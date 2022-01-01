Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges
Benny's On The Beach 10 S Ocean Blvd
5,372 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:50 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:50 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Where every day is a vacation!
Location
10 S Ocean Blvd, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Jo & Jo Bistro Lake Clarke Shores - 1800 Forest Hill Blvd.
4.3 • 6
1800 Forest Hill Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406
View restaurant
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs
No Reviews
1718 South Congress Avenue Palm Springs, FL 33461
View restaurant
PB Wraps - 2409 South Dixie Highway
No Reviews
2409 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurant