Benny's Bistro 420 Malvern Avenue

2700 Central Avenue

Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901

Burgers

Triple Crown

$8.50

The all-time American Classic! Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house made pickles, and our delicious Benny's sauce on a brioche bun

Benny’s Blue

$10.50

Caramelized balsamic onions, blue cheese, bacon, arugula, balsamic mayo on a buttery brioche bun

Chipotle

$10.50

Caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, arugula, homemade pickles, chipotle mayo on a buttery brioche bun

Chimi

$10.50

Caramelized onions, tomato, homemade chimmichurri on a buttery brioche bun

Jockey

$11.50

Fried onions, homemade pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade ranch on a buttery brioche bun

Rise N Shine

$11.00

patty, cheddar, bacon, over-medium fried egg, chipotle mayo and fried onions

Fries

Classic

$3.00+

Hand cut and seasoned with salt and pepper

Parmesan Truffle

$5.00+

Hand cut and tossed with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and green onions. Served with our epic house made Parmesan truffle sauce

Loaded

$6.00+

Hand cut and tossed with shredded cheddar, bacon, and green onions. Topped with a house made cheddar and smoked Gouda cheese sauce and house made ranch

Breakfast

The Classic

$6.00

Fried egg, cheddar, bacon or homemade sausage on a buttery brioche bun

The Works

$7.00

Fried egg, cheddar, bacon or sausage, caramelized onions, arugula, potato slices, chipotle mayo on a buttery brioche bun

The Burrito

$8.00

2 eggs scrambled with cheddar, bacon or sausage, breakfast potatoes, and pico de gallo on a flour tortilla

Drinks

Spring Water

$1.50

Soda

$1.75

Coke Diet Coke Dr. Pepper Sprite Mountain Dew

Coconut water

$2.75

Vita Coco

SIDE OF??????

Side of ranch

$0.50

Side of pickles

$0.50

Side of jalapeños

$0.50

Side of cheese sauce

$0.50

Side of bacon

$1.50

Side of sausage

$1.50

Patty only

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Breakfast, Burgers, and Fries

2700 Central Avenue, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901

