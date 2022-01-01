Benny's On The Beach 10 S Ocean Blvd

A map showing the location of Benny's On The Beach 10 S Ocean BlvdView gallery
Popular Items

Cheesy Bread
Fish Fingers
Chicken Little

Classics

Sunrise Breakfast

$14.00

Seaside Skillet

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Medi Scramble

$16.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Chix & Waffles

$19.00

Waffle Sandwich

$14.00

Morning Sundae

$14.00

Omelette

G.O.A.T

$17.00

Zesty Volcano Om

$17.00

Veggie Style Om

$17.00

Corned Beef Om

$18.00

Old West Om

$17.00

Eggxactly Om

$18.00

Benedicts

Trad Benny

$15.00

Cali Benny

$18.00

LotsOfLobster

$37.00

Salm Benny

$17.00

Crab Benny

$37.00

Handhelds

Jersey Boy

$16.00

Chorizo Tacos

$17.00

Benny's Classic

$10.00

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

BLTOMGLOL

$17.00

Griddle

Razz FT

$16.00

Banana FT

$16.00

Straw FT

$16.00

Tall Stack

$11.00

Trad FT

$11.00

Add 1 FrTst

$7.00

Add Cakes

$7.00

Light Options

Classic Acai

$14.00

Chocolate Acai

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Fried Tomatoes

$12.00

Simply Salmon

$18.00

Grapefruit Brulee

$9.00

Sides

Toast

$4.00

Grits Bowl

$6.00

Mix Berry Cup

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Homefries

$4.00

Croissant

$5.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Side Bacon

$5.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Side Pork Roll

$5.00

Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

Side Sliced Salmon

$6.00

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Avocado Slices

$4.00

Tomato Slices

$3.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.00

Queso Side

$3.00

Sausage Gravy Side

$3.00

Bakery

Banana Bread

$7.00

Blueberry Bread

$7.00

Marble Bread

$7.00

CornBrd Bites

$7.00

Roasted CBrd

$7.00

Blueberry Muffin

$7.00

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Butter Cake

$7.00

Brunch Basic

BLTOMGLOL

$17.00

Eggxactly Om

$17.00

Avo TST

$14.00

Benedicts

Trad Benny

$15.00

Cali Benny

$18.00

LotsOfLobster

$37.00

Salm Benny

$17.00

Crab Benny

$37.00

Griddle

Razz FT

$16.00

Banana FT

$16.00

Straw FT

$16.00

BB Crumble FrTst

$16.00

Tall Stack

$11.00

Trad FT

$11.00

Add 1 FrTst

$7.00

Quickies

Avocado Mash

$8.00

Italian Bread

$6.00

Fish Dip

$16.00

Crispy Cauliflower

$7.00

Apps

WaffleFryNachos

$18.00

Captains Platter

$32.00

10 Wings

$18.00

Calamari

$20.00

Garlic Clams

$17.00

Conch Fritters

$16.00

PeelNEat Shr

Grn Tom & Bur

$18.00

Asian Wraps

$15.00

BBQ Sliders

$16.00

Dinner Chorizo Clams

$17.00

Crab Fingers

$20.00

Make

--SOLO--

--Fire Order--

Dont Make

-Make First-

Handheld

White Goddess

$17.00

TurkeyClub

$17.00

Pan Am Sandwich

$18.00

Lobster Dip

$37.00

Crowd Fav

$27.00

Cheesy Dunker

$20.00

Crab Sammy

$29.00

Shrimp Roll

$24.00

Chorizo Chicken Philly

$18.00

Entree

TunaTostada

$29.00

Shrimp&Grits

$28.00

Chx&Waffles

$19.00

Fish&Chips

$21.00

Power Bowl

Seafood Market

LW Crabcakes

Pescado Frito

$65.00

Chicken Strips

$15.00

Burger

Classic Burg

$15.00

Benny's Burg

$18.00

Breakfast Burg

$18.00

Chicken N' Cheese

$17.00

Sides

Jersey Shore Fries

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Beach Corn

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Avocado Slices

$4.00

SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Salad

Benny's Beach

$15.00

Sticky Chicken

$18.00

Lobster Salad

$34.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Side Beach Salad

$8.00

Handheld

White Goddess

$17.00

Crowd Fav

$27.00

Benny's Burg

$18.00

Lobster Dip

$37.00

Chicken N' Cheese

$17.00

Entree

TunaTostada

$29.00

Shrimp&Grits

$28.00

Seafood Market

LW Crabcakes

Pescado Frito

$65.00

Chicken Skewers

$22.00

Carnivore

$35.00

Almond Trout

$25.00Out of stock

Grande Pescado

$95.00Out of stock

Sides

Jersey Shore Fries

$7.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$9.00

Roasted Veggies

$7.00

Quinoa Saute

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Cilantro Rice

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Naan

$4.00

Seafood Bake

Nice Legs

$70.00

Beach Feast

$75.00

Little Fella

$55.00

Your Own Vibe

$15.99

Paella

Shellfish Paella

$65.00

Chx&Shr Paella

$55.00

ULT Paella

$85.00

Veggie Paella

$45.00

Dessert (Copy)

Key Lime Pie

$14.00

Pound of Berries

$12.00

Proper Tulips

$12.00

Chocolate Strawberries

$14.00

Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Surfboard

Max's Pinapple

$20.00

Max's Refill

$12.00

Add Max's

$8.00

Floater

Cat 5 Hurricane

$20.00

Corona Rita

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Rum Runner

$15.00

Watermelon Cucumber Mojito

$15.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Mango Marg

$15.00Out of stock

Frose

$15.00

Tsunami Shots

$15.00

KeyLime Colada

$17.00

Rye Tie

$17.00

Mixed Drinks

Pineapple Mule

$15.00

Margarita

$14.00

Cadilac Margarita

$17.00

Pain Killer

$15.00

High Octane Lemonade

$15.00

LIT

$15.00

Top LIT

$16.00

Mojito

$15.00

Bahama Mama

$15.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

Bloodies

Old School Bloody

$13.00

Spicy Bloody

$13.00

BLT

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$15.00

Sea Monster

$34.00

Mimosa

Charles De Fere

$14.00

Beer

Chilled Glass

Screamin Reels

$8.00

Kona Big Wave

$8.00

Sailfish Tag Release

$8.00

Floridian

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Chilled Glass

Budweiser

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

MichUltra

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Yengling

$8.00

Make It A Michelada

$1.00

Kitchen Beer PBR

$6.00

Chilled Glass

Corona

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Red Stripe

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Loaded Corona

$12.00

Make It A Michelada

$1.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

White Claw BlkChry

$8.00

Wine

KJ Glass

$15.00

KJ Bottle

$42.00

Trinity Oaks Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Trinity Oaks Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

Sanoma-Cutrer Glass

$17.00

Sanoma-Cutrer Bottle

$64.00

White Sangria Glass

$10.00

Ruffino Glass

$12.00

Ruffino Bottle

$38.00

Ecco Domani Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Ecco Domani Bottle

$42.00

Santa Margherita Glass

$18.00

Santa Margherita Bottle

$68.00

Joel Gott Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Joel Gott Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Glass

$15.00

Kim Crawford Bottle

$46.00

Patricia Green Glass

$17.00

Patricia Green Bottle

$64.00

Chateau St. Michelle Glass

$12.00

Chateau Bottle

$44.00

Meiomi Glass

$16.00

Meiomi Bottle

$48.00

H3 Glass

$12.00

H3 Bottle

$44.00

Robert Mondavi Glass

$15.00Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Bottle

$56.00Out of stock

Casillero Del Diablo Glass

$14.00

Casillero Del Diablo Bottle

$52.00

Iron an Sand Glass

$17.00

Iron an Sand Bottle

$64.00

Red Sangria Glass

$12.00

Seaglass Glass

$12.00

Seaglass Bottle

$44.00

Hampton Water Glass

$17.00Out of stock

Hampton Water Bottle

$64.00

Whispering Angel Glass

$17.00

Whispering Angel Bottle

$64.00

Columna Glass

$15.00Out of stock

Columna Bottle

$58.00

Charles De Fere Split

$12.00

Charles De Fere Bottle

$46.00

La Marca Bottle

$46.00

Piper-Heidsieck Bottle

$100.00Out of stock

Liquor

Pinnacle (well)

$10.00+

Absolute

$12.00+

Absolute Watermelon

$12.00+

Belvedere

$14.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Kettle One

$14.00+

Titos

$12.00+

Stoli

$14.00+

Stoli Orange

$14.00+

Stoli Raspberry

$14.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$14.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$14.00+

Stoli Citrus

$14.00+

Gray Whale

$12.00+

Tanqueray

$14.00+

Cruzan Silver (well)

$10.00+

Cruzan Coconut

$14.00+

Bacardi

$12.00+

Bacari Limon

$12.00+

Captain Morgan

$12.00+

Dark Rum

$10.00+

Cruzan Overproof

$12.00+

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00+

Quiereme Mucho Mezcal

$20.00Out of stock

Teremana Silver

$11.00+Out of stock

Teremana Repo

$12.00+Out of stock

Santo Blanco

$12.00Out of stock

Santo Reposado

$13.00+Out of stock

Espolon Repo

$12.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00+

Crown Royal

$14.00+

Dewer's White Label

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Fireball

$12.00+

Jameson

$14.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00+

Makers Mark

$14.00+

Bullet Bourbon

$14.00+

House Rye

$12.00+

Ameretto

$10.00+

Bailey's

$14.00+

Gran Marnier

$14.00+

Hennesey

$14.00+

Jager

$12.00+Out of stock

Kaluha

$12.00+

St Germaine

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Drinks

Cruzan Pina Colada

$14.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$15.00

Mango Daquiri

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Miami Vice

$14.00

Mocktails

Virgin Maxx's

$12.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$10.00

Virgin Straw Daquiri

$10.00

Virgin Mango Daquiri

$10.00Out of stock

Virgin Passion Daquiri

$10.00

Virgin Miami Vice

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Bloody

$8.00

Add B L T

$4.00

Strawberry Limeade

$10.00

Mango Lemonade

$10.00

Drinks, Shots, and Martini

Green Tea Shot

$14.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Breakfast Shot

$14.00

White Tea Shot

$14.00

Jager Bomb

$14.00

Johnny Vegas

$14.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Kamakaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$14.00

Vegas Bomb

$14.00

Washington Apple Shot

$14.00

Bar Misc

Flat Maxx's

Shallow Maxx's

Over Ripe Maxx's

Benny Banger Cup

$5.00

MENS

Blue Long Sleeve

$35.00

Blue T-Shirt

$25.00

Black T-Shirt

$25.00

Black Long Sleeve

$35.00

SPF Long sleeve

$35.00

WOMENS

Pink Tank

$20.00

Blue Tank

$20.00

Black Tank

$20.00

Pink TShirt

$25.00

Blue TShirt

$25.00

Black TShirt

$25.00

MERCH

COFFEE MUG

$12.00

BLUE STR TOWEL

$15.00

PHOTO TOWEL

$25.00

PINK STR TOWEL

$15.00

Scorpion Bottle

$12.00

Two Pepper Bottle

$12.00

Benny's White Hats

$25.00

Benny's Blue Hat

$25.00

BEANIE Navy

$20.00

BEANIE Gray

$20.00

EMPLOYEE

Womens Polo XS

$25.00

Womens Polo SM

$25.00

Womens Polo MED

$25.00

Womens Polo LG

$25.00

Mens Polo SM

$25.00

Mens Polo MED

$25.00

Mens Polo LG

$25.00

Womens Polo XL

$0.25

Mens Polo XL

$25.00

Mens Polo XXL

$25.00

MENS DRYFIT

$45.00

WOMENS DRYFIT

$45.00

MENS FLEECE

$40.00

WOMENS FLEECE

$40.00

Apron

$5.00

Beverages (Copy)

Water

Milk

$4.00

Juice

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

Large Acua Panna

$8.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Powerade

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Smart Water

$4.00

Refill

Coffee/Hot Bev (Copy)

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Macchiato

$6.00

Affogato

$8.00

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Kids Bev (Copy)

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Breakfast

Super Hero

$7.00

Log Cabin

$7.00

Mini Me

$7.00

Lunch / Dinner

Chicken Little

$7.00

Fish Fingers

$7.00

Gobble Gobble

$7.00

Gnocchi Pasta

$7.00

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Burger Bite

$7.00

BREAKFAST

Sunrise Breakfast

$14.00

Benny's Classic

$10.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Shrimp and Grits

$27.00

Eggxactly Om

$18.00

Lots of Lobster Benny

$29.00

BLTOMGLOL

$17.00

California Benny

$17.00

Traditional Benny

$13.00

Short Stack

$10.00

APPS

Avocado Mash

$8.00

Italian Bread

$6.00

10 Wings

$18.00

Calamari

$20.00

Conch Fritters

$16.00

Grn Tom & Bur

$18.00

PeelNEat Shr

Chorizo Clams

$17.00

Asian Wraps

$15.00

LUNCH/DINNER

Fish&Chips

$21.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Cheesy Dunker

$20.00

Classic Burg

$15.00

Benny's Burg

$18.00

Crowd Fav

$27.00

TurkeyClub

$17.00

Lobster Dip

$37.00

Crab Sammy

$29.00

White Goddess

$17.00

Lobster Salad

$34.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Heathers Classic

$14.00

Benny's Beach

$15.00

Sticky Chicken

$18.00
All hours
Sunday6:50 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:50 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:50 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where every day is a vacation!

Location

10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth, FL 33460

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

