Palihotel Hollywood
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Benny’s on the Blvd. offers relaxed poolside dining in an idyllic setting where guests can enjoy coffee, tropical cocktails, and Texas taqueria-inspired bites with plenty of California sunshine overhead. Grab a cappuccino from the coffee bar in the morning, enjoy a taco and margarita poolside in the afternoon, and head to the bar for a drink before a night on the town. Perfect for leisurely breakfasts, casual lunches, poolside snacks, playful cocktails, and exclusive private pool parties.
Location
7023 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery
