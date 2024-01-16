This restaurant does not have any images
Benola's
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Welcome to Benola's Pub!! Find us on the Chichaqua Valley Trailhead in Baxter. We're a small town pub, patio, and pizza joint. We have a great menu, live music, pool, darts, cold beer and cocktails. Good people and family friendly. #LetsMissBehave
Location
108 North Main Street, Baxter, IA 50028