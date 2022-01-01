Benny's Brick Oven Pizzeria

Wood Fired Pizzas

All our pizza’s are made with the finest and freshest ingredients: certified (00) flour, house made fresh mozzarella, imported San Marzano sweet tomatoes, crisp basil and drizzled with our imported extra virgin olive oil. Our dough is never refrigerated, made fresh every morning and throughout the day. This method keeps out the humidity, giving you a thin, crispy crust. Our wood fired brick oven reaches temperatures over 900 degrees cooking your pizza in four minutes or less!