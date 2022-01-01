Benny's of Simsbury
478 Reviews
$$
562 Hopmeadow St
Simsbury, CT 06070
Popular Items
Check out our Weekly Specials
Home made Meat Lasagna
Home made lasagna with mixed green salad
Gnocchi
House made potato gnocchis in a pesto sauce or Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken or home made meatballs
Refreshing summer appetizer platter
Stuffed peppers, stuffed grape leaves, fried eggplant , black beans with gyro meat and served with pita bread and French fries
Roasted eggplant Omelette
roasted eggplant w/ provolone cheese and served w/cup of seasonal fruit
Broccoli Quiche
served w/ a cup of seasonal fruit
Breakfast Quesadilla
served w/ a cup of seasonal fruit
Baked Mac n cheese
Broccoli and cheddar soup
Rye, you are so hot
Rye bread, 3 pepper jack cheese, eggs your style, choice of your meat and potatoes
Fall fun
2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 spiced pumpkin pancakes or 1 waffle topped with apple compote and drizzled house caramel sauce
fall fun 2
2 pieces of challah French toast topped with apple compote and caramelized walnuts
Quarantine Specials
Family style Specials
Dinner Specials
Morning Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
w/House Made Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeño Bacon, Ham 5.50
Egg, Cheese & Bacon
Egg, Cheese & Canadian Bacon
Egg, Cheese & Sausage
Egg, Cheese & Ham
Simsbury Sandwich
Grilled Onions, Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Chipotle Mayo
California Sandwich
Bacon, tomato, fresh avocado and cheese
The Denver
Lox
Omelets
CYO Omelet
Scrambles
CYO Scramble
Burritos
Mexican Burrito
Scrambled eggs, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese wrapped with your choice of your tortilla
Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, onions, peppers, baby spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese wrapped with your choice of tortilla
Benny Burrito
Scrambled eggs, lamb or chicken gyro meat, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese wrapped with your choice of your tortilla
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
Irish Benedict
Two poached eggs, corned beef hash and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
Simsbury Benedict
Two poached eggs, bacon, ham, onions and House made Hollandaise sauce on a croissant
Florentine Benedict
Two poached eggs, baby spinach and fresh dill Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin
Caprese Benedict
Maple Plates
Buttermilk Pancakes(2)
two pancakes per order
Challah French Toast(2)
two french toast per order
Buttermilk WAFFLE (1)
one waffle - add strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips or walnuts for $2.00
Cobbler Pancakes
Two pancakes filled with fresh apples or fresh peaches with oatmeal, cinnamon and brown sugar
Hungry Man
Two pancakes or two pieces of French toast or one waffle, two eggs any style and choice of Applewood smoked bacon, ham or house made sausage
Cinna Roll French Toast (3)
Three pieces of spiced cinnamon swirl with cream cheese icing
French toast (1)
Sensibles
Side Orders
Avocado
Blueberry Muffin
Corn Muffin
Croissant
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Fresh Fruit Cup
Gluten-Free Roll
Gluten-Free Toast
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Plain Bagel
Side of Bacon
Shredded Potatoes
Homefries
w/onions, cheese and bacon
Side of Ham
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Lox
Side of Sausage patty
Side of Turkey Sausage
Toast
pulled pork meat
side of Jalapeno bacon
Sourdough
multigrain
Ciabatta
Brioche
side of sausage links
Side Loaded home fries
Beef Sausage(sucuk)
MediterraneanBreakfast
Combo
House made cheese pastry along with your choice of eggs , vegetables, home fries or shredded potatoes , toast and house made jelly variety
Morning Pizza
2 open faced individual cheese and tomato pizza along with your choice of potatoes and eggs
Spinach and cheese pie
served with your choice of eggs and potatoes
Appetizers
Wings
Chicken Tenders
Mozzarella Sticks
Hummus Plate
House made hummus with carrots, celery, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onion. Served with warm pita bread
Arancini
house made fried rice balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara sauce
Meatballs
House made meatballs and marinara sauce
Soup & Salad
CUP - Clam Chowder
CUP - Tomato Basil
BOWL - Clam Chowder
BOWL - Tomato Basil
CUP -Chicken vegetable
BOWL - Chicken vegetable
Beet Salad
Fresh roasted beets over a bed of mixed greens with heirloom tomatoes and tossed in our house balsamic glazed reduction
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a savory balsamic reduction. Served over a bed of lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula
Chef Salad
Chicken Apple Salad
Cobb Salad
Greek Salad
Grinders
Sands & Burgers
Classic Burger
Classic Burger w/ Cheese
Black & Bleu Burger
Cajun seared Angus beef burger topped with blue cheese and frizzled onions
Cheddar Bacon Burger
Benny's Burger
BBQ Burger
Chicken and the Pig Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese and house made ranch dressing.
Italian Chicken Sandwich
Chicken cutlet with fresh pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
Roasted Pork Sandwich
Braised pork, jalapeño bacon, Swiss cheese, pickled cabbage slaw and our chipotle & herb aioli
Famous Bennys Reuben
Gyros
Drinks
Small Juice (orange, cranberry, tomato, apple)
Fountain soda
Freshly squeezed OJ
Cappuccino
Espresso(single)
Espresso (double)
Coffee or tea
Hot chocolate
Milk
Chocolate milk
20 Oz coke products
Snapples
Can soda
Bottled juice
Bottled water
Beer
Specialty Pizzas
SM - BBQ Chicken Pizza
SM - Bennys Gyro Pizza
SM - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
SM - Chicken Pesto Pizza
SM - Meat Lovers Pizza
SM - Mediterranean
SM - Vegetable Pizza
SM - White Clam Pizza
LG - BBQ Chicken Pizza
LG - Bennys Gyro Pizza
LG - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
LG - Chicken Pesto Pizza
LG - Meat Lovers Pizza
LG - Vegetable Pizza
LG - White Clam Pizza
LG - Mediterranean
20oz Bottles
Snapples
Gatorade
HAND SANITIZERS
HARD SURFACE DISINFECTANTS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Notice: The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness.
562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury, CT 06070