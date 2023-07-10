  • Home
Benny's Pizzeria Katy 23255 Kingsland Boulevard

No reviews yet

23255 Kingsland Boulevard

Park Row, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions


By the Slice

Cheesy Slice

$4.99

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Base

Beef Pepperoni Slice

$5.99

Pepperonis made from beef, marinara base

Beef Pepperoni & Jalapenos Slice

$5.99

Beef Pepperoni & Jalapenos, Marinara Base

Benny Supreme Slice

$6.99

Beef Pepperoni, spinach,onion, mushroom, olives, peppers

Benny's Boudin Slice

$6.99

Cheese, Dj's Smoked Boudin

Chicken Alfredo Crunch Slice

$6.99

Chicken, alfredo sauce, crouton

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$6.99

Chicken, Ranch Base, Bacon

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Slice

$6.99

Chicken, BBQ Sauce Base, Bacon

3 Meat Slice

$6.99

Beef Pepperoni, Beef Sausage,Canadian Ham

Trip to Hawaii Slice

$6.99

Canadian Ham, Pineapples

Veggie Delight Slice

$6.99

All of the Veggies

Benny Korean Shrimp Slice

$7.99

Shrimp, Korean Sauce Base

Garlic Parmesan Shrimp Slice

$7.99

Shrimp, Garlic Butter Base, Parmesan Cheese

BBQ Brisket w/ Bacon Slice

$7.99

Brisket, BBQ Sauce Base, Bacon

Chef's Special Slice

$7.99

Ask Us Our Special For the Week

Lunch Special Slice

$6.99

ANY Specialty Style Slice

16 in. Pizza

16" Cheesy

$14.99

16" Beef Pepperoni

$16.99

16" Beef Pepperoni & Jalapenos

$16.99

16" Benny Supreme

$19.99

16" Benny's Boudin

$19.99

16" Chicken Alfredo Crunch

$19.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

16" BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$19.99

16" 3 Meat

$19.99

16" Trip to Hawaii

$19.99

16" Veggie Delight

$19.99

16" Benny Korean Shrimp

$23.99

16" Garlic Parmesan Shrimp

$23.99

16" BBQ Brisket w/ Bacon

$23.99

16" Chef's Special

$23.99

16" Benny's Half/Half

$25.99

Choose 2 Benny Styles on One Pizza

Benny's 4 Way

$27.99

Choose 4 Benny Styles on One Pizza

18 in. Pizza

18" Cheesy

$19.99

18" Beef Pepperoni

$22.99

18" Beef Pepperoni & Jalapenos

$22.99

18" Benny Supreme

$24.99

18" Benny's Boudin

$24.99

18" Chicken Alfredo Crunch

$24.99

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.99

18" BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$24.99

18" 3 Meat

$24.99

18" Trip to Hawaii

$24.99

18" Veggie Delight

$24.99

18" Benny Korean Shrimp

$27.99

18" Garlic Parmesan Shrimp

$27.99

18" BBQ Brisket & Bacon

$27.99

18" Chef's Special

$27.99

18" Benny's Half/Half

$27.99

Choose 2 Benny Styles on One Pizza

18" Benny's 4 Way

$29.99

Choose 4 Benny Styles on One Pizza

Knots

Garlic Knots

$2.00

3 Knots Per Order

Cheesy Knots

$4.00

3 Knots Per Order

Beef Pepperoni Knots

$4.50

3 Knots Per Order

Boudin Knots

$5.00

3 Knots Per Order

Brisket Knots

$6.00

3 Knots Per Order

Chicken Knots

$5.00

3 Knots Per Order

Shrimp Knots

$6.00

3 Knots Per Order

Wings

Benny's Wings (5 Piece)

$8.95

Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Korean

Benny's Wings (10 Piece)

$15.95

Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Korean

Benny's Wings (15 Piece)

$21.95

Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Korean

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.99

Southwest Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

Chicken, Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta

Meatball Marinara Pasta

$10.99

Meatball, Marinara Sauce

Meat Lovers Pasta

$12.99

Meatballs, Pepperoni, Bacon

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$12.99

Shrimp, Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta

Brisket Pasta

$12.99

Brisket, Pink Sauce, Penne Pasta

Veggie Alfredo Pasta

$10.99

Veggies, Alfredo Sauce

Drinks

Coca Cola

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Big Red

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Kids Juice (Grape)

$1.00

Kids Juice (Fruit Punch)

$1.00

Kids Juice (Apple Juice)

$1.00

Kids Juice (Pineapple)

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Shirts & More

Shirt

$20.00

Lunch Special

3 Meat

$6.99

Trip to Hawaii

$6.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.99

Chicken Alfredo Crunch

$6.99

Chicken Buffalo

$6.99

Benny Supreme

$6.99

Boudain

$6.99

Benny's Brisket

$6.99

Korean Shrimp

$6.99

Garlic Parmesean Shrimp

$6.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$6.99

Chef Special

$6.99

BBQ Chicken

$6.99

Beef Pepperoni w Jalepenos

$6.99

Pasta + Drink

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Put Your Paws on This Pizza!

Location

23255 Kingsland Boulevard, Park Row, TX 77494

Directions

