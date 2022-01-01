Restaurant header imageView gallery

Benny's Restaurant 7th Ave

301 E 7Th Ave

Denver, CO 80203

Salsa

Quart

$10.00

Pint

$5.00

Enchilada Tray Combo

$50.00

Green Chile

Pint

$7.00

Quart

$15.00

Chicken Fajitas

Full Tray

$123.00

Half Tray

$85.00

Mexican Rice

Pint

$5.50

Quart

$11.00

Pinto Beans

Pint

$5.50

Quart

$11.00

Chili Con Queso

Pint

$12.00

Quart

$20.00

Guacamole

Pint

$14.00

Quart

$16.00

Steak Fajitas

Full Tray

$135.00

Half Tray

$65.00

Carnitas

Full Tray Carnitas

$125.00

Half Tray Carnitas

$65.00

Quesadilla's

Tray Grilled Chicken

$50.00

Tray Steak

$75.00

Burritos

Tray - Grilled Chicken

$72.00

Tray - Barbacoa

$68.00

Tray - Ground Beef

$64.00

Tray - Shredded Chicken

$65.00

Tray - Sirloin

$85.00

Sour Cream

Sour Cream Pint

$14.00

Sour Cream Quart

$21.00

Enchilidadas

Tray Beef Enchilidas

$60.00

Tray Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$60.00

Tray Cheese Enchiladas

$50.00

Rellenos

Tray Grilled Chicken Rellenos

$65.00

Tray Cheese Rellenos

$50.00

Tray Sirloin Rellenos

$75.00

Taco Shells

Full Tray (50 Shells)

$40.00

Half Tray (30 Shells)

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
For 30 years and counting, family-owned and -operated Benny's has been a staple in Denver's Capitol Hill. We’re the real deal when it comes to delicious Mexican food and a warm welcome. Authentic dishes? The recipes are all ours. Magnificent margaritas? More than 15 flavors. And don’t forget our unparalleled happy hour -- a perfect excuse to gather ‘round to eat and drink with your favorite folks. Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning in 1987 or you’re brand new to our place, you can expect fresh food and the feeling of family every time you walk through our door.

301 E 7Th Ave, Denver, CO 80203

