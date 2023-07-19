Restaurant info

Welcome to Benny's Brick Oven, the ultimate destination for pizza lovers in Brooklyn. Our cozy and inviting restaurant is a haven for those seeking exceptional flavors and a memorable dining experience. Indulge in our handcrafted pizzas, featuring a thin, crispy crust baked to perfection in our traditional brick oven. From classic favorites to creative gourmet combinations, each bite is a burst of deliciousness. Our attentive staff and warm ambiance ensure that your visit to Benny's Brick Oven is a delightful one. Come and discover why we're the go-to spot for pizza enthusiasts in Brooklyn.