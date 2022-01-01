Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria

700 B South Black Horse Pike

Blackwood, NJ 08012

Apps

Potato croquettes, our house French fries and Janelle

10 Breaded Wing Zings w/ Fries

$12.00

10 Roasted Wings

$10.00

10 Roasted Wings w/ Fries

$12.00

5 Roasted Wings w/ Fries

$7.00

Choice of Arabia dolce ( sweet& tangy glaze) or Garlic parm crustini wings.

Antipasto

$12.00

An assortment of Italian, thinly sliced meats - sopressata, hot cured capicola, prosciutto, and mortadella-a mix of delicious Italian cheeses, white anchovies, marinated olives and veggies. Served with rosemary brick oven flatbread.

Arancini- (3)

$12.00

Sicilian risotto balls mixed with assorted cheeses then covered with house roasted breadcrumbs, and a spoon full of fresh ricotta on the side . Served with Tomato sauce.

Benny's Loaded Fries

$6.00

BrickOven Roasted Rosemary Flatbread

$4.00

Served with fresh Tomato sauce.

Garlic Knots

$2.50+

House French Fries

$2.50

Seasoned seashore-style skin on delicious potato cuts.

Mozzarella Stix

$6.00

Onion Rings

$4.50

Pizza Fries

$5.00

Shrimp Limoncello (3)

$12.00

3 jumbo shrimp sautéed with evoo, fresh garlic, grape tomatoes, scallions with a hint of white wine,fresh lemon juice and limoncello. Served over oven roasted cristinis.

Bambino

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

mini cheese

$5.00

Mini cheese with peperon

$6.00

Cheese Steaks

Benny’s Brick Oven style cheese steaks- made on our panini style house brick oven bread. Served with black angus certified 1/4 inch tender slab of marbled ribeye steak, topped with your choice of cheese- yellow cheddar, American cheese or our pizza cheese blend.

Aviana Special

$10.00

Steak, mushrooms, fried onions, peppers, pepperoni and cheese

Gina

$9.50

Steak, spinach, Roma tomatoes and mozzarella

Gianni

$9.00

Steak, caramelized onions and Gorgonzola cheese

Vincenzo’s Traditional

$8.00

Just steak and cheese whiz

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.00

Panini's

Amore Panini

$7.00

Chef’s choice assortment of roasted veggies on our house Italian bread. .7 add cheese .2

Caprese Panini

$7.00

Drizzled with a basil pesto. .8 add grilled eggplant, prosciutto or roasted peppers, Broccoli rabe for .2

Chicken Saltimbocca

$9.00

Sliced roasted chicken breast, prosciutto, fontina cheese and fresh sage .10

Three Cheese Panini

$8.00

House bread rubbed with pesto, stuffed with fresh mozzarella, fontina, Asiago cheese and arugula .8

Italian Panini

$10.00

Pasta

Baked Gnocchi

$13.00

Chicken Parm

$12.95

Shrimp Scampi

$14.95

Salads

Oven Roasted Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine hearts topped with house croutons, roasted garlic, and shaved parmigiana cheese. Roasted in our wood burning oven then drizzled with our house Caesar dressing. 10 add shrimp .4 add chicken .2

Marlene’s Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, Gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts, topped with a poached pear then tossed in a citrus vinaigrette.

add shrimp

$3.00

Sicilian Specials

Arancini

$6.00

Caponata

$8.00

Soups

Bowl Lobster & Tomato Bisque

$6.50

Bowl Soup Del Giorno

$4.50

Specials

Scallop Trio

$12.95

side veggs

$3.50

Focaccia Bread

$2.50

Traditional Turnovers

Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli

$12.00

Steak Stromboli

$12.00

Fresh black angus marbled ribeye sautéed with fried onions, green peppers, mushroom, and pepperoni one size.

Wood Fired Calzone

$11.00

Stuffed with house blended cheese, ham and ricotta cheese.

Bianca

$11.00

americana panzarotto

$11.00

Wood Fired Pizzas

All our pizza’s are made with the finest and freshest ingredients: certified (00) flour, house made fresh mozzarella, imported San Marzano sweet tomatoes, crisp basil and drizzled with our imported extra virgin olive oil. Our dough is never refrigerated, made fresh every morning and throughout the day. This method keeps out the humidity, giving you a thin, crispy crust. Our wood fired brick oven reaches temperatures over 900 degrees cooking your pizza in four minutes or less!

Americana Pizza

$10.00

San Marzano tomato sauce and our house cheese blend.

BBQ Pizza

$13.00

Boardwalk Pizza

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Roasted chicken, house blend of hot sauce & mozzarella cheese served with blue cheese.

Chicken Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Forneria

$13.00

Make Your Own Pizza

$11.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Pizzazone

$17.99

Quattro Formaggio Pizza

$13.00

Crisp dough seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, thinly sliced garlic, fresh mozzarella, sharp provolone, Gorgonzola and our secret blend of cheeses

Seafood Pizzetta

$17.00

Crisp pizza crust topped with mussels, little neck clams, bay scallops, shrimp and crab meat in a blush sauce.

Sfinionella Pizza

$14.00

Pizza crust topped with onions, fresh Roma tomato sauce, anchovies, Caciocavallo cheese, sprinkled with pecorino Romano cheese, imported extra virgin olive oil and toasted breadcrumbs baked to perfection. (Traditionally ate on New Year’s Eve and Saint Giovanni feast on June 24th)

Tartufo Pizza

$14.00

Bellied portobello mushroom topped with fontina cheese, cracked egg and drizzled with white truffle oil.

Tomato Pie Pizza

$9.00

Fresh thin crispy crust topped with our special blend of tomato sauce & imported extra virgin olive oil.

Zucco Pizza

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, grilled eggplant, fontina cheese topped with a balsamic glaze.

Pesto

$12.00

Retail

Benny's Hat

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
700 B South Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ 08012

