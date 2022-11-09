Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

Ben's Chili Bowl - U Street

6,328 Reviews

$

1213 U St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Half-Smoke
Ben's Famous Chili Burger
Spicy Half-Smoke

HALF SMOKES & DOGS

Original Half-Smoke

Original Half-Smoke

$7.69

Enjoy Ben's Original Half Smoke served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.

Spicy Half-Smoke

Spicy Half-Smoke

$7.69

The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.

Jumbo Beef Dog

Jumbo Beef Dog

$7.69

Enjoy this jumbo 1/4 lb. All-Beef Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Jumbo Turkey Dog

Jumbo Turkey Dog

$7.69Out of stock

Our Jumbo Turkey Dog is a healthy alternative to beef but still packs 1/4 pound of meaty goodness. We recommend with mustard, onions and your choice of beef or veggie chili

Junior Dog

Junior Dog

$4.99

Enjoy our Classic Junior Chili Dog served on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$7.69

All the Ben's goodness without the meat. Enjoy the taste of our veggie chili dog. We recommend it with mustard, onions and our vegan veggie chili.

BURGERS

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$11.95

Two fresh ¼ lb 100% Angus Beef Burgers topped with Big Ben Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, and Bacon on a toasted Brioche Bun

Ben's Famous Chili Burger

Ben's Famous Chili Burger

$7.69+

100% Angus beef burgers cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayonnaise, lettuce and our spicy homemade chili sauce.

Big Ben Burger

Big Ben Burger

$9.95

A jumbo gourmet burger on a premium bun cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our special "Big Ben" sauce.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.69

A lean ground turkey patty cooked to order with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce, tomato and pickles. It great with your choice of chili too!

Veggie Beyond Burger

Veggie Beyond Burger

$9.95

A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Veggie Impossible Burger

$10.95

CHILIS & BOWLS

Large Chili Con Carne

Large Chili Con Carne

$8.79

A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Chili Con Carne

Small Chili Con Carne

$6.59

An 8oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Large Turkey Chili

Large Turkey Chili

$8.79

A generous 12oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.

Small Turkey Chili

Small Turkey Chili

$6.59

An 8oz bowl of our mild turkey chili with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and healthy ground turkey. This chili is simply delicious.

Large Veggie Chili

Large Veggie Chili

$8.79

A 12oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Veggie Chili

Small Veggie Chili

$6.59

An 8oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$10.99

A hearty bowl of rice topped with your favorite chili (con carne or veggie), and topped with tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$10.99

Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Half Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

Half Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

$32.50

A half gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.

Full Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

Full Gallon of Ben's Famous Chili

$59.95

A full gallon of your favorite Ben's Chili. Choose our spicy Chili Con Carne, mild Turkey Chili or our slightly sweet and spicy vegan Veggie Chili.

SUBS & SANDWICHES

Beef Burger Sub

Beef Burger Sub

$10.99

Two fresh quarter pound Angus beef patties on a 6" sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce and our homemade spicy chili sauce. *Cheese pictured is additional*

Turkey Burger Sub

Turkey Burger Sub

$10.99

Two ground turkey patties on a fresh sub roll with your choice of condiments. We recommend mayo, lettuce, our spicy chili sauce or veggie chili, and cheese. Delicious, filling and healthy!

Veggie Burger Sub

Veggie Burger Sub

$14.25

Two healthy Beyond burgers with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.35

A crispy or grilled chicken breast served on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$10.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.79

Homemade tuna salad on white or wheat bread with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo lettuce, tomato and pickles.

Tuna Salad Sub

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99

Homemade tuna salad on a sub roll, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

FRIES AND SIDES

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.25

Ben's Original Chili Cheese Fries. There is nothing better. Get a generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous chili sauce and nacho cheese.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with delicious nacho cheese sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.25

A generous portion of our golden fries.

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$6.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our famous spicy chili sauce.

Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

Veggie/Vegan Chili Cheese Fries

$7.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili sauce and cheese.

Veggie/Vegan Chili Fries

Veggie/Vegan Chili Fries

$6.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our vegan veggie chili.

Turkey Chili Cheese Fries

Turkey Chili Cheese Fries

$7.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili and nacho cheese.

Turkey Chili Fries

Turkey Chili Fries

$6.25

A generous portion of golden fries, topped with our new mild turkey chili.

Loaded Chili Nachos

Loaded Chili Nachos

$10.99

Loaded Nachos Your Way! Choose your chips & choose your chili. Our nachos also come loaded with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, cheese & sour cream. So good! (All items come on the side for to go orders)

VEGETARIAN OPTIONS

Veggie Beyond Burger

Veggie Beyond Burger

$9.95

A Beyond burger with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Veggie Impossible Burger

$10.95
Veggie Dog

Veggie Dog

$7.69

All the Ben's goodness without the meat. Enjoy the taste of our veggie chili dog. We recommend it with mustard, onions and our vegan veggie chili.

Large Veggie Chili

Large Veggie Chili

$8.79

A 12oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Small Veggie Chili

Small Veggie Chili

$6.59

An 8oz bowl of our homemade vegan veggie chili. made with texturized vegetable protein, the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.

Veggie Burger Sub

Veggie Burger Sub

$14.25

Two healthy Beyond burgers with your choice of toppings. We recommend mayo, lettuce and tomato plus Ben's veggie chili.

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$10.99

Fresh salad greens topped with your favorite chili (con carne or vegan veggie), tomatoes, onions and cheddar cheese.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.95

Our fresh creamy potato makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Fresh Garden Salad

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh salad greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, and the dressing of your choice.

SALADS

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.95

Our fresh creamy potato makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Our fresh creamy cole slaw makes a great family side dish. Yum.

Fresh Garden Salad

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh salad greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, and the dressing of your choice.

Virginia’s Original Caesar Salad

Virginia’s Original Caesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock

A classic Caesar salad with creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons. Chicken is available for an added cost.

DRINKS

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.29

Our shakes are cold, thick, delicious and a fan favorite. Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy.

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99

We proudly serve Pepsi products and our iced teas, punch and lemonade.

Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.99

Choose your favorite Pepsi bottled beverage

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Aquafina 16.9oz

Bottled Juice

Bottled Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Choose from Orange, Apple or Cranberry

DESSERTS

Virginia's Banana Pudding

Virginia's Banana Pudding

$8.80

The best banana pudding you will ever taste. Seriously.

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$6.29

Our shakes are cold, thick, delicious and a fan favorite. Choose your favorite flavor and enjoy.

Yellow Chocolate Cake

Yellow Chocolate Cake

$5.45

Moist, delicious and homemade. This yellow chocolate cake is a favorite.

Coconut Pineapple Cake

Coconut Pineapple Cake

$5.45

Moist, delicious and homemade. Our coconut pineapple cake is our most popular cake.

Pink Strawberry Cake

Pink Strawberry Cake

$5.45

Moist, delicious and homemade. Our pink strawberry cake is delicious.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For the finest Chili Dogs, Chili Burgers, Ben's Original Half Smokes and Thick Milkshakes, all served with a touch of love. Great vegetarian options too. Ben's has been a Washington DC Landmark since 1958.

Website

Location

1213 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Ben's Chili Bowl image
Banner pic
Ben's Chili Bowl image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Busboys and Poets - 14th & V
orange starNo Reviews
2021 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Roy Boys
orange star4.4 • 3,084
2108 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Stoney's on P - Stoney's on P
orange star4.1 • 1,412
1433 P St NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother - Washington D.C. Catering
orange star4.5 • 488
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - PARK VIEW LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
3301 Georgia Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat - U Street
orange star4.1 • 1,339
1330 U Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - 14th & Wallach
orange star4.5 • 1,179
1925 14th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster
orange star4.5 • 344
1301 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Barkada Wine Bar - 1939 12th St NW
orange star4.2 • 97
1939 12th St NW C1-A Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Xochi
orange star4.5 • 85
924 U st nw Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Ivy City
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Park View
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston