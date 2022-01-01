Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Mediterranean

Benny's of Simsbury

478 Reviews

$$

562 Hopmeadow St

Simsbury, CT 06070

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro Combo
French toast (1)
Hungry Man

Check out our Weekly Specials

Home made Meat Lasagna

$13.95

Home made lasagna with mixed green salad

Gnocchi

$17.95

House made potato gnocchis in a pesto sauce or Alfredo sauce with grilled chicken or home made meatballs

Refreshing summer appetizer platter

$17.95

Stuffed peppers, stuffed grape leaves, fried eggplant , black beans with gyro meat and served with pita bread and French fries

Roasted eggplant Omelette

$13.95

roasted eggplant w/ provolone cheese and served w/cup of seasonal fruit

Broccoli Quiche

$11.95

served w/ a cup of seasonal fruit

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.95

served w/ a cup of seasonal fruit

Baked Mac n cheese

$11.95

Broccoli and cheddar soup

$7.95

Rye, you are so hot

$12.95

Rye bread, 3 pepper jack cheese, eggs your style, choice of your meat and potatoes

Fall fun

$14.95

2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 spiced pumpkin pancakes or 1 waffle topped with apple compote and drizzled house caramel sauce

fall fun 2

$14.95

2 pieces of challah French toast topped with apple compote and caramelized walnuts

Quarantine Specials

soup of the day

house salad

tres leches

flan

Family style Specials

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with house made marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with pasta , choice of your soup or salad and house made dessert.served for 4 people

Family style Sea Bass

$59.95

Family style Chicken parm

$45.95

tomato basil

chicken vegetable

house salad

Dinner Specials

House made meat lasagna served with house salad

Mediterranean Sea bass

$19.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Fish and chips

$16.95

spagetti meatballs

$15.00

penne Alfredo

$15.00

Penne ala vodka

$15.00

Potato Gnocchi

$16.00

Eggs Your Way

Three Egg Meal

$11.95

Three Eggs & HASH

$14.95

Three Eggs & Turkey Sausage

$13.95

Morning Sandwiches

Served with 2 eggs

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

w/House Made Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Jalapeño Bacon, Ham 5.50

Egg, Cheese & Bacon

$7.00

Egg, Cheese & Canadian Bacon

$7.00

Egg, Cheese & Sausage

$7.00

Egg, Cheese & Ham

$7.00

Simsbury Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Onions, Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Chipotle Mayo

California Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon, tomato, fresh avocado and cheese

The Denver

$7.95

Lox

$13.00

Omelets

3 egg omelet served with home fries OR shredded potatoes and your choice of toast | Substitute egg whites for additional $1.25

Caprese Omelet

$13.95

Primavera Omelet

$14.95

Spinach Omelet

$14.00

Baby spinach, mixed mushrooms, onions and cheese

Meat Lover's Omelet

$14.50

House made sausage, applewood smoked bacon, ham and cheese

California Omelet

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, fresh avocado and cheese

CYO Omelet

Craft your own, favorite omelet!

CYO Omelet

$12.95

Scrambles

3 egg scramble served with home fries OR shredded potatoes *unless otherwise noted and your choice of toast | Substitute egg whites for additional $1.50

Athenian Scramble

$11.95

Mixed mushrooms, olives and feta cheese

Western Scramble

$11.95

Ham, peppers, onions and cheese

Heart Healthy Scramble

$13.95

Scrambled egg whites, baby spinach, garlic, peppers and Swiss cheese *served with a cup of fruit in place of side

CYO Scramble

Craft your own, favorite scramble!

CYO Scramble

$12.95

Burritos

Served with home fries OR shredded potatoes and side of salsa | Substitute egg whites for additional $1.25

Mexican Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese wrapped with your choice of your tortilla

Veggie Burrito

$11.95

Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, onions, peppers, baby spinach, tomatoes and feta cheese wrapped with your choice of tortilla

Benny Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, lamb or chicken gyro meat, onions, peppers, cheddar cheese wrapped with your choice of your tortilla

Benedicts

Served with home fries OR shredded potatoes

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Two poached eggs, Canadian bacon and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

Irish Benedict

$14.00

Two poached eggs, corned beef hash and house made Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

Simsbury Benedict

$14.00

Two poached eggs, bacon, ham, onions and House made Hollandaise sauce on a croissant

Florentine Benedict

$12.00

Two poached eggs, baby spinach and fresh dill Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin

Caprese Benedict

$12.00

Maple Plates

All home made! Served with syrup and powdered sugar | add REAL maple syrup add $ 3.00

Buttermilk Pancakes(2)

$9.95

two pancakes per order

Challah French Toast(2)

$9.95

two french toast per order

Buttermilk WAFFLE (1)

$6.95

one waffle - add strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips or walnuts for $2.00

Cobbler Pancakes

$11.95

Two pancakes filled with fresh apples or fresh peaches with oatmeal, cinnamon and brown sugar

Hungry Man

$13.95

Two pancakes or two pieces of French toast or one waffle, two eggs any style and choice of Applewood smoked bacon, ham or house made sausage

Cinna Roll French Toast (3)

$11.95

Three pieces of spiced cinnamon swirl with cream cheese icing

French toast (1)

$3.95

Avocado Toasts

California Toast

$9.95

Bennys Toast

$10.95

Lox avocado toast

$15.00

Sensibles

Quick morning pick-me-ups

Gritz

$4.95+

Mixed Fruit

$4.95+

Fresh Fruit Parfait

$7.95

w/ Greek yogurt

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$6.95

Add Raisins, blueberries, strawberries or bananas for $1.50 each

Greek Yogurt

$3.95

Side Orders

Avocado

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Corn Muffin

$2.95

Croissant

$2.50

English Muffin

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.95

Gluten-Free Roll

$2.95

Gluten-Free Toast

$2.95

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.50

Three Eggs

$4.50

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.50

Shredded Potatoes

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

w/onions, cheese and bacon

Side of Ham

$3.95

Side of Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Lox

$6.00

Side of Sausage patty

$4.00

Side of Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$1.50

pulled pork meat

$4.00

side of Jalapeno bacon

$6.00

Sourdough

$2.00

multigrain

$2.00

Ciabatta

$2.50

Brioche

$2.00

side of sausage links

$3.00

Side Loaded home fries

$6.50

Beef Sausage(sucuk)

$6.00

MediterraneanBreakfast

Combo

$13.95

House made cheese pastry along with your choice of eggs , vegetables, home fries or shredded potatoes , toast and house made jelly variety

Morning Pizza

$11.95

2 open faced individual cheese and tomato pizza along with your choice of potatoes and eggs

Spinach and cheese pie

$11.00

served with your choice of eggs and potatoes

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Hummus Plate

$10.00

House made hummus with carrots, celery, Kalamata olives, tomatoes and red onion. Served with warm pita bread

Arancini

$12.00

house made fried rice balls stuffed with fresh mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara sauce

Meatballs

$9.00

House made meatballs and marinara sauce

Soup & Salad

All of our soup are made from scratch and prepared fresh daily

CUP - Clam Chowder

$6.00

CUP - Tomato Basil

$5.00

BOWL - Clam Chowder

$9.00

BOWL - Tomato Basil

$8.00

CUP -Chicken vegetable

$5.00

BOWL - Chicken vegetable

$7.50

Beet Salad

$10.00

Fresh roasted beets over a bed of mixed greens with heirloom tomatoes and tossed in our house balsamic glazed reduction

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and a savory balsamic reduction. Served over a bed of lemon vinaigrette dressed arugula

Chef Salad

$12.00

Chicken Apple Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Grinders

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion. Choice of french fries OR house made chips

8" Grinder

$10.00

12" Grinder

$13.00

White Wrap

$10.00

Whole Wheat Wrap

$10.00

White Bread

$9.00

Whole Wheat bread

$9.00

Rye bread

$9.00

Sourdough

$10.00

Brioche

$10.00

Ciabatta

$11.00

Sands & Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.00

Classic Burger w/ Cheese

$11.00

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.95

Cajun seared Angus beef burger topped with blue cheese and frizzled onions

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$12.95

Benny's Burger

$11.95

BBQ Burger

$11.95

Chicken and the Pig Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese and house made ranch dressing.

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken cutlet with fresh pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Roasted Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Braised pork, jalapeño bacon, Swiss cheese, pickled cabbage slaw and our chipotle & herb aioli

Famous Bennys Reuben

$13.95

Gyros

Server with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce. Choice of french fries OR house made chips and choice of bread (ciabatta or Pita)

Classic Gyro - Beef

$12.00

served on ciabatta bread and topped with Cheddar cheese

Falafel Crisp

$13.00

wrapped in pita bread with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, hummus and tzatziki sauce

Classic Gyro- Chicken

$12.00

Gyro Combo

$12.00

Chickpea Sandwich

$13.00

Drinks

Small Juice (orange, cranberry, tomato, apple)

$3.00

Fountain soda

$3.00

Freshly squeezed OJ

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso(single)

$3.00

Espresso (double)

$5.00

Coffee or tea

$2.65

Hot chocolate

$2.85

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate milk

$2.85

20 Oz coke products

$2.50

Snapples

$2.85

Can soda

$2.00

Bottled juice

$2.85

Bottled water

$1.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Shock Top

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Hopmeadow IPA

$6.00

Sip of sunshine

$9.00

Panini

Spicy Chicken Panini

$13.95

Caprese Panini

$12.95

Meat lovers Panini

$13.95

Liv's Panini

$13.95

Pizza

SM - Cheese Pizza

$13.00

LG - Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Specialty Pizzas

SM - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

SM - Bennys Gyro Pizza

$15.00

SM - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

SM - Chicken Pesto Pizza

$12.00

SM - Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

SM - Mediterranean

$12.00

SM - Vegetable Pizza

$12.00

SM - White Clam Pizza

$13.00

LG - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

LG - Bennys Gyro Pizza

$25.00

LG - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

LG - Chicken Pesto Pizza

$22.00

LG - Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

LG - Vegetable Pizza

$22.00

LG - White Clam Pizza

$23.00

LG - Mediterranean

$22.00

2 Liters

2 Liter Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.25

20oz Bottles

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20oz Gingerale

$2.50

20oz IBC Cream Soda

$2.50

20oz IBC Rootbeer

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

Can Soda

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Gingerale

$2.00

Juices

Apple Juice

$2.65

Cranberry Juice

$2.65

Orange Juice

$2.65

Misc.

Big Burst Juice

$2.45

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Perrier

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$2.45

Water

$1.50

Snapples

Diet Cranberry Snapple

$2.85

Diet Lemon Tea Snapple

$2.85

Diet Raspberry Snapple

$2.85

Fruit Punch Snapple

$2.85

Kiwi/Strawberry Snapple

$2.85

Lemon Tea Snapple

$2.85

Lemonade Snapple

$2.85

Mango Madness Snapple

$2.85

Peach Tea Snapple

$2.85

Gatorade

Orange

$2.85

HAND SANITIZERS

3.38 0Z GEL HAND ON SANITIZER(ALOE VERA)

$2.15

16 OZ GEL HAND ON SANITIZER (ALOE VERA) W/PUMP

$6.99

34 OZ GEL HAND ON SANITIZER (ALOE VERA) W/PUMP

$10.99

1.32 GAL. LIQUID HAND SANITIZER

$27.99

HARD SURFACE DISINFECTANTS

34 OZ HARD SURFACE DISINFECTANT W/PUMP

$11.99

1.32 GAL HARD SURFACE DISINFECTANT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Notice: The consumption of raw or undercooked eggs, meat, poultry, seafood or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness.

Website

Location

562 Hopmeadow St, Simsbury, CT 06070

Directions

Gallery
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image
BENNY`S OF SIMSBURY image

Map
