

Veggie Lover's Calzone

$14.75+

Tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, black olives

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$14.75+

Buffalo chicken, and spicy buffalo sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing on the side

Chicken Ranch Calzone

$15.25+

Bacon, broccoli, tomato, caramelized onions, chicken, and ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$16.55+

Steak, mushrooms, onion, green peppers

Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$16.95

Ziti or linguine (pick one). Comes with two garlic knots

Pasta

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Filled with mixed cheeses and Italian seasoning, baked to perfection and topped with marinara

Linguine and Meatballs (Nonni's Homemade)

$15.95

Meatballs topped with Parmigiana cheese

Chicken Parm

$15.95

Breaded chicken in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Eggplant Parm

$15.95

Breaded eggplant in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiana cheese

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.95

Fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers & garlic sautéed in marinara

Beverage

Soft Drinks

Juice

$1.95

2 L Coke

$3.75

2 L Diet

$3.75

2 L Sprite

$3.75

2 L RB

$3.75

Wine

Red wine glass

$6.60

Red wine bottle

$13.99

New red wine glass

$8.00

New red wine bottle

$20.95

White wine glass

$6.60

White wine bottle

$13.99

New white wine glass

$8.00

New white wine bottle

$20.95

Prosecco

$7.00

Cocktails

Jack Daniels

$8.15

Tito's

$8.15

Bacardi

$8.15

Crown

$8.15

Captain Morgan

$8.15

Tanqueray

$8.15

Malibu

$8.15

Drink of the month

$8.15

Bloody Mary

$8.15

Double Mix

$10.00

Bar Specials

Burger Brew

$4.00

Trivia Beer

$4.00+

Sandwiches & Salads

Pub Burgers

Cheeseburger with Fries

$10.99

Our double patty topped with cheese

Carnivore Burger with Fries

$13.95

Single patty burger with pulled pork, topped with bacon and onion rings

Caramelized Onion Burger with Fries

$12.50

Cheeseburger smothered with ramunto's home cooked caramelized onions

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger with Fries

$13.25

Topped with bacon and crumbled blue cheese

Spicy Jalapeño Burger with Fries

$13.25

With Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato with fries

Hoagies & Wraps

Steak Bomb Hoagie

$12.95

Seasoned steak, American cheese, green peppers, onion and mushroom

Sausage, Pepper and Onion Hoagie

$10.95

Sweet Italian sausage, green peppers, onion and provolone cheese

Spicy Buffalo Hoagie

$11.95

Crispy chicken, spicy hot sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Meatballs Parm Hoagie

$12.95

1 lb of homemade meatballs, homemade marinara sauce, and mozzarella

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$11.99

Fried chicken breast, homemade marinara and mozzarella

Jonny C's Eggplant Parm Hoagie

$10.75

Crispy fried eggplant topped with homemade marinara & mozzarella

Pulled Pork sandwich with fries

$12.95

Our own pulled pork piled high with our special BBQ sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

Capicola, ham, salami, and provolone cheese & your choice of veggies

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Our chicken caesar wrapped in a flour tortilla, your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Served with homemade potato chips

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo chicken lightly fried with lettuce, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with homemade potato chips

Triple Threat Shrimp Wrap

$12.25

Breaded shrimp tossed with our award winning triple threat sauce, lettuce & tomato. Served with homemade potato chips

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Your choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, veggies, and cheese

Half Salads

House Salad Half

$5.75

Fresh mixed greens topped with carrot, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and croutons

Caesar Salad Half

$6.75

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and croutons (add grilled chicken for 1.50)

Buffalo Chicken Salad Half

$9.95

Our fresh house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders, or grilled buffalo chicken served with chunky blue cheese

Greek Salad Half

$9.99

Our fresh house salad topped with green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese. Served with red wine vinegar and olive oil

Cobb Salad Half

$9.99

Our house salad topped with grilled chicken, smokey bacon, shredded cheddar, and hard-boiled egg

Cranberry, Goat Cheese & Almond Salad Half

$10.25

Bed of spinach topped with cranberries, goat cheese, tomatoes, and almonds

Large Salads

House Salad Large

$7.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with carrot, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad Large

$12.95

Our fresh house salad topped with buffalo chicken tenders, or grilled buffalo chicken served with chunky blue cheese

Caesar Salad Large

$8.95

Fresh mixed greens topped with roast beef, turkey, ham, provolone, carrot, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and croutons

Greek Salad Large

$12.95

Our fresh house salad topped with green peppers, black olives, artichoke hearts, and feta cheese. Served with red wine vinegar and olive oil

Cobb Salad Large

$12.95

Our house salad topped with grilled chicken, smokey bacon, shredded cheddar, and hard-boiled egg

Cranberry, Goat Cheese & Almond Salad Large

$12.95

Bed of spinach topped with cranberries, goat cheese, tomatoes and almonds

Kids Meals

kids burger and fries

$7.95

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.95

Kids tenders with fries

$8.95

Kids Spaghetti And Meatball

$8.25

Desserts

Brownie

$1.50

Huge Cookie

$1.50

Homemade Cheesecake

$4.99

Sides

side french fries

$2.50

side Sweet Potato FF

$2.50

side Onion Rings

$2.50

side Chips

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar

$4.50

Extra dressing

$0.50

Specials

Daily specials

Monday Night wings

$0.50

Burger beer

$5.95

Trivia Beer

Out of stock

5.99 Cheese w/ Specialty

5.99 pizza

$5.99

10.99 Pizza

10.99 Pizza

$10.99
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

519 Main St #2143, Bennington, VT 05201

