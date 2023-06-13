Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palihotel Hollywood

No reviews yet

7023 Sunset Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drinks

House Cocktails

50/50

$17.00

gin, dry vermouth, orange bitters, lemon oil

World Famous

$17.00

rye, benedictine, bitterbianco, angostura bitters

Cadillac

$17.00

tequila, lime, grand marnier, tajin salt rim

Agave Spritz

$17.00

aperol, tequila, mezcal, grapefruit, bubbles

Eastside

$17.00

mezcal, cucumber, mint, lime

Pink Hare

$17.00

gin, pamplemousse, campari, lemon

White Russian

$17.00

vodka, mr. black cold brew liqueur, whipped cream

Mai Tai

$17.00

Jamaican rum, rhum agricole, curacao, orgeat, lime

Picket Fence

$17.00

vodka, granny smith apple, lemon, egg white

Painkiller Slushie

$17.00

aged rum, pineapple, coconut cream, orange

Hollywood Spritz

$17.00

miller high life, aperol, orange

Float

$17.00

rye, root beer, ramazotti, vanilla whip

Beer

Miller High Life

$5.00

Talking Hands Pilsner

$9.00

Codebreaker IPA

$11.00

Wine

Sangiovese

$14.00+

Bibi Graetz, 'Casamatta' Sangiovese 2020, Italy

Red Blend

$15.00+

Cruse Wine Co., 'Monkey Jacket' Red Blend 2020, California

Trepat

$17.00+

Carlania, 'El Petit Carlania' Trepat 2019, Catalonia, Spain

Mencia

$15.00+

Raul Perez, 'Ultraia Saint Jacques' Mencia 2020, Spain

Verdicchio

$14.00+

Bisci, Verdicchio di Matelica 2021, Italy

Chenin Blanc

$16.00+

Dashe Cellars, 'Les Enfants Terribles' Chenin Blanc 2020, California

Riesling

$14.00+

Hermann J. Wiemer, Semi-dry Riesling 2020, New York

Chardonnay

$18.00+

Sandhi Chardonnay 2021, California

Fres. Co Sauvignon Blanc

$18.00+

Fres. Co, 'Fire Fuego' Sauvignon Blanc 2022, California

RUMOR Rose

$17.00+

RUMOR Cotes de Provence Rose, 2021, France

Blanc de Blancs

$15.00+

Raventos i Blanc, Blanc de Blancs 2020, Spain

Lambrusco di Sorbara

$18.00+

Medici Ermete, 'Phermento' Lambrusco di Sorbara 2021, Italy

Champagne Grand Reserve

$200.00

Vilmart & Cie, Champagne Grand Reserve, France

N/A

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Antipodes Still

$12.00

Antipodes Sparkling

$12.00

Hanks Root Beer

$6.00

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$17.00

3 oz Bubbles 2 oz Aperol 1oz Soda Water

Aviation

$17.00

Bee's Knees

$17.00

Blood & Sand

$17.00

Bloody Mary

$17.00

Bobby Burns

$17.00

Boulevardier

$17.00

Brown Derby

$17.00

Caipirinha

$17.00

Champagne Cocktail

$17.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$17.00

Daiquiri

$17.00

Dark & Stormy

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

French 75

$17.00

Gibson

$17.00

Gimlet

$17.00

Hemingway

$17.00

Hot Toddy

$17.00

Hotel Nacional

$17.00

Jack Rose

$17.00

Kir Royale

$17.00

Last Word

$17.00

Long Island

$17.00

Manhattan

$17.00

Margarita

$17.00

Martinez

$17.00

Mint Julep

$17.00

Mojito

$17.00

Moscow Mule

$17.00

Naked & Famous

$17.00

Negroni

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$17.00

Paloma

$17.00

Paper Plane

$17.00

Rob Roy

$17.00

Rusty Nail

$17.00

Sazerac

$17.00

Sbagliato

$17.00

Sidecar

$17.00

Southside

$17.00

Tequila Sunrise

$17.00

Tom Collins

$17.00

Vesper

$17.00

Vieux Carre

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$17.00

Mimosa

$17.00

Liquor

Don Fulano Reposado

$17.00

Komos Anejo

$20.00

Calirosa

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$17.00

Lunazul

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Pearl

$13.00

Kastra Elion

$17.00

Meili

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Ketel One

$14.00

New Amsterdam

$14.00

Hendricks

$16.00

St. George

$15.00

The Botanist

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00

Four Roses

$14.00

Basil Haydens

$18.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

Michter's

$15.00

Whistle Pig

$17.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Compass Box

$14.00

Glenlivet

$16.00

Laphroaig

$14.00

Johnnie Walker

$14.00

Oban

$18.00

Don Q

$14.00

Mahina Coconut Rum

$14.00

Appleton

$15.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Goslings

$14.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$15.00

Mal Bien Espadin

$14.00

Yola

$16.00

Montenegro

$15.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Amaro Angeleno

$13.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Mr. Black

$14.00

Ramazotti

$14.00

Averna

$13.00

Baileys

$13.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00

Cynar

$13.00

Pernod

$13.00

Room Service Breakfast

Breakfast

The Biscuit

$7.00

butter, honey, sea salt

Just Like Mom Made

$18.00

two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of bacon, avocado, or impossible sausage

Breakfast Tacos

one taco served with cucumber and pineapple

Brulee'd Grapefruit

$8.00

grapefruit, sugar, mint

Fruit Stand Fruit

$9.00

pineapple, honeydew, mango, cucumber, lime, tajin

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Benny’s on the Blvd. offers relaxed poolside dining in an idyllic setting where guests can enjoy coffee, tropical cocktails, and Texas taqueria-inspired bites with plenty of California sunshine overhead. Grab a cappuccino from the coffee bar in the morning, enjoy a taco and margarita poolside in the afternoon, and head to the bar for a drink before a night on the town. Perfect for leisurely breakfasts, casual lunches, poolside snacks, playful cocktails, and exclusive private pool parties.

Website

Location

7023 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Main pic

