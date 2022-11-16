Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria

2,676 Reviews

$$

206 Greenfield St.

Wilmington, NC 28401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BENNY'S DAYTIME BIG TIMERS

LUNCH FOR 2

LUNCH FOR 2

$25.00

Any specialty pizza, large house salad + 2 cans of soda

SAMMIE SPECIAL

SAMMIE SPECIAL

$15.00

A Sammie, Fries & can of soda

PIZZA PACKS - 3 TONY PEPPERONI'S

PIZZA PACKS - 3 TONY PEPPERONI'S

$45.00

Why not have another slice? Or, keep a little Toni Pepp in the fridge in case of emergency. Either way, we got you covered.

PIZZA PACKS - 3 KEVIN McCALLISTER'S

PIZZA PACKS - 3 KEVIN McCALLISTER'S

$42.00

Our wildly popular cheese pizza for adults - not adults only. The combination of the funky taleggio cheese and Benny's Hot Honey is now a little cheaper to hoard. Go for it.

PIZZA PACK - PICK 5

PIZZA PACK - PICK 5

$75.00

Pick any 5 pies, mix and match. If you want multiples of any one pizza, write in the notes or give us a call!

BENNY'S HOT HONEY BEARS

BENNY'S HOT HONEY BEARS

$11.00+

Feeling like the little cup of Benny's Hot Honey is just never enough? Stock up with the Honey Bear!

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00+

baby lettuces, red onion, pickled peppers, smoky croutons, pecorino, house Italian vinaigrette

CHOPPED SALAD + RED WEAPON RANCH

CHOPPED SALAD + RED WEAPON RANCH

$13.00

kale, radicchio, romaine, cured meats, provolone, chickpeas, castelvetrano olives, pecorino, Red Weapon ranch

BENNY'S CAESAR

BENNY'S CAESAR

$13.00

fried & raw brussels sprouts, romaine, pecorino, lemon, house-made crouton

SAMMIES

Served on Wood Fired Bread
CAPICOLA CLUB

CAPICOLA CLUB

$12.00

Capicola, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, pickled peppers, Italian vin, mayo

BENNY'S ANITPASTO (VEGGIE)

BENNY'S ANITPASTO (VEGGIE)

$12.00

Brussel sprouts, kale, spinach, mushrooms, onion, pickled pepper aioli

BYO SAMMIE

$12.00

Build your own sammie! Includes, 2 meats + cheese.

PIZZA (12-14 INCH WOOD FIRED)

TONY PEPPERONI

TONY PEPPERONI

$17.00

red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, oregano

TALK'IN SHITAKE

TALK'IN SHITAKE

$17.00

Ricotta white sauce, sausage, shitake & cremini mushroom, fennel, mozz, parm, garlic, olive

PIZZA ALLA CARBONARA

PIZZA ALLA CARBONARA

$18.00

white sauce, mozz, pecorino, garlic, red onion, chicken, pancetta, parsley, yolk

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$14.00

red sauce, basil, fior di latte (fancy mozz)

CONSTRUCTION ZONE

CONSTRUCTION ZONE

$13.00

Build your own pie. Keep it simple, if you get greedy your pizza will suffer.

KEVIN MCCALISTER

KEVIN MCCALISTER

$16.00

taleggio cheese, mozzarella, hot honey

GLUTEN FREE DETROIT STYLE PIZZA

GLUTEN FREE DETROIT STYLE PIZZA

$18.00

Our gluten free DETROIT style pizza crust is amazing! Our standard comes with cheese and sauce but you can build your own pizza, just as you like it.

LITTLE GREENIE

LITTLE GREENIE

$17.00

red sauce, garlic, pickled red onion, brussels sprouts, mixed greens, guindilla peppers, nutritional yeast, Calabrian chili

MEATING OF THE MINDS

MEATING OF THE MINDS

$19.00

Red sauce, mozz, 'nduja, pepperoni, sausage, pancetta, red onion, basil, Parm

THE BALLER

THE BALLER

$18.00

red sauce, mozz, parm, meatballs, garlic, pickled peppers

KALE YEAH

KALE YEAH

$18.00

red sauce, house-made sausage, red pepper flakes, kale, pickled red onion

PIZZIOLO

$20.00

SAMWISE

$17.00

King

$18.00

DAYTIME SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

WINE & BEER

IL CONTE PINOT GRIGIO

IL CONTE PINOT GRIGIO

$25.00
IL CONTE MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

IL CONTE MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO

$25.00

SODA & NA BEVERAGES

CHEERWINE

$2.50

GINGER ALE CAN

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

PEPSI CAN

$2.50

7UP CAN

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big, fun, tasty, and Italian.

Website

Location

206 Greenfield St., Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

Gallery
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria image
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria image
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington - 1502 S. 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
1502 S. 3rd st. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Dram Yard
orange starNo Reviews
101 S 2nd St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
The George on the Riverwalk
orange starNo Reviews
128 South Water Street Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Yosake/Dram- Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
33 S Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
REBELLION NC
orange star4.9 • 231
15 S. Front St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Husk - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
31 S. Front Street Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Bourbon St -Wilmington - 35 N Front St
orange star4.4 • 1,162
35 N Front St WILMINGTON, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston