Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
2,676 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Big, fun, tasty, and Italian.
Location
206 Greenfield St., Wilmington, NC 28401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington - 1502 S. 3rd Street
No Reviews
1502 S. 3rd st. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurant
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurant